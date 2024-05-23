20 School Cafeteria Recipes That'll Spark Nostalgia (2024)

Relive the good old days with some of our favorite school cafeteria recipes. We've got nostalgic ideas that will make you feel like you're sitting in your grade school lunchroom. Remember those buttered rolls that you paired with every entree? How about the square pizza slices that either made or ruined your entire day? Plus, we didn't forget about kid-friendly desserts (like peanut butter bars and chocolate chip cookies) to complete your meal. Take a trip down memory lane with these childhood favorites.

01of 21 Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese View Recipe A crispy breadcrumb topping is the perfect complement to classic, creamy macaroni and cheese. This old-fashioned recipe works well as an entrée or a side dish.

02of 21 School Lunchroom Cafeteria Rolls View Recipe The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated recipe. "My 8-year-old daughter loves the cafeteria rolls and said my recipe was even better," says recipe creator MOMMY2THREEANGELS. "You can't mess these up!"

03of 21 Detroit-Style Pizza View Recipe Few lunchroom foods are as divisive as the infamous rectangular pizza. Whether you loved it or hated it, Chef John's take on Detroit-style pizza will definitely win you over.

04of 21 Retro School Cafeteria Peanut Butter Bars View Recipe These chewy cookie bars are impossible to resist. "There are many versions of 'the peanut butter bar' but, I believe this recipe comes the closest to what I remember eating in the 1960s," says recipe creator Deborah Olson.

05of 21 Easy Chicken Taquitos View Recipe Remember how excited you were when you realized it was Crispito day in the cafeteria? Try these simple chicken taquitos for a dose of deliciousness and nostalgia.

07of 21 Real Nacho Cheese Sauce View Recipe Make this Cheddar cheese sauce in just 15 minutes with kitchen staples like cream cheese, butter, and cornstarch. If you want to go the extra mile, make homemade tortilla chips.

08of 21 Easy Air Fryer French Toast Sticks View Recipe When "breakfast for lunch" was on the menu, you knew it would be a good day at school. Recipe creator bd.weld suggests starting with dry bread so it doesn't fall apart during the soaking process. Amazing Breakfast Foods You Make in the Air Fryer

09of 21 Sloppy Joes View Recipe More than 7,000 Allrecipes users have given this meaty comfort food recipe rave reviews. "This is the perfect basic sloppy joes recipe," says reviewer ARNOLDIRR. "I won't be buying the canned stuff anymore."

10of 21 Easy Baked Chicken Tenders View Recipe Try this healthier, lower-oil take on fried chicken tenders. If you don't have any Panko breadcrumbs in the pantry, reviewer Lynn suggests using crushed crackers or pretzels.

11of 21 Pizza Rolls View Recipe These tasty pizza rolls are deceptively easy to make, thanks to a convenient secret ingredient: egg roll wraps - which are used instead of dough!

12of 21 Air Fryer Fish Sticks View Recipe Your air fryer is the key to these crowd-pleasing homemade fish sticks. Cod strips are dredged in a Panko-Parmesan mixture, then air-fried to crispy perfection.

13of 21 Basic Mashed Potatoes View Recipe It couldn't be easier to make these simply seasoned mashed potatoes with just milk and butter. Recipe creator Esmee Williams calls them "simple and delicious."

14of 21 Scrumptious Frosted Fudgy Brownies View Recipe These fudgy brownies are topped with a simple 5-ingredient frosting. This recipe calls for walnuts, but you can easily leave them out for an allergy-friendly dessert.

15of 21 Best Hamburger Ever View Recipe These 30-minute burgers make an excellent addition to any kid-friendly menu. "The name is absolutely perfect," raves reviewer Cindy Rae. "This was the tastiest juiciest moist burger I've ever had!"

16of 21 Grilled Hot Turkey Sandwiches View Recipe Here's a basic lunch that everyone at your table will love. A seasoned mayonnaise-salsa mixture adds a flavorful, unexpected touch to these elevated grilled cheese sandwiches. 50+ Kids' Healthy Snack Recipes

17of 21 Ignacio's Super Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich View Recipe Picky eaters will love this triple-layered take on the traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwich. A toasted slice of white bread in the middle adds wonderful texture.

18of 21 Ants on a Log View Recipe Kids will love this healthy snack made with celery, peanut butter, and raisins. "Wow does this ever bring back memories," says reviewer Jillian. "Sometimes the simplest things are the best."

19of 21 Perfect Summer Fruit Salad View Recipe If you liked those packaged fruit cups during your school days, you'll love this colorful side dish topped with a vanilla-infused citrus sauce.

20of 21 Award-Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies View Recipe With almost 10,000 glowing reviews, you know these soft chocolate chip cookies will become a staple in your recipe box. What's the secret ingredient? Instant vanilla pudding mix!