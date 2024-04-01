3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (2024)

Here’s 3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes that everyone would love to sink their teeth into, receive as a nice gift or display on a cute party tray for your holiday celebrations.

I love white chocolate and no bake recipes that don’t require a lot of time and fuss, especially during the holidays!It’s so busy and hectic, can you relate? If so, these these are the perfect solution to making something amazing, yet very simple and elegant for friends and family! Much like theseEaster Peep Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers and these60 Easy No Bake Christmas Treats!

You can always modify any of these recipes, if you don’t have time to get out and get the exact ingredients, and I’ll give you some suggestions along the way. Enjoy!

#1. Peppermint Crunch White Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers

These Peppermint Crunch White Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers are the ultimate Christmas gift for friends and family! So yummy!!

3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (1)

3ingredients, super easy!!!Graham crackers, melted white chocolate andcrushed peppermintsprinkles or crushed candy canes! These are really pretty and they taste out of this world!

All you do is dip each graham cracker into melted chocolate and sprinkle with crushed peppermint3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (2), let them sit until set and magic *Presto*. You have a classy, classy treat!

You could also make abatchof this chocolatedipidea withoreosortrufflesfor another awesomeholiday treat!

3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (3)

Peppermint not your thing? Melt any flavor of chocolate and sprinkle with chopped nuts, toffee, sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, chocolate and/0r peanut butter drizzles, cookie crumbles, etc…seriously. pretty much anything goes. You can go as plain or as creative as you want with each season.

ThisPeppermint Tres Leches Cake is a fun peppermint cake you may enjoy as well! We love peppermint!

3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (4)

3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (5)

#2. Smooth Vanilla Bean Fudge

This dreamy Vanilla Bean Fudge is so smooth and delicious! Add some add-ins like cherries, nuts or leave as is! If you don’t have vanilla bean paste, you can just use vanilla extract.

I love using the vanilla bean paste and vanilla though, it just gives it an extra layer of vanilla essence that is really heavenly, in my book.

3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (6)

I used candied cherries3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (7) to give it a pop of color. They are sweet, like what is used in a fruit cake, but doesn’t have as much flavor as maraschino cherries3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (8) do. If you opt to use maraschino cherries, make sure you drain and dry them well with paper towel before chopping, but you could use dried cherries3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (9), as another option if you want a tart element.

Chopped California walnuts3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (10) were used, but you can use almonds, pecans, pistachios or even black walnuts or none at all. Just go all out Vanilla. It’s amazing and a huge crowd pleaser!

You can also substitute white chocolate3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (11) for milk, dark or peanut butter chocolate chips. Get creative!

3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (12)

#3. Sweet and Salty Vanilla Butterscotch Swirl Bark

ThisSweet and Salty Vanilla Butterscotch Swirl Bark is a bark you won’t forget after an indulgence or 3. White Chocolate3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (13) is melted with some good quality vanilla extract3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (14)3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (15), then butterscotch chocolate chips are melted and the chocolates are swirled together.

Chopped pretzels3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (16), toffee3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (17) and assorted salted roasted nuts3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (18) are sprinkled on top of the bark. It’s optional, if you want to add some melted chocolate drizzle on top or leave it like it is. It’s beautiful either way.

3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (19)

You can change it up by adding some dried cherries or cranberries3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (20) for a little color and tartness for another level of yumminess! You can add anything salty you want on top, any kind of pretzels, any kind of nuts.

Making bark is one of the easiest candies you can make and who doesn’t love chocolate? And speaking of chocolate, you can make it your favorite by choosing peanut butter, milk chocolate, or mint chocolate chips as substitutions for different flavor combos! Fun, right?? Yes!!

3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes (21)

Hope you enjoyed these easy 3 White Chocolate No-Bake Festive Candy Recipes!

Peppermint Crunch White Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers

Kim Lange

These Peppermint Crunch White Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers are the ultimate Christmas gift for friends and family! So yummy!!

4.13 from 448 votes

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Calories

Ingredients

  • 10 oz. Ghirardelli White Chocolate Melting Wafers or Chocolate
  • 8 graham crackers
  • Crushed peppermint

Instructions

  • Place Ghirardelli White Chocolate Melting Wafers in microwave-safe container.

  • Microwave chocolate for 1 minute. Stir thoroughly (product keeps its original shape until stirred). If not completely melted, continue to microwave at 15 second intervals and stir until smooth. Overheating will cause wafers to burn.

  • Dip graham crackers one a time coating the graham cracker on both sides, using a fork and place on parchment paper.

  • Add crushed peppermint to top.

  • Let sit at room temperature until set.

Keyword graham crackers, no bake, peppermint, white chocolate

Sweet and Salty Vanilla Butterscotch Swirl Bark

Kim Lange

ThisSweet and Salty Vanilla Butterscotch Swirl Barkis a bark you won’t forget after an indulgence or 3. White Chocolate is melted with some good quality vanilla, then butterscotch chocolate chips are melted and the chocolates are swirled together. Chopped pretzels, toffee and assorted salted roasted nuts are sprinkled on top of the bark. It’s optional, if you want to add some melted chocolate drizzle on top or leave it like it is. It’s beautiful either way.

4.43 from 14 votes

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Calories

Ingredients

  • 12 oz Vanilla Almond Bark chopped up or Vanilla Chocolate Chips, or white chocolate chips, add a teaspoon of vanilla after melted
  • 1 cup Butterscotch Chips
  • ½ cup pretzels
  • ½ cup salted roasted nuts
  • ¼ cup toffee
  • ½ cup milk chocolate chips for drizzle, optional

Instructions

  • In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave the vanilla almond bark one minute then stir. Microwave 30 seconds then stir. Repeat the 30-second intervals with stirring until the mixture is melted and smooth.

  • Spread the mixture onto a cookie sheet lined with waxed paper or a Silpat.

  • In another bowl microwave the butterscotch chips to melt them just as you did the vanilla almond bark.

  • Drop the melted butterscotch chips by the teaspoonful onto the vanilla almond bark mixture. Then swirl the butterscotch into the vanilla chocolate, using a knife to make swirls.

  • Chopped pretzels, toffee and assorted salted roasted nuts are sprinkled on top of the bark for an extra sweet and salty sensation of yum!.

  • Optional: In another bowl microwave the milk chocolate chips to melt them just as you did the vanilla almond bark.

  • Chill the candy or let it sit at room temperature until it is set and firm.

  • Break the candy into serving sized pieces.

  • Enjoy!

Keyword bark, butterscotch, chocolate, no bake, sweet and salty, vanilla

Smooth Vanilla Bean Fudge

Kim Lange

Smooth and creamy vanilla bean fudge dotted with candied cherries and walnuts is wonderful for the holidays!

5 from 6 votes

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Calories

Ingredients

  • 2 cups white chocolate chips
  • 1 can 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
  • ¼ cup unsalted butter cut into pieces
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste I used Nielsen Massey
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract I used Nielsen Massey
  • Dash of salt
  • ½ cup walnuts roughly chopped
  • ½ cup candied dried or marchino cherries (drain and pat dry with paper towel), roughly chopped

Instructions

  • Line a 8-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving 2 inches hanging over each side.

  • Place white chocolate chips, condensed milk and butter into a microwave bowl and on high, melt 30 seconds and stir for for 30 seconds.

  • Place back in microwave for 1 minute on high and then quickly stir until the white chocolate and butter is melted.

  • Add salt, vanilla bean paste, vanilla extract, chopped walnuts and chopped cherries and mix in quickly.

  • Pour mixture into prepared pan and chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours to overnight.

  • Cut into small squares and serve!

