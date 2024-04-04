27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read ourdisclosure policy.
Spectacularly beautiful and delicious Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread to bake for the season or special enough to give as holiday gifts.
Christmas Bread Recipes
An article caught my eye the other days as I was researching an ethnic bread recipe for the holidays.
The writer grew up in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle very near where I spent many childhood days.
She wrote in Huff Post, “I grew up in Seattle’s Scandinavian neighborhood, Ballard. My grandmother married a Norwegian. So Christmastime was never complete without yulekake (julekaka) bread. Even today, though I no longer live in Ballard, I will travel many miles to get yulekake. Otherwise, it just wouldn’t be Christmas.”
Holiday and Christmas Bread from Around the World
Stollen: This German traditional bread originated in the German city of Dresden.
Challah: A braided Jewish egg bread eaten during Hanukkah (Chanukah). It began in ancient times as a piece of dough set aside for the temple priests.
Julekake: A sweet bread is especially popular in Norway and Denmark. Traditionally it is spiced with cardamom filled with mixed candied fruits that give it the colors of the Christmas season.
Panettone: This Italian Christmas bread was created in Milan.
Cesnica: A traditional Serbian wheat bread baked by women according to many rules on Christmas morning. The word “cest” means share. It is baked with an object inside and the loaf is sent counterclockwise around the Christmas table three times before eating.
Krendel: This Russian Christmas bread is shaped like a pretzel and either dusted with sugar or lightly iced. It is filled with fruit like prunes, apples, apricots, etc.
Kerststol: Dutch bread with almond paste and dried fruit.
Gubana: Originating in Slovenia/ North Italy (Friuli) this traditional bread is shaped like a snail shell and is eaten at various holidays throughout the year.
Beigli: A Hungarian bread that is rolled up with a filling of walnuts and/ or poppy seeds.
Three Kings Bread: Also known as Twelfth Night Cake. The Romans baked this bread and it is traditional in Span, Portugal and Mexico (Rosca de Reyes).
Fougasse: A flatbread (similar to focaccia) from southern France.
Christopsomo: A Christmas bread meaning “Christ’s bread” and is considered sacred in Greek Orthodox homes.
Baking for the holidays is an old tradition I hope we keep very much alive.
32 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread to Bake for Gifts
1
Baked Brie and Bread Wreath
Photo Credit:www.thecandidappetite.com
"Not only does it act as a delicious appetizer, but it can also double as an awesome centerpiece for any holiday party."
2
Vánočka: Czech Christmas Bread
Photo Credit:savortheflavour.com
"Vánočka is a traditional sweet bread from the Czech Republic. This buttery dessert is usually served for Christmas Eve breakfast along with a cup of Czech hot cocoa. A slice of vánočka sounds like an awesome breakfast to me!"
3
Almond Cinnamon Babka Star Bread
Almond Cinnamon Babka Star Bread is an elegant, pull-apart sweet bread, intensely flavored with cinnamon, almonds, and raisins. Soft and tender, and addictive. A perfect holiday bread, like Christmas or Easter, or delicious with morning coffee!
4
Cinnamon Swirl Bread
"This coconut oil cinnamon swirl bread is drizzled with maple glaze. It is a sweet treat to enjoy" all season long!
5
Julekage
“Julekage (pronounced yoo-ley-key-yeh) is a popular Norwegian Christmas fruit bread filled with candied fruit, golden raisins, and cardamom. Glistening sugar and snow-white icing top this special holiday bread.”
6
Lighter Christmas Cake with Apple and Fruit
This Christmas Cake is a delicious and moist cake packed with dried fruit, citrus zest, and applesauce. And with every bite, you will taste the holidays.
7
Cinnamon Star Bread
"This pull-apart style sweet bread is a show-stopping riff on a classic cinnamon bun. As it bakes, the cinnamon-sugar filling caramelizes and gives the bread a wonderfully sweet and crunchy coating, while the interior remains soft and tender. It's a holiday breakfast treat that will disappear in a flash."
8
Perfect Italian Panettone
“Make Perfect Italian Panettone dough in your bread machine, then bake it in the oven for professional results in your own kitchen!”
9
Churro Nutella Christmas Tree
Photo Credit:cafedelites.com
"Churro Nutella Christmas Tree is a stunning 5-ingredient centerpiece for your Christmas dessert table! The BEST Churro tasting tree without any of the effort of making your own Churro dough!"
10
Festive filled brioche centrepiece with baked camembert
"Great British Bake Off’s Kimberley Wilson has created this stunning celebration bread with individually filled buns and a melting cheese middle – made for sharing.”
11
Swedish Tea Ring: Festive Sweet Bread
Christmas Swedish Tea Ring, filled with cinnamon, sugar, and raisins and topped with a simple powdered sugar glaze, is a beautiful and delicious Scandinavian recipe for the holiday season!
12
Christmas Morning Sweet Rolls
Photo Credit:www.tasteofhome.com
"These make-ahead rolls have been a holiday tradition for years. The eggnog in the frosting makes them extra special on Christmas morning."
13
Cranberry-Vanilla Cinnamon Swirl Bread
"A not-too-sweet alternative to coffee cake, this bread is a decorative and tender addition to the holiday breakfast table, an elegant hostess gift, or a delectable coffee-break snack.”
14
Cheesy Garlic Pull-Apart Christmas Tree recipe
"O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches. Especially when thy branches have turned into melty cheesy herby garlic branches!!"
Braided Cardamom Bread (Finnish Pulla)
"If there is one recipe I need you to make this holiday season, it’s this braided cardamom bread, a.k.a., Finnish pulla, a.k.a., the softest, pillow-iest, most delicately spiced and icing-drizzled bread of all the breads."
16
Easy Homemade Italian Christmas Bread Panettone Recipe
Photo Credit:cookinglsl.com
"Easy Homemade Italian Christmas Bread Panettone Recipe - perfect for the holidays! This Panettone Recipe does require some planning, but if you follow my instructions, you'll end up with a sweet, puffy and festive holiday bread."
17
Rosemary Fig Marsala Round Challah
Photo Credit:www.bakefromscratch.com
We love the richness that the figs, vanilla bean, and Marsala add to this filled loaf.
18
Holiday White Chocolate Cranberry Scones
It's the holiday baking season and these White Chocolate Cranberry Scones are top of my list! Buttery, mildly sweet, infused with fresh cranberries and rich, velvety white chocolate.
19
Marzipan Christmas Kringle (Juleskringle) Recipe
“This marzipan tubular bread is an ABSOLUTE must for the Christmas season, and a traditional dinner would not be complete without this Christmas Kringle for dessert.”
20
Christmas Stollen
“As a traditional German fruitcake with a profound history, it’s no wonder that there are as many variations of stollen as there are people who make it. This version includes a rich filling of marzipan, which adds to the decadence of the bread-like cake. Stollen’s dense butter and sugar coating makes it an excellent candidate for preparing ahead of the busy holiday season, wrapping, and giving to friends and family up to 2 weeks later.”
21
German Dresden Christmas Stollen
"Since 1474, Dresden Christmas Stollen has been a favorite advent season treat. A buttery, moist and heavy cake-like fruit bread made simply with yeast, dried fruits and the zests of citrus. Liberally dusted with confectioners sugar, it’s a tradition all of its own."
22
Chocolate Breakfast Wreath
“Be sure to soften butter until it’s spreadable. The silky dough is a dream to work with, so even beginning bakers can make this beautiful wreath.”
23
Quick Fruitcake
Photo Credit:www.kingarthurflour.com
"Fruitcake... or fruit bread? This quick and easy batter bread is packed with fruit and nuts, but is less sweet and very mildly spiced, unlike traditional fruitcakes. This is a great cake to bake if you feel obliged, by the holiday spirit, to have a fruitcake in the house."
24
Candy Cane Chocolate Loaves
Candy canes, coffee, and cocoa make for a delicious holiday treat!
25
Easy Petit Pain au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissants)
“Perfect for the holidays — or those late night cravings — or with a cup of coffee in the morning. And… they’re incredibly easy, with items you may already have on hand.”
26
Double Chocolate Chip Banana Bread with Espresso
An ultimate chocolate lover’s dream — Double Chocolate Chip Banana Bread with Espresso. A rich, moist texture and superb banana chocolate flavor, and that hint of energizing espresso, just makes it extra special!
27
Eggnog Bread Recipe
"Eggnog Bread-this easy eggnog quick bread with a sweet eggnog glaze is a Christmas favorite. It is great for breakfast or dessert."
28
Gingerbread Loaf
“This gingerbread loaf is probably going to be one of my favorite holiday breads, just because of all its familiar spices and it smelling just like gingerbread cookies that I love so much.”
29
Fresh Cranberry and Orange Zest Holiday Loaf
“A delicious bread filled with the flavors and scents of the season, Fresh Cranberry and Orange Zest Holiday Loaf is perfect for any party or giving as a gift.”
30
Date Cake with Orange-Blossom Syrup
“Delight one and all with the sweet, nutty flavor of dates and pecans in this whole-wheat no-knead bread. Neufchatel cheese offers a nice tangy counterpoint. Looking for something more firmly in the dessert category?”
31
Coconut-Pineapple Loaf Cake
“A quick bread with a tropical twist, this loaf pairs toasted coconut with canned pineapple chunks.”
32
Chai-Spiced Tea Loaves
"Chai spice tastes great in your tea mug and even better in these moist and tender loaf cakes. Bake these do-ahead gifts up to three months ahead — just cool them, wrap tightly in foil, and freeze."
33
French Savory Ham and Gruyere Quick Bread
“Quick breads, familiar favorites to most, become extraordinary when made in the French tradition. Savory Ham and Gruyere Quick Bread is one way of making a delicious and savory cake salé.”