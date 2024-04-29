The Very Best Thermomix Fudge Recipes (2024)

All of the very best Thermomix fudgerecipes.... from salted caramel fudge to cookies and cream fudge, milo and Tim Tam fudge to chocolate Baileys fudge and more! Browse our recipe collection for all of our mostpopular Thermomix fudge recipes.

The Very Best Thermomix Fudge Recipes (1)

The Best Thermomix Fudge Recipes

It's no secret why making fudge in your Thermomix is so popular. It's a quick and easy way to make your favourite sweet treat!

Thermomix Malteser Fudge

If you're a chocoholic, then this is the fudge recipe for you! The rich chocolate fudge is topped with crispy chocolate Maltesers. This recipe can be made in a Thermomix or the microwave.

Microwave Malteser Fudge Recipe

The easiest Microwave Malteser Fudge recipe made with just 3 ingredients (chocolate, sweetened condensed milk & Maltesers)... and in less than 5 minutes!

4.80 from 5 votes

Thermomix Salted Caramel Fudge

The salted caramel obsession continues to run strong with this salted caramel fudge recipe! I love it sprinkled with sea salt, but you can always omit the salt for a plain caramel fudge. This recipe can be made in the Thermomix or the microwave.

Microwave Salted Caramel Fudge Recipe

The easiest 5 ingredient Microwave Salted Caramel Fudge recipe!! Super quick and totally delicious!

5 from 118 votes

Thermomix Cookies and Cream Fudge

Everyone's favourite sweet treat is made with a white chocolate fudge with chunks of Oreo biscuits mixed through... YUM! This recipe can be made using a Thermomix or the microwave.

Cookies and Cream Fudge Recipe

A simple 3 ingredient Microwave Cookies and Cream Fudge recipe made from white chocolate, condensed milk and Oreo biscuits... all in less than 5 minutes!

5 from 13 votes

Thermomix Christmas Fudge

Have the most delicious Christmas with our Thermomix white chocolate fudge flavoured with pistachio nuts and cranberries. The perfect festive treat! This recipe can be made using a Thermomix or a microwave.

4 Ingredient Microwave Christmas Fudge Recipe

The easiest 4 ingredient Microwave Christmas Fudge recipe!! Super quick and totally delicious!

5 from 13 votes

Thermomix Cadbury Creme Egg Fudge

What's better than a smooth and creamy chocolate fudge? One that's sprinkled with oozy gooey Cadbury Creme Eggs of course! This Thermomix fudge recipe is perfect for Easter and can be made in a Thermomix or a microwave.

Cadbury Creme Egg Fudge Recipe

A super easy 5 minute microwave Cadbury Creme Egg Fudge made from just 3 ingredients... condensed milk, chocolate and Cadbury Creme Easter Eggs!

5 from 4 votes

Thermomix Chocolate Baileys Fudge

Our classic chocolate fudge recipe takes an adults-only twist with a dash of Baileys Irish Cream. This recipe can be made in a Thermomix or microwave.

Microwave Baileys Chocolate Fudge Recipe

A 10 minute super easy Microwave Baileys Chocolate Fudge recipe... rich and delicious!

5 from 15 votes

Thermomix Tim Tam Fudge

Everyone's favourite Aussie biscuit gets a makeover in our chocolate Tim Tam fudge! Rich, crunchy and totally delicious. This recipe can be made in a Thermomix or a microwave.

5 Minute Microwave Tim Tam Fudge Recipe

This 5 Minute Microwave Tim Tam Fudge is the quickest and easiest fudge you'll ever make! This really is the perfect last-minute dessert!

5 from 12 votes

Thermomix Tim Tam & Milo Fudge

Our famous Tim Tam fudge recipe gets taken to the next level with the inclusion of Milo malted milk powder. An absolute favourite. This recipe can be made in a Thermomix or a microwave.

The easiest 4 ingredient Tim Tam & Milo Fudge that's cooked in themicrowave in less than 5 minutes! Theperfect cheeky dessert.

Thermomix Rocky Road Fudge

Marshmallows, peanuts and Turkish Delight make this sweet fudge absolutely irresistible! This recipe can be made using a Thermomix or a microwave.

Super Easy Microwave Rocky Road Fudge Recipe

The easiest Microwave Rocky Road Fudge! Make it in less than 5 minutes and perfect forthat sweet treat or gift!

5 from 11 votes

Homemade Gifts - Thermomix Fudge

If you're planning to give a gift to a friend, a batch of fudge is the perfect option. It will last up to 2 weeks and travels well. Why not pop it in a little box and tie with a ribbon for a sweet gift! Click here for more homemade foodie gift recipes.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Karin @CalmtoConniption

    Wow! These look amazing. Going to save this post. So good to make up for presents. Your cutting is superb again Lucy!

    Reply

    • Bake Play Smile

      Hehehe why thank you!

      Reply

  2. Josie

    Hi, I'd love to try your fudge, however I don't have a thermomix.. Do you have a recipe for non-thermomix users? Ta

    Reply

    • Bake Play Smile

      Hi Josie, to be completely honest, I never had much luck with fudge prior to my Thermomix, so it's not something I ever really made until recently. My suggestion would be to check out Taste.com and go for the recipe with the highest ratings... that will hopefully be the best/most fool-proof one!!

      Reply

  3. Kelda

    Hi!
    I just made the chocolate fudge and followed it as per the recipe, but am having trouble cutting it. It seems to be stuck to the paper?? Everytime I try to pick a bit up, it stretches out, and loses it shape, a sticky kind of consistency...should I try putting it in the freezer?

    Really disappointed as after finding your post on pinterest, was excited to find a recipe that was tried and tested...and your fudge looks amazing!

    Please help if you can?

    Thank you!

    Kelda

    Reply

  4. Terry

    Hi,

    I have made all 3 twice now and the Salted Carmel was really soft and sticky.. what would have cause this from the images they look much nicer then what mine turned like.. The Choc and Cookies Cream turned out perfect...

    Any ideas or tips ?

    Reply

    • Bake Play Smile

      Hi Terry, I'm really not sure to be honest. I followed the salted caramel recipe exactly as it is on the recipe community (the link) and thats how it turned out. The salted caramel one was softer than the cookies and cream, but it wasn't sticky for me. I would perhaps try increasing the glucose syrup slightly and see if that helps. 🙂

      Reply

      • Terry

        Ok I iwll try it and will respond and let you know..

        Reply

FAQs

Why is my 3 ingredient fudge not setting? ›

The main reason is that your Fudge has not reached the optimum temperature. If your mixture only reaches 110 or 112 degrees Celsius it will always be soft. That's why we recommend investing in a sugar thermometer.

How do you keep sugar crystals out of fudge? ›

A lot of big crystals in fudge makes it grainy. By letting the fudge cool without stirring, you avoid creating seed crystals.

Is evaporated milk or condensed milk better for fudge? ›

Use Evaporated Milk- Make sure to use evaporated milk and not sweetened condensed milk. If you accidentally use sweetened condensed milk your fudge will be incredibly over the top sweet. Cut up the Butter– Before adding the butter in make sure to cut it into smaller pieces for faster melting.

What makes high quality fudge? ›

You have to control two temperatures to make successful fudge: the cooking temperature AND the temperature at which the mixture cools before stirring to make it crystallize. Confectionery experiments have shown that the ideal cooking temperature for fudge is around 114 to 115 °C (237 to 239 °F).

Why is my old fashioned fudge not hardening? ›

If your fudge turned out super sticky, or it didn't set as it cooled, it probably never got hot enough. This mistake is super easy to avoid if you use a candy thermometer and cook the fudge to the temperature specified in the recipe (usually between 234 and 239°F).

What is the ball method fudge? ›

According to most recipes, the ingredients of fudge are cooked to what is termed in kitchen parlance the soft ball stage, that point between 234 and 240 °F (112 and 115 °C) at which a small ball of the candy dropped in ice water neither disintegrates nor flattens when picked up with the fingers.

What does cream of tartar do in fudge? ›

Cream of tartar is used in caramel sauces and fudge to help prevent the sugar from crystallizing while cooking. It also prevents cooling sugars from forming brittle crystals, this is why it's the secret ingredient in snickerdoodles!

What is the secret to smooth fudge that is not gritty? ›

If the sugar crystals are not properly dissolved before cooling, they can create a gritty texture. To avoid this, ensure that you stir the fudge mixture consistently and remove any sugar crystals that form on the sides of the pan using a wet pastry brush.

How do you firm up homemade fudge? ›

If your fudge is soft or runny, it probably didn't come up to a high enough temperature while it was cooking. Put it back into the saucepan and add 1–2 US tbsp (15–30 ml) of 35% fat whipping cream. Stir the fudge as it heats, but only until the sugar in the chocolate is completely melted again.

Why is fudge so hard to make? ›

Conversely, if the cooking time is too brief and there is not enough evaporation, too much water will remain and the fudge will be too soft. A temperature of 112°C to 114°C (234°F to 237°F) must be maintained. This will ensure the fudge has the ideal concentration of water and sugar. Fudge is difficult to make.

Should I stir fudge while boiling? ›

Stir the ingredients to dissolve the sugar until the mixture comes to a boil. If your recipe uses milk, stirring will keep the mixture from curdling. But once it reaches about 236–238 degrees F/113–114 degrees C (the "soft-ball" stage), do not stir it or even shake the pan.

What makes fudge taste grainy? ›

Graining can be caused by stirring the fudge mixture during the cooling process or not adding enough fluid to dissolve the sugar. The trick to fixing graininess is to melt the sugar crystals to give them another chance at setting properly.

Why did my fudge turn out like caramel? ›

Fudge can turn into caramel due to overcooking or undercooking, incorrect temperatures, or wrong ingredients.

Should you stir fudge constantly? ›

It is important to stir constantly with a wooden spoon until the mixture starts to thicken and its surface starts to look dull or matte. Now is the time to stop beating and pour the fudge into a mould. Another tip: Do not scrape the sides of the pan or the spoon used for stirring.

What would cause fudge not to harden? ›

The most common culprit behind unset fudge is inaccurate temperature control. If the sugar mixture hasn't reached the correct temperature, your fudge won't set. Ensure you use a reliable candy thermometer and follow temperature guidelines meticulously to achieve the desired consistency.

