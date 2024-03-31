15 Best Vegan Christmas Desserts: Holiday Recipes | Aglow Lifestyle (2024)

Christmas brings so many tasty desserts and if you’re vegan, you dont have to miss out. Discover 15 Best Vegan Christmas Desserts today.

Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. If you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Keep in mind that I link these companies and their products because of their quality and not because of the commission I receive from your purchases.

Table of Contents 1. Vegan Chocolate Amaretti

2. Vegan Hot Chocolate Cookies

3. Vegan Puppy Chow

4. Vegan Snowball Cookies

5. Brownie Truffles

6. Vegan Christmas Tiramisu

7. Vegan Pumpkin Pie

8. Vegan Peppermint Mocha Cake

9. Vegan Creme de Menthe Squares

10. Vegan and Gluten-Free Carmelitas

11. Vegan Smores Cookie Bars

12. Vegan Coconut Macaroons

13. Vegan Christmas Pudding

14. Vegan Gingerbread Whoopie Pies Recipe

15. Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies

1. Vegan Chocolate Amaretti

Article image from – gatheringdreams

The perfect homemade cookies for Christmas! These irresistible vegan, gluten-free chocolate amaretti are super easy to make and taste delicious!

Get the full recipe here.

2. Vegan Hot Chocolate Cookies

Article image from – purelykaylie

These vegan hot chocolate cookies are the most delicious holiday dessert! Enjoy a rich double chocolate cookie with a gooey marshmallow centre and a melted chocolate drizzle. They are perfectly sweet, ultra chocolatey, and ready in under 30 minutes.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Vegan Puppy Chow

Article image from – buildyourbite

The best vegan puppy chow aka muddy buddies recipe! This classic favourite Christmas dessert is made without any dairy.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Vegan Snowball Cookies

Article image from – noracooks

Vegan Snowball Cookies are festive little holiday cookies that are buttery, full of pecans and rolled in powdered sugar! Made in 1 bowl with 5 ingredients.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Brownie Truffles

Article image from – justwhatweeat

These gluten-free and vegan brownie truffles are so rich and chocolaty! You can decorate them in so many different types of cute garnishes making them perfect for the Holidays!

Get the full recipe here.

6. Vegan Christmas Tiramisu

Article image from – crazyvegankitchen

A spiced Vegan Christmas Tiramisu – Fruit Studded Sponge, Rum Soaking Syrup and Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Cream. Perfect for the holidays!

Get the full recipe here.

7. Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Article image from – noracooks

The only recipe for Vegan Pumpkin Pie you’ll ever need, and it’s perfect for the holidays! SO easy to make with only 9 ingredients. No one will guess it’s vegan!

Get the full recipe here.

8. Vegan Peppermint Mocha Cake

Article image from – noracooks

With a moist, peppermint and coffee-infused chocolate cake, to die for peppermint frosting and crushed candy canes! The perfect cake for Christmas.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Vegan Creme de Menthe Squares

Article image from – thehiddenveggies

These Vegan Crème de Menthe Squares are sure to be a holiday favourite in your home! Layered with a chocolate graham cracker bottom, a minty cream filling, and topped with a layer of melted chocolate, you won’t be able to stop eating these beautiful treats!

Get the full recipe here.

10. Vegan and Gluten-Free Carmelitas

Article image from – happyhealthymama

This is one of those recipes that I want to gush over. I have so much to say. Yet I know I should just let the pictures do the talking. I mean, just look at those bars. Do I really have to tell you how delicious they are? Look at that ooey-gooey caramel mixed with chocolate.

Get the full recipe here.

11. Vegan Smores Cookie Bars

Article image from – noracooks

Vegan Smores Cookie Bars feature a golden cookie crust, plenty of chocolate chips and a marshmallow topping that gets toasty in the oven! A crowd-pleasing warm-weather dessert.

Get the full recipe here.

12. Vegan Coconut Macaroons

Article image from – noracooks

Vegan Coconut Macaroons are sweet, chewy and moist with a lightly toasted exterior. They are a gluten-free cookie and easy to make with only 6 ingredients (+ optional chocolate for dipping).

Get the full recipe here.

13. Vegan Christmas Pudding

Article image from – domesticgothess

This vegan version of the classic British steamed Christmas pudding is rich, moist, fruity and boozy but not overly dense or heavy. It is easy to make and can be cooked in advance and matured for up to six months or eaten right away instead.

Get the full recipe here.

14. Vegan Gingerbread Whoopie Pies Recipe

Article image from – namelymarly

This Vegan Gingerbread Whoopie Pies recipe boasts soft gingerbread cookies with a creamy filling in-between. Imagine the flavors of your favorite gingerbread cookies with delicious vegan cream cheese filling in the middle. It’s a perfect recipe for holiday baking!

Get the full recipe here.

15. Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies

Article image from – gatheringdreams

These soft, decadent, chocolate hazelnut cookies are made with whole natural ingredients: a guilt-free treat that you won’t be able to stop eating.

Get the full recipe here.