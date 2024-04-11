12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in Bulk (2024)

If you're ready to try your hand at making chocolate candy, start with these, including fudge, nut clusters, and chocolate barks.

Katlyn Moncada

Updated on November 22, 2023

Chocolate truffles, toffee, barks, and fudge. These are just a few of the chocolate candy recipes ahead that will steal the spotlight with their rich flavors, tasty pairings (bacon and chocolate, anyone?), and make-in-bulk ease. We love giving homemade chocolate candy as gifts, sharing them with friends, and indulging in their sweet flavors for after-dinner treats.

01of 12

Chocolate-Marshmallow-Peanut Clusters

12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in Bulk (3)

Candy greatness doesn't require an oven. This homemade chocolate candy recipe includes peanuts and marshmallows to prove that a no-bake treat is a perfect choice when you're short on time.

02of 12

Hazelnut Haystacks

12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in Bulk (4)

Did you know that you can make chocolate candy in your slow cooker? Two kinds of chocolate and chocolate-hazelnut spread combine with chow mein noodles and pretzels to form a salty-sweet treat. Wrap them up and give them to friends or family as a delicious food gift for the holidays.

03of 12

Fabulous Five-Minute Fudge

12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in Bulk (5)

Four ingredients (three, if you leave out the nuts), a bowl, and a microwave are all you need to pull together this easy chocolate candy recipe. The rich, decadent fudge takes 5 minutes to prepare. The hardest part is letting it chill before diving in for a piece.

04of 12

Peanut Butter Cups

12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in Bulk (6)

Everyone loves a good peanut butter cup; our homemade chocolate candy version is no exception. A chunky peanut butter filling and chopped peanuts sprinkled on top amp up the nutty flavor.

05of 12

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles

12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in Bulk (7)

If you're the type that can't resist sneaking a taste of raw cookie dough mid-recipe, this is the chocolate candy recipe for you. Wrap edible chocolate chip cookie dough in melted chocolate, then drizzle with more chocolate. Trust us, it's even better than licking the spoon.

06of 12

Toffee-Butter Crunch

12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in Bulk (8)

This easy chocolate candy recipe will have you skipping the candy aisle at the store from now on. Our buttery homemade toffee comes together with just six ingredients. We especially love the semisweet chocolate spread and toasted nuts on top.

07of 12

No-Bake Truffle Treats

12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in Bulk (9)

Give the oven a break and make this chocolate candy recipe for a quick, no-bake dessert. Start with the main ingredients: white chocolate, crushed cookies, almonds, and cherries. From there, try one of three variations of the chocolate-covered candies featuring nuts and extra chocolate.

08of 12

Mocha-Orange Bark

12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in Bulk (10)

Swirl chopped chocolate-covered coffee beans into dark chocolate, then sprinkle with candied orange peel to add zesty sweetness to rich candy bark. We love giving this delicious chocolate candy as a gift for holidays or housewarmings.

09of 12

Ice Cube Tray Chocolates

12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in Bulk (11)

Making chocolate candy is a cinch when you use household items like an ice cube tray. Fill this customizable chocolate candy recipe with whatever sweet ingredients you (or your family) love. The combination possibilities are endless, but our favorite is homemade chocolates with sweet, creamy add-ins such as dulce de leche, chocolate-hazelnut spread, and cookie butter.

10of 12

Brownie Surprise Pops

12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in Bulk (12)

What's the surprise in the chocolate candy pops? The chocolate-hazelnut brownie underneath each drizzle of homemade chocolate frosting, that's what. It's the perfect after-dinner treat for chocolate lovers.

11of 12

Bacon-Chocolate Bark

12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in Bulk (13)

If you've never had bacon with chocolate before, prepare to be amazed. Smooth and creamy chocolate plus crunchy, salty bacon equals one dreamy dessert. Make this homemade chocolate candy recipe for any occasion and watch it disappear.

12of 12

Candy Cane Bark

12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in Bulk (14)

Peppermint and milk chocolate are a perfect Christmas combination, but this chocolate candy tastes great year-round. Mix up a batch anytime you get a craving for fresh peppermint blended with creamy chocolate.

