150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Fall Crockpot Soup Recipes Chicken Soups Bacon & Ham Soup Fall Crockpot Recipes Beef Soup Fall Crockpot Recipes Vegetarian and Other Soups Chicken Fall Crockpot Recipes Beef Fall Crockpot Recipes Pork Fall Crockpot Recipes Fall Crockpot Side Dishes Beverage Fall Crockpot Recipes Fall Crockpot Desserts Related Posts FAQs

From hearty crockpot fall soups and comforting chicken dinners, there are plenty of the best fall crockpot recipes to choose from.

150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes (1)

Warm up this autumn with these cozy and comforting fallcrockpot recipes! There are main dishes, fall side dishes, fall desserts and even fall drinks to choose from. These fall recipes are easy to make and clean up, making your fall dinners completely stress-free. These crockpot recipes feature seasonal favorites like pumpkin, squash, carrots, sweet potatoes and more. Whether you are looking for thanksgiving recipes or a simple fall weeknight dinner idea, there are plenty of easy crockpot recipes for fall to choose from.

Fall Crockpot Soup Recipes

Chicken Soups

150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes (2)

  1. Creamy White Chicken Chili from The Chunky Chef
  2. Healthy Chicken Potato Soup from A Spicy Perspective
  3. Chicken Gnocchi Soup from Pinch of Yum
  4. Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup from Natasha’s Kitchen
  5. Buffalo Chicken Chili from The Slow Cooker Gourmet
  6. Chicken Noodle Soup from Damn Delicious
  7. Creamy Tortellini Soup from Cafe Delites
  8. Chicken and Wild Rice Soup from Damn Delicious
  9. Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Stew fromCenter Cut Cook
  10. Chicken Enchilada Soup from Like Mother Like Daughter
  11. Chicken Fajita Soup from The Recipe Critic
  12. Cheesy Potato Soup from Dear Crissy

    Bacon & Ham Soup Fall Crockpot Recipes

    150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes (3)

  13. Ham and Potato Soup from Dinner Then Dessert
  14. Split Pea Soup from Valerie’s Kitchen
  15. Bacon Corn Chowder from Pillsbury
  16. Loaded Hash Brown Potato Soup from Family Fresh Meals
  17. Ham & White Bean Soup from 4 Sons R’ Us
  18. Crock Pot Zuppa Toscana fromThe Chunky Chef
  19. Jambalaya from Spicy Southern Kitchen
  20. Chicken Bacon Crock Pot Chowder from Peace Love and Low Carb

    Beef Soup Fall Crockpot Recipes

    150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes (4)

  21. Pasta e fa*gioli Soup from The Recipe Critic
  22. Beef Stew from Life in the Lofthouse
  23. Cheeseburger Soup from Life in the Lofthouse
  24. BestSlow Cooker Chili from Cooking Classy
  25. Stuffed Pepper Soup fromRecipes that Crock
  26. Vegetable Beef Soup from Cincy Shopper
  27. Nacho Soup from Baked by Rachel
  28. Crockpot Beef Barley Soup from Tip Hero
  29. Slow Cooker Beef and Potato Stew from Skinny Ms.
  30. Creamy Taco Chili from Chelsea’s Messy Apron
  31. Crock Pot Unstuffed Cabbage Soup fromRecipes that Crock
  32. Slow Cooker Steak and Potato Soup from Plain Chicken

    Vegetarian and Other Soups

    150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes (5)

  33. Roasted Garlic Butternut Squash Soup from Whole and Heavenly Oven
  34. Cheesy Potato Soup from Dear Crissy
  35. Broccoli and Cheese Soup from Well Plated
  36. Parmesan Basil Tomato Soup from Little Spice Jar
  37. Split Pea Soup fromTabs and Tidbits
  38. Vegetarian Lentil Chili fromAggie’s Kitchen
  39. Broccoli Cheddar Soup (Panera Copycat) from Kitchen Fun with My Three Sons
  40. Potato and Corn Chowder from Damn Delicious
  41. Beer Cheese Soup fromHoney & Birch
  42. Creamy Tomato Basil Tortellini Soup from Cooking Classy
  43. Vegetarian Taco Soup fromRunning in a Skirt
  44. Homemade Minestrone Soup fromLittle Spice Jar
  45. Curried Lentil Soup from Gimme Some Oven
  46. French Onion Soup from Creme De la Crumb
  47. Best Turkey Chili from Ambitious Kitchen

    Chicken Fall Crockpot Recipes

    150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes (6)

  48. Seasoned Chicken, Potatoes & Green Beans from The Magical Slow Cooker
  49. Creamy Crockpot Chicken Stuffing and Green Beans from Family Fresh Meals
  50. Chicken and Stuffing from The Cozy Cook
  51. Chicken and Dumplings from Spend with Pennies
  52. Easy Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie from Written Reality
  53. French Onion Chicken from Kitchen Fun with My 3 Sons
  54. Honey Garlic Chicken and Veggies from Damn Delicious
  55. Cheesy Chicken Penne fromThe Magical Slow Cooker
  56. Herbed Chicken & Potatoes from The Recipe Critic
  57. Pesto Mozzarella Chicken Pasta fromThe Magical Slow Cooker
  58. Creamy Italian Chicken Pasta from Lauren’s Latest
  59. Chicken Parmesan Pasta from Damn Delicious
  60. Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Chicken fromChef in Training
  61. Creamy Mushroom Chicken from Listotic
  62. Chicken Parmesan Casserole fromLauren Greutman
  63. Garlic Butter Chicken and Veggies from The Magical Slow Cooker
  64. Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Pasta fromSlow Cooker Gourmet
  65. Buffalo Ranch Chicken and Rice from Weary Chef
  66. Chicken and Noodles fromBelle of the Kitchen
  67. Chicken and Mushroom Stroganoff fromThe Recipe Critic
  68. Balsamic Chicken fromFamily Food on the Table
  69. Chicken Marsala from Creme de la Crumb
  70. Garlic Parmesan Chicken and Potatoes from Damn Delicious
  71. Chicken and Mushroom Stroganoff from The Recipe Critic

    Beef Fall Crockpot Recipes

    150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes (7)

  72. Classic Pot Roast from Don’t Waste The Crumb
  73. Easy Lasagna from Kristine’s Kitchen
  74. Beef Noodles fromRecipes that Crock
  75. Beef Stroganoff fromEazyPeazyMealz
  76. Easy Barbecue Beef Brisket from A Dash of Sanity
  77. Swedish Meatballs fromThe Country Cook
  78. Beef and Potato Au Gratin from The Magical Slow Cooker
  79. Shepherd’s Pie fromTastes of Lizzy T
  80. Beef Bourguignon from The Recipe Critic
  81. Balsamic Glazed Roast Beef fromCloset Cooking
  82. Italian Zucchini Casserole from Mostly Homemade Mom
  83. Cranberry Meatballs from Spicy Southern Kitchen
  84. Slow Cooker Lasagna from Natasha’s Kitchen

    Pork Fall Crockpot Recipes

    150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes (8)

  85. Bacon Garlic Pork Loin from Dinner then Dessert
  86. Smothered Pork Chops from The Country Cook
  87. Pork Chop Stuffing from Recipes that Crock
  88. Glazed Ham from Creme de la Crumb
  89. Angel Pork Chops from Plain Chicken
  90. Sausage and Potatoes from Diary of a Recipe Collector
  91. Sausage and Hash Brown Casserole from Lauren’s Latest
  92. Pizza Casserole fromThe Cards We Drew
  93. Honey Pork Roast from Tip Hero
  94. Sausage & Cheese Tortellini fromIce Cream with a Fork
  95. Dijon Pork Chops & Potatoes from The Midnight Baker
  96. Brown Sugar Ham fromThe Magical Slow Cooker

    Fall Crockpot Side Dishes

    150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes (9)

  97. Spaghetti Squash from Family Fresh Meals
  98. Butternut Squash from Cook Eat Paleo
  99. Cinnamon Sugar Butternut Squash from The Magical Slow Cooker
  100. Butternut Squash Risotto fromSlow Cooker Gourmet
  101. Sweet Potato Casserole from Dinner Then Dessert
  102. Balsamic Brussels Sprouts from Damn Delicious
  103. BEST Brussels Sprouts from A Year of Slow Cooking
  104. Corn on the Cob fromSpicy Southern Kitchen
  105. Cheddar Corn from Plain Chicken
  106. Corn Casserole fromMom Endeavor
  107. Creamed Corn with Ricotta, Rosemary and Bacon from Carlsbad Craving
  108. Milk and Honey Corn on the Cob from The Magical Slow Cooker
  109. Cinnamon Sugar Glazed Carrots from McCormick
  110. Garlic Herb Mushrooms from Damn Delicious
  111. Old Fashioned Fresh Green Beans from Recipes that Crock
  112. Cheesy Rotini fromRecipes that Crock
  113. Mac-n-Cheese from Ally’s Sweet & Savory Eats
  114. No Boil Mashed Potatoes from Spend with Pennies
  115. Baked Potatoes from Well Plated
  116. Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes from Damn Delicious
  117. Parmesan Potato Wedges fromFamily Fresh Meals
  118. Hashbrown Casserole from Chelsea’s Messy Apron
  119. Cheesy Bacon Ranch Potatoes from Damn Delicious
  120. Bacon Macaroni and Cheese fromTammilee Ti

    Beverage Fall Crockpot Recipes

    150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes (10)

  121. Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolate from A Night Owl
  122. Spiced White Hot Chocolate from Mom on Timeout
  123. Spiced Pumpkin Latte from Thriving Home
  124. Maple Pumpkin Spice Lattes from The Yummy Life
  125. Fall Harvest Hot Apple Cider from Whole Food Bellies
  126. Cranberry Apple Cider from The Recipe Rebel
  127. Cranberry Cider from Kleinworth & Co
  128. Mulled Wine from Gimme Some Oven
  129. Caramel Apple Cider from Tatertots and Jello
  130. Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate from Creme de la Crumb
  131. Cranberry White Hot Chocolate from The Recipe Rebel
  132. Nutella Hot Chocolate from Show Me TheYummy

    Fall Crockpot Desserts

    150 Best Fall Crockpot Recipes (11)

  133. Sticky Caramel Pumpkin Cake from Platter Talk
  134. Caramel Apple Crumble from Fake Ginger
  135. Apple Pudding Cake fromBunny’s Warm Oven
  136. Baked Apples from Foodie and Wine
  137. Apple Dump Cake from Crazy for Crust
  138. Apple Pie Steel Cut Oatmeal from Five Heart Home
  139. Easy Crock Pot Fried Apples from A Night Owl
  140. GooeyCaramel Blondies from Taste and Tell
  141. Apple Butter from A Modern Homestead
  142. Apple Cobbler from Amanda’s Cooking
  143. Pumpkin Pecan Bread Pudding from The Gunny Sack
  144. Apple Crisp from Kristine’s Kitchen
  145. Crustless Pumpkin Pie from Recipes That Crock
  146. Caramel Apple Pie Dip from The Magical Slow Cooker
  147. Pumpkin Chocolate Lava Cake from I Wash You Dry
  148. Rice Pudding from Slow Cooking Perfected
  149. Pumpkin Spice Cake from The Frugal Girls
  150. Apple Dumplings from Recipes That Crock
  151. Pumpkin Streusel Coffee Cake from Amy’s Healthy Baking
  152. Apple Walnut Bread Pudding from The Gunny Sack
  153. Crockpot Candy from Fake Ginger

FAQs

What cannot be cooked in a slow cooker? ›

10 Foods You Should Never Make in a Slow Cooker
  1. Raw Meat.
  2. Seafood.
  3. Pasta.
  4. Rice.
  5. Delicate Vegetables.
  6. Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts.
  7. Dairy.
  8. Wine and Other Liquor.
Jan 19, 2024

View More
Can I put frozen chicken in the crockpot? ›

It is best to thaw meat or poultry before putting it into a slow cooker. Frozen pieces will take longer to reach a safe internal temperature and could possibly result in foodborne illness. Frozen or partially frozen foods can also cool everything else in the slow cooker.

Get More Info Here
Is a 5 quart slow cooker big enough? ›

Whether your household includes three or four people, or you're a couple who actually loves leftovers, a 5-quart slow cooker is an ideal size for you. The moderate size accommodates everything from soups and stews to and chilis and casseroles.

Discover More Details
Can you put raw meat in a slow cooker? ›

Yes, you can add raw steak to a slow cooker to cook it to your desired doneness level. Slow cooking steak is a convenient way to cook steak over several hours, tenderizing it and adding exceptional flavor along the way.

View Details
What's the difference between slow cooker and crockpot? ›

However, Crockpots generally have ceramic or porcelain pots, while most slow cookers have a metal pot. As with a lot of cooking appliances, the biggest difference comes from the distribution of heat.

Discover More Details
What is the best meat to cook in a slow cooker? ›

Choose the right cut: Chuck roasts, short ribs, pork shoulders and lamb shanks (think fatty and tougher meats) become meltingly tender with the moist, low heat of a slow cooker. Leaner cuts like pork tenderloin tend to dry out. Likewise, dark meat chicken — thighs, drumsticks, etc.

Learn More
Why do they call it crack chicken? ›

Lansing, Michigan is home for the Crack Chicken. A great seasoning for all your favorite foods. Started in 2003, customers tried our famous chicken and came back for more. Their addiction to this delicious taste made them call it Crack Chicken, and that's how the name started, and cracked the food industry world.

Keep Reading
When should you not use frozen chicken? ›

Per FSIS-USDA guidelines, if kept frozen continuously, chicken will be safe indefinitely, so after freezing, it's not important if any package dates expire. For best quality, taste and texture, keep whole raw chicken in the freezer up to one year; parts, 9 months; and giblets or ground chicken, 3 to 4 months.

Learn More Now
How long should you slow cook chicken? ›

Cover your crock pot and cook chicken breasts on low for 6-7 hours or on high for 3-4 hours. Chicken is done when the internal temp reaches 165 degrees F. Use chicken in your favorite recipes. Perfect for shredding!

Show Me More
What is the most popular size crockpot? ›

The 6- or 7-quart models are among the most popular, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're the best choice for everyone. (By the way, here's our favorite slow cooker brand.) Find yourself among the descriptions below to learn which slow cooker we'd recommend for you.

Learn More Now

What size slow cooker for most recipes? ›

For a family of three to five or a leftover-obsessed couple, a 5 to 6-quart slow cooker is the perfect size. It will fit almost all recipes, including typical roasts. If you've got a big family and plenty of storage room, go for the big 7 or 8-quart models.

Learn More
What is too full for a slow cooker? ›

To ensure proper cooking, it is important to fill your slow cooker with the appropriate amount of food. Aim for between half and two-thirds full. If the cooker is too full, the food may not cook evenly and could end up being undercooked. On the other hand, if the cooker is not full enough, the food may overcook.

Read More
Why are my carrots still hard in the slow cooker? ›

If you don't have enough liquid in the pot, the carrots won't cook evenly and may stay tough. Aim for at least a cup or two of liquid, enough to reach about a third of the way up on the ingredients.

Discover More
What happens if you don't brown meat before a slow cooker? ›

"Browning, or caramelizing, meat before putting it into a slow cooker isn't 100 percent necessary, but it is well worth the effort for the most flavorful and full-bodied end result," he says. "The caramelized surface of the meat will lend rich flavor and color to the finished dish."

Get More Info
Why is my beef chewy in slow cooker? ›

“Beef may be tough in the slow cooker if you haven't added enough liquid, or haven't cooked it for long enough,” Kristen Carli, M.S., R.D., owner of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness, tells SELF. “For cuts of meat, the fattier cuts are often the ones that get juicy and tender.

View More
Can you just throw everything into a slow cooker? ›

One of the main attractions for many people is the ease of a slow cooker, so when you're looking for recipes, avoid those that suggest a lot of pre-preparation. For many dishes, particularly soups and stews, you really can just throw all the ingredients in.

Discover More Details
Can you put raw hamburger in a slow cooker? ›

Absolutely, which is why you should always adjust times and amounts as needed. Smaller amounts of slow cooker hamburger only need a few hours before they are done.

Read On
Can you cook everything in a slow cooker? ›

Most people use a slow cooker for meat, poultry and vegetables, although fruits, desserts, stuffing and oatmeal can also be prepared. All ingredients placed in a slow cooker should be thawed. Choose to make foods with high moisture content such as chili, soup, stew or spaghetti sauce.

Learn More Now
Is it safe to put raw chicken in a slow cooker? ›

Yes, you can put raw chicken in a slow cooker! Slow cookers and Crock-Pots are designed to cook raw meats. The direct heat from the pot, lengthy cooking time and steam created from the tightly covered container destroys bacteria, making slow cooking safe. You can put frozen chicken in a slow cooker, too!

Explore More
