22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Cinnamon-Sugar Cookies Gingerbread Cookies Chocolate Crinkles Angeletti Chocolate Chocolate-Chunk Cookies Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies Pecan Sandies Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies Jam Sandwich Cookies Chewy Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies Raspberry-Almond Linzer Cookies Easy Sugar Cookies Almond Biscotti Glazed Lemon Cookies Chewy Spice Cookies Shortbread Wedges Pine Nut Drops Salty-Sweet Chunkers Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons Chocolate Linzer Cookies Chocolate Chip Meringue Kisses Macaroon Thumbprints With a Surprise Nutella Center

Step one in researching cookie recipes is deciding which types of cookies you want to bake: Christmas cookies, classic cookies, small cookies, large cookies, no-bake cookies—the different kinds of cookies are nearly endless. Will they require using a stand mixer? Step one is easier said than done, right? So let's take it back a step: You know that you want delicious cookie recipes, and thanks to this collection of cookies, that's enough.

We've rounded up simple cookie recipes for almost every type of cookie, so you can find the one that speaks to you and start baking without too much time clicking around. Whether you're preparing for a cookie exchange or just itching to make some of the most popular cookies out there for yourself, consider this your starting point. With these delicious cookies as the result of your efforts, you'll be thanking yourself with every scrumptious bite. Now pull out those baking sheets!

4 Five-Ingredient Desserts Anyone Can Make

01of 22

Cinnamon-Sugar Cookies

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (1)

Buttery puff pastry forms the base of these simple cookies, which feature a cinnamon-sugar and pecan swirl throughout each bite. And don't be intimidated by that picture-perfect spiral—all you need is a well-rolled dough and a quick trip to the freezer.

GET THE RECIPE

02of 22

Gingerbread Cookies

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (2)

Who says gingerbread is just for the holidays? Bake these cookies year-round and decorate with a simple icing.

GET THE RECIPE

03of 22

Chocolate Crinkles

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (3)

Roll the dough in a generous dose of confectioners' sugar before baking to achieve this pretty snowy effect.

GET THE RECIPE

04of 22

Angeletti

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (4)

Decorate these crumbly little bites with a light vanilla glaze and colorful sprinkles.

GET THE RECIPE

05of 22

Chocolate Chocolate-Chunk Cookies

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (5)

There's melted chocolate in the batter along with chocolate chunks in the final product—a chocoholic's delight.

GET THE RECIPE

06of 22

Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (6)

Chewy and crumbly, this favorite has an added bonus—the recipe is flourless, making it a great gluten-free sweet treat.

GET THE RECIPE

See Also
Favorite recipes from Latter-day Saints in the culinary worldOur Paleo Thanksgiving {50+ Recipe Ideas!} - Dana Monsees Nutrition6 Recipes From the True Food Kitchen by Andrew Weil, MDHomemade Cinnamon Hot Cocoa Mix Recipe

07of 22

Pecan Sandies

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (7)

Chopped pecans add an irresistible nutty crunch.

GET THE RECIPE

08of 22

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (8)

This timeless recipe for everyone's favorite cookie is loaded with chocolate chips; add chopped nuts for extra variety.

GET THE RECIPE

19+ Baking Hacks for Better Christmas Cookies, From Professional Chefs

09of 22

Jam Sandwich Cookies

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (9)

Sandwich any store-bought or homemade jam of your choice between two sugar cookies to make these sweet treats. Dust each cookie with powdered sugar for the perfect finishing touch.

GET THE RECIPE

10of 22

Chewy Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (10)

Use old-fashioned rolled oats to lend robust flavor and texture to these hearty cookies.

GET THE RECIPE

11of 22

Raspberry-Almond Linzer Cookies

Add ground toasted almonds to the batter to give these beautiful sandwich cookies a fragrant nuttiness.

GET THE RECIPE

12of 22

Easy Sugar Cookies

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (12)

It doesn't get much more classic than this easy sugar cookie recipe. Use this easy-to-make dough to whip up Pecan Logs or Chocolate-Hazelnut Sandwich Cookies, or simply grab some colorful icing and decorate your own treats.

GET THE RECIPE

13of 22

Almond Biscotti

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (13)

Biscotti are baked twice to make them extra crisp and dry—perfect for dunking in a cup of coffee.

GET THE RECIPE

14of 22

Glazed Lemon Cookies

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (14)

A sweet lemon topping adorns these delightful citrus treats.

GET THE RECIPE

25 Best Romantic Dessert Recipes

15of 22

Chewy Spice Cookies

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (15)

Molasses helps keep these cookies—spiced with ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves—moist and chewy.

GET THE RECIPE

16of 22

Shortbread Wedges

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (16)

Buttery, crumbly shortbread is an ideal afternoon treat with a cup of tea.

GET THE RECIPE

17of 22

Pine Nut Drops

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (17)

Crunchy pine nuts provide a satisfying contrast in these chewy cookies.

GET THE RECIPE

18of 22

Salty-Sweet Chunkers

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (18)

These chewy cookies are loaded with mix-ins such as white chocolate chips, pretzels, oats, and mini marshmallows.

GET THE RECIPE

19of 22

Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (19)

To make chewy macaroons even more delicious, dip them in melted chocolate and let set before serving.

GET THE RECIPE

20of 22

Chocolate Linzer Cookies

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (20)

This spin on a classic Linzer cookie adds cocoa powder to the dough, which chocolate fans will love. Fill each cookie with vibrantly colored jam to create an Instagram-worthy dessert platter.

GET THE RECIPE

21of 22

Chocolate Chip Meringue Kisses

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (21)

Light and airy meringues have a hidden nugget of chocolate in each bite.

GET THE RECIPE

22of 22

Macaroon Thumbprints With a Surprise Nutella Center

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (22)

If you love Nutella, these adorable bite-sized thumbprints are the perfect dessert for you. Chocolate hazelnut spread is dolloped in the center instead of jam, and it's all topped off with a sprinkling of coconut flakes.

GET THE RECIPE

22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Mongolian Beef Udon Noodles recipe | Marion's Kitchen
The BEST English Toffee Recipe That Everyone Will Love
Open Table Wood Tavern
Quiz: Which Roblox Adopt Me Pet Are You? 2023 Version | Question 16
Latest Posts
Easy Vegan Bechamel Sauce Recipe | Vegan Lasagna Sauce
Yotam Ottolenghi's 10 recipes perfect for an Australian autumn | Australian lifestyle
Article information

Author: Duncan Muller

Last Updated:

Views: 5723

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Duncan Muller

Birthday: 1997-01-13

Address: Apt. 505 914 Phillip Crossroad, O'Konborough, NV 62411

Phone: +8555305800947

Job: Construction Agent

Hobby: Shopping, Table tennis, Snowboarding, Rafting, Motor sports, Homebrewing, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Duncan Muller, I am a enchanting, good, gentle, modern, tasty, nice, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.