45 Recipes Grandma Stole from Her Church Friends (2024)

45 Recipes Grandma Stole from Her Church Friends

Emily Racette Parulski Updated: Feb. 01, 2024

    These comforting potluck recipes are just like the ones Grandma enjoyed with her friends after church on Sunday.

    Banana Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting

    I make these banana bars with cream cheese frosting whenever I have ripe bananas on hand, then store them in the freezer to share later. With creamy frosting and big banana flavor, this treat is a real crowd-pleaser. —Debbie Knight, Marion, Iowa

    Sweet Onion Creamed Corn

    A friend from church gave me this easy and delicious recipe more than 40 years ago, and I still make it regularly. She was from the South, and whenever I cook it, I remember her fondly. —Nancy Heishman, Las Vegas, Nevada

    Taste of Home

    Hazelnut Cake Squares

    When one of my daughters is asked to bring a dish to a church function, a birthday party or any special occasion, she asks me for this recipe. It is so easy to prepare because it starts with a cake mix. It doesn't need icing, so it's perfect for bake sales too. —Brenda Melancon, McComb, Mississippi

    Sausage and Kraut Buns

    This recipe has become a regular at our church potlucks. Let's just say I'm in trouble if I show up at a get-together and they don't appear! For a fun dinner spin, try these sausage and kraut sandwiches over mashed potatoes. —Patsy Unruh, Perryton, Texas

    Swedish Rice Ring

    This recipe, which originated in Sweden, is famous at church suppers with our Minnesota neighbors. It's a delicious addition at family gatherings and parties, too. I usually make a double batch because it's so good! —Lori Jeane Schlecht, Wimbledon, North Dakota

    Frozen Citrus Fruit Cups

    Add some sparkle to your next get-together or church supper with these sunny citrus treats. The refreshing cups burst with color and flavor, plus they look so cute served in shiny foil containers. —Sue Ross, Casa Grande, Arizona

    This bread pudding is easy, convenient, versatile, and delicious. Every time I take it to church or school everyone asks for the recipe because it's the best bread pudding they have ever tasted—I never have any leftovers. This delicious brunch casserole has been requested for family gatherings, holidays, weddings, and birthday parties.—Laura Ellis, Biloxi, Mississippi

    Baked Spaghetti

    Every time that I make this cheesy baked spaghetti, I get requests for the recipe. It puts a different spin on pasta and is great for any meal. The leftovers, if there are any, also freeze well for a quick dinner later in the week. —Ruth Koberna, Brecksville, Ohio

    Sour Cream Cucumbers

    It’s been a tradition at our house to serve this dish with the other Hungarian specialties my mom learned to make from the women at church. It’s especially good during the summer when the cucumbers are fresh-picked from the garden. —Pamela Eaton, Monclova, Ohio

    Three-Bean Baked Beans

    I got this recipe from my aunt and made a couple of changes to suit my taste. With ground beef and bacon mixed in, these satisfying beans are a big hit at backyard barbecues and church picnics. I'm always asked to bring my special beans. —Julie Currington, Gahanna, Ohio

    Taste of Home

    This is the recipe my daughters and I often make for new parents when they come home from the hospital. With its creamy spaghetti filling and melted cheese topping, this casserole holds a nice cut and comforts hungry tummies. —Fancheon Resler, Bluffton, Indiana

    Overnight Layered Lettuce Salad

    This layered salad is a family favorite from a church cookbook I've had for 40 years. The bacon adds a fabulous crunch. —Mary Brehm, Cape Coral, Florida

    Pecan Pie Mini Muffins

    While these are delicious year-round, you could easily turn them into an edible Christmas gift. They look festive on a decorative tray wrapped in red or green cellophane or tucked into a giveaway cookie plate. And don't forget to include the recipe so your recipient can enjoy this treat over and over again! —Pat Schrand, Enterprise, Alabama

    Crustless Spinach Quiche

    I served this crustless quiche at a church lunch, and I had to laugh when one guy told me how much he disliked vegetables. Many people were surprised by how much they loved this veggie-filled quiche recipe—and he was one of them! —Melinda Calverley, Janesville, Wisconsin

    Amish Noodles

    These are the best buttered noodles ever! They are easy to make and kid-friendly, and they pair nicely with lots of main dishes. —Angela Lively, Conroe, Texas

    Taste of Home

    Fruit Salad with Apricot Dressing

    When I serve this lovely refreshing salad for picnics and holidays, the bowl empties fast. —Carol Lambert, El Dorado, Arkansas

    Taste of Home

    Maple Nut Coffee Cake

    Every time I make this coffee cake for the holidays or church functions, the pan is emptied in a hurry. People rave about it. —Rosadene Herold, Lakeville, Indiana

    Cranberry Date Bars

    Rich and fruity, these bars let you enjoy cranberries year-round. I've made batches for all kinds of church and social events. -Bonnie Nieter, Warsaw, Indiana

    Taste of Home

    Oat Pan Rolls

    I've made so many of these delicious rolls that I think I could make them blindfolded! I always take about 200 of them to the senior citizens dinner at our church. After shaping the rolls, you can freeze them, then just thaw and bake when you need them. —Debbie Johnson, Centertown, Missouri

    Taste of Home

    Glorified Hash Browns

    You'll be surprised at how quick and easy it is to put together this dressed-up potato casserole! When a friend made it for a church supper, I had to have the recipe. It's great for parties, potlucks and family reunions. —Betty Sitzman, Wray, Colorado

    Taste of Home

    Garden Bow Tie Salad

    Originally a vegetable dish, I added pasta to this salad for family gatherings and church potlucks. Try adding sliced mushrooms and diced tomatoes before serving. —Barbara Burks, Huntsville, Alabama

    Church Supper Hot Dish

    This recipe was in my mother's church cookbook, and now it's in my church cookbook! Apparently is was too good to miss a generation. I often make this dish to take along to potlucks...and it seems that if I don't, someone else will! It's hearty and so tasty! —Norma Turner, Haslett, Michigan

    Taste of Home

    Hot Spiced Lemon Drink

    I received this recipe from a lady in our church who is an excellent cook. She has shared several slow-cooker recipes with us. We really enjoy the sweet-tangy flavor of this warm citrus punch. —Mandy Wright, Springville, Utah

    Rhubarb Cherry Pie

    As a young girl, I dreamed of being able to make pies like my mother. Her rolling pin, which I inherited, is 2 feet long and 8 inches wide! In fact, this is Mom's recipe, although I substituted cherries for the strawberries in her version. I first made this pie for a church gathering 20 years ago, and everyone's looked for it at every potluck since! —Eunice Hurt, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

    Northwoods Wild Rice Salad

    This is my Minnesota version of a vintage German slaw that’s popular at church suppers. The wild rice has a nutty flavor that pairs perfectly with tangy sauerkraut. —Jeanne Holt, St. Paul, Minnesota

    Favorite Hamburger Stew

    I got this hamburger stew recipe from a woman at our church, Lois Henry, when I needed a way to use up our bounty of home-canned tomatoes. My husband loves it, and I like that it's easy to warm up for a carefree dinner in the winter months. —Marcia Clay, Truman, Minnesota

    Amish Macaroni Salad

    This Amish macaroni salad is a crowd favorite. It’s supposed to be sweet, but you can lessen the sugar to suit your taste. Garnish with sliced hard-boiled eggs and paprika, if desired. —Mishelle Johnson, Wyoming, Michigan

    Taste of Home

    Buttermilk Cake with Caramel Icing

    This fabulous cake and caramel frosting are so tender, it melts in your mouth. It's been a family favorite since the '70s and it goes over really well at church potluck meals. —Anna Jean Allen, West Liberty, Kentucky

    Angel Sugar Crisps

    Whenever I've taken this sugar crisp recipe to church coffees, I've had women come into the kitchen and request the recipe. You'll enjoy this sugar cookie's secret ingredient—brown sugar! —Annabel Cox, Olivet, South Dakota

    Taste of Home

    Church Supper Spaghetti

    Because this recipe feeds so many, I often take it to church dinners and potlucks. This colorful dish also comes in handy when we have lots of help to feed on our farm. —Verlyn Wilson, Wilkinson, Indiana

    Taste of Home

    Summertime Slaw

    As a change from mayonnaise-laden slaw, I created this refreshing alternative. It uses many of the garden vegetables I grow, so it's also economical. I serve it at our family reunion each Fourth of July, and it's always a big hit at get-togethers. —Sharon Payne, Mayfield, Kentucky

    Taste of Home

    Oatmeal Molasses Crisps

    When I found this recipe in an Amish cookbook, I had to try it. It’s traditional in regions with Amish populations—Pennsylvania, Ohio and the Upper Midwest. Now it’s a staple for our family and the folks at our church fellowship, too. —Jori Schellenberger, Everett, Washington

    Taste of Home

    Apple and Squash Crisp

    Someone brought this crisp to a parish dinner at my church. I asked for the recipe, and now I take this yummy dessert to every potluck I attend. —Therese Butler, Ijamsville, Maryland

    Taste of Home

    Party Time Beans

    A friend brought this colorful bean dish to my house for a church circle potluck dinner. As soon as I tasted the slightly sweet slow-cooked beans, I had to have the recipe. I've served the beans and shared the recipe many times since. —Jean Cantner, Boston, Virginia

    Taste of Home

    Cream Cheese-Pineapple Pie

    I've made this pie many times for friends, relatives, guests, church suppers and bazaars, and I'm always getting requests for the recipe. I've lived on farms all my life—we used to have a potato farm on Long Island, and now my son farms his own land and manages mine here in Delaware, growing soybeans and wheat. —Elizabeth Brown, Clayton, Delaware

    Taste of Home

    Plum Crisp with Crunchy Oat Topping

    Made with fresh plums and a crunchy oat topping, this crisp is a lighter alternative to classic fruit pie. It goes over well with the women in my church group.—Deidre Kobel, Boulder, Colorado

    Golden Mashed Potatoes

    When there's no gravy with the meat, this dish is fabulous to serve in place of regular mashed potatoes. I make it often to take to picnics and church socials. My husband even made it for his family's reunion one year when I couldn't go! —Cindy Stith, Wickliffe, Kentucky

    Pineapple Sheet Cake

    This sheet cake is perfect for serving to a crowd. It keeps so well that you can easily prepare it a day ahead and it will stay moist. I often bring it to church potlucks, and I have yet to take much of it home. —Kim Miller Spiek, Sarasota, Florida

    Taste of Home

    Hearty Rice Dressing

    This satisfying dressing has always been received well at church socials and family reunions. The recipe feeds a crowd—I cut back if I'm serving a smaller group. —Ruth Hayward, Lake Charles, Louisiana

    Taste of Home

    Frosted Banana Bars

    These bars are always a hit at potlucks in the small rural farming community where my husband and I live. I also like to provide them for coffee hour after church. They're so moist and delicious that wherever I take them, they don't last long. —Karen Dryak, Niobrara, Nebraska

    Ham and Swiss Casserole

    When I prepare this noodle casserole for church gatherings, it's always a hit. It can easily be doubled or tripled for a crowd. —Doris Barb, El Dorado, Kansas

    Emily Racette Parulski

    Emily has spent the last decade writing and editing food and lifestyle content. As a senior editor at Taste of Home, she leads the newsletter team sharing delicious recipes and helpful cooking tips to more than 2 million loyal email subscribers.

    45 Recipes Grandma Stole from Her Church Friends (2024)
