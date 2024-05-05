Knorr Spinach Dip Recipe - Food Lovin Family (2024)

Home › Appetizers › Knorr Spinach Dip By Heather 5 from 8 votes Sep 10, 2020, Updated Nov 13, 2023 Jump to RecipeJump to Video This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Knorr spinach dip is a classic appetizer recipe. Easy to make and delicious, this party dip recipe has been around for many years and is always a family favorite.

Try serving this dip along with some of our other favorite appetizers like bacon wrapped water chestnuts, little smokies, and ranch crackers.

You will love this Knorr Spinach Dip

My mom would make this classic Knorr spinach dip every holiday and serve with with crackers and vegetables. It’s one of the easiest appetizers to make and always a huge hit, even the kids like this dip.

Ingredients needed for Knorr spinach dip recipe

Just a few simple ingredients are needed to make this recipe.

Knorr vegetable mix – This mix can usually be found near the soup aisle or by the salad dressing.

Mayonnaise – Use your favorite mayo. I like using full fat but you could use low fat mayonnaise.

Sour cream – Again, use your favorite.

Water chestnuts – I love adding water chestnuts to different recipes. They add a lot of crunch and texture. Water chestnuts are not nuts.

Frozen chopped spinach – Thaw the spinach and then squeeze out any extra water.

Green onions – These are optional.

How to make Knorr spinach dip

Scroll to the bottom for full, printable recipe, ingredients and video.

Prepare: Thaw spinach and squeeze any excess water our of spinach. After squeezing, try using a paper towel to help soak up any excess water and remove as much liquid as possible. This is important to avoid having a watery dip. Mix: In a large bowl, stir together a packet of Knorr mix, sour cream, mayonnaise, and water chestnuts. Stir in spinach until combined. Chill: Cover the dip and let chill in the refrigerator. For the best flavor, allow to chill for at least 2 hours before serving.

Can you use fresh spinach instead of frozen?

Yes, if you don’t have frozen spinach you can cook down fresh spinach. Take 1 lb of fresh spinach and remove any large stems. Put spinach in a large skillet and cook over medium heat until it starts to wilt down. This will take about 4-5 minutes.

After it cools a few minutes, chop the spinach into smaller pieces. Squeeze as much excess water out of the spinach as possible.

Knorr spinach dip recipe tips

Be sure to squeeze out any excess water out of the thawed spinach.

Chop water chestnuts into small pieces.

For the best flavor, let the dip chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. If I am making for a party, I like to make the day before to let the flavors come together.

If you would prefer your dip to have a thick consistency, add 8 oz softened cream cheese.

Knorr Spinach Dip Recipe variations

Artichoke hearts – Add about 1/2 cup diced artichoke hearts.

Cheese – Try adding 1/2 cup of shredded or cubed mozzarella or cheddar cheese.

Protein – You can add cooked, chopped bacon, chipped beef or even chopped salami to add protein to the dip.

How to make hot Knorr spinach dip

This dip can also be baked and served hot. There are a few adjustments needed to the recipe. To make hot Knorr spinach dip:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Mix together thawed frozen spinach, 8 ounce softened cream cheese, 1 package of Knorr vegetable mix, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1 can chopped water chestnuts, and 1 cup of shredded Monterey jack cheese. Spread the dip in baking dish and then top with 1/2 cup -3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes.

How to serve Spinach Dip (Knorr)

This is a great dip that pairs well with many things. We like serving alongside a charcuterie board or just having some in the refrigerator to eat with veggies. Here are a few of our favorite dippers:

Vegetables – Cut up vegetables like cucumber, carrots, celery, bell peppers and more are great to serve with this dip.

Toast – Use small pieces of bread cubes or toast to scoop up this creamy appetizer.

Baked potato – Use any leftovers to top a baked potato .

Crackers or chips – Things like butter crackers and corn chips are always a great way to scoop up delicious dip.

Knorr Spinach Dip FAQ

How long does Knorr spinach dip last in fridge? Store: Leftover spinach dip will last 3-4 days in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

Freeze:Can you freeze spinach dip? I would recommend not freezing. The sour cream and mayonnaise don’t hold up well in the freezer. What are the best crackers for spinach dip? I find a hearty, thicker cracker works well with this dip. Crackers like Ritz, wheat crackers, Saltines, and more can be served with this spinach dip. Is eating spinach dip good for you? Spinach itself is packed with nutrients. This dip does contain mayonnaise and sour cream which contain some fat.

More easy appetizer dip recipes

Crack dip – Creamy dip with ranch, cheese and bacon.

Chipped beef dip – Cold dip with cheese and chipped beef.

Beer cheese and sausage dip – Served warm, this is filled with crumbled sausage and beer cheese.

French onion dip – Great for chips and vegetables. Homemade french onion is full of flavor.

Cucumber avocado dip – Creamy, crunchy and cool.

Shrimp dip – Hot dip that tastes like shrimp scampi.

*** If you made this recipe, please feel free to leave a comment and star rating.