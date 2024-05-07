No Bake Coconut Balls Recipe (1g Net Carbs) (2024)

The No-bake coconut balls are keto coconut balls cookies with only 1.2 grams of net carbs per ball!

An easy Christmas cookie with a lovely white color.

What Are Keto Coconut Balls?

These keto coconut fat bombs are moist, melt-in-your-mouth coconut truffles perfect for Christmas!

If you are missing almond joy candy bars, these snowballs have a very similar flavor and texture without the carbs or sugar.

Let’s have a look at the simple ingredients you need to make them! Also, note that there are two recipes, depending on the sweetener you like to use.

One recipe suggests sugar-free crystal sweetener, and one recipe is using liquid monk fruit syrup.

Why You’ll Love These Keto Coconut Balls These Keto Coconut Balls are delicious, and they are: Gluten-Free

Low-Carb

Egg-Free

Dairy-Free

Keto-Friendly

Paleo

5 Ingredients

Ready In 10 Minutes

How To Make Keto Coconut Balls

If you want to create a soft sweet coconut truffle, I recommend using the crystal sweetener recipe.

Ingredients

The texture is to terrific and melts in your mouth. All you need to make them is:

Unsweetened Desiccated Coconut

Superfine Almond Flour – almond meal will work too, but the color of the balls will be darker.

– almond meal will work too, but the color of the balls will be darker. Water

Sugar-free Crystal Sweetener – erythritol or monk fruit or xylitol.

– erythritol or monk fruit or xylitol. Coconut Oil – refined or unrefined.

Serving Keto Coconut Fat Bombs

You will love these no-bake coconut fat bombs or snowballs. Call them as you like!

They are delicious keto snacks or desserts with only 1.2 grams of net carbs. Plus, they contain 8 grams of fat to help you reach your macro easily while enjoying a treat.

Storage Instructions

These Keto Coconut Balls can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

You can also freeze them and they Can be eaten half-frozen, frozen, or thawed.

Don’t forget to share a picture of your creation with me on Instagram if you give those keto coconut balls a try! I watch and reshare all your pictures on my story. I see you there.