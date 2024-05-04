25 Vegan Chinese Recipes - Vegan Richa (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Richa

Chinese dishes make great one pot meals and are generally easy to put together once you have some sauces around. The recipes also work well with different vegan proteins as tofu, tempeh, fake meats, beans, chickpeas and lentils and of course loads of veggies. Here are a fewamazing Vegan Chinese or rather Chinese inspired recipes to get you started!

Happy Chinese New Year to all who are celebrating.

Kung Pao Lentils.Adjust heat to preference.

Sichuan tofu with Garlic Sauce – Fat Free Vegan Kitchen

Sweet and Sour Chickpeas, Broccoli and Peppers.

Hoisin Tofu and Noodles with from scratch hoisin sauce – 30 Mins

1 pot Lo Mein with everyday ingredients

25 Vegan Chinese Recipes - Vegan Richa (2)

Faux Pork Wonton soup– Olives for Dinner

no refined sugar

25 Vegan Chinese Recipes - Vegan Richa (3)

Steamed Purple Potato Buns – Vegan Miam

Indochinese Chilli Tofu “paneer”

25 Vegan Chinese Recipes - Vegan Richa (4)

Baked Orange Tofu with amazing Orange Sauce.

Kung Pao Cauliflower.Adjust heat to preference.

Hoisin tofu and Mushrooms over Cauliflower rice –Connoisseurus Veg

Orange Tofu and Peppers

Baked General Tsos Tofu Sandwich

Siumai dumplings filled with broccoli and zucchini in garlic sauce

General Tso’s Cauliflower or Tofu– Olives for Dinner

Vegan Egg drop Soup

Celery Black Pepper Tofu

Baked Spring Rolls – Divine Healthy Food.

Sweet and Sour Crispy Soy Curls – Olives for Dinner

Cashew Tofu Stir fry– 1 Pot

25 Vegan Chinese Recipes - Vegan Richa (5)

Crispy Tofu with Black Bean Sauce –Connoisseurus Veg

Sesame Tofu – The V word

Potstickers with Sweet and Sour Tempeh

Chinese Cabbage, 5 spice seitan and fermented black beans – The Taste space

Spring Vegetable Potstickers and Sweet Dipping Sauce– The First Mess

Crispy Orange Cauliflower

Hot and Sour Soup – Vedged Out

Sweet and Sour Cauliflower – The V word

Veggie Garlic Fried Rice.

Scallion Pancakes– Connoisseurus veg

Chinese Fried Rice – Simple Vegan Blog

Sweet and Sour Lentils and Mango in lettuce wraps.

  1. Janet

    I love everything that I,m looking at. Especially Siumai dumplings, Orange Tofu, Kung Pao Lentils and Low Mein noodles. Never made dumplings before so I might start there after I get ingredients for next food prep week-end. Today making your Chocolate cake with ganoche layers and topping. I feel like I eat like a queen. 5 Star***** all the way!

    Reply

  2. Kin

    The Kung Pao Lentil recipe was SUPERB! I didn’t even use any oil, I can’t imagine how incredible it is WITH oil!!! I have never made any of your recipes that haven’t been delicious, flavorful, and successful. Thank you Vegan Richa, please keep creating.

    Reply

    • Vegan Richa Support

      i love your enthusiasm

      Reply

  3. Becky

    Oh, my gosh…seriously just by looking and reading the recipes I give you five stars without even trying them – yet.

    Thanks, a million.

    Becky

    Reply

  4. Sidney

    Hi Richa, I’ve just discovered your blog and recipes and they look absolutely awesome. I was just wondering if you are able to note when you can omit oil or replace it with a non-oil type substitute. I am a recent convert to the vegan world and its health benefits but I have also come across a lot of information regarding the dangers in consuming oil (all of them unfortunately!) If I can can live off your recipes minus oil, I will be a very happy chappy! Regards Sidney

    Reply

    • Richa

      Hi Sidney, I have a post with tips on how to make Indian food without oil. Many of those tips apple to other cuisine recipes as well. https://www.veganricha.com/2016/01/how-to-cook-indian-food-without-oil-oil-free-dal-tadka-recipe.html I cook both ways, with and without and some recipes have oil-free label if they are made without.

      Reply

  6. Yanine

    Wow this is a great post! I just bought your book with indian food. Really like it 🙂

    Reply

  7. Q

    Just letting you know that Massaman curry is Thai, not Chinese!

    Reply

  8. NotBuyingIt

    You know your stuff! Don’t you? I am super excited to try all of these! You are a lifesaver for a vegan stranded in Berlin with a really poor selection of Chinese restaurants 🙁 I’ll be looking out for that book too…

    Reply

    • Richa

      Awesome! <3

      Reply

  9. Hansa

    Hi Richa i like your all recipe i make vegan i love thanks

    Reply

  10. Dave

    Hi Vegan Richa and thank you so much! I have been creating my own Chinese-inspired recipes. Between house stock, fish sauce, and indifference or communication difficulty on many restaurants’ part, I was unsure any restaurant I tried was making truly vegan food for my family. So, this is really unexpected and a great find!! So many dishes to try. I enjoy your book but thank you as well for all the diverse recipes on FB!

    Reply

    • Richa

      Thanks! So glad you like these too. Some of these might be in my next cookbook!

      Reply

  11. Cassie Tran

    Chinese New Year did pass already, but that doesn’t give any excuse to NOT enjoy some more Chinese food! I like that there are so many vegan options when it comes to Chinese cuisine. You can make so much and not sacrifice any flavor at all!

    Reply

  12. Diane

    Your celery black pepper tofu is delicious and a regular at our house. Love your cookbook too. Thanks for all the great recipes. Happy New Year!

    Reply

    • Richa

      Thats Awesome!

      Reply

  13. janet @ the taste space

    Thank you for the link love, Richa. Everything shared here looks delicious. What a feast.

    Reply

  14. Sophia @Veggies Don't Bite

    OMG Richa! All of these look so good!! I love Chinese food, must put this lineup on my list of meals to try! So many awesome ones to pick from.

    Reply

  15. Kim A.

    Will try the orange cauliflower recipe this weekend. Thanks!

    Reply

  16. Corey

    Could you kindly share the recipe for Broccoli w/ Garlic sauce?

    Reply

    • Richa

      its linked on the post.

      Reply

      • Amy

        I cannot find it either………….

        Reply

        • Richa

          https://www.veganricha.com/2011/06/shumaisiumai-dumplings-filled-with.html

          Reply

