The Very Best Thermomix Fudge Recipes (2024)

All of the very best Thermomix fudgerecipes.... from salted caramel fudge to cookies and cream fudge, milo and Tim Tam fudge to chocolate Baileys fudge and more! Browse our recipe collection for all of our mostpopular Thermomix fudge recipes.
The Best Thermomix Fudge Recipes
It's no secret why making fudge in your Thermomix is so popular. It's a quick and easy way to make your favourite sweet treat!
Thermomix Malteser Fudge
If you're a chocoholic, then this is the fudge recipe for you! The rich chocolate fudge is topped with crispy chocolate Maltesers. This recipe can be made in a Thermomix or the microwave.
Microwave Malteser Fudge Recipe
The easiest Microwave Malteser Fudge recipe made with just 3 ingredients (chocolate, sweetened condensed milk & Maltesers)... and in less than 5 minutes!
4.80 from 5 votes
Thermomix Salted Caramel Fudge
The salted caramel obsession continues to run strong with this salted caramel fudge recipe! I love it sprinkled with sea salt, but you can always omit the salt for a plain caramel fudge. This recipe can be made in the Thermomix or the microwave.
Microwave Salted Caramel Fudge Recipe
The easiest 5 ingredient Microwave Salted Caramel Fudge recipe!! Super quick and totally delicious!
5 from 118 votes
Thermomix Cookies and Cream Fudge
Everyone's favourite sweet treat is made with a white chocolate fudge with chunks of Oreo biscuits mixed through... YUM! This recipe can be made using a Thermomix or the microwave.
Cookies and Cream Fudge Recipe
A simple 3 ingredient Microwave Cookies and Cream Fudge recipe made from white chocolate, condensed milk and Oreo biscuits... all in less than 5 minutes!
5 from 13 votes
Thermomix Christmas Fudge
Have the most delicious Christmas with our Thermomix white chocolate fudge flavoured with pistachio nuts and cranberries. The perfect festive treat! This recipe can be made using a Thermomix or a microwave.
4 Ingredient Microwave Christmas Fudge Recipe
The easiest 4 ingredient Microwave Christmas Fudge recipe!! Super quick and totally delicious!
5 from 13 votes
Thermomix Cadbury Creme Egg Fudge
What's better than a smooth and creamy chocolate fudge? One that's sprinkled with oozy gooey Cadbury Creme Eggs of course! This Thermomix fudge recipe is perfect for Easter and can be made in a Thermomix or a microwave.
Cadbury Creme Egg Fudge Recipe
A super easy 5 minute microwave Cadbury Creme Egg Fudge made from just 3 ingredients... condensed milk, chocolate and Cadbury Creme Easter Eggs!
5 from 4 votes
Thermomix Chocolate Baileys Fudge
Our classic chocolate fudge recipe takes an adults-only twist with a dash of Baileys Irish Cream. This recipe can be made in a Thermomix or microwave.
Microwave Baileys Chocolate Fudge Recipe
A 10 minute super easy Microwave Baileys Chocolate Fudge recipe... rich and delicious!
5 from 15 votes
Thermomix Tim Tam Fudge
Everyone's favourite Aussie biscuit gets a makeover in our chocolate Tim Tam fudge! Rich, crunchy and totally delicious. This recipe can be made in a Thermomix or a microwave.
5 Minute Microwave Tim Tam Fudge Recipe
This 5 Minute Microwave Tim Tam Fudge is the quickest and easiest fudge you'll ever make! This really is the perfect last-minute dessert!
5 from 12 votes
Thermomix Tim Tam & Milo Fudge
Our famous Tim Tam fudge recipe gets taken to the next level with the inclusion of Milo malted milk powder. An absolute favourite. This recipe can be made in a Thermomix or a microwave.
The easiest 4 ingredient Tim Tam & Milo Fudge that's cooked in themicrowave in less than 5 minutes! Theperfect cheeky dessert.
5 from 11 votes
Thermomix Rocky Road Fudge
Marshmallows, peanuts and Turkish Delight make this sweet fudge absolutely irresistible! This recipe can be made using a Thermomix or a microwave.
Super Easy Microwave Rocky Road Fudge Recipe
The easiest Microwave Rocky Road Fudge! Make it in less than 5 minutes and perfect forthat sweet treat or gift!
5 from 11 votes
Homemade Gifts - Thermomix Fudge
If you're planning to give a gift to a friend, a batch of fudge is the perfect option. It will last up to 2 weeks and travels well. Why not pop it in a little box and tie with a ribbon for a sweet gift! Click here for more homemade foodie gift recipes.
More Thermomix Recipes
If you'd like more Thermomix recipes, click here for our entire collection (plus they're all FREE!).
Comments
Karin @CalmtoConniption
Wow! These look amazing. Going to save this post. So good to make up for presents. Your cutting is superb again Lucy!
Bake Play Smile
Hehehe why thank you!
Josie
Hi, I'd love to try your fudge, however I don't have a thermomix.. Do you have a recipe for non-thermomix users? Ta
Reply
Bake Play Smile
Hi Josie, to be completely honest, I never had much luck with fudge prior to my Thermomix, so it's not something I ever really made until recently. My suggestion would be to check out Taste.com and go for the recipe with the highest ratings... that will hopefully be the best/most fool-proof one!!
Reply
Kelda
Hi!
I just made the chocolate fudge and followed it as per the recipe, but am having trouble cutting it. It seems to be stuck to the paper?? Everytime I try to pick a bit up, it stretches out, and loses it shape, a sticky kind of consistency...should I try putting it in the freezer?
Really disappointed as after finding your post on pinterest, was excited to find a recipe that was tried and tested...and your fudge looks amazing!
Please help if you can?
Thank you!
Kelda
Terry
Hi,
I have made all 3 twice now and the Salted Carmel was really soft and sticky.. what would have cause this from the images they look much nicer then what mine turned like.. The Choc and Cookies Cream turned out perfect...
Any ideas or tips ?
Reply
Bake Play Smile
Hi Terry, I'm really not sure to be honest. I followed the salted caramel recipe exactly as it is on the recipe community (the link) and thats how it turned out. The salted caramel one was softer than the cookies and cream, but it wasn't sticky for me. I would perhaps try increasing the glucose syrup slightly and see if that helps. 🙂
Reply
Terry
Ok I iwll try it and will respond and let you know..
Reply
« Older Comments