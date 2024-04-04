27 Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read ourdisclosure policy.

Spectacularly beautiful and delicious Holiday Loaves and Christmas Bread to bake for the season or special enough to give as holiday gifts.



Christmas Bread Recipes

An article caught my eye the other days as I was researching an ethnic bread recipe for the holidays.

The writer grew up in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle very near where I spent many childhood days.

She wrote in Huff Post, “I grew up in Seattle’s Scandinavian neighborhood, Ballard. My grandmother married a Norwegian. So Christmastime was never complete without yulekake (julekaka) bread. Even today, though I no longer live in Ballard, I will travel many miles to get yulekake. Otherwise, it just wouldn’t be Christmas.”

Holiday and Christmas Bread from Around the World

Stollen: This German traditional bread originated in the German city of Dresden.

Challah: A braided Jewish egg bread eaten during Hanukkah (Chanukah). It began in ancient times as a piece of dough set aside for the temple priests.

Julekake: A sweet bread is especially popular in Norway and Denmark. Traditionally it is spiced with cardamom filled with mixed candied fruits that give it the colors of the Christmas season.

Panettone: This Italian Christmas bread was created in Milan.

Cesnica: A traditional Serbian wheat bread baked by women according to many rules on Christmas morning. The word “cest” means share. It is baked with an object inside and the loaf is sent counterclockwise around the Christmas table three times before eating.

Krendel: This Russian Christmas bread is shaped like a pretzel and either dusted with sugar or lightly iced. It is filled with fruit like prunes, apples, apricots, etc.

Kerststol: Dutch bread with almond paste and dried fruit.

Gubana: Originating in Slovenia/ North Italy (Friuli) this traditional bread is shaped like a snail shell and is eaten at various holidays throughout the year.

Beigli: A Hungarian bread that is rolled up with a filling of walnuts and/ or poppy seeds.

Three Kings Bread: Also known as Twelfth Night Cake. The Romans baked this bread and it is traditional in Span, Portugal and Mexico (Rosca de Reyes).

Fougasse: A flatbread (similar to focaccia) from southern France.

Christopsomo: A Christmas bread meaning “Christ’s bread” and is considered sacred in Greek Orthodox homes.

Baking for the holidays is an old tradition I hope we keep very much alive.

