Keto-Friendly Italian Ground Beef Casserole Recipe (2024)

This Keto-friendly Italian Ground Beef Casserole Recipe makes a meal even the kids will love! It’s suitable for low-carb, ketogenic, Atkins, diabetic, LC/HF, and Banting diets. This casserole is a grown-up version of Beef-a-roni!

Sometimes my recipe inspiration comes from gourmet magazines, sometimes it comes from a restaurant menu. For this recipe, however, my inspiration came from Chef Boyardee. Yes, you read that right!

Chef Boyardee products weren’t a regular on our menu, when I grew up. That made them a special treat. My brother’s favorite were the Spaghetti-O’s. My favorite was the Beef-a-roni.

This recipe is a grown-up and carbed-down version of the stuff you get in a can. A garlic infused tomato sauce is stirred into ground beef and onions. Oregano and basil add that Italian flavor we love in our red sauces. Cauliflower stands in for carb-laden pasta. It’s all topped off with melted cheese goodness.

I resisted the urge to top this baby off with some sort of upscale Italian cheese. Nope, what this casserole needed was a basic cheddar or cheddar blend. It’s all about being kid-friendly.

In this Keto-Friendly Ground Beef Italian Casserole Recipe, I melt the cheese under the broiler. Everything else is already completely cooked, so there’s no need for a long baking time. Just a few minutes under the broiler and the cheese turns into that melted goodness we all crave.

This recipe is a frugal, quick meal that everyone will love.

-Annissa

Make a delicious Keto-Friendly meal that even kids will love with this Italian-Inspired Ground Beef Casserole Recipe! This casserole is loaded with ground beef and melted cheese and gets lots of flavor from tomatoes and Italian herbs. 😋🍖🍴