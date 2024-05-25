22 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes (2024)

Step one in researching cookie recipes is deciding which types of cookies you want to bake: Christmas cookies, classic cookies, small cookies, large cookies, no-bake cookies—the different kinds of cookies are nearly endless. Will they require using a stand mixer? Step one is easier said than done, right? So let's take it back a step: You know that you want delicious cookie recipes, and thanks to this collection of cookies, that's enough.

We've rounded up simple cookie recipes for almost every type of cookie, so you can find the one that speaks to you and start baking without too much time clicking around. Whether you're preparing for a cookie exchange or just itching to make some of the most popular cookies out there for yourself, consider this your starting point. With these delicious cookies as the result of your efforts, you'll be thanking yourself with every scrumptious bite. Now pull out those baking sheets!