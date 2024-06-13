4 Ways to Decorate a Phone Case - wikiHow (2024)

Download Article

Amy Guerrero Last Updated: October 14, 2022

There are so many ways that you can decorate your phone case to express your individual style! If you have stickers at home, stick these onto your case to quickly transform how it looks. Washi tape is another fun and easy way to give your phone a whole new look. If you’re the artistic type, try making a pattern on your phone using nail polish. If you have a clear case, try displaying flat memorable items under the case. Be creative and have fun creating a piece of artwork that you will get to use everyday.