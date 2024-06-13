4 Ways to Decorate a Phone Case - wikiHow (2024)

- Categories
There are so many ways that you can decorate your phone case to express your individual style! If you have stickers at home, stick these onto your case to quickly transform how it looks. Washi tape is another fun and easy way to give your phone a whole new look. If you’re the artistic type, try making a pattern on your phone using nail polish. If you have a clear case, try displaying flat memorable items under the case. Be creative and have fun creating a piece of artwork that you will get to use everyday.
1
Glue buttons onto your case to create a unique look. Recycle some old buttons or purchase some from a craft shop. Place a small dot of superglue onto the bottom of each button and place it onto your phone case. Use as few or as many buttons as you like.[1]
- Use a mixture of big and small buttons to create a striking look.
- Use different coloured buttons to make a bold look.
- Pick buttons with interesting textures to create a unique design.
- Be careful not to get super glue on your skin.
2
Stick gemstones onto your case if you want a glamorous look. Look in craft stores for gemstones that are relatively flat. Place superglue onto the back of each gemstone and place them on the phone. Use different coloured gemstones to create a pattern or use gems in a single colour to create a textured phone case.[2]
- Make a zig-zag pattern using different coloured gemstones.
- Use gemstones to write your name if you want to personalise the case.
- Make rows of different coloured gemstones to create stripes.
3
Place your favourite stickers onto your case. There are so many different stickers available that you will easily find some that match your personal style. Pick some that have a cool slogan, pattern or texture. Remove each sticker from the packet and place it onto your phone case. Press the stickers down firmly so that they don't peel back.[3][4]
- Choose 1 big sticker for the middle if you want a simple look. For a more detailed look, use multiple stickers.
- Purchase stickers online or from craft stores.
Method 2
Method 2 of 4:
Using Washi Tape
1
Choose your favourite combination of washi tapes. Washi tape is a type of thin sticky tape that generally has fun colours or patterns printed on it. This is a great way to change the look of your phone case.[5] Decide which colours you want to use and whether you want to add a patterned tape to your design. Hold the rolls of tape next to each other to help you imagine what they will look like on your phone case.[6]
- If you want a simple and striking look, choose 2 or 3 tapes.
- Consider combining a plain block colour with a patterned tape.
- Purchase washi tape at a craft store or online.
- Tapes with designs are a striking option. Consider using polka-dots, stripes, squiggles or glitter tapes.
2
Place a strip of tape across the width of your phone case. If you want horizontal stripes, lay the first piece of tape in a straight line at the bottom of the case. If you want diagonal stripes, place one end of the tape at a bottom corner of the case and the other end of the tape at the opposite top corner.[7]
- Pull the tape tight before you place it on the phone case to prevent bumps. Push the tape down to remove any air bubbles that form.
- Leave about 1 centimetre (0.39in) of the tape hanging over the edge of the case. You can fix these ends up later.
- If you are feeling creative, try creating a zig-zag pattern.
3
Follow the pattern you have started to cover the rest of your case. Continue to add strips of tape to your case. Start at the bottom of your case and work your way to the top. Alternate the colours that you use to create a pattern, or use one colour of tape to make a block of colour.[8]
- Continue to place strips of tape over your case until you have covered the entire back.
4
Fold the ends of the tape inside the phone case. Bend any loose pieces of tape that are hanging off the side of the case into the case. This will ensure that the pattern of the tape can be seen on the edges of the phone case and will make the case look tidy.[9]
- Push the tape down inside the case to help it stick.
5
Cut around the holes for the camera, speaker, and headphone jack with a craft knife. Place the case on a cutting board and turn it upside down. Use a sharp craft knife to cut around the inside of each hole. Press down on the case firmly while you cut the hole. This will stop it moving around and will make the tape easier to cut.[10]
Method 3
Method 3 of 4:
Decorating Your Case with Nail Polish
1
Choose a few different colours of nail polish that look great together. Hold bottles of nail polish besides each other to help you decide which colours look best together. Colours with lots of contrast can form a fun and striking pattern. Colours that are similar shade will complement each and give the pattern balance.
- Bright red and yellow work well together and create a contrasting effect.
- Pale pink, blue, and purple work well together.
- Purchase nail polish from a pharmacy.
2
Paint small dots of polish on the outside of the case in a pattern. Nail polish brushes are quite hard to manoeuvre so dots are a nice and easy option. Paint the dots into a grid formation to make a geometric look. If you want a less symmetrical look, cluster the dots in 1 or 2 corners of the case as a feature. If you are feeling artistic, you could try use the dots to create a picture, such as a sun or a cat face.[11]
- Use your different colours to create a pattern. For example, paint one line of grey circles and then paint a line of pale pink circles.
- Paint the circles close together to create a confetti look.
- Paint large shapes like squares and triangles to create a geometric theme.
- Write your name using small dots to personalise your case.
3
Leave the polish to dry for at least 30 minutes before using your case. Your case won’t look nice if the nail polish gets smudged. Leave the case somewhere where it won’t be bumped for 30 minutes. Check that the polish feels dry before placing your phone in the case.[12]
Method 4
Method 4 of 4:
Placing Items Under a Clear Case
1
Place a photo under your case to remind you of happy memories. This is a fun way to remind yourself of great memories every time you look at your phone. If necessary trim the photo with a pair of scissors so that it fits in the phone case. Cut around the people in the photo or trim it to a rectangle shape. Position the photo so that it doesn’t cover the camera hole.[13]
- Make sure the case is clean before you place the picture in. This will stop any dirt or sand from scratching your photo.
- Polaroids are a great choice as they are the perfect size.
2
Display pressed flowers under your case to create a unique floral look. If you love flowers, this is a great way to decorate your phone case. Place thin flowers in a thick book and leave them to dry for 2 weeks. Then, put the pressed flowers into your phone case and gently place your phone on top to hold them in place.[14]
- If the flowers don’t fit in the case, try trimming the stems with a pair of scissors.
3
Sprinkle glitter inside the case if you don’t open your case often. This option is only practical if you don’t need to remove your case often, otherwise, you’ll leave a trail of glitter behind you. Sprinkle your favourite type of glitter into the case and place the phone over the top to seal it in place.[15]
- If any glitter is covering the camera lens, use a dry cloth to wipe it off.
- Purchase glitter from a craft store.
4
Print out a map and place it in your phone case to give a retro look. Search online for a map of a place that is meaningful to you. This might be where you live, the place you were born, or where your ancestors are from. Place your phone case onto the map and trace around it. Cut around the outline with a pair of scissors. Place the map inside your case facing outwards so that you can see the image through the case.[16]
- Place the phone case onto a hard surface and use a craft knife to trim around the camera hole. Also trim the other holes if the map is covering them.
- Search for vintage maps if you want a particularly retro look.
Expert Q&A
Search
Question
What designs can I paint with nail polish on my phone case?
Amy Guerrero
Arts & Crafts Specialist
Amy Guerrero is an Arts and Crafts Specialist and the Owner of Sunshine Craft Co., a crafting studio based in Phoenix, Arizona. Amy specializes in macrame, DIY crafting, and teaching fiber arts. She offers monthly in-person and online workshops along with having developed a range of DIY craft kits for at-home projects. Amy holds a BS in Industrial Design from Philadelphia University. She worked as a graphic designer before starting her own business. Sunshine Craft Co. is a creative hub that offers a wide range of workshops, tools, and resources for any craft project to inspire creativity and community engagement.
Amy Guerrero
Arts & Crafts Specialist
Expert Answer
Have fun adding dots, swirls, or stripes to your case. Just make sure you seal the case with a spray coat or brush on a layer of Mod Podge so your decorations don't rub off.
Question
What should I put inside my clear phone case to decorate my phone?
Amy Guerrero
Arts & Crafts Specialist
Amy Guerrero is an Arts and Crafts Specialist and the Owner of Sunshine Craft Co., a crafting studio based in Phoenix, Arizona. Amy specializes in macrame, DIY crafting, and teaching fiber arts. She offers monthly in-person and online workshops along with having developed a range of DIY craft kits for at-home projects. Amy holds a BS in Industrial Design from Philadelphia University. She worked as a graphic designer before starting her own business. Sunshine Craft Co. is a creative hub that offers a wide range of workshops, tools, and resources for any craft project to inspire creativity and community engagement.
Amy Guerrero
Arts & Crafts Specialist
Expert Answer
If you have a clear case, you can place patterned paper, a printable, or your own watercolor painting inside the case for it to show through.
Question
If my picture constantly shifts to the side, what can I do without using glue?
Nicky Ruby
Community Answer
If you do not want to use glue, then you might use a bigger copy of the picture and try placing it in your case by folding the picture from the sides ( as shown in the article). This way it won't shift to the side and will stay in place.
Things You’ll Need
Adding Stick-on Features
- Superglue
- Small and flat accessories
Using Washi Tape
- Washi Tape
- Craft knife
- Cutting board
Decorating Your Case with Nail Polish
- Nail polish
Placing Items Under a Clear Case
- Flat accessories to place under the case
