26 Family Recipes You Totally Ate in the '80s (2024)

Carrie Madormo, RNUpdated: Feb. 13, 2024
It's time to sip your Ecto Cooler and snack on some pizza rolls. We're taking a trip down memory lane with these totally tubular 80s recipes!
It's nice to have an alternative to the traditional baked ham on Easter. This comforting casserole is always a crowd-pleaser. Using rotisserie chicken from the deli makes prep simple. —Christina Petri, Alexandria, Minnesota
Spinach Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing
This salad has been a family favorite for a while! I love to bring this to parties or simply eat as a wonderful lunch or side dish. —Nikki Barton, Providence, Utah
I also call this "my grandson's mac and cheese." Zachary has been to Iraq and Afghanistan with both the Marines and Navy, and I've been privileged to make his favorite casserole for him for over 20 years. —Alice Beardsell, Osprey, Florida
Pepperoni Pizza Loaf
This savory stromboli starts with frozen bread dough, so it comes together in practically no time. The golden loaf is stuffed with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers and olives. I often add a few slices of ham too. It's tasty served with warm pizza sauce for dipping. —Jenny Brown, West Lafayette, Indiana
California Sushi Rolls
These taste as good as any restaurant or store-bought California rolls. Plus, this is one of the easiest sushi recipes to make! For the best results, use sushi rice to ensure the right sticky consistency. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Sausage Lasagna
The idea for this sausage lasagna recipe comes from my mother-in-law, who always makes it for my three boys on special holidays. I've put an easy twist on Carole's classic dish, and it's become one of my go-to dinners as well! —Blair Lonergan, Rochelle, VA
Turkey Sloppy Joes for a Crowd
I found this recipe in my mother's recipe box. Sometimes I serve it over vegetables such as corn or green beans, but it's equally delicious on a bun. —Julie Clemes, Adrian Michigan
New Orleans-Style Spicy Shrimp
We have family members who attended college in New Orleans. This shrimp captures their favorite flavors from the Big Easy, with the right touches of spice and heat. —Susan Seymour, Valatie, New York
Crunchy Almond Turkey Casserole
A special cousin shared the recipe for this comforting casserole. The almonds and water chestnuts give it a nice crunch. —Jill Black, Troy, Ontario
Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing
My family is always happy to see this fruit and veggie salad on the table. If strawberries aren’t available, substitute mandarin oranges and dried cranberries. —Irene Keller, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Pizza Roll-Ups
Since getting this recipe from our 4-H club, it's been a regular after-school snack. We like to dunk these bite-sized pizza treats, made with refrigerated crescent rolls, in spaghetti sauce. —Donna Klettke, Wheatland, Missouri
Veggie Sushi Rolls
These sushi rolls are a great finger food, side or even main course. They're versatile and can be made with any veggies you like. Kids have fun making them.—Sarah Christenson, San Diego, California
Deluxe Pizza Casserole
This is the family favorite dish for special occasions, and we always make it for my granddaughter's birthday. Mushrooms are a wonderful addition if you like them. —Vickie Oldham, Dubuque, Iowa
Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberry Vinaigrette
We love adding grilled chicken to our salads in the summer, but the real star here is the vinaigrette made with blueberry preserves and maple syrup. This salad goes great with a fresh baguette and a frosty glass of minted lemonade. —Susan Gauthier, Falmouth, Maine
Hearty Salisbury Steaks
I love serving Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and vegetables. It's the essence of down-home goodness. And it always disappears fast! —Dorothy Bayes, Sardis, Ohio
Cajun Grilled Shrimp
The kicked-up marinade on these shrimp makes this a flavor-packed dish. Serve over rice, and make sure to squeeze those charred lemons over top—that makes them taste extra bright and delicious. —Sharon Delaney-Chronis, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Pizza Salad
A fun summer dish, this is a different salad that tastes as good as it looks. I love to take it to parties—the wonderful zesty flavor really complements a barbecue! —Debbie Terenzini-Wilkerson, Lusby, Maryland
Classic Cabbage Rolls
I've always enjoyed cabbage rolls but didn't make them since most methods were too complicated. This recipe is fairly simple and results in the best cabbage rolls. My husband, Sid, requests them often. They're terrific to share at gatherings with our children and grandchildren. —Beverly Zehner, McMinnville, Oregon
Mixed Greens with Orange-Ginger Vinaigrette
Zingy vinaigrette combines orange juice, ginger and a flick of cayenne. Just whisk, toss with greens and top the salad your way. —Joy Zacharia, Clearwater, Florida
Sloppy Joe Under a Bun
I usually keep a can of sloppy joe sauce in the pantry, because our kids love sloppy joes. But sometimes I don't have buns on hand. With this fun casserole, we can still enjoy the flavors that they love in a flash. The bun-like top crust is made with biscuit mix, sprinkled with sesame seeds and baked until golden. —Trish Bloom, Ray, Michigan
Pizza Rolls
Our family just loves my husband's version of store-bought pizza rolls. They take some time to make, but they freeze well so we get to enjoy the fruits of our labor for a long time! —Julie Gaines, Normal, Illinois
Blackened Chicken
This spicy blackened chicken packs a one-two punch of flavor. The grilled chicken is basted with a peppery white sauce, and there's plenty of extra sauce left over for dipping. —Stephanie Kenney, Falkville, Alabama
Favorite Baked Spaghetti
This is my grandchildren's most-loved dish. It feels like a special dinner and is so cozy for cooler months. —Louise Miller, Westminster, Maryland
Mixed Greens with Lemon Champagne Vinaigrette
Simple and delicious, this champagne vinaigrette recipe pairs perfectly with mixed greens or a salad of your choice. —Ray Uyeda, Mountain View, California
My grandma made this for us once when she came to visit and I never forgot just how good it was. Since my kids love anything with pepperoni and cheese, I thought they'd enjoy it just as much as I did. —Juli Meyers, Hinesville, Georgia
Originally Published: July 22, 2020
Carrie is a health writer and nurse who specializes in healthy eating and wellness through food. With a master’s degree in public health from the Medical College of Wisconsin, she strives to translate the latest health and nutrition research into interesting, actionable articles. During her six years at Taste of Home, Carrie has answered hundreds of reader questions about health and nutrition, such as if pomegranate seeds are safe to eat, why pregnant women crave pickles and how much caffeine is in a shot of espresso. Carrie is also a former health coach and food blogger.