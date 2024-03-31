15 Best Vegan Christmas Desserts: Holiday Recipes | Aglow Lifestyle (2024)

Recipes Vegan Recipes
Emily
last updated on February 26, 2021
Christmas brings so many tasty desserts and if you’re vegan, you dont have to miss out. Discover 15 Best Vegan Christmas Desserts today.
Table of Contents
1. Vegan Chocolate Amaretti
Article image from – gatheringdreams
The perfect homemade cookies for Christmas! These irresistible vegan, gluten-free chocolate amaretti are super easy to make and taste delicious!
2. Vegan Hot Chocolate Cookies
Article image from – purelykaylie
These vegan hot chocolate cookies are the most delicious holiday dessert! Enjoy a rich double chocolate cookie with a gooey marshmallow centre and a melted chocolate drizzle. They are perfectly sweet, ultra chocolatey, and ready in under 30 minutes.
3. Vegan Puppy Chow
Article image from – buildyourbite
The best vegan puppy chow aka muddy buddies recipe! This classic favourite Christmas dessert is made without any dairy.
4. Vegan Snowball Cookies
Article image from – noracooks
Vegan Snowball Cookies are festive little holiday cookies that are buttery, full of pecans and rolled in powdered sugar! Made in 1 bowl with 5 ingredients.
5. Brownie Truffles
Article image from – justwhatweeat
These gluten-free and vegan brownie truffles are so rich and chocolaty! You can decorate them in so many different types of cute garnishes making them perfect for the Holidays!
6. Vegan Christmas Tiramisu
Article image from – crazyvegankitchen
A spiced Vegan Christmas Tiramisu – Fruit Studded Sponge, Rum Soaking Syrup and Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Cream. Perfect for the holidays!
7. Vegan Pumpkin Pie
Article image from – noracooks
The only recipe for Vegan Pumpkin Pie you’ll ever need, and it’s perfect for the holidays! SO easy to make with only 9 ingredients. No one will guess it’s vegan!
8. Vegan Peppermint Mocha Cake
Article image from – noracooks
With a moist, peppermint and coffee-infused chocolate cake, to die for peppermint frosting and crushed candy canes! The perfect cake for Christmas.
9. Vegan Creme de Menthe Squares
Article image from – thehiddenveggies
These Vegan Crème de Menthe Squares are sure to be a holiday favourite in your home! Layered with a chocolate graham cracker bottom, a minty cream filling, and topped with a layer of melted chocolate, you won’t be able to stop eating these beautiful treats!
10. Vegan and Gluten-Free Carmelitas
Article image from – happyhealthymama
This is one of those recipes that I want to gush over. I have so much to say. Yet I know I should just let the pictures do the talking. I mean, just look at those bars. Do I really have to tell you how delicious they are? Look at that ooey-gooey caramel mixed with chocolate.
11. Vegan Smores Cookie Bars
Article image from – noracooks
Vegan Smores Cookie Bars feature a golden cookie crust, plenty of chocolate chips and a marshmallow topping that gets toasty in the oven! A crowd-pleasing warm-weather dessert.
12. Vegan Coconut Macaroons
Article image from – noracooks
Vegan Coconut Macaroons are sweet, chewy and moist with a lightly toasted exterior. They are a gluten-free cookie and easy to make with only 6 ingredients (+ optional chocolate for dipping).
13. Vegan Christmas Pudding
Article image from – domesticgothess
This vegan version of the classic British steamed Christmas pudding is rich, moist, fruity and boozy but not overly dense or heavy. It is easy to make and can be cooked in advance and matured for up to six months or eaten right away instead.
14. Vegan Gingerbread Whoopie Pies Recipe
Article image from – namelymarly
This Vegan Gingerbread Whoopie Pies recipe boasts soft gingerbread cookies with a creamy filling in-between. Imagine the flavors of your favorite gingerbread cookies with delicious vegan cream cheese filling in the middle. It’s a perfect recipe for holiday baking!
15. Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies
Article image from – gatheringdreams
These soft, decadent, chocolate hazelnut cookies are made with whole natural ingredients: a guilt-free treat that you won’t be able to stop eating.