45 Recipes Grandma Stole from Her Church Friends (2024)

Emily Racette Parulski Updated: Feb. 01, 2024
These comforting potluck recipes are just like the ones Grandma enjoyed with her friends after church on Sunday.
Banana Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting
I make these banana bars with cream cheese frosting whenever I have ripe bananas on hand, then store them in the freezer to share later. With creamy frosting and big banana flavor, this treat is a real crowd-pleaser. —Debbie Knight, Marion, Iowa
Sweet Onion Creamed Corn
A friend from church gave me this easy and delicious recipe more than 40 years ago, and I still make it regularly. She was from the South, and whenever I cook it, I remember her fondly. —Nancy Heishman, Las Vegas, Nevada
Hazelnut Cake Squares
When one of my daughters is asked to bring a dish to a church function, a birthday party or any special occasion, she asks me for this recipe. It is so easy to prepare because it starts with a cake mix. It doesn't need icing, so it's perfect for bake sales too. —Brenda Melancon, McComb, Mississippi
Sausage and Kraut Buns
This recipe has become a regular at our church potlucks. Let's just say I'm in trouble if I show up at a get-together and they don't appear! For a fun dinner spin, try these sausage and kraut sandwiches over mashed potatoes. —Patsy Unruh, Perryton, Texas
Swedish Rice Ring
This recipe, which originated in Sweden, is famous at church suppers with our Minnesota neighbors. It's a delicious addition at family gatherings and parties, too. I usually make a double batch because it's so good! —Lori Jeane Schlecht, Wimbledon, North Dakota
Frozen Citrus Fruit Cups
Add some sparkle to your next get-together or church supper with these sunny citrus treats. The refreshing cups burst with color and flavor, plus they look so cute served in shiny foil containers. —Sue Ross, Casa Grande, Arizona
This bread pudding is easy, convenient, versatile, and delicious. Every time I take it to church or school everyone asks for the recipe because it's the best bread pudding they have ever tasted—I never have any leftovers. This delicious brunch casserole has been requested for family gatherings, holidays, weddings, and birthday parties.—Laura Ellis, Biloxi, Mississippi
Baked Spaghetti
Every time that I make this cheesy baked spaghetti, I get requests for the recipe. It puts a different spin on pasta and is great for any meal. The leftovers, if there are any, also freeze well for a quick dinner later in the week. —Ruth Koberna, Brecksville, Ohio
Sour Cream Cucumbers
It’s been a tradition at our house to serve this dish with the other Hungarian specialties my mom learned to make from the women at church. It’s especially good during the summer when the cucumbers are fresh-picked from the garden. —Pamela Eaton, Monclova, Ohio
Three-Bean Baked Beans
I got this recipe from my aunt and made a couple of changes to suit my taste. With ground beef and bacon mixed in, these satisfying beans are a big hit at backyard barbecues and church picnics. I'm always asked to bring my special beans. —Julie Currington, Gahanna, Ohio
This is the recipe my daughters and I often make for new parents when they come home from the hospital. With its creamy spaghetti filling and melted cheese topping, this casserole holds a nice cut and comforts hungry tummies. —Fancheon Resler, Bluffton, Indiana
Overnight Layered Lettuce Salad
This layered salad is a family favorite from a church cookbook I've had for 40 years. The bacon adds a fabulous crunch. —Mary Brehm, Cape Coral, Florida
Pecan Pie Mini Muffins
While these are delicious year-round, you could easily turn them into an edible Christmas gift. They look festive on a decorative tray wrapped in red or green cellophane or tucked into a giveaway cookie plate. And don't forget to include the recipe so your recipient can enjoy this treat over and over again! —Pat Schrand, Enterprise, Alabama
Crustless Spinach Quiche
I served this crustless quiche at a church lunch, and I had to laugh when one guy told me how much he disliked vegetables. Many people were surprised by how much they loved this veggie-filled quiche recipe—and he was one of them! —Melinda Calverley, Janesville, Wisconsin
Amish Noodles
These are the best buttered noodles ever! They are easy to make and kid-friendly, and they pair nicely with lots of main dishes. —Angela Lively, Conroe, Texas
Fruit Salad with Apricot Dressing
When I serve this lovely refreshing salad for picnics and holidays, the bowl empties fast. —Carol Lambert, El Dorado, Arkansas
Maple Nut Coffee Cake
Every time I make this coffee cake for the holidays or church functions, the pan is emptied in a hurry. People rave about it. —Rosadene Herold, Lakeville, Indiana
Cranberry Date Bars
Rich and fruity, these bars let you enjoy cranberries year-round. I've made batches for all kinds of church and social events. -Bonnie Nieter, Warsaw, Indiana
Oat Pan Rolls
I've made so many of these delicious rolls that I think I could make them blindfolded! I always take about 200 of them to the senior citizens dinner at our church. After shaping the rolls, you can freeze them, then just thaw and bake when you need them. —Debbie Johnson, Centertown, Missouri
Glorified Hash Browns
You'll be surprised at how quick and easy it is to put together this dressed-up potato casserole! When a friend made it for a church supper, I had to have the recipe. It's great for parties, potlucks and family reunions. —Betty Sitzman, Wray, Colorado
Garden Bow Tie Salad
Originally a vegetable dish, I added pasta to this salad for family gatherings and church potlucks. Try adding sliced mushrooms and diced tomatoes before serving. —Barbara Burks, Huntsville, Alabama
Church Supper Hot Dish
This recipe was in my mother's church cookbook, and now it's in my church cookbook! Apparently is was too good to miss a generation. I often make this dish to take along to potlucks...and it seems that if I don't, someone else will! It's hearty and so tasty! —Norma Turner, Haslett, Michigan
Hot Spiced Lemon Drink
I received this recipe from a lady in our church who is an excellent cook. She has shared several slow-cooker recipes with us. We really enjoy the sweet-tangy flavor of this warm citrus punch. —Mandy Wright, Springville, Utah
Rhubarb Cherry Pie
As a young girl, I dreamed of being able to make pies like my mother. Her rolling pin, which I inherited, is 2 feet long and 8 inches wide! In fact, this is Mom's recipe, although I substituted cherries for the strawberries in her version. I first made this pie for a church gathering 20 years ago, and everyone's looked for it at every potluck since! —Eunice Hurt, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Northwoods Wild Rice Salad
This is my Minnesota version of a vintage German slaw that’s popular at church suppers. The wild rice has a nutty flavor that pairs perfectly with tangy sauerkraut. —Jeanne Holt, St. Paul, Minnesota
Favorite Hamburger Stew
I got this hamburger stew recipe from a woman at our church, Lois Henry, when I needed a way to use up our bounty of home-canned tomatoes. My husband loves it, and I like that it's easy to warm up for a carefree dinner in the winter months. —Marcia Clay, Truman, Minnesota
Amish Macaroni Salad
This Amish macaroni salad is a crowd favorite. It’s supposed to be sweet, but you can lessen the sugar to suit your taste. Garnish with sliced hard-boiled eggs and paprika, if desired. —Mishelle Johnson, Wyoming, Michigan
Buttermilk Cake with Caramel Icing
This fabulous cake and caramel frosting are so tender, it melts in your mouth. It's been a family favorite since the '70s and it goes over really well at church potluck meals. —Anna Jean Allen, West Liberty, Kentucky
Angel Sugar Crisps
Whenever I've taken this sugar crisp recipe to church coffees, I've had women come into the kitchen and request the recipe. You'll enjoy this sugar cookie's secret ingredient—brown sugar! —Annabel Cox, Olivet, South Dakota
Church Supper Spaghetti
Because this recipe feeds so many, I often take it to church dinners and potlucks. This colorful dish also comes in handy when we have lots of help to feed on our farm. —Verlyn Wilson, Wilkinson, Indiana
Summertime Slaw
As a change from mayonnaise-laden slaw, I created this refreshing alternative. It uses many of the garden vegetables I grow, so it's also economical. I serve it at our family reunion each Fourth of July, and it's always a big hit at get-togethers. —Sharon Payne, Mayfield, Kentucky
Oatmeal Molasses Crisps
When I found this recipe in an Amish cookbook, I had to try it. It’s traditional in regions with Amish populations—Pennsylvania, Ohio and the Upper Midwest. Now it’s a staple for our family and the folks at our church fellowship, too. —Jori Schellenberger, Everett, Washington
Apple and Squash Crisp
Someone brought this crisp to a parish dinner at my church. I asked for the recipe, and now I take this yummy dessert to every potluck I attend. —Therese Butler, Ijamsville, Maryland
Party Time Beans
A friend brought this colorful bean dish to my house for a church circle potluck dinner. As soon as I tasted the slightly sweet slow-cooked beans, I had to have the recipe. I've served the beans and shared the recipe many times since. —Jean Cantner, Boston, Virginia
Cream Cheese-Pineapple Pie
I've made this pie many times for friends, relatives, guests, church suppers and bazaars, and I'm always getting requests for the recipe. I've lived on farms all my life—we used to have a potato farm on Long Island, and now my son farms his own land and manages mine here in Delaware, growing soybeans and wheat. —Elizabeth Brown, Clayton, Delaware
Plum Crisp with Crunchy Oat Topping
Made with fresh plums and a crunchy oat topping, this crisp is a lighter alternative to classic fruit pie. It goes over well with the women in my church group.—Deidre Kobel, Boulder, Colorado
Golden Mashed Potatoes
When there's no gravy with the meat, this dish is fabulous to serve in place of regular mashed potatoes. I make it often to take to picnics and church socials. My husband even made it for his family's reunion one year when I couldn't go! —Cindy Stith, Wickliffe, Kentucky
Pineapple Sheet Cake
This sheet cake is perfect for serving to a crowd. It keeps so well that you can easily prepare it a day ahead and it will stay moist. I often bring it to church potlucks, and I have yet to take much of it home. —Kim Miller Spiek, Sarasota, Florida
Hearty Rice Dressing
This satisfying dressing has always been received well at church socials and family reunions. The recipe feeds a crowd—I cut back if I'm serving a smaller group. —Ruth Hayward, Lake Charles, Louisiana
Frosted Banana Bars
These bars are always a hit at potlucks in the small rural farming community where my husband and I live. I also like to provide them for coffee hour after church. They're so moist and delicious that wherever I take them, they don't last long. —Karen Dryak, Niobrara, Nebraska
Ham and Swiss Casserole
When I prepare this noodle casserole for church gatherings, it's always a hit. It can easily be doubled or tripled for a crowd. —Doris Barb, El Dorado, Kansas
