Warm Roasted Carrot and Barley Salad Recipe (2024)

Ras El Hanout is a Middle Eastern spice blend. If you can't obtain it, take some cumin seeds, dry fry & crush them. You'll also need a little heat; chilli flakes/powder would do, plus a little turmeric. Some R-E-H blends have rose petals in them - and I prefer those - but it's not essential. It's worth investing in a jar as it's superb rubbed onto lamb for barbecuing. Just rub the lamb with a little olive oil and then liberally sprinkle the R-E-H on. Leave to marinade before cooking.