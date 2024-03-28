Phyllo Shells Recipes - Appetizers and Desserts - Peas and Crayons (2024)

These Phyllo Shells Recipes make the ultimate party appetizers and bite-sized desserts. They’re fun to make and even more fun to eat!

There’s a package of phyllo shells in our freezer at all time.

In fact there may or may not be 8 packages tucked away in our garage freezer too. Running out is not an option!

Whether it’s for some brunch-worthy quiche bites for the fam or a speedy appetizer for unexpected guests, these little phyllo cups sure do come in handy!

They make the speediest of shortcuts and that delicate flaky crunch can’t be beat!

Depending on the filling you choose, they can easily be sweet or savory. They seriously go with everything!

What are phyllo shells?

If you’re new to the awesomeness that is premade phyllo shells, here’s the scoop: Athens Foods makes both sheets of frozen phyllo pastry and also frozen phyllo shells. We often call them phyllo cups. You’ll typically find them in the freezer aisle near frozen pie crusts and puff pastry.

Depending on how you plan on serving them, they can be used straight form the package or lightly toasted for extra crunch.

Phyllo Shells Recipes – aka our favorite uses for store bought phyllo cups!

Without further ado, let’s get our phyllo cup on! Starting with my hands-down favorite phyllo shell recipe evahhhh:

1. Baked Jalapeño Popper Phyllo Cups

Easy to make and even easier to eat, these cheesy BakedJalapeño Popper Phyllo Cupsare the ULTIMATE party appetizer.

This jazzed up, bite-sized recipe is oh so addictive and you may want to bring a printout of the recipe with you just in case – everyone always asks for the recipe and they vanish FAST!

2. Bruschetta Phyllo Cups

These Bruschetta Phyllo Cups are another quick and easy appetizer recipe that’s sure to rock your next party or potluck! These bite-sized bruschetta cups are full of flavor and so easy to customize.

I love to add a little balsamic glaze and some fresh basil leaves on top to really kick up the wow factor!

3. Strawberry Phyllo Cups

These strawberry phyllo cups are sweet and sassy! Ready in just 15 minutes, these no-bake phyllo cites make a perfect dessert for parties, showers, and gatherings galore!

4. Mini Phyllo Quiche Cups

Mini Phyllo Quiche Cups are one of our favorite things to serve for breakfast and brunch!These tasty mini quiche bites are ready to eat in less than 15 minutes and are so fun to eat.

We make them at least once a week for weekend brunch with the fam and they’re one of my daughter’s most-requested breakfasts to scarf along with fresh fruit and bacon.

5. Chocolate Cranberry Phyllo Cups

Dipped and drizzled in chocolate, these miniChocolate Cranberry Phyllo Cupsare a tiny bite of total dessert indulgence. These pint-sized no-bake phyllo cups are perfect for holiday gatherings and as a potluck dessert option that everyone will be excited to devour!

6. Greek Feta Dip Phyllo Cups

These light and crispy Greek Feta Dip Phyllo Cups are a speedy appetizer ready to rock your next party or potluck! Adding a spin on my go-to Mediterranean feta dip for this appetizer was nothing short of glorious!

7. Mini Cranberry Tarts in Phyllo Shells

Grab a package of phyllo cups and make these bite-sized Cranberry Tarts for the holidays! This easy dessert features a flavorful make-ahead cranberry orange curd topped with a swirl of whipped cream.

It’s positively dreamy and great for everything from Thanksgiving to Christmas to New Year’s Eve!

8. Artichoke Dip Phyllo Cups

These delicious baked Artichoke Dip Phyllo Cups are quick, easy, and oh so addictive! Baking the dip into crispy bite-sized phyllo shells transforms it into party perfect finger food great for any occasion!

9. Honey Goat Cheese and Raspberry Phyllo Cups via Recipe Runner

This delicious fuss-free dessert is as gorgeous as it is easy to make! Hop on over to my friend Danae’s blog for the recipe! She also stuffs phyllo shells with a bacon butternut squash combo that looks absolutely delish!

10. Cranberry Brie Phyllo Cups

Another holiday favorite, these Cranberry Brie Phyllo Cups are always a hit! This easy yet elegant appetizer features crisp phyllo shells filled with creamy brie cheese and warm cranberry sauce.

YES PLEASE!

I’ll be sure to update this post with more tasty phyllo cup recipes as our kitchen experiments continue. The flavor combinations and possibilities are endless!

BONUS PHYLLO SHELL RECIPES

Hungry for more? Try these awesome phyllo cup recipes from fellow bloggers!

If you get a chance to try any of these tasty phyllo shells recipes, let me know!

Leave some love in the comment form below or tag your photos with @peasandcrayons on Instagram so I can happy dance over your creation. I can’t wait to see what you whip up!