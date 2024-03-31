Best Oatmeal Cookie Recipe – Oma's Haferflockenplätzchen * (2024)

Home German Cookie Recipes Best Oatmeal Cookie Recipe

by: Gerhild Fulson

Here's mybest oatmeal cookie recipe (aka Haferflockenplätzchen) by far.

I've tried lots of different ones. Even though some of the oatmeal recipes seem very similar, the final results are vastly different. On top of that, simple cookie recipes aren't always that simple.

This, however, is an old-fashioned oatmeal cookie recipe that IS easy to make and it tastes so similar to the ones my Mutti used to make.

With the added apricots, they aren't just typical - they're extra-ordinary!

For me, I love the chewiness that the apricots give. AND the extra flavor. Instead of apricots you can add chocolate chips and/or raisins as well.

If you'd like, you can omit the almonds, or add more, or add other nuts as well. These easy-to-make cookies always get rave reviews when added to our Christmas cookie platters.

In fact, among my holiday baking recipes, these Haferflockenkekse are a must.

For variety, I'll put some white almond icing (see hints below the recipe) over half of the cookies.

Makes for an easy mix of cookies for the platters. That, together with all the different variations of chocolate chips, raisins, nuts, etc., makes this recipe one of my keepers!

Ready to bake some cookies?

