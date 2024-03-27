Fondant Potatoes Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

This post may include affiliate links that earn us a small commission from your purchases at no extra cost to you.

Up your side dish game with these elegant fondant potatoes. These potatoes are roasted with fresh herbs and butter until tender. These potatoes will literally melt in your mouth!

With the holidays coming up quick, you are going to need a handful of easy recipes to share with friends and family. These roasted potatoes are one that you will want to keep on hand for potlucks, holiday parties and family events.

Fondant potatoes are an easy recipe for roasting potatoes in the oven that end up full of flavor thanks to the garlic and fresh herbs. These potatoes literally melt in your mouth and will have everyone coming back for more.

Why You’ll Love this Roasted Potato Recipe: SIMPLE INGREDIENTS: You only need a handful of simple ingredients to make these potatoes. You can easily find all of your ingredients at your local grocery store.

You only need a handful of simple ingredients to make these potatoes. You can easily find all of your ingredients at your local grocery store. MELT IN YOUR MOUTH GOODNESS: These potatoes become so tender from cooking that they will melt in your mouth when you eat them.

These potatoes become so tender from cooking that they will melt in your mouth when you eat them. EASY TO DOUBLE: If you need to feed a large group, you can easily double or even triple this fondant potato recipe.

Potatoes are a main stay at most holiday tables. This easy potato recipe is one that everyone will love and talk about well after dinner is finished. They will love the flavor from the herbs and how they melt in your mouth with each bite.

Cut the ends of your potatoes so they sit flat. Remove the skin from the potatoes. Sprinkle salt and pepper on the potatoes. Sear the potatoes in the oil in a cast iron skillet. Transfer the skillet to the oven along with the butter, garlic, fresh herbs and chicken broth. Roast for 25-30 minutes, then serve!

What are fondant potatoes? Fondant potatoes are a side dish that consists of slow roasted potatoes in a rich butter sauce. The potatoes are seared at the ends and then cooked to tender perfection in the oven. What potatoes are best for fondant potatoes? You can use any type of potato that you’d like for these fondant potatoes. Russets, yellow or red potatoes will work well. What skillet should I use? A cast iron skillet is preferred for fondant potatoes, but any skillet that you can use in the oven will work. Can I make vegan fondant potatoes? Yes! Replace the butter with the same amount of vegan butter. I’ve had great success with Miyokos vegan butter brand.

Serving Suggestions

These potatoes are a great side dish and pair well with many main dishes. Some main courses that I recommend are:

Garlic Butter Prime Rib

Deep Fried Turkey Breast

Crock Pot Chicken Breast

Honey Baked Pork Tenderloin

Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham

You can serve one or two potato per person when you go to dish up the fondant potatoes. If you are going to have a large amount of people, double the recipe! Everyone will love these potatoes and come back for more.

Tips! Use a potato peeler or a sharp knife to remove the skins.

Coat all sides of the potatoes with the salt and pepper before adding them to the skillet.

Allow the oil to get hot in the skillet before adding your potatoes. This will give them a good sear.

Can I make these fondant potatoes with mini potatoes?

Yes, you can use mini potatoes to make fondant potatoes. You will need to reduce the cook time if you plan to use mini potatoes.

Fondant potatoes are an easy side dish that will leave everyone wanting more. They are a simple potato recipe that is full of flavor thanks to fresh herbs and garlic. They make a great side dish that can be added to any holiday table.

