26 Family Recipes You Totally Ate in the '80s (2024)

Carrie is a health writer and nurse who specializes in healthy eating and wellness through food. With a master’s degree in public health from the Medical College of Wisconsin, she strives to translate the latest health and nutrition research into interesting, actionable articles. During her six years at Taste of Home, Carrie has answered hundreds of reader questions about health and nutrition, such as if pomegranate seeds are safe to eat, why pregnant women crave pickles and how much caffeine is in a shot of espresso. Carrie is also a former health coach and food blogger.

My grandma made this for us once when she came to visit and I never forgot just how good it was. Since my kids love anything with pepperoni and cheese, I thought they'd enjoy it just as much as I did. —Juli Meyers, Hinesville, Georgia

Simple and delicious, this champagne vinaigrette recipe pairs perfectly with mixed greens or a salad of your choice. —Ray Uyeda, Mountain View, California

This is my grandchildren's most-loved dish. It feels like a special dinner and is so cozy for cooler months. —Louise Miller, Westminster, Maryland

This spicy blackened chicken packs a one-two punch of flavor. The grilled chicken is basted with a peppery white sauce, and there's plenty of extra sauce left over for dipping. —Stephanie Kenney, Falkville, Alabama

Our family just loves my husband's version of store-bought pizza rolls. They take some time to make, but they freeze well so we get to enjoy the fruits of our labor for a long time! —Julie Gaines, Normal, Illinois

I usually keep a can of sloppy joe sauce in the pantry, because our kids love sloppy joes. But sometimes I don't have buns on hand. With this fun casserole, we can still enjoy the flavors that they love in a flash. The bun-like top crust is made with biscuit mix, sprinkled with sesame seeds and baked until golden. —Trish Bloom, Ray, Michigan

Zingy vinaigrette combines orange juice, ginger and a flick of cayenne. Just whisk, toss with greens and top the salad your way. —Joy Zacharia, Clearwater, Florida

I've always enjoyed cabbage rolls but didn't make them since most methods were too complicated. This recipe is fairly simple and results in the best cabbage rolls. My husband, Sid, requests them often. They're terrific to share at gatherings with our children and grandchildren. —Beverly Zehner, McMinnville, Oregon

A fun summer dish, this is a different salad that tastes as good as it looks. I love to take it to parties—the wonderful zesty flavor really complements a barbecue! —Debbie Terenzini-Wilkerson, Lusby, Maryland

The kicked-up marinade on these shrimp makes this a flavor-packed dish. Serve over rice, and make sure to squeeze those charred lemons over top—that makes them taste extra bright and delicious. —Sharon Delaney-Chronis, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin

I love serving Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and vegetables. It's the essence of down-home goodness. And it always disappears fast! —Dorothy Bayes, Sardis, Ohio

We love adding grilled chicken to our salads in the summer, but the real star here is the vinaigrette made with blueberry preserves and maple syrup. This salad goes great with a fresh baguette and a frosty glass of minted lemonade. —Susan Gauthier, Falmouth, Maine

This is the family favorite dish for special occasions, and we always make it for my granddaughter's birthday. Mushrooms are a wonderful addition if you like them. —Vickie Oldham, Dubuque, Iowa

These sushi rolls are a great finger food, side or even main course. They're versatile and can be made with any veggies you like. Kids have fun making them.—Sarah Christenson, San Diego, California

Since getting this recipe from our 4-H club, it's been a regular after-school snack. We like to dunk these bite-sized pizza treats, made with refrigerated crescent rolls, in spaghetti sauce. —Donna Klettke, Wheatland, Missouri

My family is always happy to see this fruit and veggie salad on the table. If strawberries aren’t available, substitute mandarin oranges and dried cranberries. —Irene Keller, Kalamazoo, Michigan

A special cousin shared the recipe for this comforting casserole. The almonds and water chestnuts give it a nice crunch. —Jill Black, Troy, Ontario

We have family members who attended college in New Orleans. This shrimp captures their favorite flavors from the Big Easy, with the right touches of spice and heat. —Susan Seymour, Valatie, New York

I found this recipe in my mother's recipe box. Sometimes I serve it over vegetables such as corn or green beans, but it's equally delicious on a bun. —Julie Clemes, Adrian Michigan

The idea for this sausage lasagna recipe comes from my mother-in-law, who always makes it for my three boys on special holidays. I've put an easy twist on Carole's classic dish, and it's become one of my go-to dinners as well! —Blair Lonergan, Rochelle, VA

These taste as good as any restaurant or store-bought California rolls. Plus, this is one of the easiest sushi recipes to make! For the best results, use sushi rice to ensure the right sticky consistency. — Taste of Home Test Kitchen

This savory stromboli starts with frozen bread dough, so it comes together in practically no time. The golden loaf is stuffed with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers and olives. I often add a few slices of ham too. It's tasty served with warm pizza sauce for dipping. —Jenny Brown, West Lafayette, Indiana

I also call this "my grandson's mac and cheese." Zachary has been to Iraq and Afghanistan with both the Marines and Navy, and I've been privileged to make his favorite casserole for him for over 20 years. —Alice Beardsell, Osprey, Florida

This salad has been a family favorite for a while! I love to bring this to parties or simply eat as a wonderful lunch or side dish. —Nikki Barton, Providence, Utah

It's nice to have an alternative to the traditional baked ham on Easter. This comforting casserole is always a crowd-pleaser. Using rotisserie chicken from the deli makes prep simple. —Christina Petri, Alexandria, Minnesota

It's time to sip your Ecto Cooler and snack on some pizza rolls. We're taking a trip down memory lane with these totally tubular 80s recipes!

FAQs

19 Ideas For Easy Meals For Large Groups Taco Bar. Meatballs. Butter Chicken. Lasagna. Chili. Homemade Pizza. Baked Pasta. Skewers. More items... Apr 4, 2023

The '80s were the decade that favored the Italian American restaurant, from blackened fish to pasta primavera and pesto everything. Many of the trends of the 1980s were centered around the American interpretation of Italian cuisine.

In 1985, as mentioned earlier, the undisputed winner was blackened fish. Among desserts we had two: creme brulee and bread pudding. Creme brulee, which used to be seen only in haughty French restaurants, somehow became the darling of new American-and-Califonia restaurants.

Richness was the goal in 1983, in the wallet as well as on the plate. Roast Lobster with Pink Butter Sauce (Langouste Rôtie au Beurre Rose Hostelleries Saint-Roch)

Smoked Pork in Pastry.

Couscous Salad with Currants, Pine Nuts, and Celery. Aug 16, 2016

How about casseroles that are easy to make in bulk to feed to a large crowd? Lasagna (Use this method to make it easy to build several Lasagnas at once. ...

Easy Breakfast Casserole (served with a variety of homemade muffins – recipes below – and fresh fruit)

Simple Crock Pot Taco Pasta.

Simple Pizza Chicken Bake. More items... Jul 24, 2011

Feed the masses without breaking the bank with these budget-friendly dishes. Mexican Lasagne. A spicy lasagne for those of us who love Mexican and Italian food. ... Cheese Cob Dip. ... The Best Burger in Oz. ... Kangaroo Casserole. ... Sausage Casserole. ... Nanna's golden sausage casserole. ... Quiche Lorraine. ... Turkey and Pumpkin Lasagne. More items...

Cheap tricks for the best outdoor cookouts. 1 / 7. Hot Dog Snack Board. ...

2 / 7. No-Cook Dip and Veggie Summer Board. ...

3 / 7. Instant Pot Pulled Porchetta Sandwiches. ...

4 / 7. Chicken Caesar Salad Skewers. ...

5 / 7. Chopped BBQ Chicken Salad. ...

6 / 7. Fish Tacos. ...

7 / 7. Ice Cream Sandwiches for a Crowd. Apr 19, 2023

1982: Crème Brûlée



"Le Cirque's crème brûlée launched a thousand copycats," according to Saveur, "and it's now a restaurant staple, with variations ranging from fresh mint to pumpkin to foie gras."

1988: Teddy Grahams



One of the cutest snacks of the decade has to be Teddy Grahams. The little teddy bear-shaped graham crackers came in three flavors: honey, cinnamon and chocolate. They were so popular that there was a short-lived cereal version, and a larger frosted version called Dizzy Grizzlies.

Handwich Type Sandwich Place of origin United States Created by The Walt Disney Company Walt Disney Imagineering Invented Late 1980s Main ingredients Cone-shaped bread, filling 1 more row

Cheese fondue, cob loaves, French onion dip and prawn co*cktails – it was all acceptable in the 80s, and you know what?

The period of low-fat everything had a strong focus on consuming single foods, with exotic-sounding names like the sexy pineapple diet, the grapefruit diet, the wine and eggs diet (yes, it really was a thing!), and even the cabbage soup diet, AKA the Dolly Parton diet.

General women's street-wear worn in the early 1980s included ripped sweatshirts, tights, sweatpants, and tracksuits (especially ones made in velour). Athletic accessories were a massive trend in the early 1980s, and their popularity was largely boosted by the aerobics craze.

If you've ever wondered, “What was popular in the 80s?” then know that neon colors, big hair, the Brat-Pack, iconic toys and games like Nintendo and Transformers, as well as Madonna, Duran Duran, and MTV videos helped define the decade.

What Food People Were Obsessed With the Year You Were Born 1982: Crème Brûlée. Getty. ...

1983: Penne Alla Vodka. Getty. ...

1984: Blackened Fish. Getty. ...

1985: Fajitas. Getty. ...

1986: Wine Coolers. Getty. ...

1987: Chocolate Truffles. Getty. ...

1988: Sushi. Getty. ...

1989: Veggie Burgers. Getty. More items... Jul 5, 2016

Nerds. This American candy gave a whole new meaning to the term "nerd." Also created by Nestlé, the unusual shape and sweetness to this tiny candy made it very popular. Nerds was first introduced in 1983, but became "Candy of the Year" by National Candy Wholesalers Association in 1985.