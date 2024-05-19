150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes (2024)

Home » Holidays » 150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes
Published: · Modified: by Stephy 30 Comments This post may contain affiliate links. · As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
From hearty crockpot fall soups and comforting chicken dinners, there are plenty of the best fall crockpot recipes to choose from.
Warm up this autumn with these cozy and comforting fallcrockpot recipes! There are main dishes, fall side dishes, fall desserts and even fall drinks to choose from. These fall recipes are easy to make and clean up, making your fall dinners completely stress-free. These crockpot recipes feature seasonal favorites like pumpkin, squash, carrots, sweet potatoes and more. Whether you are looking for thanksgiving recipes or a simple fall weeknight dinner idea, there are plenty of easy crockpot recipes for fall to choose from.
Fall Crockpot Soup Recipes
Chicken Soups
- Creamy White Chicken Chili from The Chunky Chef
- Healthy Chicken Potato Soup from A Spicy Perspective
- Chicken Gnocchi Soup from Pinch of Yum
- Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup from Natasha’s Kitchen
- Buffalo Chicken Chili from The Slow Cooker Gourmet
- Chicken Noodle Soup from Damn Delicious
- Creamy Tortellini Soup from Cafe Delites
- Chicken and Wild Rice Soup from Damn Delicious
- Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Stew fromCenter Cut Cook
- Chicken Enchilada Soup from Like Mother Like Daughter
- Chicken Fajita Soup from The Recipe Critic
- Cheesy Potato Soup from Dear Crissy
Bacon & Ham Soup Fall Crockpot Recipes
- Ham and Potato Soup from Dinner Then Dessert
- Split Pea Soup from Valerie’s Kitchen
- Bacon Corn Chowder from Pillsbury
- Loaded Hash Brown Potato Soup from Family Fresh Meals
- Ham & White Bean Soup from 4 Sons R’ Us
- Crock Pot Zuppa Toscana fromThe Chunky Chef
- Jambalaya from Spicy Southern Kitchen
- Chicken Bacon Crock Pot Chowder from Peace Love and Low Carb
Beef Soup Fall Crockpot Recipes
- Pasta e fa*gioli Soup from The Recipe Critic
- Beef Stew from Life in the Lofthouse
- Cheeseburger Soup from Life in the Lofthouse
- BestSlow Cooker Chili from Cooking Classy
- Stuffed Pepper Soup fromRecipes that Crock
- Vegetable Beef Soup from Cincy Shopper
- Nacho Soup from Baked by Rachel
- Crockpot Beef Barley Soup from Tip Hero
- Slow Cooker Beef and Potato Stew from Skinny Ms.
- Creamy Taco Chili from Chelsea’s Messy Apron
- Crock Pot Unstuffed Cabbage Soup fromRecipes that Crock
- Slow Cooker Steak and Potato Soup from Plain Chicken
Vegetarian and Other Soups
- Roasted Garlic Butternut Squash Soup from Whole and Heavenly Oven
- Cheesy Potato Soup from Dear Crissy
- Broccoli and Cheese Soup from Well Plated
- Parmesan Basil Tomato Soup from Little Spice Jar
- Split Pea Soup fromTabs and Tidbits
- Vegetarian Lentil Chili fromAggie’s Kitchen
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup (Panera Copycat) from Kitchen Fun with My Three Sons
- Potato and Corn Chowder from Damn Delicious
- Beer Cheese Soup fromHoney & Birch
- Creamy Tomato Basil Tortellini Soup from Cooking Classy
- Vegetarian Taco Soup fromRunning in a Skirt
- Homemade Minestrone Soup fromLittle Spice Jar
- Curried Lentil Soup from Gimme Some Oven
- French Onion Soup from Creme De la Crumb
- Best Turkey Chili from Ambitious Kitchen
Chicken Fall Crockpot Recipes
- Seasoned Chicken, Potatoes & Green Beans from The Magical Slow Cooker
- Creamy Crockpot Chicken Stuffing and Green Beans from Family Fresh Meals
- Chicken and Stuffing from The Cozy Cook
- Chicken and Dumplings from Spend with Pennies
- Easy Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie from Written Reality
- French Onion Chicken from Kitchen Fun with My 3 Sons
- Honey Garlic Chicken and Veggies from Damn Delicious
- Cheesy Chicken Penne fromThe Magical Slow Cooker
- Herbed Chicken & Potatoes from The Recipe Critic
- Pesto Mozzarella Chicken Pasta fromThe Magical Slow Cooker
- Creamy Italian Chicken Pasta from Lauren’s Latest
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta from Damn Delicious
- Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Chicken fromChef in Training
- Creamy Mushroom Chicken from Listotic
- Chicken Parmesan Casserole fromLauren Greutman
- Garlic Butter Chicken and Veggies from The Magical Slow Cooker
- Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Pasta fromSlow Cooker Gourmet
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken and Rice from Weary Chef
- Chicken and Noodles fromBelle of the Kitchen
- Chicken and Mushroom Stroganoff fromThe Recipe Critic
- Balsamic Chicken fromFamily Food on the Table
- Chicken Marsala from Creme de la Crumb
- Garlic Parmesan Chicken and Potatoes from Damn Delicious
- Chicken and Mushroom Stroganoff from The Recipe Critic
Beef Fall Crockpot Recipes
- Classic Pot Roast from Don’t Waste The Crumb
- Easy Lasagna from Kristine’s Kitchen
- Beef Noodles fromRecipes that Crock
- Beef Stroganoff fromEazyPeazyMealz
- Easy Barbecue Beef Brisket from A Dash of Sanity
- Swedish Meatballs fromThe Country Cook
- Beef and Potato Au Gratin from The Magical Slow Cooker
- Shepherd’s Pie fromTastes of Lizzy T
- Beef Bourguignon from The Recipe Critic
- Balsamic Glazed Roast Beef fromCloset Cooking
- Italian Zucchini Casserole from Mostly Homemade Mom
- Cranberry Meatballs from Spicy Southern Kitchen
- Slow Cooker Lasagna from Natasha’s Kitchen
Pork Fall Crockpot Recipes
- Bacon Garlic Pork Loin from Dinner then Dessert
- Smothered Pork Chops from The Country Cook
- Pork Chop Stuffing from Recipes that Crock
- Glazed Ham from Creme de la Crumb
- Angel Pork Chops from Plain Chicken
- Sausage and Potatoes from Diary of a Recipe Collector
- Sausage and Hash Brown Casserole from Lauren’s Latest
- Pizza Casserole fromThe Cards We Drew
- Honey Pork Roast from Tip Hero
- Sausage & Cheese Tortellini fromIce Cream with a Fork
- Dijon Pork Chops & Potatoes from The Midnight Baker
- Brown Sugar Ham fromThe Magical Slow Cooker
Fall Crockpot Side Dishes
- Spaghetti Squash from Family Fresh Meals
- Butternut Squash from Cook Eat Paleo
- Cinnamon Sugar Butternut Squash from The Magical Slow Cooker
- Butternut Squash Risotto fromSlow Cooker Gourmet
- Sweet Potato Casserole from Dinner Then Dessert
- Balsamic Brussels Sprouts from Damn Delicious
- BEST Brussels Sprouts from A Year of Slow Cooking
- Corn on the Cob fromSpicy Southern Kitchen
- Cheddar Corn from Plain Chicken
- Corn Casserole fromMom Endeavor
- Creamed Corn with Ricotta, Rosemary and Bacon from Carlsbad Craving
- Milk and Honey Corn on the Cob from The Magical Slow Cooker
- Cinnamon Sugar Glazed Carrots from McCormick
- Garlic Herb Mushrooms from Damn Delicious
- Old Fashioned Fresh Green Beans from Recipes that Crock
- Cheesy Rotini fromRecipes that Crock
- Mac-n-Cheese from Ally’s Sweet & Savory Eats
- No Boil Mashed Potatoes from Spend with Pennies
- Baked Potatoes from Well Plated
- Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes from Damn Delicious
- Parmesan Potato Wedges fromFamily Fresh Meals
- Hashbrown Casserole from Chelsea’s Messy Apron
- Cheesy Bacon Ranch Potatoes from Damn Delicious
- Bacon Macaroni and Cheese fromTammilee Ti
Beverage Fall Crockpot Recipes
- Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolate from A Night Owl
- Spiced White Hot Chocolate from Mom on Timeout
- Spiced Pumpkin Latte from Thriving Home
- Maple Pumpkin Spice Lattes from The Yummy Life
- Fall Harvest Hot Apple Cider from Whole Food Bellies
- Cranberry Apple Cider from The Recipe Rebel
- Cranberry Cider from Kleinworth & Co
- Mulled Wine from Gimme Some Oven
- Caramel Apple Cider from Tatertots and Jello
- Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate from Creme de la Crumb
- Cranberry White Hot Chocolate from The Recipe Rebel
- Nutella Hot Chocolate from Show Me TheYummy
Fall Crockpot Desserts
- Sticky Caramel Pumpkin Cake from Platter Talk
- Caramel Apple Crumble from Fake Ginger
- Apple Pudding Cake fromBunny’s Warm Oven
- Baked Apples from Foodie and Wine
- Apple Dump Cake from Crazy for Crust
- Apple Pie Steel Cut Oatmeal from Five Heart Home
- Easy Crock Pot Fried Apples from A Night Owl
- GooeyCaramel Blondies from Taste and Tell
- Apple Butter from A Modern Homestead
- Apple Cobbler from Amanda’s Cooking
- Pumpkin Pecan Bread Pudding from The Gunny Sack
- Apple Crisp from Kristine’s Kitchen
- Crustless Pumpkin Pie from Recipes That Crock
- Caramel Apple Pie Dip from The Magical Slow Cooker
- Pumpkin Chocolate Lava Cake from I Wash You Dry
- Rice Pudding from Slow Cooking Perfected
- Pumpkin Spice Cake from The Frugal Girls
- Apple Dumplings from Recipes That Crock
- Pumpkin Streusel Coffee Cake from Amy’s Healthy Baking
- Apple Walnut Bread Pudding from The Gunny Sack
- Crockpot Candy from Fake Ginger
Related Posts
150 Best Fall Soups
100 Fall Instant Pot Recipes