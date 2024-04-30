5 Best VPNs for Smart TVs | Unblock TV & movies [Easy setup] (2024)

Using a VPN for your Smart TV can help you unblock loads of TV shows and movies that are currently blocked within your region. A VPN is also a great way to keep your smart devices secure and your personal data private.

In this guide, we list the best VPN for Smart TVs and we list the steps that you need to take in order to set up a VPN on your smart TV.

What are the best VPNs to use on a Smart TV?

If you're in need of a quick answer, we have summarized the best VPNs for Smart TVs below. If you would like more detailed information on any of the services in particular, please keep scrolling.

ExpressVPN - The best VPN for Smart TV. It's super-fast and offers convenient features like a Smart DNS, with a 30-day money-back guarantee. TIP In our testing we checked that all ExpressVPN plans work for Netflix. The one year plan is the best value: three months free and a 30 day risk-free trial. NordVPN - The best value-for-money Smart TV VPN. Comes with superb Smart TV compatibility and top-notch industry features, plus, it's affordable! Private Internet Access - The most secure VPN option for smart TV. Offers a court-proven no-logs policy and advanced security features. Surfshark - An all-around Smart TV VPN. You get a super fast service that works with all popular streaming sites, and unlimited connections. CyberGhost VPN - An easy-to-use VPN for SmartTV. You get intuitive apps with in-built guides, and Smart DNS service for easier set up.

Before we can recommend using a VPN on a smart TV, we first make sure that:

It works with services like Netflix and iPlayer

It provides speeds fast enough to stream in HD

It is simple and easy to set up

All the services we recommend in this list will also provide you privacy when browsing the internet on all your devices.

Now that you know what we're looking for, let's take a closer look at our recommendations for VPNs that work with smart TVs.

TEST WINNER ExpressVPN NordVPN Private Internet Access Surfshark CyberGhost VPN Website ExpressVPN NordVPN Private Internet Access Surfshark CyberGhost VPN Ranking for Smart TVs 1 2 3 4 5 Performance 10

9

8

9

7

Reliability 9

8

8

8

7

Free trial Total servers 3000

6057

3386

3200

11625

Payment PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

Unblocks: Netflix

iPlayer

Disney+

Amazon Prime

Hulu

Netflix

iPlayer

Disney+

Amazon Prime

Hulu

Netflix

iPlayer

Disney+

Amazon Prime

Hulu

Netflix

iPlayer

Disney+

Amazon Prime

Hulu

Netflix

iPlayer

Disney+

Amazon Prime

Hulu

Supported platforms Windows

macOS

iOS

Android

Windows

macOS

iOS

Android

Windows

macOS

iOS

Android

Windows

macOS

iOS

Android

Windows

macOS

iOS

Android



The Best Smart TV VPN apps | In-depth analysis

Have a look below for additional detailed information on our recommended smart TV VPNs. All the services listed here provide users with high speeds and unblock all the services you can want, but they also have their own unique features. If you still need more information about any of the services listed below, check out our detailed VPN reviews.

1. ExpressVPN Editor's Choice | February 2024 www.expressvpn.com ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Smart TV. It's super-fast and secure; offers Smart DNS, a convenient way to use it with Smart TV; and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros Gets around regional restrictions Can be installed on routers Blazing fast, ensures seamless Smart TV experience Browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Safari Independently audited zero-logs policy

Cons The most expensive VPN on this list, but provides the best user experience Lacks port-forwarding, not perfect for torrenters Only five simultaneous connections

Speeds 100.00 Mbps

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Router support DD-WRT Tomato

Website www.expressvpn.com

ExpressVPN Demo

ExpressVPN is an industry titan that continues to raise the bar when it comes to features and security standards. Likewise, it's one of the best in the business for software innovations and cross-platform compatibility. It doesn't come as a surprise, therefore, that this VPN is our number one recommendation for enhancing your Smart TV experience. You’ll find step-by-step guides on the company’s website about how to set up the service on virtually any VPN-compatible router you may have.

ExpressVPN uses robust, well-implemented encryption, and you can load this VPN onto Linksys, Asus, Netgear, D-Link, Netduma, Sabai, TP-LINK, and other routers. The company also sells Wi-Fi routers that have its software pre-installed on them. ExpressVPN has super-fast transfer speeds, which will keep your video streams running without buffering.

If you plan on streaming video through your browser, you can install an ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. Safety measures include a kill-switch to prevent apps from connecting to the internet if contact with the VPN server drops. This service features a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out before signing up.

2. NordVPN www.nordvpn.com NordVPN is the best value-for-money VPN for Smart TV. It offers lightning-fast speeds, customizable features, and superb Smart TV compatibility for a smooth experience.

Pros Independently audited Impressive speeds Details instructions for installation on routers Works with all major streaming platforms

Cons Fewer server locations than Express VPN and PIA Command-line functionality only for Linux users IPv6 leak in macOS IKEv2 app

Speeds 58.69 Mbps

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.nordvpn.com

Nord Demo

A popular choice, NordVPN has detailed instructions on its website that guide users through the process of installing the system on multiple different types of routers. This makes it ideal for smart TV users who can't connect to the VPN on the device itself. Plus, this VPN has setup guides and live chat support to help you get the service set up and working correctly with your device.

NordVPN is also available as an app for Windows, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android devices. Blackberry, Raspberry PI, Chromium OS, and Linux systems can also host the VPN software, and share it to the smart TV via ethernet. This VPN has fantastic streaming speeds and will unblock popular services such as Netflix, HBO Max, and BBC iPlayer.

Its servers in 104 countries worldwide enable you bypass geo-restrictions and watch more content. You can try the service risk-free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

3. Private Internet Access www.privateinternetaccess.com Private Internet Access is the most secure VPN option for your Smart TV. It gives you private access to all popular streaming services, and it's very cheap.

Pros One of the few truly no-logs and open-source providers Cheaper than most similar VPNs Vast server network

Cons US headquarters make some users sceptical Could be more beginner-friendly Not as fast as ExpressVPN or Nord

Speeds 23.93 Mbps

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Router support DD-WRT Tomato

Native Android TV app? No

Website www.privateinternetaccess.com

PIA Demo

Private Internet Access (PIA) has been a respected VPN service since 2010, and is a long-standing favorite of Reddit's online security community. Based in the US, PIA provides a high standard of privacy and reliability. But don't fret about the American headquarters - PIA has proven its zero-logs policyin court, and more than just once.

PIA has apps for all popular platforms that provide strong encryption and a superb choice of servers around the world. What's more, PIA is also a cheap VPN service that performs well above its pay grade, and plus, it gives you a very generous simultaneous connections allowance – up to 10 devices.

Despite the budget price (if purchased yearly), PIA unblocks a decent amount of highly sought-after content for streaming on your smart TV - including Netflix US, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu. You can try it for yourself today with the company's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

4. Surfshark www.surfshark.com Surfshark is a great all-around VPN for Smart TV. Although it's cheap, it is packed with features. Offers impressive speeds and unlimited simultaneous connections.

Pros Great speeds, you can forget about buffering Unlimited simultaneous connections Jam-packed with customizable features

Cons One-month plan is not so cheap Command-line only for Linux Fewer server locations than ExpressVPN

Speeds 56.10 Mbps

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Router support DD-WRT Tomato

Native Android TV app? No

Website www.surfshark.com

Surfshark Demo

Surfshark is a VPN based in the Netherlands that is extremely well-liked by subscribers. The VPN allows an unlimited number of subscribers to use the VPN with a single subscription, making it great for families who want to use it at home and on public WiFi.

Surfshark has servers in over 100 countries around the world, which are all super-fast and perfect for streaming content on your smart TV or downloading via BitTorrent. Besides, Surfshark unblocks sought-after services like Netflix US, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime. To secure your data, this VPN provides industry-standard OpenVPN encryption and provides a kill switch as well as obfuscation. That means you can unblock content and conceal your VPN use.

Finally, you can test this VPN thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark truly is an amazing all-rounder that provides a massive value for money.

5. CyberGhost VPN www.cyberghostvpn.com CyberGhost is a beginner-friendly Smart TV VPN. It has in-built guides and native Smart TV apps, as well as a smart DNS feature which is super easy to set up.

Pros 45-day money-back guarantee Includes SmartDNS feature Worldwide network of servers

Cons WebRTC IPv6 leak in macOS Slower than most VPNs above Lacks stealth servers

Speeds 9.83 Mbps

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Router support DD-WRT Tomato

Native Android TV app? Yes

Website www.cyberghostvpn.com

CyberGhost Demo

CyberGhost is a renowned VPN service from Romania that has quickly conquered the world with its huge network of servers and dedication to privacy. Its latest software is incredibly intuitive and offers a wealth of features. CyberGhost is an excellent choice for VPN newbies and folks who are on a budget, seeing as it offers easy-to-use apps and cheap subscription plans.

When you sign up with CyberGhost, you'll get access to an amazing network of high-speed VPN servers located in 100 countries across the globe. This means that you can unblock all the best streaming content from all over the world on your smart TV regardless of where you happen to be located.

A Smart DNS service is also included with your subscription, so streaming on your smart TV is always a breeze with CyberGhost. Besides, this VPN offers super convenient online guides and 24/7 live-chat customer support for any of your concerns that might arise. To top it off, your purchase is fully backed by an incredibly generous 45-day money-back guarantee if you opt for a subscription longer than one month!



The Advantages of using a VPN for smart TV

If you have a smart TV and you want to watch content that is blocked or censored by your local government - or that is blocked in your region due to geographical restrictions - a VPN for smart TV is the best solution.

A VPN also prevents corporations, governments, and advertisers from building up a detailed profile about what you like to watch. Believe it or not, what you watch can tell data analysis experts a lot about you, so privacy is more important than you might realize.

Choosing a VPN for your smart TV

It is important to note that when choosing a VPN for your smart TV there are a few vital considerations. The truth of the matter is that not every VPN service is created equal, and for use with a smart TV, certain features are going to be essential!

Server list You will require a VPN that has plenty of servers located around the world. Some VPNs have just a few servers. The VPNs in this guide have servers located all over the world so you can pretend to be virtually anywhere - the choice is entirely yours! This will let you unblock as much content as possible on your Smart TV. Speeds Next, you will want a fast VPN. Some VPNs are extremely slow, which will cause constant buffering and lower quality images. But with a fast VPN for smart TVs, you will hardly notice any difference in your speeds, which means you can watch all your favorite programming in crystal-clear resolution without any buffering to speak of!

Does it matter what brand of smart TV I own?

In short, no. Some smart TVs will either allow you to install VPN software directly onto the TV or you will have to connect the TV to a computer or a VPN router. If your TV runs on Android, then you can install a VPN directly onto it.

The table below is a rough indication of what TV brands run Android. We have taken the three most popular smart TV brands; Samsung, Sony, and LG. If your TV runs Android then you can install a VPN directly onto your Smart TV.

Brand Smart TV OS Allows VPNs? Samsung Samsung Tizen No, you will need to connect the TV to a computer Sony Bravia Android TV Yes LG Web OS No, you will need to connect the TV to a computer

If you need help to set up a VPN on any smart TV, visit our how to install a VPN on a smart TV guide. Alternatively, if you have an Android TV, like a Sony Bravia or Philips, take a look at our Android TV VPN guide.

If you have an LG TV, then you can find out more information about using a VPN in our LG TV VPN page.

Conclusion

There can be no doubt that using a VPN service with your smart TV is going to unblock a lot of awesome content from all over the world. Not every VPN can get into every streaming service, however, which is why we have created this list of the best VPNs for smart TV. These services all provide lightning-fast connections, strong encryption, watertight privacy policies, and servers all over the world. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us in the messages section below.

