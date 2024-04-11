Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (2024)

The Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe is dedicated to all sweet tooth and chocolate lovers.

If you’ve never tried fudge before, today is a great day to do it! It doesn’t take much time to make a simple chocolate treat without baking. But it will bring a lot of pleasure.

The soft bites will melt in your mouth and the creamy texture will leave no one indifferent.

HOW TO MAKE MACKINAC ISLAND FUDGE?

In a deep saucepan, add butter, both types of sugar, salt, pour in the milk. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low and cook for 6 minutes, stirring constantly.

Be careful, the caramel is very hot!

Remove from heat, let cool for a few minutes. Add vanilla, cocoa powder, confectionery sugar, and mix thoroughly until smooth. This can be done with a hand whisk or with a mixer. Pour the finished fudge onto a baking sheet. I am using a silicone mat. When the fudge has cooled down to a comfortable temperature for the fingers, place it on plastic wrap. Shape the log by carefully wrapping it in plastic wrap on all sides. Refrigerate for at least half an hour. When the fudge has cooled completely, it can be easily cut into pieces.

CAN YOU FREEZE MACKINAC ISLAND FUDGE?

Yes, of course, Easy Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe can be frozen. Wrap it tightly in plastic wrap or put it in a container with an airtight lid and put it in the freezer.

Allow it to thaw in the refrigerator or at room temperature before use.

HOW TO STORE MACKINAC ISLAND FUDGE?

Fudge can be easily stored at room temperature. I prefer to keep it in the refrigerator, making sure to put it in a container with a lid.

Shelf life in the refrigerator is about 2 weeks, in the freezer for 3 months.

TIPS FOR BAKING THE PERFECT ISLAND FUDGE

Be careful when preparing caramel. The temperature is very high! Do not cook the caramel for more than 6 minutes, otherwise, it will burn. Caramel must be constantly stirred otherwise it may overfill the saucepan.

