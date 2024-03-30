30+ Keto Easter Recipes - Low Carb Easter Menu (2024)

This post contains affiliate links, and we may receive a small commission if you purchase through our site.

Are you looking for easy keto Easter recipes to make? Then, you’re in the right place. These 30 keto Easter recipes are the best if you’re looking for the best holiday meals to impress friends and family.

Our collection of keto recipes for Easter is here to make life simple, since you won’t have to spend hours in the kitchen. These crowd-pleaser keto recipes are perfect for a stress-free Easter!

Keto Easter Recipes: Dinner | Main Dishes

Keto Easter Recipes: Dinner | Side Dishes



30+ Keto Easter Recipes – Low Carb Easter Menu

These are some of the Best Keto Easter Recipes you can make and share with your friends and family! Every recipe is super low carb, keto-friendly, and incredibly delicious.

Easter is almost right around the corner, and trust me when I say that you don’t have to eat all that sugary stuff and plan a keto Easter with some of the best keto recipes out there. Most of these recipes are super easy to make, and we’ve included a selection of delicious low carb recipes for breakfast & brunch, lunch, dinner, and even some fantastic keto Easter desserts that everyone will love.

If you’re looking to create a complete keto Easter menu and stick to the keto diet, look at all these low carb festive recipes that you can prepare for a traditional Easter, but keto-fied.

Keto Easter Recipes: Brunch & Breakfast

1. Pimiento-Cheese Deviled Eggs Can you imagine Easter without eggs?! You will love this classic mustard egg that rotates in the south, and you can share a bite of a snack with guests on Sundays. Check out this recipe

Cream Cheese and Cheddar Ham Roll-Ups Cream Cheese and Cheddar Ham Roll-Ups are easy to whip up party appetizers for any special gathering or holiday party! Check out this recipe

EGG BACON ZUCCHINI NESTS So much flavor, and perfect for a fun Easter breakfast, these EGG BACON ZUCCHINI NESTS are extremely delicious. Check out this recipe

Creamy Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms These delicious mushrooms are versatile and can be used as appetizers, snacks, or even a meal on their own. Check out this recipe

Cucumber Smoked Salmon Appetizer with Dill Cream Cheese These little cucumber smoked salmon appetizers are not only elegant but delicious and quick to make. Extremely easy to assemble, this appetizer will surely impress your friends at the next dinner or party. Check out this recipe

Best Easy Keto Frittata Recipe This oven-baked vegetable frittata it’s super easy to make, super cheesy, and loaded with vegetables. Keto frittata is the perfect make-ahead recipe for breakfast or work lunches. Check out this recipe

Easy Keto Salmon Quiche – Savory Low Carb Pie This Keto Salmon Quiche is made with leftover baked salmon, eggs, cheese, and a super flaky low carb crust. The filling is a breeze to make, so this quiche one of those extremely easy and tasty keto recipes. Check out this recipe

Keto Carrot Pancakes These keto carrot cake pancakes are a real treat on Easter morning. Made with coconut flour, these low carb pancakes are perfect if you don’t like almond flour. Check out this recipe

Keto Easter Recipes: Dinner | Main Dishes

Savory Rosemary Mustard Crusted Holiday Ham This delicious rosemary ham is perfect to serve at Easter dinner, and it goes perfectly with the cauliflower casserole mashed potatoes or roasted low carb vegetables. Check out this recipe

KETO LAMB CHOPS: ROSEMARY DIJON ROASTED LAMB CHOPS These succulent lamb chops require only 5 ingredients and are so easy to make. Check out this recipe

Tender Lamb Stew Recipe – Falls Off The Bone This lamb stew recipe is low-carb, keto, paleo-friendly, and extremely delicious. Check out this recipe

Keto Beef Stew {Instant Pot, Crock-Pot, On the Stove} This keto beef stew is the ultimate cold-weather comfort food. It’s hearty, cozy, perfect for a family weeknight winter dinner. The beef is meltingly tender simmered in a delicious broth with celery, turnips, green beans, and onion. Check out this recipe

ROAST CHICKEN WITH LEMON & HERBS Roasted Chicken makes is always great to have as a delicious source of protein. The intense lemon flavors and aromatic herbs cooked into the chicken are astounding. Check out this recipe

Easy Low Carb Keto Avocado Chicken Salad This easy keto chicken salad with avocado and bacon is full of flavor and very satisfying. It’s made with wholesome ingredients that are very nutritious, easy to make, and loaded with healthy fats. Check out this recipe

Cream Cheese Dill Baked Salmon Cream Cheese Dill Baked Salmon is a super easy dinner recipe to make in under 30 minutes. With just a few ingredients, this perfectly baked salmon recipe is moist, tender, and flaky on the inside. Check out this recipe

Keto Easter Recipes: Dinner | Side Dishes

Lemon Roasted Asparagus Enjoy your spring asparagus, prepare the vegan side in 10 minutes, and think of me as you taste that vibrant lemon asparagus roasted asparagus recipe. Check out this recipe

Keto Green Beans with Crispy Bacon These Keto green beans with crispy bacon will ensure that there is at least one low-carb side dish on the table! Check out this recipe

Garlic Parmesan Roasted Radishes These garlic parmesan roasted radishes are infused with rosemary and are a great low carb alternative for potatoes. The perfect keto side dish and only 2g net carbs! Check out this recipe

Easy Baked Zucchini with Parmesan Easy baked zucchini is the best low carb side dish for almost any meal or the perfect keto snack. This roasted zucchini is slightly crispy, super flavorful, and ready in under 10 minutes. Check out this recipe

The Best Loaded Cauliflower Bake with Cheddar and Bacon This Loaded Cauliflower Bake with Cheddar and Bacon is the creamiest casserole in the world and my favorite comfort food. Weather if you are making it for a weeknight dinner or for holidays, it’s the best way to get everyone to enjoy vegetables. Check out this recipe

KETO CHEDDAR BAY BISCUITS RECIPE Simple, keto, low-carb cheddar cheese cookies…what else do you need in life? Check out this recipe

Keto Easter Recipes: Desserts & Treats

Easter Egg Cookie Dough Fat Bombs Zero sugar and made from grain-free cookie dough, these Easter Egg Cookie Dough Fat Bombs are perfect as a keto treat. Check out this recipe

Dark Chocolate Almond Joy Candy Bars These Almond Joy Bars are just as delicious the original candy bars. Imagine sweet coconut bars topped with a crispy almond and submerged in a dark chocolate coating. These keto coconut bars are sugar-free, incredibly easy to make with 7 ingredients, and only 3g net carbs. Check out this recipe

KETO EASTER CREME EGGS Here is a special keto holiday treat that you’re going to love. Check out this recipe

The Best Chocolate Cheesecake Fat Bombs – 5 ingredients These delicious chocolate cheesecake fat bombs are quick and easy to make. Only 5 low carb ingredients are needed for these incredibly creamy and delicious 2g net carbs fat bombs. Check out this recipe

NO BAKE COCONUT BUTTER EASTER BUNNIES Easter is almost over the corner, and trust me when I say that you don’t have to buy all that sugary stuff when you can make your treats at home for little time. Check out this recipe

Keto Dark Chocolate Almond Clusters These Dark Chocolate Almond Clusters are the perfect snack when craving a sugar-free treat. You'll need just 4 ingredients and 5-minute to prep sweet keto treats. Check out this recipe

The Best Low Carb Keto Carrot Cake This is truly the best low carb keto carrot cake recipe. It’s super easy to make a sugar-free carrot cake that’s moist, delicious and topped with a creamy cream cheese frosting. You’ll need only wholesome ingredients to make this gluten-free and sugar-free carrot cake with coconut flour cake layers. Check out this recipe

Low Carb Keto Chocolate Mousse This Keto Chocolate Mousse is extremely creamy, rich, and fluffy. It's extremely easy to whip up in just 10 minutes with only 6 ingredients. Check out this recipe

Healthy No Bake Ferrero Rocher Keto Fat Bombs I know that only when you are reading the title of this recipe your mouth is watering. Check out this recipe

Keto Ice Cream This keto-friendly ice cream has a rich creamy taste and zero sugar. Check out this recipe

Keto French Silk Pie This keto french silk pie is extremely rich, creamy, and chocolatey. The crispy oreo-style crust is filled with a scrumptious velvety mousse-like chocolate cream. And, it’s completely refined sugar-free, the perfect low carb dessert! Check out this recipe

30+ Keto Easter Recipes – Low Carb Easter Menu No ratings yet Prep time 20 minutes mins Yelds 14 servings Author Ioana Borcea from LowCarbSpark.com Print Recipe Pin Recipe Description Are you looking for easy keto Easter recipes to make? Then, you're in the right place. These 30 keto Easter recipes are the best if you're looking for the best holiday meals to impress friends and family. Keto during holidays?Get my e-book! Ingredients 3/4 cup heavy cream or coconut cream

1/4 cup powdered sweetener

1 1/2 cups shredded coconut

14 whole almonds

3 oz dark chocolate

1 oz coconut oil Instructions Add the heavy cream in a medium saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil.

Mix the sweetener and simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the shredded coconut and cool for about 15 minutes.

Shape the coconut mixture into ovals or egg shapes.

Melt the chocolate and cocoa oil, rhen dip each coconut bar into the chocolate.

Refrigerate and enjoy! Nutrition Facts Amount per serving. Calories 169kcal Total Carbs 5g Net Carbs 3g Protein 2g Fat 17g Fiber 2g Sugar How do we calculate the nutrition info? These nutrition facts listed are determined using nutrition information from the USDA Food Database. Our nutrition facts are accurate, but if you are using different products, please make your calculations. Net carb count is calculated by subtracting both fiber and sugar alcohols because they don’t raise blood sugar. Course Dessert, Main Course Cuisine American Keyword keto easter recipes Tried this recipe?Mention @LowCarbSpark or tag #LowCarbSpark!