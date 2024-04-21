Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Recipes for the Holidays (2024)

Published: • Modified: by Charlotte• This post may contain affiliate links •3 Comments
Our best collection of diabetes-friendly holiday recipes perfect for people with diabetes. Holiday meals don't have to mean blood sugar spikes.From appetizers to desserts try our healthier options the whole family will love!
This post originally published October 2019, now updated with new pictures and tips on holiday eating with diabetes. Be sure to check with your diabetes care team for guidance with your carb goals and proper meal planning during the holiday season for healthy blood sugar levels.
One of the keys to healthy eating during the holidays is proper portion sizes. Be sure to keep your measuring tools handy and check your meal plan in case you are unsure. It's a wonderful time of year when everyone expects delicious food. Here's the good news- the following healthy recipes are diabetic-friendly alternatives the whole family will love!
Diabetes-Friendly Holiday Recipes
Holiday Appetizers
Appetizers don't have to be a carb disaster! Try cut up veggies in place of chips. Use lower fat sour cream in your dip recipe- no one will notice the difference. Check out our group of lower carb appetizers you will love!
Easy Cheese Ball Recipe
This easy cheese ball recipe with cream cheese, bacon, and green onions takes just 10 minutes prep! See how to make a bacon cream cheese cheese ball ahead for an effortless, impressive appetizer. 159cal/1gm carb. via wholesomeyum.com
photo courtesy wholesomeyum.com
Marinated Mozzarella Balls
Marinated mozzarella balls seasoned with herbs and olive oil make a great appetizer or low carb snack. Make it ahead for best flavor!
Green Goddess Stuffed Mushrooms
Pick big, plump mushrooms for this tasty and crowd-pleasing appetizer that’s also low carb and well-balanced. 196cal/8gm carb via ketocookingwins.com
photo courtesy ketocookingwins.com
Antipasto Skewers
Use fresh rosemary to make antipasto skewers! Gorgeous appetizers featuring cheese, artichokes olives and sausage. Low carb, diabetes friendly and ready in just a few minutes.
Low Carb Turkey Roll-Up
Low carb turkey roll ups ready in minutes! Use honey mustard or cream cheese for a satisfying on the go lunch. Makes a great party appetizer too!
Holiday Salads
Salads can be the perfect meal during the holidays. Bring a lower carb leafy green salad to your next event and how easy it is to get a satisfying meal full of flavor!
Keto Broccoli Salad
This crunchy and colorful keto broccoli salad makes the perfect picnic side dish or light lunch. Veggies, bacon, sunflower seeds and cheese coated in a creamy dressing-it's ready in about 15 minutes!
Cornbread Salad
A crowd-pleasing recipe full of delicious veggies! Layers of peppers, onions, peas, cornbread and ranch dressing makes a great dip or side dish.
Picnic Tomato Caprese Cups
The perfect make ahead picnic salad recipe. The delicious flavors of caprese salad come together in a snap.
Healthy Entrees
Entrees are usually protein-based, so you shouldn't have to worry of carb overload. Try simple cooking techniques such as baking and roasting instead of frying for a lower calorie meal. You will want these low carb options in your recipe box for holiday events and special occasions!
Simple Herb Roasted Spatchco*ck Chicken
Herb roasted spatchco*ck chicken is packed with rosemary, thyme, and garlic, and paired with lemon herb gravy. It is juicy, savory, and gorgeous looking for your holiday table! 679cal/10gm carb via iheartumami.com
photo courtesy iheartumami.com
Healthy Baked Salmon
An easy and elegant healthy baked salmon recipe featuring butter and seasonings. Salmon is a good source of nutrients-and tastes great! Step by step photos and easy instructions.
Rotisserie Chicken Recipe
Why pay for a salty, fat laden rotisserie chicken when you can have fun making your own? Step by step rotisserie chicken recipe instructions included!
Asparagus Stuffed Chicken
This Asparagus Stuffed Chicken is the perfect main dish for your next holiday dinner! Elegant and classy, it is also healthy and delicious! 287cal/5gm carb via dancingthroughtherain.com
photo courtesy dancingthroughtherain.com
Broccoli Turkey Casserole
Low carb broccoli turkey casserole full of egg and cheese goodness. Use your leftover turkey for a family favorite meal that's ready in about 30 minutes!
Delicious Side Dishes
Our delicious side dishes pair perfectly with your main dish. Be careful with side dishes as this is where calories and carbs can really add up! Look for veggie options like leafy green salads and breads made with lower carb flour or simply go bread-free.
Jiffy Cornbread Dressing
Cornbread dressing is a side dish you can enjoy year round- not just for holidays! This recipe features some great time savers -Jiffy cornbread mix and pre-chopped veggies. Southern cornbread dressing in half the time.
Herb Sausage Stuffing
A Low Carb and Keto friendly version of stuffing with cubes of herbed bread and ground sausage makes a perfect edition to your Thanksgiving feast! 435cal/7gm carb via ketocookingchristian.com
photo courtesy ketocookingchristian.com
Cheesy Roasted Asparagus
Delicious roasted asparagus covered in melted cheese! Quick and easy asparagus recipe perfect for weeknights or special occasions.
Sweet Potato Casserole Cups - Reduced Sugar
Sweet potato casserole with all the flavor and less sugar makes a great make ahead diabetes friendly side dish. Bake in muffin cups for easy portion control.
Roasted Balsamic Green Beans
Fresh green beans tossed with cooking oil, seasonings, and balsamic vinegar then quickly baked in the oven at a higher temperature until tender, slightly caramelized and crispy around the edges. {vegan, paleo, gluten-free, whole30} via therisingspoon.com
photo courtesy therisingspoon.com
Easy Cinnamon Mashed Sweet Potatoes
These mashed sweet potatoes are sure to be a crowd favorite. They have just the right amount of sweetness and lots of flavor. 130cal/20gm carb via wickedspatula.com
photo courtesy wickedspatula.com
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus Recipe in the Oven
If you are looking for a flavorful side dish that everyone will rave over, this is the one. This bacon-wrapped. asparagus is simple to make and leaves a lasting impression. 202cal 3gm carb via wholesomeyum.com
photo courtesy wholesomeyum.com
Green Beans in a Can Recipe
Our very favorite green beans in a can recipe! Perfect for weeknights or holidays - this recipe perks up plain canned green beans into a family favorite. Ready in about 15minutes.
Diabetes Friendly Desserts
You won't miss the carb-heavy ingredients when you try our selection of sweet treats! Be sure to follow directions carefully if you are new to cooking with sugar substitutes. The results will be worth it! Check out these diabetic-friendly desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth and don't forget that fresh fruit in moderate portions makes a great addition to the holiday dessert table.
Diabetes Friendly Coconut Pie
Enjoy a sugar free crustless coconut pie at your holiday meal or anytime! Featuring low carb baking mix for a diabetes friendly treat!
Foolproof Rich Chocolate Mousse
Foolproof Rich Chocolate Mousse is intensely rich and delicious. Using dark chocolate and vanilla bean paste in place of sugar your guests will over the moon with this delicious, make ahead dessert! via fabfood4all.co.uk
Sweet Potato Cheesecake
A healthy ricotta cheese dessert recipe the whole family will love. Each diabetes friendly cheesecake contains 19gm carb. It's the perfect way to enjoy sweet potatoes year round.
No Crust Cheesecake
Enjoy a delicious no crust cheesecake the whole family will love! The smooth and creamy texture makes a satisfying lower carb dessert.
Easy Pumpkin Recipe: No Bake Pumpkin Fluff Dessert
The quickest and easiest pumpkin recipe ever! You will love Pumpkin Fluff as a dip or a pie filling and it's perfect for all your Fall and holiday parties. 5 ingredients and ready in 5 minutes.
Remember, don't let extra calories hamper your healthy resolutions! Taking a brisk walk after a big meal is a great way to help blood glucose control (check with your health care provider and get approval). You can still enjoy a healthy meal the entire family will love.
More Resources with Holiday Recipe Ideas, Tips
- Healthy Diabetic Thanksgiving Recipes- A nice array of holiday recipes for you from the Eating Well website. These recipes offer nutrition info so you can properly assess your carb intake. Nice work.
- A Diabetes Friendly Thanksgiving Feast- Another set of traditional recipes with nutrition info. The recipes here sound great-check them out!
- 7 Easy Ways to Cut Carbs at Mealtimes
- Top 10 Comfort Foods Made Diabetes Friendly
