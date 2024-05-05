13 Best Headphones Under 30 - [ February 2024 ] (2024)

The time when you had to break your bank to get a quality headphone is gone. All you've to do is find what suit's you, and you can get the best headphones under 30 dollars according to your needs after going through this ultimate guide. It's not limited to a particular design as you can get top earbuds in the budget as well as over-ear cans. So, let's not waste any more time and have a look at the design and performance of the top headphones.

Best Overall Under 30: Mpow H7 Headphone

Ratings: 4.3/5 | Type: Wireless

Design

Mpow H7 is a wireless Bluetooth headset, and it's the best due to its excellent design and performance. It has an over the ear design with a rotatable headband. The width of the headband is wide, with a built that looks premium. The ear cups have an ergonomic design, which means that these are made of soft protein foam for extra comfort and minimum pressure. Moreover, these are so lightweight that you may not feel it on your head even after hours of use.

Additionally, it has a 3.5 mm jack for the audio cable, allowing you to use them even after the battery dies out. There is a control system on one of the ear cups with three buttons setup for a convenient and easy switch between play/pause, volume, or call control. Furthermore, it comes with a carrying pouch for safety and portability. It is compatible with almost every Bluetooth device.

Performance

The battery life of this set lasts for 16-18 hours. On top of that, the CVC6.0 noise reduction technology helps block out extra noises from outside and delivers clear audio. Moreover, its microphone allows you to pick/make calls without turning to the mobile phone. It can be connected to two different devices simultaneously. Also, the control buttons have a dual function. To change the volume press and hold for 5 seconds during which the volume changes. However, there is no specific button for advancing or returning to the same music or podcast you were listening to.

Furthermore, a range of connectivity for Bluetooth is also wide and fast. Sound is excellent with clear highs and mids. The audio for music and instruments is especially significant as it delivers a clear separation. There is the bass that is deep and only adds to sound. Overall its performance is worth the buy along with its superb design.

Best Bass: PeohZarr Headphone

Ratings: 4.8/5 | Type: Wired

Design

PeohZarr offers an excellent headphone set at such a low price. It has a strong built with a distinct black and white appearance. Also, the headband is padded and allows a perfect fit for the head without being too tight. There is a slider which will enable you to adjust the fit according to your need.

Moreover, the ear cups are also cushioned with soft foam allowing long sessions without a problem. Additionally, it has a long cord, which is 1.5m long made up of nylon. Also, the cable is braided, which makes it tangle-free and easy to use. The microphone controls are on the cord as well. Lastly, it supports a wide range of devices like cellphones, Laptops, MP3, and Mp4.

Performance

PeohZarr On-Ear Headphones are excellent sounding headphones in the sub $30 range. The quality of the surround sound is impressive. The overall sound is clean and accurate, with fine detailing. Moreover, the bass is quite clean and narrow but is all little less emphasized. Also, it can get muddy sometimes. High range frequencies can be heard quite easily, mid-range frequencies are also there. The sound stage is there but too narrow, and you can hardly hear it, but the imaging is quite nice as you can quickly tell what direction sounds are coming from. Furthermore, the noise cancellation of this pair also works great. Because of the noise reduction and tight, comfortable fit, you can easily use them during running. If you want excellent noise cancellation for perfect performance then check our best noise cancelling headphones guide.

Best Budget: Vogek Headphone

Ratings: 4.5/5 | Type: Wired

Design

Vogek On-Ear Headset has a typical design but looks great with its slim and sleek look. The material used for the manufacture is high quality and durable. Also, it comes in many different colors, such as Black, blue, green, pink, red, white, and claret. So you can choose the color of your choice. Moreover, the headband is thin and light in weight with soft padding. Ear cups are medium-sized with on-ear style.

Additionally, the cushioning used for the padding is soft and comfortable. These ear cups are adjustable and can swirl around for perfect fit. Furthermore, the wire used is also durable and tangle-free. Its length is 1.5cm and has an inline microphone too. There is an anti-bend spring close to the connector that provides resistance against bending and makes it long-lasting. Lastly, it has a 12-month warranty.

Performance

Due to 40 mm driver units, this set offers a clear and high-quality sound. These are small and lightweight so that you can use them for long sessions without any discomfort. Moreover, with the help of the microphone that is installed in the cord, you can hear/make calls on the phone. On top of that, due to the soft padding and moderate fit, the ear cups relieve pressure from your ears. However, these do not cancel the noise completely. Also, the amount of bass this output is great; it's not teeth-rattling; instead offers a perfect pitched sound. These are well-built and sound magnificent for your laptop or phone. For anyone on a low budget trying to get some good headphones for bass, this is it.

Best On Ear: Sony Headphone

Ratings: 4.1/5 | Type: Wired

Design

The headphone by Sony has a bulky built with a decent design. The frame is sturdy and durable. Also, the headband is broad as well as robust and provides a tight fit. Moreover, this set is very lightweight, and you won't feel any pressure or irritation even after long sessions. Ear cups have an on-ear design as well as can swivel for folding and compact size. The inner side of these ear cups is covered with a breathable cloth that encases the cushioning inside.

Additionally, a soft form is used for cushioning the ear cups, which enhances the comfort level. It is a wired headphone with a cord length of 1.2 meters. It is a Y type cord made up of durable material, which makes it long-lasting. Furthermore, it has a standard 3.5 mm jack and can be connected to Xbox, iPad, iPhones, and Mp3.

Performance

This headphone has 30-millimeter drivers that ensure rich sounds. For such low price headphones, the frequency response is excellent. It provides a punchy and bright bass, which is not too deep neither too muddy. The treble is good and lets you hear and feel the drums and other instruments. Moreover, soprano and contralto vocals sound decent and clear, without the "sloppy" sound that the lowest price headphones give that need more high-frequency reaction. But the highs and sometimes muddy bass, especially the highs, can make relaxed listening very difficult. Otherwise, these work fine and are durable as well.

Best Sports: Koss SportaPro

Ratings: 4.2/5 | Type: Wired

Design

Koss SportaPro cans have a distinctively sleek design and are a wired set. It comes in black color with beautiful detailing. It's made up of durable material. The headband is thin and can be used as multiple styles. By bending it back towards the base can easily convert it into behind the head style from overhead type. Unlike other headphones, it has a simple, plain metal over the head, which makes it very comfortable. Its cushions are small in size and padded with soft foam. Due to the flexible headband and compact size, it can be easily carried around without the fear of damaging it. Moreover, the cord is also made up of durable insulating material that is (125 cms) 49.2 inches long. Additionally, the set comes with two stereo plugs that are 0.125-inch and 0.25-inch long.

Performance

Although the design of this headset is average, it has the best quality of sound you can get for under $30. Firstly, the fit of this set is amazing, especially during exercise, it stays in place, which makes it very practical and comfortable. Sound is immaculate, and you can hear everything with clarity with stereo separation. Additionally, these offer good bass without being rusty or too loud. Another thing that points out its sound engineering is that the volume gets pretty loud. This indicates that a good quality of the magnet is used in manufacture with sound coupling efficiency. The highs are clear enough, and the lows sound natural and round. Overall, it's a great pair of headphones for thirty bucks.

Best Wireless: PowerLocus Headphone

Ratings: 4.4/5 | Type: Wireless

Design

PoweLocus offers an excellent wireless stereo headset. It has a bulky appearance, but the design is pretty stylish. The headband is made up of durable material and fits the head nicely. For optimum comfort, the earcups are covered by leather that is super soft for the ears while encasing soft memory foam so you can use them for long sessions with ease. The overall look of the cans is premium and has a nice smooth surface. Due to this, it looks expensive and chic.

Moreover, signs of L and R are mentioned on each of the ear cups to distinguish between left and right, respectively. Although it is a Bluetooth headphone set yet, it can be used with a cord in case the battery runs out. Additionally, it comes in a lot of different colors so you can get it in your preferred taste. Some of the colors are Black, red, camo, purple, orange, blue, rose gold, etc. It is compatible with all iPhone X, 8 Plus, Samsung S9, S8, iPad, iPod, Huawei, Nexus, Amazon Fire Tablet.

Performance

The quality of sound that this headset delivers is decent but not surprisingly great. Bass is heavy, but it might get too heavy at times, and someone sitting near you will be able to heat what you are listening to. Also, it skips the music sometimes, which is a little annoying. Moreover, for Bluetooth, it has a 5.0 connection that works excellently. You can have a good connection even 30-33 feet away.

Additionally, it can be connected to two different devices at a time. Its important feature is FM. It works right, but the sound is not static and crystal clear. Overall, these are very comfortable, have great sound, and features other headphones don't, such as AM/FM radio, SD slot, and a headphone jack. The battery life is excellent - You will have to charge them about once a week. For the price point, you really can't beat these.

Best Gaming: YSSHUI Headset

Ratings: 4.3/5 | Type: Wireless

Design

It is a wireless headphone with Bluetooth connectivity and has a moderate size with a stylish design. Moreover, it comes in one color, only i.e., black with blue detailing. LED lights on the ear cups add to the beauty of this simple yet stylish piece. It is built on ergonomic principles with lightweight composition. The headband is self-adjusting and wide connecting the two ear cups.

Additionally, ear cups are coated with soft leather cloth that feels super soft on the ear. Bluetooth technology is also high quality as it offers 33 feet range for connectivity without any distortion in the voice. Furthermore, the control buttons are on the right ear cup for managing the volumes and other settings. For compact size and portability, these headphones can be folded from the point where ear cups meet the headband.

Performance

Surprisingly the sound of YSSHUI wireless headphones is excellent. The sound is accurate and crispy with a well-balanced bass. The reproduction is exceptionally pleasant while listening to music as the sound stage is excellent and does not overpower the instruments. Another top-notch feature of this headphone set is its noise cancellation as it completely blocks out the ambient noises from outside, which makes it perfect for the immersive gaming experience. The higher frequencies sound good, but the middle ranges can get a little muddy sometimes. Having said that, the sound, in general, is balanced and pleasant to listen to. The stereo separation is excellent, you can pick out the instruments. Overall they are perfect, and you can check out some more gaming headset options under 30 as well.

Best Wired: Artix CL750 Headphone

Ratings: 4.0/5 | Type: Wired

Design

Artix CL750 headphones have a neat and stylish appearance. These are wired headphones made for people of all ages, from kids to adults. This set is small in size and has a sturdy frame. You can choose them according to your taste as these come in different colors such as Mint, Gray, Turquoise, and Black/Red. Moreover, the headband is self-adjusting and has minimum weight. The ear cups perfectly sit on ears, and for comfort, these are padded with soft foam for cushioning. The cord is braided and is nice and thick. Additionally, the cord is long with a 3.5mm jack, which connects to devices such as Androids, iPhones, iPods, Smartphones, and Tablets, etc. Lastly. It has a one year warranty only for USA consumers.

Performance

The overall performance of these cans is fabulous. These block out the noises from the environment pretty well. Moreover, they offer a perfectly balanced bass that is neither too deep nor too extended, and the audio feels precise and coherent with a little kick when the instruments hit. All highs, mids, and lows are there and heard easily, but the sweet spot seems to be the mid-range frequency. Additionally, these can control the music on every device, including iPhones.

However, this function of the set seems to cause a small inconvenience as it produces abrupt static sound, and they will start to play where it left. Furthermore, the microphone also works well and transmits sound without any distortion. Overall it’s an excellent option to consider with a reasonable price tag, and if you want to go for higher options, check out the top headphones under 50 dollars.

Best Over Ear: Reetec Headphone

Ratings: 4.3/5 | Type: Wireless

Design

Reetec offers an excellent set of wireless cans with Bluetooth connectivity. It has a sophisticated and stylish design but is on the heavier side of the weight spectrum. It comes in three colors black, gold, and grey. On each side of ear cups, there are LED lights installed, which switch between 7 different colors and add to the beauty of the set.

Moreover, these lights can be switched off when needed by holding the M button for a couple of seconds. The headband connecting two ear cups is wide and sturdy. Also, memory foam is used in earcups, which make them mellow and soft. Also, these can be adjusted according to your fit as they have a compact size with foldable design. Furthermore, its frequency range is 20~20000Hz and 105 ± 3dB sensitivity. These can be connected to iPhone, iPad, Air, Mini, Samsung Galaxy, laptops, computers, TV, and many other Bluetooth enabled devices.

Performance

These headphones offer high-quality sound. With 40mm driver, they deliver heavy bass and sharp audio. For immersive listening experience, these headphones have a CVC noise reduction function, which blocks out ambient noises from the environment. Moreover, the Bluetooth version is V4.1, which helps in long-range connectivity. It has one lithium polymer battery with 500mAh capacity. Additionally, it lasts up to 10 hours and requires only 2.5 hours to charge fully. The stand by time of the battery is 100 hours. The bass is well accentuated and precise, the highs are clear, especially when listening to dialogue-heavy content, and the mids are clear -not shrill. To summarize, these are excellent headphones that are nice, warm, and not overly colored.

Best Bluetooth: MKay Headphone

Ratings: 4.5/5 | Type: Wireless

Design

Mkay Bluetooth Headphones have a stylish and classy look. The beautiful combination of different colors makes it look more elegant. The colors you can get in these headphones are Rose Gold, Black-Green, and Black-Grey. Moreover, these are oval-shaped, but the size is moderate with round pads for cushioning the ears. The headband is durable and can be adjusted as per need. Additionally, these are foldable while saving a lot of space during travel and have easy portability. These can be connected to iPhone, iPad, Air, Mini, Samsung Galaxy, Huawei Phones, laptops, computers, TV, and many other Bluetooth enabled devices.

Performance

These headphones have a superior stereo sound for the best music experience. The quality of sound is extraordinary, with clarity. Moreover, its 5.0 Bluetooth version makes it more practical and functional. The bass is clean and crisp and precisely covers the musical instruments. Also, the battery life is excellent as it can be used for 14 hours of music time, and the overall battery capacity is 450mAh. Additionally, it takes only 2.5 hours to charge completely. Although the noise cancellation is not so great yet it works fine for the price.

Sonitum On Ear Headphones

Ratings: 4.5/5 | Type: Wired

Design

Sonitum On-Ear Headphones offer a 3.5mm jack for a wide range of connectivity to different devices. The set has a strong built with an adjustable headband coated with a soft material. Also, the earcups are filled with soft cushions, which makes them extremely comfortable, and you can wear them for hours without any discomfort.

Moreover, it is a wired headphone set with a cord of length of 4.9 ft and is made up of nylon to prevent it from any damage. Its special feature is a microphone so you can easily take/make calls. The controls for the microphone are on the cord. Additionally, the frequency response is 50-1600Hz, so these headphones allow you to hear almost every sound minor or major. The impedance is 32 ohms with sensibility up to 103+/-3dB. Furthermore, it is very lightweight and can be folded easily into a compact size, making it portable and easy to carry.

Performance

The build of these headphones is good with even better performance. This pair of headphones have a 40mm driver for crystal clear and crisp sound. The bass is not punchy and does not overwhelm other sounds of the audio spectrum. The overall sound is natural, with pretty nice highs and mids as well. However, the lows are almost non-existent. Moreover, you can avoid loud environments with the help of these headphones as they cancel out 85% of background noises making sure for you to listen to music, calls, audiobooks undisturbed. Overall it's the best choice in the budget to consider if you are not looking for over-ear headsets.

ACURE Lightweight Kids Headphones

Ratings: 4.9/5 | Type: Wired

Design

ACURE AC02 headphones are wired, specially designed for kids, and that is why these are lightweight. These come in three different colors Indigo, Pink-Purple, and Blue-Green. They have the over-ear design, so they cover the whole ears for a better seal. Moreover, the ear cups are equipped with soft cushions so kids can wear them easily and comfortably. Also, they do not radiate heat after usage, which prevents damaging ears.

Additionally, they have a 3.5 mm jack for connection to different devices. The cord is durable and made up of nylon, which reduces the risk of twisting and folding damage. Furthermore, for secure storage, these can be folded and carried around. They can be connected to devices such as cellphones, iOS, Android, iPad, Smartphone, and Mp3/4.

Performance

With a fresh appearance, ACURE AC02 also offers excellent sound quality, as well. This set has 40mm drivers that deliver precise and accurate sound. These headphones have a perfect noise cancelation function. Moreover, the bass is soft but not too soft that it may underwhelm the sounds which are perfect for kids. The separation of stereo is great. You really can't beat these for the price and quality.

WorWoder Over Ear Headphone

Ratings: 4.3/5 | Type: Wireless

Design

It has a super stylish yet sleek and slim design. Also, it comes in two colors, black and rose gold. The outer surface is shiny and smooth, which makes it more attractive. Moreover, the frame is long-lasting and robust with a wide headband, which is strong as well. It has a stainless steel slider for adjusting, and for comfort, it is softly padded.

Additionally, the ear cups are filled with soft memory foam for ease and comfort while the material encasing the foam is also skin-friendly. Although it is a Bluetooth headset, it comes with a standard 3.5 mm jack cord so that you can use it if the battery runs out. It can be connected to almost every iPhone, iPad, Android, and laptop.

Performance

The battery life of this headphone is more than good. Once you charge it fully, you might be able to use it for more than a week as it can last for more than 50 hours. In terms of sound, the cans are pretty decent for the price. The bass, mid, and treble are all present with fair working. The cans offer great features, and if you are looking for something with an excellent battery life, then this is the right headphone for you.

