22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (2024)

Step one in researching cookie recipes is deciding which types of cookies you want to bake: Christmas cookies, classic cookies, small cookies, large cookies, no-bake cookies—the different kinds of cookies are nearly endless. Will they require using a stand mixer? Step one is easier said than done, right? So let's take it back a step: You know that you want delicious cookie recipes, and thanks to this collection of cookies, that's enough.
We've rounded up simple cookie recipes for almost every type of cookie, so you can find the one that speaks to you and start baking without too much time clicking around. Whether you're preparing for a cookie exchange or just itching to make some of the most popular cookies out there for yourself, consider this your starting point. With these delicious cookies as the result of your efforts, you'll be thanking yourself with every scrumptious bite. Now pull out those baking sheets!
01of 22
Cinnamon-Sugar Cookies
Buttery puff pastry forms the base of these simple cookies, which feature a cinnamon-sugar and pecan swirl throughout each bite. And don't be intimidated by that picture-perfect spiral—all you need is a well-rolled dough and a quick trip to the freezer.
GET THE RECIPE
02of 22
Gingerbread Cookies
Who says gingerbread is just for the holidays? Bake these cookies year-round and decorate with a simple icing.
GET THE RECIPE
03of 22
Chocolate Crinkles
Roll the dough in a generous dose of confectioners' sugar before baking to achieve this pretty snowy effect.
GET THE RECIPE
04of 22
Angeletti
Decorate these crumbly little bites with a light vanilla glaze and colorful sprinkles.
GET THE RECIPE
05of 22
Chocolate Chocolate-Chunk Cookies
There's melted chocolate in the batter along with chocolate chunks in the final product—a chocoholic's delight.
GET THE RECIPE
06of 22
Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies
Chewy and crumbly, this favorite has an added bonus—the recipe is flourless, making it a great gluten-free sweet treat.
GET THE RECIPE
07of 22
Pecan Sandies
Chopped pecans add an irresistible nutty crunch.
GET THE RECIPE
08of 22
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies
This timeless recipe for everyone's favorite cookie is loaded with chocolate chips; add chopped nuts for extra variety.
GET THE RECIPE
09of 22
Jam Sandwich Cookies
Sandwich any store-bought or homemade jam of your choice between two sugar cookies to make these sweet treats. Dust each cookie with powdered sugar for the perfect finishing touch.
GET THE RECIPE
10of 22
Chewy Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies
Use old-fashioned rolled oats to lend robust flavor and texture to these hearty cookies.
GET THE RECIPE
11of 22
Raspberry-Almond Linzer Cookies
Add ground toasted almonds to the batter to give these beautiful sandwich cookies a fragrant nuttiness.
GET THE RECIPE
12of 22
Easy Sugar Cookies
It doesn't get much more classic than this easy sugar cookie recipe. Use this easy-to-make dough to whip up Pecan Logs or Chocolate-Hazelnut Sandwich Cookies, or simply grab some colorful icing and decorate your own treats.
GET THE RECIPE
13of 22
Almond Biscotti
Biscotti are baked twice to make them extra crisp and dry—perfect for dunking in a cup of coffee.
GET THE RECIPE
14of 22
Glazed Lemon Cookies
A sweet lemon topping adorns these delightful citrus treats.
GET THE RECIPE
15of 22
Chewy Spice Cookies
Molasses helps keep these cookies—spiced with ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves—moist and chewy.
GET THE RECIPE
16of 22
Shortbread Wedges
Buttery, crumbly shortbread is an ideal afternoon treat with a cup of tea.
GET THE RECIPE
17of 22
Pine Nut Drops
Crunchy pine nuts provide a satisfying contrast in these chewy cookies.
GET THE RECIPE
18of 22
Salty-Sweet Chunkers
These chewy cookies are loaded with mix-ins such as white chocolate chips, pretzels, oats, and mini marshmallows.
GET THE RECIPE
19of 22
Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons
To make chewy macaroons even more delicious, dip them in melted chocolate and let set before serving.
GET THE RECIPE
20of 22
Chocolate Linzer Cookies
This spin on a classic Linzer cookie adds cocoa powder to the dough, which chocolate fans will love. Fill each cookie with vibrantly colored jam to create an Instagram-worthy dessert platter.
GET THE RECIPE
21of 22
Chocolate Chip Meringue Kisses
Light and airy meringues have a hidden nugget of chocolate in each bite.
GET THE RECIPE
22of 22
Macaroon Thumbprints With a Surprise Nutella Center
If you love Nutella, these adorable bite-sized thumbprints are the perfect dessert for you. Chocolate hazelnut spread is dolloped in the center instead of jam, and it's all topped off with a sprinkling of coconut flakes.
GET THE RECIPE