15 Big Batch Cookie Recipes | Bake or Break (2024)

When you want to bake lots and lots of cookies, these big batch cookie recipes are here to help with great flavors that are sure to please your cookie-loving crowd!

Cookies for a Crowd

Cookies are one of my favorite things to bake for a crowd. They’re usually easy to make, and they’re a self-serve treat. Plus, who doesn’t love cookies?

If you’re baking for a whole bunch of cookie lovers, then you need a big batch of cookies. Sure, you can scale most any recipe to make as many cookies as you need, but there are times when you just want to grab a favorite recipe and get baking.

These are my go-to big batch cookie recipes when I don’t want to scale a recipe. You can make these exactly as written to get lots and lots of cookies. There’s quite a variety here, so I think you’ll find something to satisfy everyone’s cookie cravings!

Big Batch Cookie Recipes

I’ve been making these Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies for years. They’re packed with two kinds of chocolate, oats, and nut, and they’ve always been a frequently requested treat among family and friends. They make such a big batch that they’re one of my favorite cookie doughs to keep stocked in my freezer for those times when only a freshly baked cookie will do!

Cinnamon Pecan Puffs are essentially a meringue cookie with lots of nuts and a nice dose of cinnamon. They’re a nostalgic favorite for me, as my mother and I used to make this big batch cookie recipe most every holiday season. I love that this recipe has a short list of ingredients that I usually have ready to use in my kitchen.

For being small, these Salted Double Chocolate Cookies pack a big flavor punch. They’re made with two kinds of chocolate for rich, chocolatey flavor. And that little sprinkle of salt on top really makes them something special

When you see the yield of the recipe for Jacques Torres Chocolate Chip Cookies, you may argue its inclusion on this list. But these are HUGE cookies. You can easily share one of these with a friend or two. Plus, they’re just so good that I’ll tell you about them any chance I get.

If you want to skip the scooping, then these Cinnamon Sugar Cookie Squares are just the thing. They’re made in a half sheet pan, so you get lots of bars for sharing. I usually cut them so that I get 60 bars, but you can make them even smaller for bite-size treats.

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Dried Cherry Oatmeal Cookies are a wonderful twist on chocolate chip cookies. The oats add a nice chewiness, while the dried cherries add a tartness that goes so very well with the dark chocolate. I think you’ll love this flavor combination!

Not only are these Strawberry Cream Cheese Cookies so, so good, but they’re also quite eye-catching. That burst of red from the dried strawberries really makes these beauties stand out in a cookie crowd.

For something a little different, these Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookie Bites are baked in mini muffin pans. They’re loaded with mini chocolate chips and nuts for plenty of flavor. They’re an easy way to change up your chocolate chip cookie game!

Hummingbird Oatmeal Cookies are the cookie version of the classic Hummingbird Cake. With all those great flavors – bananas, pineapple, nuts, cream cheese – packed into a cookie, I think you’ll find this big batch cookie recipe tough to resist!

Coconut-Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies are sweet and salty deliciousness. And the combination of coconut and salted caramel is just fantastic. Be prepared to see this big batch disappear quickly!

These adorable Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies are bite-size versions of everyone’s favorite cookie. This recipe makes so, so many cookies that it’s a great choice for serving a crowd or for homemade gifts.

Triple Chocolate Pecan Cookies have long been a favorite big batch cookie recipe for me. I love those big chunks of THREE different kinds of chocolate and the pecan halves on top! These are significant cookies, my friends.

Hazelnut Crescent Cookies are much like the cookies we know by so many different names – Mexican Wedding Cookies, Sand Tarts, Russian Tea Cakes, and many more. With a short list of ingredients, they’re a very simple cookie that somehow is better than the sum of its parts.

Brown Sugar Crinkles also focus on simplicity with their focus on the flavor of brown sugar. There’s a nutty element, too, which you can leave out if you like. Either way, I think you’ll find these to be a big crowd-pleaser.

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies are among my all-time favorite cookies in most any category. They’re chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, and oatmeal cookies all rolled into one. I like to say they’re the cookie of choice for the indecisive!

I hope these large batch cookie recipes have inspired you to make lots and lots of cookies! These are some of the most share-worthy, crowd-pleasing cookies you’ll ever make. This is a great list to keep in mind for parties and the holidays. And remember that even if you don’t need a big batch right now, SO many cookie doughs will freeze beautifully for freshly baked, homemade cookies whenever you get a craving!

Happy baking!