15 Butternut Squash Recipes (2024)

16 Comments »

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

What’s not to love about a vegetable that has butter and nut in its name? It practically screams “cozy!”

This hourglass autumnal squash isbasically the love child of the sweet potato and the pumpkin. When roasted, its flesh becomes tender and sweet, the sugars in it yielding a naturalcaramelization. It’s vegetable candy, and we’ll be obsessing over it all season long.

One of the things I love most about butternut squash is the versatility of it — it’s awesome in pasta (as a healthy, but still incredibly tasty riff on mac & cheese), but also translates beautifully into a silky, sweet pie. And don’t even get me started on the soup! We’ve got an exciting roundup today, of 15 of our favorite recipes starring butternut squash. Withrecipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert dishes,this veggie covers all bases — from a healthy breakfast hash, to a carbonara that will knock your socks off, we truly can’t get enough.

Still intimidated by peeling and seeding a butternut squash? It’s not as painstaking as you think. Check out Ali’s tutorial here, and get cooking!

Butternut Squash Quinoa with Kale, Cranberries, Walnuts and Goat Cheese | Stuck on Sweet

Butternut Squash and Sweet Potato Soup | Blissful Basil

Butternut & Sausage Hash Rustic Lasagna Rolls with Creamy Sage Sauce | The Noshery

Butternut Squash, Arugula and Bacon Quiche | Gimme Some Oven

Butternut Squash, Apple & Pear Crisp | Edible Perspective

Butternut Squash, Kale, Chèvre and Gnocchi Casserole | Keepin’ it Kind

Butternut Squash Blondies | Food + Words

| Gimme Some Oven

Roasted Butternut Squash Galette | Passports & Pancakes

Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchiladas | Skinny Taste

Brûléed Butternut Squash Pie | Lemon Fire Brigade

Squash, Pepper & Kale Hash | Food Faith Fitness

Butternut Squash, Arugula, and Roasted Garlic Goat Cheese Tartine | Blogging Over Thyme

Butternut Squash Carbonara with Fried Sage and Caramelized Onions | Katie at the Kitchen Door

Spiced Butternut Squash Cupcakes with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting| Gimme Some Oven