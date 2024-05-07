No Bake Coconut Balls Recipe (1g Net Carbs) (2024)

The No-bake coconut balls are keto coconut balls cookies with only 1.2 grams of net carbs per ball!
An easy Christmas cookie with a lovely white color.
What Are Keto Coconut Balls?
These keto coconut fat bombs are moist, melt-in-your-mouth coconut truffles perfect for Christmas!
If you are missing almond joy candy bars, these snowballs have a very similar flavor and texture without the carbs or sugar.
Let’s have a look at the simple ingredients you need to make them! Also, note that there are two recipes, depending on the sweetener you like to use.
One recipe suggests sugar-free crystal sweetener, and one recipe is using liquid monk fruit syrup.
Why You’ll Love These Keto Coconut Balls
These Keto Coconut Balls are delicious, and they are:
- Gluten-Free
- Low-Carb
- Egg-Free
- Dairy-Free
- Keto-Friendly
- Paleo
- 5 Ingredients
- Ready In 10 Minutes
How To Make Keto Coconut Balls
If you want to create a soft sweet coconut truffle, I recommend using the crystal sweetener recipe.
Ingredients
The texture is to terrific and melts in your mouth. All you need to make them is:
- Unsweetened Desiccated Coconut
- Superfine Almond Flour – almond meal will work too, but the color of the balls will be darker.
- Water
- Sugar-free Crystal Sweetener – erythritol or monk fruit or xylitol.
- Coconut Oil – refined or unrefined.
Serving Keto Coconut Fat Bombs
You will love these no-bake coconut fat bombs or snowballs. Call them as you like!
They are delicious keto snacks or desserts with only 1.2 grams of net carbs. Plus, they contain 8 grams of fat to help you reach your macro easily while enjoying a treat.
Storage Instructions
These Keto Coconut Balls can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
You can also freeze them and they Can be eaten half-frozen, frozen, or thawed.
More No-Bake Keto Treats
If you love no-bake keto recipes, I recommend trying:
Keto Cheesecake Bites
Chocolate Covered Blueberries
No-Bake Keto Cookies
Keto Buckeyes (No-Bake Peanut Butter Balls)
No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies
No-Bake Keto Cheesecake
Chocolate Cheesecake Fat Bombs
Fat Bombs (No-bake, Keto, Vegan)
No-bake Peanut Butter Bars
Don’t forget to share a picture of your creation with me on Instagram if you give those keto coconut balls a try! I watch and reshare all your pictures on my story. I see you there.
Did You Like This Recipe?
Leave a comment below or head to our Facebook page for tips, our Instagram page for inspiration, our Pinterest for saving recipes, and Flipboard to get all the new ones!
Keto No-Bake Coconut Balls
1.2gNet Carbs
No-Bake Coconut Balls are healthy keto snowball cookies with only 4 ingredients. Dairy-free, gluten-free, and raw vegan. A delicious paleo treat for Christmas with a pure-white color.
Author: Carine Claudepierre
Prep: 10 minutes mins
Total: 10 minutes mins
Yield: 16 coconut balls
Serving Size: 1 keto coconut ball
4.98 from 420 votes
Ingredients
US Customary – Metric
Keto Snowballs – crystal sweetener
- 1 ½ cup Unsweetened Desiccated Coconut
- ½ cup Almond Flour
- 3 tablespoons Granulated Sweetener – Monk fruit or xylitol or erythritol
- ⅓ cup Water
- 3 tablespoons Coconut Oil
Vegan snowballs – liquid sweetener, oil free
- 1 ½ cup Unsweetened Desiccated Coconut
- ½ cup Almond Flour
- 3 tablespoons Sugar-Free Maple Syrup or blue agave or maple syrup or honey (if not vegan)
- 2 tablespoons Water or coconut water + 2 extra tablespoons if too dry
- 2 teaspoons Pure Coconut Extract – optional
Decoration – optional
- ¼ cup Powdered Erythritol
This recipe may contain Amazon or other affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Instructions
Cover a plate with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a food processor, with the S blade attachment add all the ingredients, unsweetened desiccated coconut, almond flour, sweetener, melted coconut oil, and water.
Process on medium speed for 1-2 minutes until it forms a sticky wet dough easy to bring together in your hands to shape balls. If too dry, add an extra 1 tablespoon of water up to 2 tablespoons in total. Process again until it sticks together.
Stop the food processor and scoop out some coconut ball dough in your hands. Roll to form a ball, place on the prepared plate. Repeat until you form 16 balls.
Decoration
You can decorate the snowballs by sprinkling powdered sugar-free sweetener on top or rolling the balls into the desiccated coconut.
The texture is very soft, melt in your mouth and you can serve immediately or store in the fridge before eating.
Storage
Store in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks or freeze. Can be eaten half-frozen, frozen, or defrosted.
Notes
Nutrition panel is for the one keto coconut balls using sugar-free crystal sweetener (erythritol), 1.2 grams of net carbs per ball
White coconut balls color: I recommend to use super-fine almond flour, it is a very white/beige flour made from blanched almonds. It will create beautiful super white coconut snowballs cookies as in the picture.
In my video, I am using almond meal made from unblanched almonds. You can see there are tiny brown bites of almond skin on the balls at the end. Still delicious but less white for Christmas.
Tools
Getting StartedWhat Is Keto?Macro CalculatorSweetener ConverterMeal PlansRecipe EbooksIntermittent FastingKeto FruitsKeto VegetablesKeto FloursFighting Keto FluHealthy Sweeteners
Want My Kitchen Equipment?
Tried this recipe?Mention @sweetashoneyrecipes
Serving Size: 1 keto coconut ball
Yield: 16 coconut balls
Serving: 1keto coconut ballCalories: 79kcal (4%)Carbohydrates: 2.3g (1%)Fiber: 1.1g (5%)Net Carbs: 1.2gProtein: 1.1g (2%)Fat: 7.7g (12%)Sugar: 0.5g (1%)
About The Author
Carine Claudepierre
Hi, I'm Carine, the food blogger, author, recipe developer, published author of a cookbook and many ebooks, and founder of Sweet As Honey.
I have an Accredited Certificate in Nutrition and Wellness obtained in 2014 from Well College Global (formerly Cadence Health). I'm passionate about sharing all my easy and tasty recipes that are both delicious and healthy. My expertise in the field comes from my background in chemistry and years of following a keto low-carb diet. But I'm also well versed in vegetarian and vegan cooking since my husband is vegan.
I now eat a more balanced diet where I alternate between keto and a Mediterranean Diet
Cooking and Baking is my true passion. In fact, I only share a small portion of my recipes on Sweet As Honey. Most of them are eaten by my husband and my two kids before I have time to take any pictures!
All my recipes are at least triple tested to make sure they work and I take pride in keeping them as accurate as possible.
Browse all my recipes with my Recipe Index.
I hope that you too find the recipes you love on Sweet As Honey!