Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (2024)

The Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe is dedicated to all sweet tooth and chocolate lovers.

If you’ve never tried fudge before, today is a great day to do it! It doesn’t take much time to make a simple chocolate treat without baking. But it will bring a lot of pleasure.

The soft bites will melt in your mouth and the creamy texture will leave no one indifferent.

HOW TO MAKE MACKINAC ISLAND FUDGE?

  1. In a deep saucepan, add butter, both types of sugar, salt, pour in the milk.
  2. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low and cook for 6 minutes, stirring constantly.
    Be careful, the caramel is very hot!
    Remove from heat, let cool for a few minutes.
  3. Add vanilla, cocoa powder, confectionery sugar, and mix thoroughly until smooth. This can be done with a hand whisk or with a mixer.
  4. Pour the finished fudge onto a baking sheet. I am using a silicone mat.
  5. When the fudge has cooled down to a comfortable temperature for the fingers, place it on plastic wrap. Shape the log by carefully wrapping it in plastic wrap on all sides. Refrigerate for at least half an hour.
  6. When the fudge has cooled completely, it can be easily cut into pieces.

CAN YOU FREEZE MACKINAC ISLAND FUDGE?

Yes, of course, Easy Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe can be frozen. Wrap it tightly in plastic wrap or put it in a container with an airtight lid and put it in the freezer.

Allow it to thaw in the refrigerator or at room temperature before use.

HOW TO STORE MACKINAC ISLAND FUDGE?

Fudge can be easily stored at room temperature. I prefer to keep it in the refrigerator, making sure to put it in a container with a lid.

Shelf life in the refrigerator is about 2 weeks, in the freezer for 3 months.

TIPS FOR BAKING THE PERFECT ISLAND FUDGE

  1. Be careful when preparing caramel. The temperature is very high!
  2. Do not cook the caramel for more than 6 minutes, otherwise, it will burn.
  3. Caramel must be constantly stirred otherwise it may overfill the saucepan.

Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe

The Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe is dedicated to all sweet tooth and chocolate lovers

4.99 from 131 votes

Course: Breakfast, Brunch, Dessert

Cuisine: American

Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes minutes

Servings: 16 depending on size of slices/pieces

Ingredients

  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • ½ cup milk
  • ½ cup granulated white sugar
  • ½ cup brown sugar, firmly packed
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 cups confectioners' sugar

Instructions

  • Combine butter, both types of sugar, milk, salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook for 6 minutes on low heat, stirring constantly.

  • Cool mixture slightly, add vanilla, cocoa, and confectionery sugar. Mix thoroughly until smooth.

  • Pour the fudge onto a baking sheet (or silicone mat) and cool. Form a log, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for half an hour.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (6)Donna

    Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (7)
    Sounds like a yummy recipe. I can’t wait to try it with some many rave reviews. I’ll make it as is for my family, just wondering if I could use alternative plant based butter & soy milk for myself – just trying to keep my cholesterol down while still having a treat. 😋😂

    Reply

  2. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (8)Pam

    Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (9)
    This is the best fudge ever. It is super easy to make and it is absolutely delicious. You will never want to try another recipe again!

    Reply

  3. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (10)MommaK

    Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (11)
    I haven’t tried yet, but sounds delicious. Is it overly sweet as the marshmallow one?

    Reply

  4. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (13)Leslie Green

    Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (14)
    Just got this recipe 3 days ago and I‘ve made it 3 times so far! My new, most FAVORITE fudge recipe hands down! So fast and easy to make as well!!!🥰👍🏼😝❤️

    Reply

    • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (15)Ashley - 100krecipes

      I’m so glad you enjoyed it, Leslie! ❤️❤️

      Reply

  5. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (16)Jennifer Chandler

    Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (17)
    Wonderful recipe- i topped with crush candy cane and it was so good!

    Reply

  6. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (18)Amanda

    Can this be safely doubled? I’m cooking for a large family gathering.

    Reply

    • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (19)100krecipes

      I have never doubled it, but I would think you could! Please let me know if you do and how it turned out.

      Reply

  7. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (20)Terry Joslyn

    At what stage do you add nuts?

    Reply

    • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (21)Ashley - 100krecipes

      At step 3 when you add the vanilla, cocoa powder and confectioner’s sugar. Remember to chop them small.

      Reply

  8. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (22)Jeff

    Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (23)
    I am thinking about making this recipe, but instead of using cocoa powder, I was thinking of using peanut butter. Can I substitute PB without modifying the recipe?

    Reply

    • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (24)Aaron

      You should be good, but I’d do a small batch to check consistency. Although PB is a very viscous liquid, it is still a liquid and you’d be swapping a powder for a liquid…

      Reply

    • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (25)Sue

      You could possibly use the powder form of peanutbutter.

      Reply

      • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (26)Peggy

        How about powdered peanutbutter

        Reply

  10. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (29)Arica Therrien

    I’ve made many different fudge recipes and this was, by far, the easiest. No need for a candy thermometer like with the other recipes I’ve used, and I had it done within minutes! I added chopped almonds to it. My family and I have been to Mackinac City and the Upper Peninsula and we absolutely love it there, so this made me feel like we were back! I plan to make it for the county fair.

    Reply

  11. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (30)Lynn Brown

    I was craving chocolate. I made this fudge it was so easy. It’s awesome! My granddaughter is going to love making this with me.

    Reply

  12. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (31)Kathy Ray

    Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (32)
    Easiest fudge I’ve ever made. It’s pure chocolate goodness!!!

    Reply

  13. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (33)April

    This is the best fudge I have ever ate! My husband said it is better than any fudge we have purchased! In fact, he said I could sell it! Thank you for the recipe.

    Reply

  14. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (34)Pat M.

    Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (35)
    I made this fudge with my 9-year-old granddaughter, and it was wonderful! She loves to cook with me, and this recipe was so easy. She, her two younger sisters, her parents, and I consumed it in just a couple of days! We have all been to Mackinac Island, stayed at the Grand Hotel, and watched lots of fudge being made, so this brought back very fond memories. Thank you for the great recipe!

    1

    Reply

    • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (36)100krecipes

      Oh my goodness you are so kind PAt. Thank you for coming back to leave a review!

      Reply

      • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (37)deborahparsons84@gmail.com

        Can I use Hershey syrup instead of Coco powder?
        De

        Reply

        • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (38)100krecipes

          I wouldn’t recommend it. Syrup would add liquid to the mix and the end result would not be the same.

          Reply

  15. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (39)Cindy

    Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (40)
    This is a very easy recipe to follow. I usually don’t even like fudge. This recipe has changed my mind about fudge. It’s so creamy and smooth. The chocolate flavor is also closer to a dark chocolate and I am dark chocolate lover. I took the fudge to a Christmas Eve gathering and everyone loved it! Thank you for sharing this recipe with us.

    Reply

    • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (41)100krecipes

      How wonderful, Cindy! So glad you decided to give it a try!

      Reply

  16. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (42)Carolyn

    Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (43)
    Love the fudge, I added pecans, might have cooked on too low of temperature its not setting up, too soft

    Reply

    • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (44)Linda

      Same thing happened to me. I brought it to a boil and then turned it to low for 6 minutes. It’s in the fridge now but has the consistency of chocolate icing.

      Reply

      • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (45)Michele paguyo1972@gmail.com

        Same as mine it’s not setting up. Don’t know what i did wrong

        Reply

        • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (46)Cynthia

          Same as mine

          Reply

          • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (47)K Crop

            I would suggest massaging more powdered sugar into the finished produce a bit at a time until it tightens up then refrigerate again. I haven’t tried on this recipe but have on others when the powdered sugar has gotten too moist.

            Reply

  17. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (48)Jeanne Pratt

    Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (49)
    I loved, loved this fudge recipe, especially with nuts!! Do you know how to make the MI butter pecan fudge? I’ve had it twice and fell in love with it. I would love to try it at home. Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

  18. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (50)Kristyna Wood

    Never have I ever… Made fudge.
    My mother always did. Tonight, I made this recipe and Oh. My. Word.
    Thank you so much for sharing it with the world. It is delicious.

    Reply

    • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (51)100krecipes

      Oh my goodness you are so kind. Thank you for coming back to leave a review!

      Reply

  19. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (52)Jerri

    Wow….. This Fudge is amazing. I added pecans to mine. It is so easy to make and I do love easy.

    Reply

    • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (53)100krecipes

      So glad you were able to customize it to your liking!

      Reply

  20. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (54)Karen B.

    Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (55)
    I have made several different recipes of fudge, but this is by far my favorite. It has a deep rich chocolate flavor and is creamy and smooth. Fabulous!

    Reply

    • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (56)100krecipes

      So glad you loved it! Thanks so much for the 5 star rating!

      Reply

  21. Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (57)krysta Wolfangel

    Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (58)
    This was very good! I was very surprised by the flavor. I have only ever made the marshmallow fudge recipe, which is so good too. I like this recipe a lot!
    You don’t want to over cook the fudge since the texture will be less creamy if you heat it too long.

    Reply

    • Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes (59)100krecipes

      How wonderful, Krysta! So glad you decided to give it a try!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

