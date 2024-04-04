27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read ourdisclosure policy.

Spectacularly beautiful and delicious Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread to bake for the season or special enough to give as holiday gifts.

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (1)

Want to save this recipe?

Enter your email, and we’ll send it to your inbox.Plus, you’ll get delicious new recipes from us every Friday!

Christmas Bread Recipes

An article caught my eye the other days as I was researching an ethnic bread recipe for the holidays.

The writer grew up in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle very near where I spent many childhood days.

She wrote in Huff Post, “I grew up in Seattle’s Scandinavian neighborhood, Ballard. My grandmother married a Norwegian. So Christmastime was never complete without yulekake (julekaka) bread. Even today, though I no longer live in Ballard, I will travel many miles to get yulekake. Otherwise, it just wouldn’t be Christmas.”

Holiday and Christmas Bread from Around the World

Stollen: This German traditional bread originated in the German city of Dresden.

Challah: A braided Jewish egg bread eaten during Hanukkah (Chanukah). It began in ancient times as a piece of dough set aside for the temple priests.

Julekake: A sweet bread is especially popular in Norway and Denmark. Traditionally it is spiced with cardamom filled with mixed candied fruits that give it the colors of the Christmas season.

Panettone: This Italian Christmas bread was created in Milan.

Cesnica: A traditional Serbian wheat bread baked by women according to many rules on Christmas morning. The word “cest” means share. It is baked with an object inside and the loaf is sent counterclockwise around the Christmas table three times before eating.

Krendel: This Russian Christmas bread is shaped like a pretzel and either dusted with sugar or lightly iced. It is filled with fruit like prunes, apples, apricots, etc.

Kerststol: Dutch bread with almond paste and dried fruit.

Gubana: Originating in Slovenia/ North Italy (Friuli) this traditional bread is shaped like a snail shell and is eaten at various holidays throughout the year.

Beigli: A Hungarian bread that is rolled up with a filling of walnuts and/ or poppy seeds.

Three Kings Bread: Also known as Twelfth Night Cake. The Romans baked this bread and it is traditional in Span, Portugal and Mexico (Rosca de Reyes).

Fougasse: A flatbread (similar to focaccia) from southern France.

Christopsomo: A Christmas bread meaning “Christ’s bread” and is considered sacred in Greek Orthodox homes.

Baking for the holidays is an old tradition I hope we keep very much alive.

More Christmas Recipes You Might Enjoy

  • Easy Christmas Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
  • Best Holiday and Christmas Cookies Recipes
  • Christmas Candy Recipes to Make Ahead
  • Figgy Pudding: A Classic Every Christmas Table Needs
  • Worldwide Christmas Cookies
  • Christmas Dinner Recipes: Simple and Festive
  • 29 Homemade Christmas Food Gifts

32 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread to Bake for Gifts

Spectacularly beautiful and delicious Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread to bake for the season or special enough to give as holiday gifts.

1

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (2)

Baked Brie and Bread Wreath

Photo Credit:www.thecandidappetite.com

"Not only does it act as a delicious appetizer, but it can also double as an awesome centerpiece for any holiday party."

2

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (3)

Vánočka: Czech Christmas Bread

Photo Credit:savortheflavour.com

"Vánočka is a traditional sweet bread from the Czech Republic. This buttery dessert is usually served for Christmas Eve breakfast along with a cup of Czech hot cocoa. A slice of vánočka sounds like an awesome breakfast to me!"

3

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (4)

Almond Cinnamon Babka Star Bread

Almond Cinnamon Babka Star Bread is an elegant, pull-apart sweet bread, intensely flavored with cinnamon, almonds, and raisins. Soft and tender, and addictive. A perfect holiday bread, like Christmas or Easter, or delicious with morning coffee!

4

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (5)

Cinnamon Swirl Bread

"This coconut oil cinnamon swirl bread is drizzled with maple glaze. It is a sweet treat to enjoy" all season long!

5

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (6)

Julekage

“Julekage (pronounced yoo-ley-key-yeh) is a popular Norwegian Christmas fruit bread filled with candied fruit, golden raisins, and cardamom. Glistening sugar and snow-white icing top this special holiday bread.”

6

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (7)

Lighter Christmas Cake with Apple and Fruit

This Christmas Cake is a delicious and moist cake packed with dried fruit, citrus zest, and applesauce. And with every bite, you will taste the holidays.

See Also
Tasty Yorkshire Puddings Recipe: Traditional English PopoversIkea Swedish Meatballs RecipeA Classic Ribollita: Tuscan Bean Soup Recipe12 Days of Christmas Recipes

7

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (8)

Cinnamon Star Bread

"This pull-apart style sweet bread is a show-stopping riff on a classic cinnamon bun. As it bakes, the cinnamon-sugar filling caramelizes and gives the bread a wonderfully sweet and crunchy coating, while the interior remains soft and tender. It's a holiday breakfast treat that will disappear in a flash."

8

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (9)

Perfect Italian Panettone

“Make Perfect Italian Panettone dough in your bread machine, then bake it in the oven for professional results in your own kitchen!”

9

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (10)

Churro Nutella Christmas Tree

Photo Credit:cafedelites.com

"Churro Nutella Christmas Tree is a stunning 5-ingredient centerpiece for your Christmas dessert table! The BEST Churro tasting tree without any of the effort of making your own Churro dough!"

10

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (11)

Festive filled brioche centrepiece with baked camembert

"Great British Bake Off’s Kimberley Wilson has created this stunning celebration bread with individually filled buns and a melting cheese middle – made for sharing.”

11

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (12)

Swedish Tea Ring: Festive Sweet Bread

Christmas Swedish Tea Ring, filled with cinnamon, sugar, and raisins and topped with a simple powdered sugar glaze, is a beautiful and delicious Scandinavian recipe for the holiday season!

12

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (13)

Christmas Morning Sweet Rolls

Photo Credit:www.tasteofhome.com

"These make-ahead rolls have been a holiday tradition for years. The eggnog in the frosting makes them extra special on Christmas morning."

13

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (14)

Cranberry-Vanilla Cinnamon Swirl Bread

"A not-too-sweet alternative to coffee cake, this bread is a decorative and tender addition to the holiday breakfast table, an elegant hostess gift, or a delectable coffee-break snack.”

14

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (15)

Cheesy Garlic Pull-Apart Christmas Tree recipe

"O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches. Especially when thy branches have turned into melty cheesy herby garlic branches!!"

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (16)

Braided Cardamom Bread (Finnish Pulla)

"If there is one recipe I need you to make this holiday season, it’s this braided cardamom bread, a.k.a., Finnish pulla, a.k.a., the softest, pillow-iest, most delicately spiced and icing-drizzled bread of all the breads."

16

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (17)

Easy Homemade Italian Christmas Bread Panettone Recipe

Photo Credit:cookinglsl.com

"Easy Homemade Italian Christmas Bread Panettone Recipe - perfect for the holidays! This Panettone Recipe does require some planning, but if you follow my instructions, you'll end up with a sweet, puffy and festive holiday bread."

17

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (18)

Rosemary Fig Marsala Round Challah

Photo Credit:www.bakefromscratch.com

We love the richness that the figs, vanilla bean, and Marsala add to this filled loaf.

18

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (19)

Holiday White Chocolate Cranberry Scones

It's the holiday baking season and these White Chocolate Cranberry Scones are top of my list! Buttery, mildly sweet, infused with fresh cranberries and rich, velvety white chocolate.

19

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (20)

Marzipan Christmas Kringle (Juleskringle) Recipe

“This marzipan tubular bread is an ABSOLUTE must for the Christmas season, and a traditional dinner would not be complete without this Christmas Kringle for dessert.”

20

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (21)

Christmas Stollen

“As a traditional German fruitcake with a profound history, it’s no wonder that there are as many variations of stollen as there are people who make it. This version includes a rich filling of marzipan, which adds to the decadence of the bread-like cake. Stollen’s dense butter and sugar coating makes it an excellent candidate for preparing ahead of the busy holiday season, wrapping, and giving to friends and family up to 2 weeks later.”

21

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (22)

German Dresden Christmas Stollen

"Since 1474, Dresden Christmas Stollen has been a favorite advent season treat. A buttery, moist and heavy cake-like fruit bread made simply with yeast, dried fruits and the zests of citrus. Liberally dusted with confectioners sugar, it’s a tradition all of its own."

22

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (23)

Chocolate Breakfast Wreath

“Be sure to soften butter until it’s spreadable. The silky dough is a dream to work with, so even beginning bakers can make this beautiful wreath.”

23

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (24)

Quick Fruitcake

Photo Credit:www.kingarthurflour.com

"Fruitcake... or fruit bread? This quick and easy batter bread is packed with fruit and nuts, but is less sweet and very mildly spiced, unlike traditional fruitcakes. This is a great cake to bake if you feel obliged, by the holiday spirit, to have a fruitcake in the house."

24

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (25)

Candy Cane Chocolate Loaves

Candy canes, coffee, and cocoa make for a delicious holiday treat!

25

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (26)

Easy Petit Pain au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissants)

“Perfect for the holidays — or those late night cravings — or with a cup of coffee in the morning. And… they’re incredibly easy, with items you may already have on hand.”

26

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (27)

Double Chocolate Chip Banana Bread with Espresso

An ultimate chocolate lover’s dream — Double Chocolate Chip Banana Bread with Espresso. A rich, moist texture and superb banana chocolate flavor, and that hint of energizing espresso, just makes it extra special!

27

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (28)

Eggnog Bread Recipe

"Eggnog Bread-this easy eggnog quick bread with a sweet eggnog glaze is a Christmas favorite. It is great for breakfast or dessert."

28

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (29)

Gingerbread Loaf

“This gingerbread loaf is probably going to be one of my favorite holiday breads, just because of all its familiar spices and it smelling just like gingerbread cookies that I love so much.”

29

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (30)

Fresh Cranberry and Orange Zest Holiday Loaf

“A delicious bread filled with the flavors and scents of the season, Fresh Cranberry and Orange Zest Holiday Loaf is perfect for any party or giving as a gift.”

30

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (31)

Date Cake with Orange-Blossom Syrup

“Delight one and all with the sweet, nutty flavor of dates and pecans in this whole-wheat no-knead bread. Neufchatel cheese offers a nice tangy counterpoint. Looking for something more firmly in the dessert category?”

31

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (32)

Coconut-Pineapple Loaf Cake

“A quick bread with a tropical twist, this loaf pairs toasted coconut with canned pineapple chunks.”

32

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (33)

Chai-Spiced Tea Loaves

"Chai spice tastes great in your tea mug and even better in these moist and tender loaf cakes. Bake these do-ahead gifts up to three months ahead — just cool them, wrap tightly in foil, and freeze."

33

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (34)

French Savory Ham and Gruyere Quick Bread

“Quick breads, familiar favorites to most, become extraordinary when made in the French tradition. Savory Ham and Gruyere Quick Bread is one way of making a delicious and savory cake salé.”

27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Food, Water & Recipes Archives - Page 63 of 92 - Homestead & Survival
My Best Gluten Free Chinese Food Recipes | Say Goodbye to Takeout
Longhorn Steakhouse Bread: Copycat Recipe
Hawaii Butter Mochi Recipe (Local Style)
Latest Posts
How to Scale Any Recipe to Make it a Small Batch Recipe · i am a food blog
How to convert a bread recipe to tangzhong
Article information

Author: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6278

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Birthday: 1996-01-14

Address: 8381 Boyce Course, Imeldachester, ND 74681

Phone: +3571286597580

Job: Product Banking Analyst

Hobby: Cosplaying, Inline skating, Amateur radio, Baton twirling, Mountaineering, Flying, Archery

Introduction: My name is Kimberely Baumbach CPA, I am a gorgeous, bright, charming, encouraging, zealous, lively, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.