25 Vegan Chinese Recipes - Vegan Richa (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Richa 24 Comments
Chinese dishes make great one pot meals and are generally easy to put together once you have some sauces around. The recipes also work well with different vegan proteins as tofu, tempeh, fake meats, beans, chickpeas and lentils and of course loads of veggies. Here are a fewamazing Vegan Chinese or rather Chinese inspired recipes to get you started!
Happy Chinese New Year to all who are celebrating.
Kung Pao Lentils.Adjust heat to preference.
Sichuan tofu with Garlic Sauce – Fat Free Vegan Kitchen
Sweet and Sour Chickpeas, Broccoli and Peppers.
Hoisin Tofu and Noodles with from scratch hoisin sauce – 30 Mins
1 pot Lo Mein with everyday ingredients
Faux Pork Wonton soup– Olives for Dinner
no refined sugar
Steamed Purple Potato Buns – Vegan Miam
Indochinese Chilli Tofu “paneer”
Baked Orange Tofu with amazing Orange Sauce.
Kung Pao Cauliflower.Adjust heat to preference.
Hoisin tofu and Mushrooms over Cauliflower rice –Connoisseurus Veg
Orange Tofu and Peppers
Baked General Tsos Tofu Sandwich
Siumai dumplings filled with broccoli and zucchini in garlic sauce
General Tso’s Cauliflower or Tofu– Olives for Dinner
Vegan Egg drop Soup
Celery Black Pepper Tofu
Baked Spring Rolls – Divine Healthy Food.
Sweet and Sour Crispy Soy Curls – Olives for Dinner
Cashew Tofu Stir fry– 1 Pot
Crispy Tofu with Black Bean Sauce –Connoisseurus Veg
Sesame Tofu – The V word
Potstickers with Sweet and Sour Tempeh
Chinese Cabbage, 5 spice seitan and fermented black beans – The Taste space
Spring Vegetable Potstickers and Sweet Dipping Sauce– The First Mess
Crispy Orange Cauliflower
Hot and Sour Soup – Vedged Out
Sweet and Sour Cauliflower – The V word
Veggie Garlic Fried Rice.
Scallion Pancakes– Connoisseurus veg
Chinese Fried Rice – Simple Vegan Blog
Sweet and Sour Lentils and Mango in lettuce wraps.
Sharing is caring!
« Vegan Gluten free Banana Muffins
Cashew Tofu Stir Fry Recipe »
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Reader Interactions
Comments
Janet
I love everything that I,m looking at. Especially Siumai dumplings, Orange Tofu, Kung Pao Lentils and Low Mein noodles. Never made dumplings before so I might start there after I get ingredients for next food prep week-end. Today making your Chocolate cake with ganoche layers and topping. I feel like I eat like a queen. 5 Star***** all the way!
Reply
Kin
The Kung Pao Lentil recipe was SUPERB! I didn’t even use any oil, I can’t imagine how incredible it is WITH oil!!! I have never made any of your recipes that haven’t been delicious, flavorful, and successful. Thank you Vegan Richa, please keep creating.
Reply
Vegan Richa Support
i love your enthusiasm
Reply
Becky
Oh, my gosh…seriously just by looking and reading the recipes I give you five stars without even trying them – yet.
Thanks, a million.
Becky
Reply
Sidney
Hi Richa, I’ve just discovered your blog and recipes and they look absolutely awesome. I was just wondering if you are able to note when you can omit oil or replace it with a non-oil type substitute. I am a recent convert to the vegan world and its health benefits but I have also come across a lot of information regarding the dangers in consuming oil (all of them unfortunately!) If I can can live off your recipes minus oil, I will be a very happy chappy! Regards Sidney
Reply
Richa
Hi Sidney, I have a post with tips on how to make Indian food without oil. Many of those tips apple to other cuisine recipes as well. https://www.veganricha.com/2016/01/how-to-cook-indian-food-without-oil-oil-free-dal-tadka-recipe.html I cook both ways, with and without and some recipes have oil-free label if they are made without.
Reply
joongkoogjipSee AlsoEasy Mixed-Cheese Quiche Recipe
I love Chinese food.Thank you for sharing.
Reply
Yanine
Wow this is a great post! I just bought your book with indian food. Really like it 🙂
Reply
Q
Just letting you know that Massaman curry is Thai, not Chinese!
Reply
NotBuyingIt
You know your stuff! Don’t you? I am super excited to try all of these! You are a lifesaver for a vegan stranded in Berlin with a really poor selection of Chinese restaurants 🙁 I’ll be looking out for that book too…
Reply
Richa
Awesome! <3
Reply
Hansa
Hi Richa i like your all recipe i make vegan i love thanks
Reply
Dave
Hi Vegan Richa and thank you so much! I have been creating my own Chinese-inspired recipes. Between house stock, fish sauce, and indifference or communication difficulty on many restaurants’ part, I was unsure any restaurant I tried was making truly vegan food for my family. So, this is really unexpected and a great find!! So many dishes to try. I enjoy your book but thank you as well for all the diverse recipes on FB!
Reply
Richa
Thanks! So glad you like these too. Some of these might be in my next cookbook!
Reply
Cassie Tran
Chinese New Year did pass already, but that doesn’t give any excuse to NOT enjoy some more Chinese food! I like that there are so many vegan options when it comes to Chinese cuisine. You can make so much and not sacrifice any flavor at all!
Reply
Diane
Your celery black pepper tofu is delicious and a regular at our house. Love your cookbook too. Thanks for all the great recipes. Happy New Year!
Reply
Richa
Thats Awesome!
Reply
janet @ the taste space
Thank you for the link love, Richa. Everything shared here looks delicious. What a feast.
Reply
Sophia @Veggies Don't Bite
OMG Richa! All of these look so good!! I love Chinese food, must put this lineup on my list of meals to try! So many awesome ones to pick from.
Reply
Kim A.
Will try the orange cauliflower recipe this weekend. Thanks!
Reply
Corey
Could you kindly share the recipe for Broccoli w/ Garlic sauce?
Reply
Richa
its linked on the post.
Reply
Amy
I cannot find it either………….
Reply
Richa
https://www.veganricha.com/2011/06/shumaisiumai-dumplings-filled-with.html
Reply
Leave a Comment and Rating
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.