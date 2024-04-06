26 BEST Acorn Squash Recipes That Are Too GOOD To Be Just A Side Dish (2024)

When we think of Fall and winter, the first thing that comes to our mind is Acorn squash, right? Roasted Acorn squash with some stuffing. Right? Well, it makes for an incredible side dish for your Thanksgiving dinner. And, just the perfect way to start off your fall.

The best thing about acorn squash is that it has a sweetish sort of nutty texture that combines well with almost anything. Starting from beef, to apples, to Italian sausages and etc.

But, I also love to pair it with some maple and brown sugar. If you are into too many sweet recipes, then I am sure you would love these. Or else you can also try stuffing it with some Mexican recipes or something as simple as roasted acorn squash with garlic works for me.

I like to keep my recipes simple and easy because that way we can feel the taste of each ingredient. And, therefore let me present you my collection of some of the best Acorn Squash recipes.

Turkey Mushroom Acorn Stuffed Squash By The Clean Eating Couple

Looking for a quick winter morning dinner recipe, that is healthy and nutritious and BONUS - gluten free? Well, you can't go wrong with this flavorful Turkey Mushroom Acorn Stuffed Squash.

Maple Pecan Roasted Acorn Squash By Closet Cooking

The Sweet Acorn Squash when filled with butter and maple syrup, you get a beautifully sweet and buttery taste that is definitely going to make your fall and winter mornings worthwhile.

Acorn Squash Gnocchi with Garlic Brown Butter By Grazed and Enthused

Need to make a quick side dish for Thanksgiving dinner? How about this classic gnocchi with some leftover roasted acorn squash. Does that sound delicious? Wait, the garlic brown butter does all the magic.

Stuffed Acorn Squash Sausage and Rice By Paleo Running Momma

Do you need a nutritious and low carb side dish for Holiday season? Try these stuffed Acorn squash. The sweet Acorn squash when roasted and stuffed with sausages and rice tastes incredibly YUM.

Stuffed Acorn Squash with Wild Rice By Simple Veganista

When it's fall we all look for comforting and satisfying meals. And, these roasted and stuffed acorn squashes are simply the best things that you can think of right now.

Honestly, I also use these stuffed Acorn squash as a center of my holiday table setup. And, people love it.

Cheesy Lasagna Stuffed Acorn Squash By Cupcakes and Kale Chips

Well, definitely a thing that you would want to dig into right now. The cheese the sauces and the savory ground beef make everything tastes so good.

Stuffed Acorn Squash By Girl with the Iron Cast

There are various ways to stuff your roasted acorn squash. But, this one has impressed me a lot. When it comes to stuffing acorn squashes, people do all kinds of things.

But, here Stephanie from the Girl with the Iron Cast has nailed it. She has stuffed it with Apples, sage, sausages and all sorts of other fall goodness.

Roasted Acorn Squash with Rosemary and Garlic By Premeditated Leftovers

These small little flavorful cubes of roasted acorn squash garnished with rosemary and garlic are surely something that you are going to love.

It's a really easy recipe with not many ingredients. And, it takes just a few minutes to put it all together.

Stove Top Acorn Squash Mac and Cheese By Cooking with Carlee

Our Favorite Mac and Cheese with some fall flavors is a classic recipe that you simply will enjoy. It is surely going to be something that you will want to make every single day. Perfect heavy breakfast or a good dinner recipe for all.

Acorn Squash Mashed Potatoes By Tidy Mom

Have you ever tried Acorn Squash Mashed Potatoes? If you have tried then you are aware of the flavors right? The sweetness and nuttiness of Acorn squash pairs beautifully well with the creamy mashed potatoes. In short this recipe is a pure winner.

Sausage and Apple Stuffed Acorn Squash By Primavera Kitchen

These roasted acorn squashes when stuffed with sausages and apples feel heavenly. So good that you would want to make this side dish as your main dish.

Baked Acorn Squash Recipe By Let the Baking Begin

You can bake your acorn squash in any possible way. But, we suggest, you do that in this way. Bake your acorn squash with brown sugar and some butter and it will make your recipe so good.

Roasted Apple and Acorn Squash Soup By Carolines Cooking

When it's fall we all look for creamy, velvety soups. Well, I am sure you mustn't have heard about roasted apple and acorn squash soup. This creamy, velvety soup is just the sort of thing that one would need on a crisp fall morning.

Cranberry Pecan Quinoa Stuffed Acorn Squash By Ambitious Kitchen

As you might now there are plenty of ways to stuff your squash. But, this one is my ultimate favorite. Just the names of the stuffing gets me going. The cranberry, the pecan nuts, the quinoa. Woh! All excellent ingredients in that sweet roasted acorn squash. Gonna be amazing.

Acorn Squash Muffins By Recipes worth Repeating

Woh! Never thought that someday I would be making acorn squash muffins. They look perfectly done. So simple and so amazing. I bet they taste amazing.

Protein-Packed Breakfast Acorn Squash By Ambitious Kitchen

One of the easiest recipes with Acorn squash is probably this. In your cold winter mornings when you have to rush to work and you are not feeling like doing anything, just make these. They are gonna make your fall mornings sorted.

Oven Roasted parmesan Acorn Squash By New South Charm

The term Parmesan brings in mind a cheesiness, a mild sort of saltiness, and the word roasted brings in mind - crispy, crunchy, and when you think of both of together you sort of look for a dish which is just a combination of all of that.

Sweet and Savory Stuffed Acorn Squash Dinner By Mashup Mom

When it comes to a good acorn squash recipe that hardly takes much time, then it is this amazing Acorn squash recipe, that stands out. The incredible balance of sweet and savory makes it delicious.

Stuffed Acorn squash By Butter and Baggage

The combination of Apples and sausages is to die for. I just love it more when it is stuffed in acorn squash. This Acorn squash recipe is surely the thing that you would want to make every single night this fall season. Its so easy to make and so amazing.

Mexican Stuffed Acorn Squash By Sugar with Spice

Just thinking about some spicy mexican food stuffed in acorn squash, gets me going. When I think of this recipe, I think of a beautiful balance of sweet and savory. A classic recipe to make my boring fall evenings, exciting!

Creamy Parmesan Baked Acorn Squash By Lets Dish Recipes

I can tell you that if you make this recipe, you will simply fall in love with this. The classic combination of Parmesan along with the nutty acorn squash makes everything taste so good.

Thai Spiced Acorn Squash Soup By Duck Soup Kitchen

This gorgeous Thai spiced acorn squash soup will bring a complete end to your lazy fall evenings. So comforting, so velvety and just perfect.

Italian Sausage and Brown Rice Stuffed Acorn Squash By The Busy Baker

This is definitely going to be one of the healthiest squash recipes ever. The brown rice will make it so healthy and the addition of Italian sausages will make it taste even better. So good that you would fall in love with this beautiful fall season.

Apple Stuffed Acorn Squash By A Family Feast

Wow! First of all, it's the beautiful fall season, and then there are so many apple recipes, and in between all of that you get to see this gorgeous Apple Stuffed Acorn Squash recipe. And, I am so sure that this will taste mind-blowing.

Roasted Acorn Squash By Lord Byron's Kitchen

When you roast an Acorn squash, there are many different ways you can roast it with. And, it goes without saying that this roasted acorn squash makes for an excellent side dish for any recipe.

Crockpot Brown Sugar Acorn Squash By Mostly Homemade Mom

Have you ever used your slow cooker to make something with Acorn squash? If not, then try this. This recipe is totally drool-worthy. I just love the combination of brown sugar. It adds a beautiful caramel flavor in all of this fall and winter goodness.

SO, these were some of the best Acorn Squash Recipes. I am sure you are dying to try one of them. Please do. And let me know how it was.