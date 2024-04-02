15 Butternut Squash Recipes (2024)

16 Comments »
What’s not to love about a vegetable that has butter and nut in its name? It practically screams “cozy!”
This hourglass autumnal squash isbasically the love child of the sweet potato and the pumpkin. When roasted, its flesh becomes tender and sweet, the sugars in it yielding a naturalcaramelization. It’s vegetable candy, and we’ll be obsessing over it all season long.
One of the things I love most about butternut squash is the versatility of it — it’s awesome in pasta (as a healthy, but still incredibly tasty riff on mac & cheese), but also translates beautifully into a silky, sweet pie. And don’t even get me started on the soup! We’ve got an exciting roundup today, of 15 of our favorite recipes starring butternut squash. Withrecipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert dishes,this veggie covers all bases — from a healthy breakfast hash, to a carbonara that will knock your socks off, we truly can’t get enough.
Still intimidated by peeling and seeding a butternut squash? It’s not as painstaking as you think. Check out Ali’s tutorial here, and get cooking!
Butternut Squash Quinoa with Kale, Cranberries, Walnuts and Goat Cheese | Stuck on Sweet
Butternut Squash and Sweet Potato Soup | Blissful Basil
Butternut & Sausage Hash Rustic Lasagna Rolls with Creamy Sage Sauce | The Noshery
Butternut Squash, Arugula and Bacon Quiche | Gimme Some Oven
Butternut Squash, Apple & Pear Crisp | Edible Perspective
Butternut Squash, Kale, Chèvre and Gnocchi Casserole | Keepin’ it Kind
Butternut Squash Blondies | Food + Words
| Gimme Some Oven
Roasted Butternut Squash Galette | Passports & Pancakes
Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchiladas | Skinny Taste
Brûléed Butternut Squash Pie | Lemon Fire Brigade
Squash, Pepper & Kale Hash | Food Faith Fitness
Butternut Squash, Arugula, and Roasted Garlic Goat Cheese Tartine | Blogging Over Thyme
Butternut Squash Carbonara with Fried Sage and Caramelized Onions | Katie at the Kitchen Door
Spiced Butternut Squash Cupcakes with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting| Gimme Some Oven
Tina muir — October 19, 2014 @ 6:01 am Reply
SO many of these look so good, I don’t even know where to start. I LOVE butternut squash, and I can’t get enough of it. I am making a soup tonight, and then I can start on these recipes. Thanks for this round up, I am pinning now!
ailyn — October 19, 2014 @ 6:46 am Reply
these looks so yum! might try the soup
Sarah — October 19, 2014 @ 10:51 am Reply
OMG, I love these pictures and recipes! And butternut squash :).
I think my favorite is the roasted butternut squash galette which will definitely be tried out in my kitchen this season! And of course the spiced butternut squash cupcake looks pretty super delicious, too!
greetings, Sarah
Sarah (@ People, Places & Plates) — October 19, 2014 @ 11:09 am Reply
Best roundup yet! Loooove butternut squash!
Liz @ Floating Kitchen — October 19, 2014 @ 2:16 pm Reply
This might be my favorite round-up ever! Love love love butternut squash!
Millie l Add A Little — October 19, 2014 @ 2:44 pm Reply
Butternut squash, apple crisp sounds amazing – never thought to do something like this!
Laura (Blogging Over Thyme) — October 19, 2014 @ 4:11 pm Reply
I can’t get enough butternut squash during this time of year! It is probably my favorite ingredient, and is so versatile! Thanks so much for including my tartine, Ali! :)
Sarah — October 19, 2014 @ 4:39 pm Reply
Comfort food for me is a banana sandwich with almond butter. So tasty but so easy to go overboard on the almond butter!
Chicago Jogger — October 19, 2014 @ 8:31 pm Reply
I have 14 new squash recipes! Awesome list :) I say “14” because I just made the squash + black bean tacos and few weeks ago and they were absolutely delicious. A fall/winter staple for sure.
debby taylor — October 19, 2014 @ 8:55 pm Reply
Just made the enchiladas, very very good thank you
Diana — October 20, 2014 @ 6:51 am Reply
Thanks for the post – never cooked or used butternut squash before but have eaten it a long time ago. It’s one vegetable I want to start learning how to cook – they’ve popped up all over the market now it’s Autumn. Will be trying some of these recipes – thanks once again :)
Diana xx
Kathy @ Olives & Garlic — October 20, 2014 @ 8:23 am Reply
Scrumptious round up.
Ann — October 20, 2014 @ 11:44 am Reply
Link to lasagna is wrong; takes you to the soup.
Phillip || SouthernFATTY.com — October 21, 2014 @ 1:31 pm Reply
Great roundup of butternut recipes! Has to be my favorite fall ingredient. Recently made some pasta with it in and have been hooked!
Jessica @ Stuck On Sweet — October 22, 2014 @ 10:37 am Reply
Thanks for sharing my recipe Ali! Love this round up and love me some butternut squash!
Deanna Metz — November 5, 2014 @ 11:52 pm Reply
I want to make all of these (except for the blue cheese part in the Mac N cheese dish).
I’m the only one in the family that eats the squashes. Thanks for putting these out there. Pinned it!