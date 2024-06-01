3-Ingredient Vegan Gummy Bears Recipe (2024)

Affiliate Links

Learning to make your own vegan gummy bears is the easiest thing ever! The results are so fun that you are going to want to make it again and again.

This recipe is super simple and only uses 3 easy ingredients that you can switch up and customize completely to your tastes!

I made this recipe originally for my boyfriend because he is obsessed with gummy bears and fruit snacks and I wanted to try a vegan version. Update: he loved it!

However, they are truly one of the best recipes for kids!

Not only do kids love eating vegan gummy bears, they can also help make them every step of the way!

From choosing the flavor to helping fill the gummy bear molds and then taking them out of the fridge and popping them out, this recipe is a great way to get kids involved!

If you are going to be making it already for the kids, why not teach them some life skills and have them help?

The best part about making gelatin-free gummies is that you can customize the flavor!

When you buy gummy bears from the store, you are stuck with what you get! But with these fun homemade vegan gummy bears, you can change it up to your heart’s content!

You can also choose the amount and type of sweetener that you put in the vegan gummies recipe!

I choose white sugar, but you can also use agave, maple syrup, or just leave the sweetener off completely and just use the flavor from the juice to sweeten the recipe!

Either way, I know you are going to fall in love with making your vegan own vegan gummy bears for all occasions!

Are Gummy Bears Vegan?

The short answer is no, gummy bears are not vegan!

The long answer is, no, gummy bears are not vegan, they aren’t even vegetarian!

Gummy bears use gelatin which is made from animal bones. It is most often made by boiling animal bones, but skins, tendons and ligaments can also be used and boiled too.

For whatever reason, I didn’t check ingredients hard enough in the past and I am kind of shocked to find out all of the things I had accidentally eaten that contained gelatin.

There is no such thing as vegetarian gummy bears or vegan ones at the regular store. Some health food stores do carry vegan brands.

Fruit snacks that are popular with the kids also contain gelatin.

Always make sure to check the ingredients to ensure that it is gelatin-free.

Where To Find Gummy Bear Molds

In order to make your vegan gummy bears, you are going to need to buy a gummy bear mold.

They usually cost about $7-$12 from Amazon and come with a little dropper that allows you to carefully drop the liquid mixture into each tiny bear.

This is the gummy bear mold I use! It comes with four molds and two droppers so that you can have someone help you or save one for when the first gets lost!

This mold allows you to do both gummy bears and worms and also comes with a dropper of its own. It comes with a variety of animals, not just bears, so make sure you want that! This is a good choice if you want to make vegan fruit snacks and prefer options other than just the bears.

There are a ton of options on Amazon, but I am very happy with the mold I chose because it came with four molds which allowed me to make pretty many bears all at one time!

How To Make Vegan Gummy Bears

As I said above, making homemade gummy bears is painfully easy!

It requires only 3 ingredients and just a little bit of your time!

First, you are going to choose what flavors you want.

The flavors in my photo are cranberry, apple, grape, and grapefruit. You can choose literally anything under the sun that is in a liquid form that you want to eat as a gummy!

You are going to need 1 cup of each juice to fill four gummy bear molds so just keep that in mind when buying the juices!

Believe it or not, 1 cup of liquid will make A LOT of vegan fruit snacks, so you can halve this recipe or even cut it into 1/4’s if you don’t want to waste the mixture when you are done.

You may even want to buy multiple gummy bear molds so you can make a large batch!

The first thing you are going to do is put the fruit juice or liquid of your choice in a small saucepan on the stove.

Then, add in your Agar Agar Powder. This is what is going to make the vegan gummy bears gel up and become solid! Make sure to get powder NOT flakes or else this recipe won’t work well!

You can buy Agar Agar Powder from Amazon or at your local health food store.

Then, add in your sweetener of your choice. I recommend 2-3 tablespoons of sweetener, but you can use more or less to taste.

You can also use any sweetener you like. You can use granulated sugar, maple syrup, agave and more!

Play it up to your tastes.

Once the mixture comes to a boil, remove it from the heat and let it cool for a few seconds.

Then, transfer it to a small bowl to continue cooling for about 5-10 minutes.

You want the mixture to not be boiling, but not so cooled that it is starting to gel and you have a hard time working with it.

You can cool the gummy bear mixture in the pot you boiled it in, but I find that this takes longer and that transferring it to another container helps!

Then, take out a big plate and put your gummy bear mold on it!

I find that putting the mold on a large plate is a good way to transfer the vegan gummy bears to the fridge in order to cool.

Use the little dropper that comes with the mold and carefully drop a little gummy mixture into each bear.

This is easier than it sounds, but does take a little bit of time. Not too long to hate it, but it is a slower process!

Once you fill up the molds, transfer them to the fridge to cool for 10-20 minutes.

If you aren’t sure, try popping one of the Agar Agar gummies out and see if it retains its shape.

The mixture will gel fairly quickly and the vegan fruit snacks are ready to eat in around 10-15 minutes after being popped into the fridge!

Then, repeat until you have enough flavors! I generally boil 2-3 pots of gummy mixture at one time so they can all cool while I work on the first flavor!

How To Store The Vegan Gummy Bears

Storing the vegan gummy bears is super easy! Simply place them in an air-tight container in the fridge and they should keep for 3-5 days!

You can also freeze the vegan fruit snacks for 2-3 months in a freezer-safe container!

To eat, simply let them thaw out on the counter until they are room temperature! Then you can enjoy!

I recommend making a large batch so that you can save some or at least have some for a few days! Despite there being quite a few bears, the bears are small so the finished amount using 4 molds isn’t quite that much!

