25 Vegan Chinese Recipes - Vegan Richa (2024)

Chinese dishes make great one pot meals and are generally easy to put together once you have some sauces around. The recipes also work well with different vegan proteins as tofu, tempeh, fake meats, beans, chickpeas and lentils and of course loads of veggies. Here are a fewamazing Vegan Chinese or rather Chinese inspired recipes to get you started!

Happy Chinese New Year to all who are celebrating.



Kung Pao Lentils.Adjust heat to preference.

Sichuan tofu with Garlic Sauce – Fat Free Vegan Kitchen

Sweet and Sour Chickpeas, Broccoli and Peppers.

Hoisin Tofu and Noodles with from scratch hoisin sauce – 30 Mins

1 pot Lo Mein with everyday ingredients

Faux Pork Wonton soup– Olives for Dinner

no refined sugar

Steamed Purple Potato Buns – Vegan Miam

Indochinese Chilli Tofu “paneer”

Baked Orange Tofu with amazing Orange Sauce.

Kung Pao Cauliflower.Adjust heat to preference.

Hoisin tofu and Mushrooms over Cauliflower rice –Connoisseurus Veg

Orange Tofu and Peppers

Baked General Tsos Tofu Sandwich

Siumai dumplings filled with broccoli and zucchini in garlic sauce

General Tso’s Cauliflower or Tofu– Olives for Dinner

Vegan Egg drop Soup

Celery Black Pepper Tofu

Baked Spring Rolls – Divine Healthy Food.

Sweet and Sour Crispy Soy Curls – Olives for Dinner

Cashew Tofu Stir fry– 1 Pot

Crispy Tofu with Black Bean Sauce –Connoisseurus Veg

Sesame Tofu – The V word

Potstickers with Sweet and Sour Tempeh

Chinese Cabbage, 5 spice seitan and fermented black beans – The Taste space

Spring Vegetable Potstickers and Sweet Dipping Sauce– The First Mess

Crispy Orange Cauliflower

Hot and Sour Soup – Vedged Out

Sweet and Sour Cauliflower – The V word

Veggie Garlic Fried Rice.

Scallion Pancakes– Connoisseurus veg

Chinese Fried Rice – Simple Vegan Blog

Sweet and Sour Lentils and Mango in lettuce wraps.