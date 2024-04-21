Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Recipes for the Holidays (2024)

Published: Oct 11, 2020 • Modified: Oct 30, 2022 by Charlotte• This post may contain affiliate links •3 Comments

Our best collection of diabetes-friendly holiday recipes perfect for people with diabetes. Holiday meals don't have to mean blood sugar spikes.From appetizers to desserts try our healthier options the whole family will love!

This post originally published October 2019, now updated with new pictures and tips on holiday eating with diabetes. Be sure to check with your diabetes care team for guidance with your carb goals and proper meal planning during the holiday season for healthy blood sugar levels.

One of the keys to healthy eating during the holidays is proper portion sizes. Be sure to keep your measuring tools handy and check your meal plan in case you are unsure. It's a wonderful time of year when everyone expects delicious food. Here's the good news- the following healthy recipes are diabetic-friendly alternatives the whole family will love!

Diabetes-Friendly Holiday Recipes

Jump to: Diabetes-Friendly Holiday Recipes

Holiday Appetizers

Holiday Salads

Healthy Entrees

Delicious Side Dishes

Diabetes Friendly Desserts

More Resources with Holiday Recipe Ideas, Tips

Comments

Holiday Appetizers

Appetizers don't have to be a carb disaster! Try cut up veggies in place of chips. Use lower fat sour cream in your dip recipe- no one will notice the difference. Check out our group of lower carb appetizers you will love!

Easy Cheese Ball Recipe This easy cheese ball recipe with cream cheese, bacon, and green onions takes just 10 minutes prep! See how to make a bacon cream cheese cheese ball ahead for an effortless, impressive appetizer. 159cal/1gm carb. via wholesomeyum.com Go to recipe

photo courtesy wholesomeyum.com

Marinated Mozzarella Balls Marinated mozzarella balls seasoned with herbs and olive oil make a great appetizer or low carb snack. Make it ahead for best flavor! Go to recipe

Green Goddess Stuffed Mushrooms Pick big, plump mushrooms for this tasty and crowd-pleasing appetizer that’s also low carb and well-balanced. 196cal/8gm carb via ketocookingwins.com Go to recipe

photo courtesy ketocookingwins.com

Antipasto Skewers Use fresh rosemary to make antipasto skewers! Gorgeous appetizers featuring cheese, artichokes olives and sausage. Low carb, diabetes friendly and ready in just a few minutes. Go to recipe

Low Carb Turkey Roll-Up Low carb turkey roll ups ready in minutes! Use honey mustard or cream cheese for a satisfying on the go lunch. Makes a great party appetizer too! Go to recipe

Holiday Salads

Salads can be the perfect meal during the holidays. Bring a lower carb leafy green salad to your next event and how easy it is to get a satisfying meal full of flavor!

Keto Broccoli Salad This crunchy and colorful keto broccoli salad makes the perfect picnic side dish or light lunch. Veggies, bacon, sunflower seeds and cheese coated in a creamy dressing-it's ready in about 15 minutes! Go to recipe

Picnic Tomato Caprese Cups The perfect make ahead picnic salad recipe. The delicious flavors of caprese salad come together in a snap.

Go to recipe

Healthy Entrees

Entrees are usually protein-based, so you shouldn't have to worry of carb overload. Try simple cooking techniques such as baking and roasting instead of frying for a lower calorie meal. You will want these low carb options in your recipe box for holiday events and special occasions!

Simple Herb Roasted Spatchco*ck Chicken Herb roasted spatchco*ck chicken is packed with rosemary, thyme, and garlic, and paired with lemon herb gravy. It is juicy, savory, and gorgeous looking for your holiday table! 679cal/10gm carb via iheartumami.com Go to recipe

photo courtesy iheartumami.com

Healthy Baked Salmon An easy and elegant healthy baked salmon recipe featuring butter and seasonings. Salmon is a good source of nutrients-and tastes great! Step by step photos and easy instructions. Go to recipe

Rotisserie Chicken Recipe Why pay for a salty, fat laden rotisserie chicken when you can have fun making your own? Step by step rotisserie chicken recipe instructions included! Go to recipe

Asparagus Stuffed Chicken This Asparagus Stuffed Chicken is the perfect main dish for your next holiday dinner! Elegant and classy, it is also healthy and delicious! 287cal/5gm carb via dancingthroughtherain.com Go to recipe

photo courtesy dancingthroughtherain.com

Broccoli Turkey Casserole Low carb broccoli turkey casserole full of egg and cheese goodness. Use your leftover turkey for a family favorite meal that's ready in about 30 minutes! Go to recipe

Delicious Side Dishes

Our delicious side dishes pair perfectly with your main dish. Be careful with side dishes as this is where calories and carbs can really add up! Look for veggie options like leafy green salads and breads made with lower carb flour or simply go bread-free.

Jiffy Cornbread Dressing Cornbread dressing is a side dish you can enjoy year round- not just for holidays! This recipe features some great time savers -Jiffy cornbread mix and pre-chopped veggies. Southern cornbread dressing in half the time. Go to recipe

Herb Sausage Stuffing A Low Carb and Keto friendly version of stuffing with cubes of herbed bread and ground sausage makes a perfect edition to your Thanksgiving feast! 435cal/7gm carb via ketocookingchristian.com Go to recipe See Also 25 BEST Keto Thanksgiving Recipes

photo courtesy ketocookingchristian.com

Cheesy Roasted Asparagus Delicious roasted asparagus covered in melted cheese! Quick and easy asparagus recipe perfect for weeknights or special occasions. Go to recipe

Sweet Potato Casserole Cups - Reduced Sugar Sweet potato casserole with all the flavor and less sugar makes a great make ahead diabetes friendly side dish. Bake in muffin cups for easy portion control. Go to recipe

Roasted Balsamic Green Beans Fresh green beans tossed with cooking oil, seasonings, and balsamic vinegar then quickly baked in the oven at a higher temperature until tender, slightly caramelized and crispy around the edges. {vegan, paleo, gluten-free, whole30} via therisingspoon.com Go to recipe

photo courtesy therisingspoon.com

Easy Cinnamon Mashed Sweet Potatoes These mashed sweet potatoes are sure to be a crowd favorite. They have just the right amount of sweetness and lots of flavor. 130cal/20gm carb via wickedspatula.com Go to recipe

photo courtesy wickedspatula.com

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus Recipe in the Oven If you are looking for a flavorful side dish that everyone will rave over, this is the one. This bacon-wrapped. asparagus is simple to make and leaves a lasting impression. 202cal 3gm carb via wholesomeyum.com Go to recipe

photo courtesy wholesomeyum.com

Green Beans in a Can Recipe Our very favorite green beans in a can recipe! Perfect for weeknights or holidays - this recipe perks up plain canned green beans into a family favorite. Ready in about 15minutes. Go to recipe

Diabetes Friendly Desserts

You won't miss the carb-heavy ingredients when you try our selection of sweet treats! Be sure to follow directions carefully if you are new to cooking with sugar substitutes. The results will be worth it! Check out these diabetic-friendly desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth and don't forget that fresh fruit in moderate portions makes a great addition to the holiday dessert table.

Diabetes Friendly Coconut Pie Enjoy a sugar free crustless coconut pie at your holiday meal or anytime! Featuring low carb baking mix for a diabetes friendly treat! Go to recipe

Foolproof Rich Chocolate Mousse Foolproof Rich Chocolate Mousse is intensely rich and delicious. Using dark chocolate and vanilla bean paste in place of sugar your guests will over the moon with this delicious, make ahead dessert! via fabfood4all.co.uk Go to recipe

Sweet Potato Cheesecake A healthy ricotta cheese dessert recipe the whole family will love. Each diabetes friendly cheesecake contains 19gm carb. It's the perfect way to enjoy sweet potatoes year round. Go to recipe

No Crust Cheesecake Enjoy a delicious no crust cheesecake the whole family will love! The smooth and creamy texture makes a satisfying lower carb dessert. Go to recipe

Easy Pumpkin Recipe: No Bake Pumpkin Fluff Dessert The quickest and easiest pumpkin recipe ever! You will love Pumpkin Fluff as a dip or a pie filling and it's perfect for all your Fall and holiday parties. 5 ingredients and ready in 5 minutes. Go to recipe

Remember, don't let extra calories hamper your healthy resolutions! Taking a brisk walk after a big meal is a great way to help blood glucose control (check with your health care provider and get approval). You can still enjoy a healthy meal the entire family will love.

More Resources with Holiday Recipe Ideas, Tips