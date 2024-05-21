15 Vegan Soup Recipes That Prove You Don't Need Dairy or Meat for Flavor (2024)

Sure, they say chicken soup is for the soul. But let’s make one thing clear: Soup sans chicken—or any animal product—can be just as satisfying for the body, mind, and if we’re really going to go there, soul. There doesn’t need to be beef in your chili or cream in your tomato soup to make it worth spooning up.

In fact, there are plenty of vegan soup recipes and stews that we’re convinced even our meat-eating friends might just slurp down before they can even ask us if we miss bacon. From refreshing gazpacho to piping hot peanut stew, these vegan soup recipes will help you (and your skeptical omnivore friends) gulp down healthy comfort food all year long.

If there’s a tried-and-true cure for the winter blues, it’s this soup, with a combination of soft sweet potatoes, leeks, and a whole head of garlic feel. Toss some homemade croutons on top and cozy up to a (figuratively) warmer winter.

This dish has convinced us that peanut butter belongs in soup. Maybe in all soups. Maybe in everything. Rich, nutty, spicy, and loaded with good-for-you veggies that are packed with flavor, this dazzling peanut soup is perfect for when you want to add a little extra flavor to your night.

Don’t be fooled—there’s no cream here. Blended mushrooms, parsley, and thyme come together for a subtly spiced soup that warms the whole body. Pair with a toasted baguette or arugula salad for a flavorful and filling lunch.

Step aside, golden latte—there’s a new turmeric dish we’re ready to slurp down. This golden soup features our favorite spices topped with crispy, flavorful chickpeas. And with vitamin A found in carrots, antioxidants in ginger, and anti-inflammatory properties in turmeric, you can be assured that each spoonful is as good for you as it is for your taste buds.

This recipe proves that tofu is anything but bland. Thai red curry paste, lemongrass, and lime come together to make a killer soup base, topped with slices of sweet, garlicky marinated tofu. Well seasoned and spicy, there’s no shortage of flavor here.

Break out the grilled (cashew) cheese sandwiches and get ready to relive your favorite childhood lunch. This vegan take on traditional tomato soup is just as creamy—just a little soy cream and blended cashews transform tomato into a bowl of nostalgia.

Typically we think of gazpacho as a zesty tomato soup. But swapping out tomatoes for beets adds an earthy sweetness that preserves the tang but cuts the acidity a little. Top it with dill, diced cucumber, and avocado, and enjoy this chilled bowl of refreshing fuschia soup on a hot summer day.

Yep, we said “cheese.” While steering clear of dairy, this soup combines creamy potato, carrot, apple cider vinegar, and dill to create the sensation of slurping up a rich and buttery cheese-filled bowl.

It’s a little-known fact that carrots, cauliflower, and sweet potato all (naturally) come in purple. Harnessing the power of this purple trifecta, this warm, earthy soup fills you up with the flavors of your favorite root and cruciferous veggies. Plus, it’s pretty fun to slurp down something so… purple.

For anyone craving rich, Southern-style cooking, this creamy corn chowder might just be the fix. Topped with sweet, buttery corn, this recipe is a whole lot healthier than it tastes.

This spiced lentil soup keeps it light, combining red lentils, coconut milk, and vibrant spices. Top it with extra cilantro in the summertime and pair it with toast or baked naan when you want a little more warmth in the winter—this is a budget-friendly soup you can whip up any time of the year.

DIY wonton soup sounds too good to be true, but as long as you can find vegan wonton wrappers (or are willing to take the time to make them), it’s totally possible. Once you’ve stuffed those guys with shiitake mushrooms, tofu, garlic, and ginger, and set to simmer, the rest is pretty easy. Top it all off with a generous pile of chopped green onions and slurp away.

This world can be cold, and sometimes the only thing that can warm you up is a heaping bowl of steaming chili. This vegan take features the strong flavors from chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, and cumin—and brings on the bulk with quinoa, black beans, and veggies. If you want to add even more flavor, throw in some smoked paprika and cilantro, and top with avocado.

Everything about this soup screams comfort food—from the rich flavor of pumpkin to warm homemade cashew cream to the crunchy curried pumpkin seeds that pull it all together. This fall-favorite is so delicious, it will likely make it onto your kitchen table all four seasons.

There will be people out there who will claim that beef broth is the best thing about pho. Those people are wrong. This recipe proves it, combining savory shiitake mushrooms, pan-fried tofu, soft rice noodles, and all of the seasonings (soy, lime, cilantro, and hoisin sauce, just to name a few) that make pho so pho-nomenal.