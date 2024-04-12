The Best Recipes from California (2024)

We found the best recipes from California—all shared by local home cooks. These dishes showcase fresh ingredients from across the Golden State, like lemon, avocado and seafood.

Taste of Home

Lemon Pound Cake

Citrus trees grow abundantly in California, and I'm always looking for new recipes which use the fruit from the orange and lemon trees in my yard. This lemon pound cake is one of my favorites! My mother passed this recipe down to me. —Richard Killeaney, Spring Valley, California