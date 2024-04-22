Double Chocolate Flourless Cookies | Easy Gluten Free Cookie Recipe (2024)

Posted by Ruth Soukup | Dessert Recipes, Our Most Popular Recipes | 49
What’s better than a dense, rich, chewy flourless chocolate cookie? One that is gluten free, low in calories and ridiculously easy-to-make!
A few weeks ago I was at Starbucks and, craving something sweet, I ordered a flourless chocolate cookie. It was actually my second choice–they were all out of my favorite, Cranberry Bliss Bars–and my expectations were low. After all, I am a carb-loving girl and flour has always struck me as a pretty key cookie ingredient. How good could onewithout flour really be?
INSANELY good, as it turns out.
Rich, dense, chewy, and chocolaty…..in other words, perfection. And, after doing a little research, I also discovered that they are not only delicious, but relatively low in calories (compared to other cookies) AND gluten free. And, as if that weren’t enough, they require just seveneasy ingredients.Seriously, what more do you need? I decided it was my duty to figure out how to make them so that I could share them with you all. You know, because Starbucks is off limits this month.
You’re welcome!
Double Chocolate Flourless Cookies | Easy Gluten Free Cookie Recipe
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE COOKIES
This Starbucks copycat recipe is low in calories AND gluten free!
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Keyword Flourless Chocolate Cookies
Prep Time 7 minutes
Cook Time 14 minutes
Total Time 21 minutes
Servings 24 cookies
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup chocolate chips optional
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, cocoa powder, cornstarch, and salt until well-blended.
Separate 2 of the eggs, saving whites in a bowl and discarding yolks. Whisk egg whites.
Add remaining egg to egg whites. Whisk well..
Add vanilla to egg mixture. Whisk well.
Add egg mixture to dry ingredients. Mix until blended. The dough should be fairly stiff and seem hard to mix–the eggs will not seem to mix with the dry ingredients at first. Keep mixing. If the dough seems too runny, add a little more powdered sugar and cocoa powder.
Add chocolate chips to dough; mix until blended.
Drop spoonfuls of cookie dough onto 2 cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-14 minutes, rotating cookie sheets once during baking.
Remove cookies from oven. Let cool for a few minutes on cookie sheet, then cool completely on wire rack. Makes approximately 2 dozen cookies. (110 calories apiece)
Recipe Notes
Preparation time: 5-7 minutes. Cooking time: 12-14 minute(s). Number of servings (yield): 24.
