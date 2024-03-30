30+ Keto Easter Recipes - Low Carb Easter Menu (2024)

Posted on March 15, 2022 by Ioana
Are you looking for easy keto Easter recipes to make? Then, you’re in the right place. These 30 keto Easter recipes are the best if you’re looking for the best holiday meals to impress friends and family.
Our collection of keto recipes for Easter is here to make life simple, since you won’t have to spend hours in the kitchen. These crowd-pleaser keto recipes are perfect for a stress-free Easter!
- Keto Easter Recipes: Dinner | Main Dishes
- Keto Easter Recipes: Dinner | Side Dishes
- 30+ Keto Easter Recipes – Low Carb Easter Menu
These are some of the Best Keto Easter Recipes you can make and share with your friends and family! Every recipe is super low carb, keto-friendly, and incredibly delicious.
Easter is almost right around the corner, and trust me when I say that you don’t have to eat all that sugary stuff and plan a keto Easter with some of the best keto recipes out there. Most of these recipes are super easy to make, and we’ve included a selection of delicious low carb recipes for breakfast & brunch, lunch, dinner, and even some fantastic keto Easter desserts that everyone will love.
If you’re looking to create a complete keto Easter menu and stick to the keto diet, look at all these low carb festive recipes that you can prepare for a traditional Easter, but keto-fied.
Keto Easter Recipes: Brunch & Breakfast
1. Pimiento-Cheese Deviled Eggs
Can you imagine Easter without eggs?! You will love this classic mustard egg that rotates in the south, and you can share a bite of a snack with guests on Sundays.
Cream Cheese and Cheddar Ham Roll-Ups
Cream Cheese and Cheddar Ham Roll-Ups are easy to whip up party appetizers for any special gathering or holiday party!
EGG BACON ZUCCHINI NESTS
So much flavor, and perfect for a fun Easter breakfast, these EGG BACON ZUCCHINI NESTS are extremely delicious.
Creamy Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms
These delicious mushrooms are versatile and can be used as appetizers, snacks, or even a meal on their own.
Cucumber Smoked Salmon Appetizer with Dill Cream Cheese
These little cucumber smoked salmon appetizers are not only elegant but delicious and quick to make. Extremely easy to assemble, this appetizer will surely impress your friends at the next dinner or party.
Best Easy Keto Frittata Recipe
This oven-baked vegetable frittata it’s super easy to make, super cheesy, and loaded with vegetables. Keto frittata is the perfect make-ahead recipe for breakfast or work lunches.
Easy Keto Salmon Quiche – Savory Low Carb Pie
This Keto Salmon Quiche is made with leftover baked salmon, eggs, cheese, and a super flaky low carb crust. The filling is a breeze to make, so this quiche one of those extremely easy and tasty keto recipes.
Keto Carrot Pancakes
These keto carrot cake pancakes are a real treat on Easter morning. Made with coconut flour, these low carb pancakes are perfect if you don’t like almond flour.
Keto Easter Recipes: Dinner | Main Dishes
Savory Rosemary Mustard Crusted Holiday Ham
This delicious rosemary ham is perfect to serve at Easter dinner, and it goes perfectly with the cauliflower casserole mashed potatoes or roasted low carb vegetables.
Pork Chops with Rosemary Truffle Sauce
The luxurious pork chops recipe is served with a delicious sauce made with truffle butter that all your guests will devour within minutes.
KETO LAMB CHOPS: ROSEMARY DIJON ROASTED LAMB CHOPS
These succulent lamb chops require only 5 ingredients and are so easy to make.
Tender Lamb Stew Recipe – Falls Off The Bone
This lamb stew recipe is low-carb, keto, paleo-friendly, and extremely delicious.
Keto Beef Stew {Instant Pot, Crock-Pot, On the Stove}
This keto beef stew is the ultimate cold-weather comfort food. It’s hearty, cozy, perfect for a family weeknight winter dinner. The beef is meltingly tender simmered in a delicious broth with celery, turnips, green beans, and onion.
ROAST CHICKEN WITH LEMON & HERBS
Roasted Chicken makes is always great to have as a delicious source of protein. The intense lemon flavors and aromatic herbs cooked into the chicken are astounding.
Easy Low Carb Keto Avocado Chicken Salad
This easy keto chicken salad with avocado and bacon is full of flavor and very satisfying. It’s made with wholesome ingredients that are very nutritious, easy to make, and loaded with healthy fats.
Cream Cheese Dill Baked Salmon
Cream Cheese Dill Baked Salmon is a super easy dinner recipe to make in under 30 minutes. With just a few ingredients, this perfectly baked salmon recipe is moist, tender, and flaky on the inside.
Keto Easter Recipes: Dinner | Side Dishes
Lemon Roasted Asparagus
Enjoy your spring asparagus, prepare the vegan side in 10 minutes, and think of me as you taste that vibrant lemon asparagus roasted asparagus recipe.
Keto Green Beans with Crispy Bacon
These Keto green beans with crispy bacon will ensure that there is at least one low-carb side dish on the table!
Garlic Parmesan Roasted Radishes
These garlic parmesan roasted radishes are infused with rosemary and are a great low carb alternative for potatoes. The perfect keto side dish and only 2g net carbs!
Easy Baked Zucchini with Parmesan
Easy baked zucchini is the best low carb side dish for almost any meal or the perfect keto snack. This roasted zucchini is slightly crispy, super flavorful, and ready in under 10 minutes.
The Best Loaded Cauliflower Bake with Cheddar and Bacon
This Loaded Cauliflower Bake with Cheddar and Bacon is the creamiest casserole in the world and my favorite comfort food. Weather if you are making it for a weeknight dinner or for holidays, it’s the best way to get everyone to enjoy vegetables.
KETO CHEDDAR BAY BISCUITS RECIPE
Simple, keto, low-carb cheddar cheese cookies…what else do you need in life?
Keto Easter Recipes: Desserts & Treats
Easter Egg Cookie Dough Fat Bombs
Zero sugar and made from grain-free cookie dough, these Easter Egg Cookie Dough Fat Bombs are perfect as a keto treat.
Dark Chocolate Almond Joy Candy Bars
These Almond Joy Bars are just as delicious the original candy bars. Imagine sweet coconut bars topped with a crispy almond and submerged in a dark chocolate coating. These keto coconut bars are sugar-free, incredibly easy to make with 7 ingredients, and only 3g net carbs.
KETO EASTER CREME EGGS
Here is a special keto holiday treat that you’re going to love.
The Best Chocolate Cheesecake Fat Bombs – 5 ingredients
These delicious chocolate cheesecake fat bombs are quick and easy to make. Only 5 low carb ingredients are needed for these incredibly creamy and delicious 2g net carbs fat bombs.
NO BAKE COCONUT BUTTER EASTER BUNNIES
Easter is almost over the corner, and trust me when I say that you don’t have to buy all that sugary stuff when you can make your treats at home for little time.
Keto Dark Chocolate Almond Clusters
These Dark Chocolate Almond Clusters are the perfect snack when craving a sugar-free treat. You'll need just 4 ingredients and 5-minute to prep sweet keto treats.
The Best Low Carb Keto Carrot Cake
This is truly the best low carb keto carrot cake recipe. It’s super easy to make a sugar-free carrot cake that’s moist, delicious and topped with a creamy cream cheese frosting. You’ll need only wholesome ingredients to make this gluten-free and sugar-free carrot cake with coconut flour cake layers.
Low Carb Keto Chocolate Mousse
This Keto Chocolate Mousse is extremely creamy, rich, and fluffy. It's extremely easy to whip up in just 10 minutes with only 6 ingredients.
Healthy No Bake Ferrero Rocher Keto Fat Bombs
I know that only when you are reading the title of this recipe your mouth is watering.
Keto Ice Cream
This keto-friendly ice cream has a rich creamy taste and zero sugar.
Keto French Silk Pie
This keto french silk pie is extremely rich, creamy, and chocolatey. The crispy oreo-style crust is filled with a scrumptious velvety mousse-like chocolate cream. And, it’s completely refined sugar-free, the perfect low carb dessert!
30+ Keto Easter Recipes – Low Carb Easter Menu
No ratings yet
Prep time 20 minutes mins
Yelds 14 servings
Author Ioana Borcea from LowCarbSpark.com
Description
Are you looking for easy keto Easter recipes to make? Then, you're in the right place. These 30 keto Easter recipes are the best if you're looking for the best holiday meals to impress friends and family.Keto during holidays?Get my e-book!
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup heavy cream or coconut cream
- 1/4 cup powdered sweetener
- 1 1/2 cups shredded coconut
- 14 whole almonds
- 3 oz dark chocolate
- 1 oz coconut oil
Instructions
Add the heavy cream in a medium saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil.
Mix the sweetener and simmer for 5 minutes.
Add the shredded coconut and cool for about 15 minutes.
Shape the coconut mixture into ovals or egg shapes.
Melt the chocolate and cocoa oil, rhen dip each coconut bar into the chocolate.
Refrigerate and enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Amount per serving.
Calories
169kcal
Total Carbs
5g
Net Carbs
3g
Protein
2g
Fat
17g
Fiber
2g
Sugar
How do we calculate the nutrition info?
These nutrition facts listed are determined using nutrition information from the USDA Food Database. Our nutrition facts are accurate, but if you are using different products, please make your calculations. Net carb count is calculated by subtracting both fiber and sugar alcohols because they don’t raise blood sugar.
Course Dessert, Main Course
Cuisine American
Keyword keto easter recipes
