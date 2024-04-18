21 Crème Brûlée and Flavored Custard Recipes You'll Crave (2024)

These fabulous crème brûlée and custard recipes take inspiration from all over. But whether they're from France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, or the United States, all custard dishes start with the same ingredients—sugar, cream (or milk), and often eggs.The best part? Each of these impressive desserts is rich, creamy, and much, much easier than you'd imagine.

01of 21 Ginger Crème Brûlée View Recipe Looking for crème brûlée recipes with a little something unexpected in the mix? Give this ginger-infused beauty a go. You'll love the way fresh grated ginger root imbues the custard with a bright, spicy flavor. To add more ginger-liscious appeal, sprinkle the finished custards with tidbits of candied ginger.

02of 21 Classic Zabaglione View Recipe This classic Italian custard recipe is made from egg yolks, sweet Marsala wine, and sugar. It is a simple, fragrant, flavorful dessert that pairs perfectly with fresh berries or a fall fruit compote. It can also be used as a filling for cakes or pies or frozen in a layered semifreddo.

03of 21 Crème Brûlée Pie View Recipe Most crème brûlée recipes require investing in some fancy individual ramekins. Not this one! Simply bake this rich vanilla custard into a pie—and never mind if you're all thumbs when it comes to making pie pastry. This one starts with a purchased crust. 24 Dreamy Cream Pie and Custard Pie Recipes to Swoon Over

04of 21 Almond-Tangerine Panna Cotta View Recipe It's true. Most custard recipes are alluringly packed with fat and calories. Leave it to the pros in our Test Kitchen to craft an elegant exception. The secret? Greek yogurt adds heft to the skim milk to help bring that rich, silky appeal we all crave in a custard. 21 Healthy Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Recipes to Beat the Heat

05of 21 Creamy Flan View Recipe Popular in Spain, Mexico, Latin and South America, flan is very similar to other egg custard recipes, except that it's coated in a layer of caramel. Our version also includes a little cream cheese to make it extra rich. The result is a luscious, sweet, and indulgent dessert that's impossible to resist.

07of 21 Coffee Shop Custard View Recipe If you can't get enough espresso in the morning, try having some for dessert. Top each serving of this flavored custard recipe with a spoonful of whipped topping and a sprinkle of cinnamon to make it just like your morning latte. As a bonus, this coffee custard has only 177 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving.

08of 21 Maple-Pumpkin Crème Brûlée View Recipe With so many types of crème brûlée out there, it's hard to choose which one to make. So, why not take it season by season? Here's one to flag for autumn. In this recipe, maple, spices, and pumpkin come together for a delicious fall twist that rivals classic pumpkin pie.

09of 21 Salted Caramel Pots de Crème View Recipe You probably figured it out, but pot de crème is French for "pot of cream." It refers specifically to indulgent egg custard recipes that are rich like crème brûlées (because they're made with egg yolks and cream), but served in deep pots or cups instead of shallow dishes. Pot de crème recipes (like this rich, buttery delight) don't generally call for a brûléed sugar topping—which means they're a bit less tricky to make. Instead, this recipe calls for a sprinkling of flaked salt for that perfect sweet-salty balance.

10of 21 Dark Chocolate Flan View Recipe Sometimes it's hard to believe that just six ingredients can add up to such an incredible dessert. That's the magic of this flan-style homemade custard recipe. If you're not feeling fancy, the edible gold flakes are entirely optional. The drape of caramelized sugar sauce alone brings a level of opulence to the dessert.

11of 21 Mocha Custards View Recipe When you're looking for easy desserts for casual gatherings, custard recipes are always a great option. Case in point: This dinner party-worthy dessert takes just 20 minutes of hands-on prep time. Even better—you can prep the smooth coffee-chocolate custard recipe up to 24 hours in advance. 13 Mocha Dessert Recipes to Make You Say Mmm! See Also No Bake Coconut Balls Recipe (1g Net Carbs)

12of 21 Vanilla Flan with Butterscotch Sauce View Recipe It's hard to believe that such a simple flan-style vanilla-flavored custard recipe could be so wildly good. You'll love the way brown sugar effortlessly melts into a divine caramel sauce over the smooth, rich custard. (FYI: It's the sauce that turns a custard recipe into a flan recipe.)

13of 21 Baked Raspberry Custards View Recipe This dreamy fruit and vanilla custard recipe gets its flavor from vanilla beans and fresh raspberries. It's one of our favorite custard dishes to make when raspberries are in peak season from May to September. If top-quality raspberries aren't available, strawberries also make a fine substitute.

14of 21 White Chocolate and Cranberry Pots de Crème View Recipe If you're looking for crème brûlée recipes for New Year's Eve or other grand and glamorous holiday gatherings, check out these elegant miniatures. The base tastes like white chocolate crème brûlée, but instead of using a glazed sugar topping, we capped the recipe with a refreshing cranberry topper for a bright contrast. Serve alongside other mini desserts for a sweet finale. 12 Cranberry Desserts for Your Next Festive Occasion

15of 21 Caramel Flans View Recipe Sometimes a simple custard or vanilla pudding will do. Other times, you want something with a little more "wow." This recipe will do the trick. By taking the straightforward step of caramelizing sugar, you'll turn a simple vanilla custard recipe into a stunning flan. Sit back and enjoy the raves!

16of 21 Caramel Pumpkin Flans View Recipe Those lovely shards of brittle sugar atop this autumn-perfect pumpkin flan are easier than they look, we promise. To make it, you simply set aside some extra caramelized sugar when making the topping. P.S.: You'll likely have some leftover pumpkin after you make this custard recipe. Stir it into an amazing Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread. 49 Irresistible Pumpkin Desserts Starring Fall's Favorite Flavor

17of 21 Tiny Vanilla Crème Brûlée View Recipe Sometimes, after a hearty meal of classic comfort food, just a few bites of dessert will do. Ranking high on our list of easy custard recipes (it uses only five ingredients), this vanilla bean-infused beauty fills the bill perfectly. You'll love the way the 2-ounce serving is plenty indulgent but won't leave you feeling like you have to waddle away from the table.

18of 21 Maple Panna Cotta View Recipe From France's pots de crème to Mexico's flans, great custard dishes can hail from anywhere. Italy gets in on the act with panna cotta—a rich custard that's made without eggs. In this case, the absence of eggs makes the other flavorings—maple and vanilla—really pop.

19of 21 Mexican Chocolate Pots de Crème View Recipe Surprise dinner guests with one of our best custard recipes ever with this Mexican-style version. The rich chocolate with a dash of almond and cinnamon makes this a perfect accompaniment for after-dinner coffee. Plus, these custards can be made up to 6 hours ahead. Just cover the cooled pots de crème and chill them in the refrigerator. Before serving, let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

20of 21 Almond Flan with Golden Caramel View Recipe Almond paste and sweetened condensed milk add flavor and richness to this luscious winner. While we often bake and serve our custard recipes in individual custard cups, when entertaining, it can be more exciting to present the full-size dessert on a platter, as shown here.