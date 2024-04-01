3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read the full disclosure here.

Here’s 3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes that everyone would love to sink their teeth into, receive as a nice gift or display on a cute party tray for your holiday celebrations.

I love white chocolate and no bake recipes that don’t require a lot of time and fuss, especially during the holidays!It’s so busy and hectic, can you relate? If so, these these are the perfect solution to making something amazing, yet very simple and elegant for friends and family! Much like theseEaster Peep Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers and these60 Easy No Bake Christmas Treats!

You can always modify any of these recipes, if you don’t have time to get out and get the exact ingredients, and I’ll give you some suggestions along the way. Enjoy!

#1. Peppermint Crunch White Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers

These Peppermint Crunch White Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers are the ultimate Christmas gift for friends and family! So yummy!!

3ingredients, super easy!!!Graham crackers, melted white chocolate andcrushed peppermintsprinkles or crushed candy canes! These are really pretty and they taste out of this world!

All you do is dip each graham cracker into melted chocolate and sprinkle with crushed peppermint , let them sit until set and magic *Presto*. You have a classy, classy treat!

You could also make abatchof this chocolatedipidea withoreosortrufflesfor another awesomeholiday treat!

Peppermint not your thing? Melt any flavor of chocolate and sprinkle with chopped nuts, toffee, sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, chocolate and/0r peanut butter drizzles, cookie crumbles, etc…seriously. pretty much anything goes. You can go as plain or as creative as you want with each season.

ThisPeppermint Tres Leches Cake is a fun peppermint cake you may enjoy as well! We love peppermint!

#2. Smooth Vanilla Bean Fudge

This dreamy Vanilla Bean Fudge is so smooth and delicious! Add some add-ins like cherries, nuts or leave as is! If you don’t have vanilla bean paste, you can just use vanilla extract.

I love using the vanilla bean paste and vanilla though, it just gives it an extra layer of vanilla essence that is really heavenly, in my book.

I used candied cherries to give it a pop of color. They are sweet, like what is used in a fruit cake, but doesn’t have as much flavor as maraschino cherries do. If you opt to use maraschino cherries, make sure you drain and dry them well with paper towel before chopping, but you could use dried cherries , as another option if you want a tart element.

Chopped California walnuts were used, but you can use almonds, pecans, pistachios or even black walnuts or none at all. Just go all out Vanilla. It’s amazing and a huge crowd pleaser!

You can also substitute white chocolate for milk, dark or peanut butter chocolate chips. Get creative!

#3. Sweet and Salty Vanilla Butterscotch Swirl Bark

ThisSweet and Salty Vanilla Butterscotch Swirl Bark is a bark you won’t forget after an indulgence or 3. White Chocolate is melted with some good quality vanilla extract , then butterscotch chocolate chips are melted and the chocolates are swirled together.

Chopped pretzels , toffee and assorted salted roasted nuts are sprinkled on top of the bark. It’s optional, if you want to add some melted chocolate drizzle on top or leave it like it is. It’s beautiful either way.

You can change it up by adding some dried cherries or cranberries for a little color and tartness for another level of yumminess! You can add anything salty you want on top, any kind of pretzels, any kind of nuts.

Making bark is one of the easiest candies you can make and who doesn’t love chocolate? And speaking of chocolate, you can make it your favorite by choosing peanut butter, milk chocolate, or mint chocolate chips as substitutions for different flavor combos! Fun, right?? Yes!!

Hope you enjoyed these easy 3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes!

More Recipes with Chocolate!

Holiday Cranberry White Chocolate Blondies



Best-Ever White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

Holiday White Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake Mousse Pie

White Chocolate Banana Cream Pie {No-Bake}

Slutty Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Brownies

4 Holiday Chocolate Bark Recipes

Easy Brownie Truffles

Buckeye Candy

White Chocolate Pretzel Rolo Bites

Easy Unicorn Bark

Sweet and Salty Vanilla Butterscotch Swirl Bark Kim Lange ThisSweet and Salty Vanilla Butterscotch Swirl Barkis a bark you won’t forget after an indulgence or 3. White Chocolate is melted with some good quality vanilla, then butterscotch chocolate chips are melted and the chocolates are swirled together. Chopped pretzels, toffee and assorted salted roasted nuts are sprinkled on top of the bark. It’s optional, if you want to add some melted chocolate drizzle on top or leave it like it is. It’s beautiful either way. 4.43 from 14 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Course Dessert Cuisine American Calories Ingredients 12 oz Vanilla Almond Bark chopped up or Vanilla Chocolate Chips, or white chocolate chips, add a teaspoon of vanilla after melted

1 cup Butterscotch Chips

½ cup pretzels

½ cup salted roasted nuts

¼ cup toffee

½ cup milk chocolate chips for drizzle, optional Instructions In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave the vanilla almond bark one minute then stir. Microwave 30 seconds then stir. Repeat the 30-second intervals with stirring until the mixture is melted and smooth.

Spread the mixture onto a cookie sheet lined with waxed paper or a Silpat.

In another bowl microwave the butterscotch chips to melt them just as you did the vanilla almond bark.

Drop the melted butterscotch chips by the teaspoonful onto the vanilla almond bark mixture. Then swirl the butterscotch into the vanilla chocolate, using a knife to make swirls.

Chopped pretzels, toffee and assorted salted roasted nuts are sprinkled on top of the bark for an extra sweet and salty sensation of yum!.

Optional: In another bowl microwave the milk chocolate chips to melt them just as you did the vanilla almond bark.

Chill the candy or let it sit at room temperature until it is set and firm.

Break the candy into serving sized pieces.

Enjoy! Keyword bark, butterscotch, chocolate, no bake, sweet and salty, vanilla Tried This Recipe?Let us know how it was by commenting below! See Also We Tried 10 of the Internet's Best Instant Pot Recipes. And These Are Our Favorites.