25 Easy Noom Diet Recipes You Have To Try (2024)

If you think Noom diet recipes are bland and boring, think again!

From bright smoothies to hearty chili, these easy meals will leave you craving more.

Unlike many other “diet” programs, Noom prides itself on creating a healthy relationship with food. That means no sad salads and no afternoons where you’re left starving.

In fact, Noom allows you to indulge in your favorite foods and teaches you how to do it the right way.

So, if you’re intrigued but not ready to commit to the monthly fee, try these Noom diet recipes to see if it’s right for you.

Eating healthy doesn’t mean eating bland, so liven up your breakfast table with this 10-minute egg and avocado dish.

With those main ingredients, some roasted baby asparagus, balsamic vinegar, and black pepper, you’ll have a delicious, flavorful meal that’s packed with protein and fiber.

If you prefer to start the day with something sweet and tangy, check out this insanely yummy raspberry smoothie instead.

It uses only seven ingredients and is ready in just 10 minutes.

It has a bright, tropical flavor and a pretty pink color to match. Just don’t be surprised if everyone asks you to share.

For a low-calorie lunch option that’s high in flavor, chicken tortilla soup is the obvious choice.

It’s a little spicy, deliciously herby, and especially comforting when the weather turns cool.

It takes a little over an hour to make, but the steps are easy to follow, and once it’s ready, you’ll have enough to feed the whole family.

With succulent, well-seasoned strips of chicken and tasty bell peppers and onions, it’s hard not to love these chicken fajitas.

The fact that you can make them in half an hour in a single pan is just icing on the cake.

You don’t have to leave out the tortillas, either.Grab some extreme high-fiber tortillas to keep the meal low-carb.

This chili is so phenomenal and packed with flavor that it’ll be hard for anyone to believe it’s diet food.

It has everything you could want in a warm, comforting chili, including beans, onions, turkey mince, garlic, and tons of herbs and spices.

In just 25 minutes, you can have dinner ready for you and your partner. Plus, there’s no red meat, so it’s even healthier.

Check out this incredible shrimp biryani recipe if you want something with an Eastern flair.

You’ll start with a simple bed of basmati rice. Though you could use cauliflower rice if you’re aiming for low-carb!

To that, you’ll add onions, garlic, ginger, coriander, curry, cayenne, and salt.

Next, mix in some peas, diced potatoes, carrots, and tomatoes, followed by shrimp and some Greek yogurt for texture.

Finally, top the whole thing off with a handful of cilantro and a few slices of jalapeños. It’s spicy, creamy, fluffy, and overflowing with flavor.

You’ll love it.

In case you didn’t know, PF Chang’s chicken lettuce wraps are insanely good!

They’re spicy and filling without being too heavy on your stomach, and they’re super easy to make at home.

Better yet, these wraps have a fresh, clean flavor and take only 20 minutes to make. So if you need something quick that won’t leave you hungry, these are a great option.

You know that cold broccoli salad that someone always brings to a family get-together that everyone loves?

That’s probably because it’s smothered in creamy dressing and brimming with calories.

Luckily, with just a few tweaks, you can ensure it’s low-carb, low-calorie, and gluten-free without sacrificing any of the taste.

Simply substitute Greek yogurt and apple cider vinegar for the traditional mayonnaise, and use Stevia or another no-calorie sweetener instead of sugar.

No one will know the difference, I promise!

Two of the worst things about any diet are cravings and finding “healthy” ways to snack when you get hungry between meals.

These no-bake energy bites are the solution to both.

They take 20 minutes to make, are full of honey, chocolate, and peanut butter, and are actually good for you!

Plus, there’s no cooking involved. These are the perfect on-the-go snack to satisfy all your sugar and chocolate cravings.

Noom or no Noom – you just can’t beat roasted veggies.

They’re the ideal side dish because they taste great, pair well with everything, and are low-calorie.

The veggies in this recipe are extremely flavorful and require only 10 minutes of prep work. Serve them alongside baked salmon, grilled chicken, or another lean protein.

Healthy cookies? Yeah, right!

But actually… yeah. Right.

These things are chewy, sweet, and sooooo good. That’s because they contain nothing but rolled oats and ripe bananas.

Add cinnamon, nuts, or raisins if you want, but they’re scrumptious as-is.

I love the vibrant color you get from cooking with beets, and this gluten-free, oil-free, and vegan-friendly hummus is no exception.

You’ll make it with beets instead of chickpeas, and it’s gorgeous. It tastes pretty great, too.

Even if you don’t like beets, you may like it. It’s garlicky and full of tahini flavor – not too beety at all.

These crunchy, cheesy, vegetarian patties are filling, hearty, and healthy.

You can make them in an hour with only ten ingredients, and they have the best taste and texture.

Some of my friends claim they’re like “eating meatballs without the meat.” But they aren’t like meatballs to me; in fact, they’re a little hard to explain.

Even so, if you like cheese, herbs, garlic, and onions, you’ll love them.

If you enjoy fruit-filled oatmeal but don’t have the time to sit down and eat breakfast every morning, you’ll appreciate these baked blueberry oatmeal cups.

Customize them with different fruits and berries if you like, but whatever you add, they taste just like fruit-filled oatmeal.

They’re just much easier and more convenient to eat on the go.

Key West grilled chicken is all about the marinade – soy sauce, honey, olive oil, Sriracha, lime zest, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro.

That sweet, savory, and zesty marinade infuses every bite of the tender chicken breasts with its delectable flavor. Just be sure you give it ample time to marinate (4 hours+).

Once you’ve done that, it takes only 20 minutes to cook.

This thick and creamy soup walks a fine line between sweet and savory, and it does it so well. It has a terrific taste, and the texture is wonderful, too.

It’s lightly spiced and perfect for fall, and luckily, it’s one of those soups that tastes even better the next day.

Therefore, making it ahead of time isn’t just okay; it’s encouraged.

Pair this with a leafy salad for a complete and healthy meal.

You can guess one of my favorite things about these overnight oats just by looking at the picture: they’re so versatile!

In the mood for fruit? Try blueberry!

Want something sweet? Go for the mint chocolate chip!

Looking for the perfect fall breakfast? Cinnamon apple is just the thing!

Plus, you can whip them up in just five minutes and have them ready for the following day. What’s better than that?!

This strangely green strawberry mango smoothie might look like something the Grinch drinks for breakfast, but it’s genuinely delectable.

The spinach gives it its green color, but it takes all its flavor from the cup of strawberries and the half-cup of mangoes. It’s a tasty, tropical delight.

This recipe frustrates me because the name is so misleading.

It’s called “1-minute” quinoa because you’ll set your Instant Pot to high for only a single minute.

However, the whole thing takes about 35 minutes to make.

But since it’s so good and is so good for you, I’ll let the name slide.

With 12 grams of protein, six grams of fiber, and wallop of vitamins and minerals in this recipe, you won’t mind the extra time.

Peanut butter banana bars aren’t as quick and easy to whip up as the oatmeal banana cookies above, but they’re every bit as tasty and healthy.

They’re sweet and chewy – almost fudge-like in their consistency – and are a fantastic midday pick-me-up for those looking for healthy snacks.

When most people think of “healthy, diet food,” they don’t think of chili mac. But this Instant Pot chili mac recipe isn’t bad for you at all.

It’s full of lean, juicy ground meat (beef or turkey), flavor-packed onions, peppers, and garlic.

Plus, it’s super filling, thanks to the tender pasta, creamy sauce, beans, and zucchini.

It’s relatively low in calories, low in Weight Watchers points, and gluten-free (with the right pasta, of course).

All you’ll need to make this 35-minute, on-the-go breakfast is olive oil spray, sweet potatoes, fresh thyme, onion powder, salt, pepper, pecorino cheese, and eggs.

They’re super yummy, low in carbs and calories, and high in protein. It’s hard to beat that.

If you think about it, egg rolls are just cabbage, veggies, and meat in a flaky shell. The only part that’s bad for you is the flaky (usually deep-fried) crust.

So, leave off the shell and have the cabbage, veggie, and meat mixture in a bowl instead. You still get all the flavor of your favorite Asian takeout without the carbs and calories.

Even burgers aren’t out of the question when trying to eat healthily. You just need to make them with the proper ingredients and method.

In this case, you’ll need ground turkey, avocado, salt, garlic powder, pepper, olive oil, and just enough butter to taste.

Plop them in a skillet and cook them for a few minutes.

Then top them with your favorite veggies and use lettuce or spinach for a bun. (You can get low-carb/keto-friendly buns if you prefer.)

Curried cauliflower soup isn’t as thick and creamy as the butternut squash soup above, but it has the same gorgeous golden color and a ton of flavor.

You also can’t beat it for diet compliance.

It’s vegan-friendly, low-fat, low-carb, low-calorie, paleo, and Whole30-compliant, and you can make it in one pot.

It’s a warm, comforting, slightly spicy soup that the whole family will love.

