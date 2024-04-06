25 Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes for Easy Weight Loss (2024)

Did you know that a kitchen appliance can actually help you lose weight? The instant pot is one of the most magical devices, and mixed with the Weight Watchers plan, can work wonders for anyone looking to drop unwanted pounds. We’re covering 25 Weight Watchers instant pot recipes for easy weight loss so you can enjoy your food, while crushing your weight loss goals!

What is the Weight Watchers Diet?

You can think of Weight Watchers as an overall lifestyle program, rather than a diet. Many people aren’t able to maintain weight loss after they try a new diet, because most diets offer quick-fixes rather than sustainable results. The goal of Weight Watchers is to create a lifestyle that’s sustainable and doesn’t deprive you, so you can stay consistent with healthy eating and live your happiest life. The program teaches you how to eat healthy and increase your physical activity so you can keep your excess weight off for good.

Weight Watchers is based on a system called SmartPoints and recently rolled out its new Freestyle plan. Freestyle Points are given to foods and meals and are determined by calories, saturated fats, sugar and protein. Based on your weight, height, age activity level, and desired weight loss, you’re assigned a Freestyle Points budget that helps you make healthier eating choices. You’ll eat more fruits and vegetables, more lean protein, and less unhealthy fats and sugars.

What is an Instant Pot?

An instant pot is a one-stop shop for pretty much all your cooking needs. It’s a multi-cooker that does the job of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker and more! Some models even include an egg maker and cake maker. It saves you the cost of having to buy all these items separately, and also saves you counter space! The instant pot comes with preset programs designed to cook your food to perfection, and can even cook frozen meals. You don’t have to worry about thawing frozen veggies or meat, the Instant Pot is powerful enough to defrost and then cook! You’re able to cook an entire meal in one pot and save time on prep and clean up. It doesn’t get much better than that!

How Can an Instant Pot Help Me Lose Weight?

If you have trouble with your weight, you first need to think about the meals you eat. Many people eat out or order in for the ease and convenience, or throw a frozen pizza in the oven because they don’t have time to make anything else. If you want to lose weight, making your own healthy meals is key. The instant pot makes cooking easy and convenient. You simply have to throw a few things in the pot and you can have dinner on the table in half an hour.

With the instant pot, you can cook from scratch and experiment with different nourishing recipes so your meals are healthy and convenient. You can also cook enough for leftovers and meals to freeze to have for the rest of the week! Many people find lunch one of the hardest meals and often pick up fast food on their lunch break. Make enough the night before to save for leftovers for lunch, and you’re all set! The instant pot makes this easy!

25 Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes (With Freestyle Points!)

Curious to see how good you can have it on Weight Watchers? Check out these WW instant pot recipes to see the quick, easy and delicious meals you can make!

Being on the Weight Watchers diet is easier than you think! These freestyle instant pot recipes ensure you’re satisfied, while also hitting your weight loss goals!

