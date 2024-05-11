Country Sourdough French Toast - Country Recipe Book (2024)

This classic recipe for French Toast uses sourdough bread in place of traditional white bread. Sourdough bread is generally a heartier bread and also has a full, almost tart flavor without all the added sugar of regular bread. And when made as part of a great French Toast recipe, it doesn’t get any better than this.

Almost all supermarket bakery sections will have fresh sourdough bread. They are usually in round loaves and come sliced, or you can have it sliced on the spot. It’s an absolutely delicious bread and when it comes fresh from the bakery, it doesn’t contain all the preservatives and other ingredients commonly found in commercial breads. This makes it even more perfect for this french toast recipe.

Using 100% pure maple syrup with this French Toast is a must. The true sweetness of the pure maple syrup goes perfectly with the sourdough bread to create the perfect combination of flavors that you will absolutely love!

Serving Suggestions for Country Sourdough French Toast

Country sourdough French toast is delectable in itself. The combination of the sweet maple syrup and the tangy fresh sour bread is just divine. But you can always dress up your favorite sourdough French toast with items that you can find in your pantry. It’ll add more texture, flavour, and excitement to your breakfast.

Here are several items that go well with your sourdough French toast.

Bananas and Walnuts

Coat the banana slices with cinnamon and pop it in the frying pan to grill. Take about 2 minutes to grill each side of the bananas. Now you can place cinnamon, glazed banana, and walnuts on your French toast.

Peanut Butter, Maple Syrup, and Bacon

This is a grand take on your usual peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Spread peanut butter, add in the bacon slices, and pour lots of maple syrup on our sourdough French toast. This one makes for an epic combination, trust us.

Cornflakes-Crusted French Toast

If you want more texture and crunch to your French toast, you’ve got to try this recipe.

After dipping the bread into the custard, roll it over a bed of crushed cornflakes. Toast the bread halfway in the pan for about three minutes. And for best results, put it in the oven until cooked through or for about ten minutes. You can also top it with banana sauce or maple syrup.

FAQs regarding Country Sourdough French Toast

Is sourdough good for toast?

Yes, it is. However, take note that it also depends on what type of sourdough bread you’re going to make. Toasting would not be ideal for too-crusty sourdough bread. If you’re going to bake it using a Dutch oven, it may come out too crispy.

Still, you can use sourdough bread in a Dutch oven for your French toast. It might just be more challenging to whip up.

Can I freeze French Toast?

Yes, you can. Properly frozen French toast can be kept in the freezer for two months. Place it first on a wire rack to cool. Then store it in a Ziplock bag before popping it in the freezer.

How do you make French toast not soggy?

You have to master the art of cooking sourdough French toast. The key is to make sure that the entire bread is cooked all the way through.

To do this, start off on a higher heat to sear the outside of the bread. You’d want to create a golden crust. Once it turns golden brown, flip the bread over to the other side.

Afterwards, turn the heat down so that the inside of the toast will cook thoroughly.

Why is sourdough a healthier choice?

Sourdough involves the fermentation of grains. Fermentation breaks down phytic acid, allowing nutrients like folate to be more bioavailable.

Fermentation also increases the digestibility of grains and lower its gluten content. So, if you have a gluten intolerance, sourdough bread is a very welcome option.

