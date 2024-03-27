Fondant Potatoes Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

By: Becky Hardin
Up your side dish game with these elegant fondant potatoes. These potatoes are roasted with fresh herbs and butter until tender. These potatoes will literally melt in your mouth!
Easy Fondant Potatoes
With the holidays coming up quick, you are going to need a handful of easy recipes to share with friends and family. These roasted potatoes are one that you will want to keep on hand for potlucks, holiday parties and family events.
Fondant potatoes are an easy recipe for roasting potatoes in the oven that end up full of flavor thanks to the garlic and fresh herbs. These potatoes literally melt in your mouth and will have everyone coming back for more.
Why You’ll Love this Roasted Potato Recipe:
- SIMPLE INGREDIENTS: You only need a handful of simple ingredients to make these potatoes. You can easily find all of your ingredients at your local grocery store.
- MELT IN YOUR MOUTH GOODNESS: These potatoes become so tender from cooking that they will melt in your mouth when you eat them.
- EASY TO DOUBLE: If you need to feed a large group, you can easily double or even triple this fondant potato recipe.
Potatoes are a main stay at most holiday tables. This easy potato recipe is one that everyone will love and talk about well after dinner is finished. They will love the flavor from the herbs and how they melt in your mouth with each bite.
How to Make Fondant Potatoes
- Cut the ends of your potatoes so they sit flat.
- Remove the skin from the potatoes.
- Sprinkle salt and pepper on the potatoes.
- Sear the potatoes in the oil in a cast iron skillet.
- Transfer the skillet to the oven along with the butter, garlic, fresh herbs and chicken broth.
- Roast for 25-30 minutes, then serve!
What are fondant potatoes?
Fondant potatoes are a side dish that consists of slow roasted potatoes in a rich butter sauce. The potatoes are seared at the ends and then cooked to tender perfection in the oven.
What potatoes are best for fondant potatoes?
You can use any type of potato that you’d like for these fondant potatoes. Russets, yellow or red potatoes will work well.
What skillet should I use?
A cast iron skillet is preferred for fondant potatoes, but any skillet that you can use in the oven will work.
Can I make vegan fondant potatoes?
Yes! Replace the butter with the same amount of vegan butter. I’ve had great success with Miyokos vegan butter brand.
Serving Suggestions
These potatoes are a great side dish and pair well with many main dishes. Some main courses that I recommend are:
- Garlic Butter Prime Rib
- Deep Fried Turkey Breast
- Crock Pot Chicken Breast
- Honey Baked Pork Tenderloin
- Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham
You can serve one or two potato per person when you go to dish up the fondant potatoes. If you are going to have a large amount of people, double the recipe! Everyone will love these potatoes and come back for more.
Tips!
- Use a potato peeler or a sharp knife to remove the skins.
- Coat all sides of the potatoes with the salt and pepper before adding them to the skillet.
- Allow the oil to get hot in the skillet before adding your potatoes. This will give them a good sear.
Can I make these fondant potatoes with mini potatoes?
Yes, you can use mini potatoes to make fondant potatoes. You will need to reduce the cook time if you plan to use mini potatoes.
Fondant potatoes are an easy side dish that will leave everyone wanting more. They are a simple potato recipe that is full of flavor thanks to fresh herbs and garlic. They make a great side dish that can be added to any holiday table.
Recipe
Fondant Potatoes Recipe
4.56 from 68 votes
Author: Becky Hardin
Prep: 15 minutes minutes
Cook: 40 minutes minutes
Total: 55 minutes minutes
Serves6
Up your side dish game with these elegant fondant potatoes. These potatoes are roasted with fresh herbs and butter until tender. These potatoes will literally melt in your mouth!
Ingredients
- 8-10 small/medium Yukon gold potatoes peeled
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 cloves garlic peeled
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 sprig fresh rosemary
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- Flaky sea salt for serving
Instructions
Preheat oven to 450°F.
Cut both ends off each of the peeled potatoes so that they sit flat, they should be about 2” tall. Pat dry with a paper towel and season each side with salt and pepper.
8-10 small/medium Yukon gold potatoes, ½ teaspoon sea salt, ¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
Place the avocado oil in a large heavy bottomed skillet over medium high heat. Once the oil is shimmering, add the potatoes flat side down. Cook until a golden crust has formed, about 5 minutes.
2 tablespoons avocado oil
Flip the potatoes, continue to cook for another 3-4 minutes until a crust has formed on the other side. Drain the oil from the skillet.
Add the butter, garlic cloves, thyme, and rosemary to the skillet and pour in the vegetable stock, transfer the skillet to the oven.
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, 3 cloves garlic, 2 sprigs fresh thyme, 1 sprig fresh rosemary, 1 cup vegetable broth
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork.
To serve, top with flaky sea salt and spoon the remaining butter sauce in the pan over the potatoes.
Flaky sea salt
Nutrition Information
Calories: 271kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 41g (14%) Protein: 5g (10%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 4g (25%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 5g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 15mg (5%) Sodium: 370mg (16%) Potassium: 964mg (28%) Fiber: 5g (21%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 279IU (6%) Vitamin C: 46mg (56%) Calcium: 33mg (3%) Iron: 2mg (11%)
