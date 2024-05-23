20 School Cafeteria Recipes That'll Spark Nostalgia (2024)

Table of Contents
Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese School Lunchroom Cafeteria Rolls Detroit-Style Pizza Retro School Cafeteria Peanut Butter Bars Easy Chicken Taquitos Homemade Tater Tots Real Nacho Cheese Sauce Easy Air Fryer French Toast Sticks Sloppy Joes Easy Baked Chicken Tenders Pizza Rolls Air Fryer Fish Sticks Basic Mashed Potatoes Scrumptious Frosted Fudgy Brownies Best Hamburger Ever Grilled Hot Turkey Sandwiches Ignacio's Super Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Ants on a Log Perfect Summer Fruit Salad Award-Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies More Inspiration FAQs

Relive the good old days with some of our favorite school cafeteria recipes. We've got nostalgic ideas that will make you feel like you're sitting in your grade school lunchroom. Remember those buttered rolls that you paired with every entree? How about the square pizza slices that either made or ruined your entire day? Plus, we didn't forget about kid-friendly desserts (like peanut butter bars and chocolate chip cookies) to complete your meal. Take a trip down memory lane with these childhood favorites.

01of 21

Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese



A crispy breadcrumb topping is the perfect complement to classic, creamy macaroni and cheese. This old-fashioned recipe works well as an entrée or a side dish.

02of 21

School Lunchroom Cafeteria Rolls



The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated recipe. "My 8-year-old daughter loves the cafeteria rolls and said my recipe was even better," says recipe creator MOMMY2THREEANGELS. "You can't mess these up!"

03of 21

Detroit-Style Pizza



Few lunchroom foods are as divisive as the infamous rectangular pizza. Whether you loved it or hated it, Chef John's take on Detroit-style pizza will definitely win you over.

04of 21

Retro School Cafeteria Peanut Butter Bars



These chewy cookie bars are impossible to resist. "There are many versions of 'the peanut butter bar' but, I believe this recipe comes the closest to what I remember eating in the 1960s," says recipe creator Deborah Olson.

05of 21

Easy Chicken Taquitos



Remember how excited you were when you realized it was Crispito day in the cafeteria? Try these simple chicken taquitos for a dose of deliciousness and nostalgia.

06of 21

Homemade Tater Tots



Skip the freezer aisle and serve this homemade version of the kid-friendly side dish. Serve with ketchup or, as recipe creator Shaysfoodjourney recommends, a remoulade sauce.

07of 21

Real Nacho Cheese Sauce



Make this Cheddar cheese sauce in just 15 minutes with kitchen staples like cream cheese, butter, and cornstarch. If you want to go the extra mile, make homemade tortilla chips.

08of 21

Easy Air Fryer French Toast Sticks



When "breakfast for lunch" was on the menu, you knew it would be a good day at school. Recipe creator bd.weld suggests starting with dry bread so it doesn't fall apart during the soaking process.

  • Amazing Breakfast Foods You Make in the Air Fryer

09of 21

Sloppy Joes



More than 7,000 Allrecipes users have given this meaty comfort food recipe rave reviews. "This is the perfect basic sloppy joes recipe," says reviewer ARNOLDIRR. "I won't be buying the canned stuff anymore."

10of 21

Easy Baked Chicken Tenders



Try this healthier, lower-oil take on fried chicken tenders. If you don't have any Panko breadcrumbs in the pantry, reviewer Lynn suggests using crushed crackers or pretzels.

Pizza Rolls

20 School Cafeteria Recipes That'll Spark Nostalgia (11)

These tasty pizza rolls are deceptively easy to make, thanks to a convenient secret ingredient: egg roll wraps - which are used instead of dough!

12of 21

Air Fryer Fish Sticks



Your air fryer is the key to these crowd-pleasing homemade fish sticks. Cod strips are dredged in a Panko-Parmesan mixture, then air-fried to crispy perfection.

13of 21

Basic Mashed Potatoes



It couldn't be easier to make these simply seasoned mashed potatoes with just milk and butter. Recipe creator Esmee Williams calls them "simple and delicious."

14of 21

Scrumptious Frosted Fudgy Brownies



These fudgy brownies are topped with a simple 5-ingredient frosting. This recipe calls for walnuts, but you can easily leave them out for an allergy-friendly dessert.

15of 21

Best Hamburger Ever



These 30-minute burgers make an excellent addition to any kid-friendly menu. "The name is absolutely perfect," raves reviewer Cindy Rae. "This was the tastiest juiciest moist burger I've ever had!"

16of 21

Grilled Hot Turkey Sandwiches



Here's a basic lunch that everyone at your table will love. A seasoned mayonnaise-salsa mixture adds a flavorful, unexpected touch to these elevated grilled cheese sandwiches.

  • 50+ Kids' Healthy Snack Recipes

17of 21

Ignacio's Super Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich



Picky eaters will love this triple-layered take on the traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwich. A toasted slice of white bread in the middle adds wonderful texture.

18of 21

Ants on a Log



Kids will love this healthy snack made with celery, peanut butter, and raisins. "Wow does this ever bring back memories," says reviewer Jillian. "Sometimes the simplest things are the best."

19of 21

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad



If you liked those packaged fruit cups during your school days, you'll love this colorful side dish topped with a vanilla-infused citrus sauce.

20of 21

Award-Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies



With almost 10,000 glowing reviews, you know these soft chocolate chip cookies will become a staple in your recipe box. What's the secret ingredient? Instant vanilla pudding mix!

21of 21

More Inspiration

20 School Cafeteria Recipes That'll Spark Nostalgia (21)

Try one of Our 16 Favorite Vintage Diner Dinner Ideas. Plus, explore our entire collection of Retro Recipes.

  • Best Tuna Casserole
  • Brown Sugar Meatloaf with Ketchup Glaze
  • Retro Ground Beef Casserole with Biscuits
20 School Cafeteria Recipes That'll Spark Nostalgia (2024)

