24 of The Best Alton Brown Recipes - Eat Like No One Else (2024)

If you are an Alton Brown fan you will want to try out all his most famous recipes and the ones we think are the best. These are the 24 recipes that you must make. We talk turkey, chicken, pork, chocolate, donuts made out of biscuits and so much more. And this 24 is only scratching the surface, but that's another show (I mean blog post!).

It's easy to see from my blog that I am a huge Alton Brown fan.

He has inspired and taught me more about food than anyone else.

So as a huge Alton Brown fan, I cook a lot of his recipes.

I have reviewed a lot of his recipes over the almost 10 years this blog has been going on.

With Good Eats returning this August, I thought this would be a great time to go over my favorite Alton Brown recipes.

I am going to list for you in my opinion, the 5 best Alton Brown recipes I have ever made. As well as the best recipes by category that didn't make my top 5.

Let us know in the comments when you are all done reading, your favorite Alton Brown recipes.

🌟 Most Famous Recipes

First I want to look at what Alton recipes are his most famous. These are the ones that people are talking about, whether good or bad - people hated that his original pot roast recipe included raisins.

To get this list I looked his recipes up on Food Network's website and saw which recipes had the most reviews. Here are the top 10. All these recipes can be found by searching Food Network's webiste.

Good Eats Turkey Shepherd's Pie Baby Back Ribs Guacamole Southern Biscuits Pan-Seared Ribeye Homemade Soft Pretzels French Toast "Instant" Pancake Mix Overnight Cinnamon Rolls

By far his turkey is number 1. This is he original turkey recipe that aired on Good Eats in 1999, a full ten years before I even started blogging. It's a great recipe which I use to do until he came out with another one that I find is easier and better. I will get to that when I start talking about my favorites.

The Biscuits are another one he has updated to make better. Best biscuits ever. In a moment we wll talk about how to turn them into donuts.

Several breakfast items on the list,. all of which I have made. The pancake mx is nice to have one hand to quickly turn out batches of pancakes without having to rely on overpriced pancake mixes that are lacking anyway.

His French toast introduced me to using half and half in the batter. And the cinnamon rolls helped me prepare my cinnamon rolls for Christmas morning on Christmas Eve instead.

Alton showed the world how to make your own soft pretzels. I have never look at a box of frozen soft pretzels the same since I first made my own with his recipe.

🏆 The Best Alton Brown Recipes

Now that we talked about what recipes are his most well known, I want to talk about some that I think are the best, whether to not people know much about them. These are recipes I took the time to do full reviews for the blog for.

Baked Potato Fries

This first few recipes are actually recent ones from Alton's Good Eats Reloaded series. These Baked Potato fries are made from potatoes that you first bake, chill, and then fry. What this done is create a fry that is perfectly crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

⭐ Read our Baked Potato Fries review

Biscuits/Bonuts

Alton has improved his biscuit recipe and now it's just phenomenal. I have made the biscuits several times. It all comes down to folding the dough, creating lots of layers. And the lard!

What's even better than the biscuits, are the Bonuts. Take the biscuit, cut out a hole, and fry them up. Add a vanilla glaze and there is nothing more to say but WOW!

⭐ Read our Bonuts review

Cacio e Pepe

Sometimes the simplest of things can be the most tasty. That is what this Cacio e Pepe pasta recipe is. Lots of pepper, cheese (Parmesan and Pecorino Romano, and the right cooking method and suddenly you have an amazing dish that will impress.

⭐ Read our Cacio e Pepe review

Butterflied, Dry Brined Turkey

The original Good Eats turkey taught me and a lot of the world how to brine. Then this recipe came out and I haven't brined in a bucket in years - thanks to the dry brine method 🙂

What I love about this turkey is that all the hard work is done 4 days before Thanksgiving. The day of you just slide it in the oven. The flavor goes all through the meat. It's need to be Thanksgiving everyday.

⭐ Read our Butterfiled, Dry Brined Turkey review.

Chocapocalypse Cookies

This recipe appeared on the final episode of the original Good Eats run. These cookies are known for two things - one being the most delicious cookie ever and two, being the most expensive cookie to make - you have to buy a lot of chocolate as these are basically chocolate with some flour holding it together.

The couple times I have made them have been around Valentine's Day when chocolate is on sale. These cookies are simply the best. A chocolate lover's dream. Worth the money once a year.

⭐ Read our Chocapocalypse cookie review

Those were are my 5 favorite. Very hard to choose.

I also promised to mention some of the other best recipes from Alton that I have tried over the years. These are all delicious, just didn't make my top 5.

Let's start with some Alton Brown recipes you'll want to make for dinner.

🐔 Best Chicken Recipe

Winner, winner chicken dinner. Alton has a lot of chicken recipes over the years. The Chicken Kiev is my favorite. The tarragon infused butter is what really makes this chicken. I can't wait each year to have fresh tarragon in my garden so I can make his Chicken Kiev.

This recipe isn't as easy as some of the others, but once you get the hang of it, it's not bad to prepare.

🐖 Best Pork Recipe

Alton's Slow Cooker Pepper Pork Chops showed me how well pepper and pork go together. This is from an episode on peppercorns and this recipe really shows off their power and place as the main spice to a dish. Robusta Black Peppercorns are my current favorite to use.

The pork comes out so tender you don't need a knife.

🥔 Best Side Dishes

Oven Roasted Broccoli is an unique take on broccoli. Oven roasted with Panko bread crumbsand garlic give the broccoli a new flavor. I prepared this for someone who normally doesn't like broccoli and even she went back for seconds!

A few other side dishes I like include - shredded cabbage with bread crumbs, whipped mashed potatoes, and cheesy cauliflower.

🧇 The Best Alton Brown Breakfast

Alton is a breakfast everyday kind of guy. As you would expect he has done a lot of breakfast recipes over the years.

We already talked about some of this breakfast recipes but I think there is one that is seriously underrated - the Oat Waffles. The use of homemade toasted oat flour along with whole oats, gives these waffles a flavor unlike any other. Crisp outside and still tender inside.

⭐ Read our Oat Waffle review

🥧 The Best Dessert

Lastly I wanted to bring up dessert. Those cookies I mentioned earlier could easily go here. Cookies are more of a snack then a dessert. Right?

Because we always good use more chocolate, I love this Chocolate Chess Pie recipe that appears in his book "Everyday Cook". I have asked for this pie for my birthday over cake it's so good. The pie is supposed to be topped with a meringue like in his Lemon Meringue pie but we didn't for that picture I took above. I have also used his filling, put it i jars and sous vide it!

⭐ Check out my Sous Vide Pumpkin Pie in Jars that is based on his pumpkin pie filling.