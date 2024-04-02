15 Butternut Squash Recipes (2024)

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (1)

What’s not to love about a vegetable that has butter and nut in its name? It practically screams “cozy!”

This hourglass autumnal squash isbasically the love child of the sweet potato and the pumpkin. When roasted, its flesh becomes tender and sweet, the sugars in it yielding a naturalcaramelization. It’s vegetable candy, and we’ll be obsessing over it all season long.

One of the things I love most about butternut squash is the versatility of it — it’s awesome in pasta (as a healthy, but still incredibly tasty riff on mac & cheese), but also translates beautifully into a silky, sweet pie. And don’t even get me started on the soup! We’ve got an exciting roundup today, of 15 of our favorite recipes starring butternut squash. Withrecipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert dishes,this veggie covers all bases — from a healthy breakfast hash, to a carbonara that will knock your socks off, we truly can’t get enough.

Still intimidated by peeling and seeding a butternut squash? It’s not as painstaking as you think. Check out Ali’s tutorial here, and get cooking!

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (2)

Butternut Squash Quinoa with Kale, Cranberries, Walnuts and Goat Cheese | Stuck on Sweet

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (3)

Butternut Squash and Sweet Potato Soup | Blissful Basil

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (4)

Butternut & Sausage Hash Rustic Lasagna Rolls with Creamy Sage Sauce | The Noshery

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (5)

Butternut Squash, Arugula and Bacon Quiche | Gimme Some Oven

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (6)

Butternut Squash, Apple & Pear Crisp | Edible Perspective

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (7)

Butternut Squash, Kale, Chèvre and Gnocchi Casserole | Keepin’ it Kind

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (8)

Butternut Squash Blondies | Food + Words

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (9)

| Gimme Some Oven

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (10)

Roasted Butternut Squash Galette | Passports & Pancakes

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (11)

Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchiladas | Skinny Taste

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (12)

Brûléed Butternut Squash Pie | Lemon Fire Brigade

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (13)

Squash, Pepper & Kale Hash | Food Faith Fitness

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (14)

Butternut Squash, Arugula, and Roasted Garlic Goat Cheese Tartine | Blogging Over Thyme

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (15)

Butternut Squash Carbonara with Fried Sage and Caramelized Onions | Katie at the Kitchen Door

15 Butternut Squash Recipes (16)

Spiced Butternut Squash Cupcakes with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting| Gimme Some Oven

posted on October 19, 2014 by Hayley @ Gimme Some Oven

Recipe Round-Ups

more by Hayley @ Gimme Some Oven »

Hayley @ Gimme Some Oven

Hayley Putnam lives to eat, and loves writing, particularly about food! She contributes to Foodie Crush, and also bakes and blogs for her own little nook of the food blogosphere,Tiptoes in the Kitchen.She lives in Greensboro, N.C., with her husband Jay and their four-legged furry daughter, Luma. You can also find Hayley on Pinterest and Instagram.

Leave a Reply

16 comments on “15 Butternut Squash Recipes”

  1. Tina muir October 19, 2014 @ 6:01 am Reply

    SO many of these look so good, I don’t even know where to start. I LOVE butternut squash, and I can’t get enough of it. I am making a soup tonight, and then I can start on these recipes. Thanks for this round up, I am pinning now!

  2. ailyn October 19, 2014 @ 6:46 am Reply

    these looks so yum! might try the soup

  3. Sarah October 19, 2014 @ 10:51 am Reply

    OMG, I love these pictures and recipes! And butternut squash :).
    I think my favorite is the roasted butternut squash galette which will definitely be tried out in my kitchen this season! And of course the spiced butternut squash cupcake looks pretty super delicious, too!
    greetings, Sarah

  4. Sarah (@ People, Places & Plates) October 19, 2014 @ 11:09 am Reply

    Best roundup yet! Loooove butternut squash!

  5. Liz @ Floating Kitchen October 19, 2014 @ 2:16 pm Reply

    This might be my favorite round-up ever! Love love love butternut squash!

  6. Millie l Add A Little October 19, 2014 @ 2:44 pm Reply

    Butternut squash, apple crisp sounds amazing – never thought to do something like this!

  7. Laura (Blogging Over Thyme) October 19, 2014 @ 4:11 pm Reply

    I can’t get enough butternut squash during this time of year! It is probably my favorite ingredient, and is so versatile! Thanks so much for including my tartine, Ali! :)

  8. Sarah October 19, 2014 @ 4:39 pm Reply

    Comfort food for me is a banana sandwich with almond butter. So tasty but so easy to go overboard on the almond butter!

  9. Chicago Jogger October 19, 2014 @ 8:31 pm Reply

    I have 14 new squash recipes! Awesome list :) I say “14” because I just made the squash + black bean tacos and few weeks ago and they were absolutely delicious. A fall/winter staple for sure.

  10. debby taylor October 19, 2014 @ 8:55 pm Reply

    Just made the enchiladas, very very good thank you

  11. Diana October 20, 2014 @ 6:51 am Reply

    Thanks for the post – never cooked or used butternut squash before but have eaten it a long time ago. It’s one vegetable I want to start learning how to cook – they’ve popped up all over the market now it’s Autumn. Will be trying some of these recipes – thanks once again :)

    Diana xx

  12. Kathy @ Olives & Garlic October 20, 2014 @ 8:23 am Reply

    Scrumptious round up.

  13. Ann October 20, 2014 @ 11:44 am Reply

    Link to lasagna is wrong; takes you to the soup.

  14. Phillip || SouthernFATTY.com October 21, 2014 @ 1:31 pm Reply

    Great roundup of butternut recipes! Has to be my favorite fall ingredient. Recently made some pasta with it in and have been hooked!

  15. Jessica @ Stuck On Sweet October 22, 2014 @ 10:37 am Reply

    Thanks for sharing my recipe Ali! Love this round up and love me some butternut squash!

  16. Deanna Metz November 5, 2014 @ 11:52 pm Reply

    I want to make all of these (except for the blue cheese part in the Mac N cheese dish).
    I’m the only one in the family that eats the squashes. Thanks for putting these out there. Pinned it!

