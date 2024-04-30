The Best VPN for Smart TV: Our Top 7 Picks for 2024 (2024)

Click here to read a summary of this article! Summary: The 7 Best VPNs for Smart TV in 2024 Smart TVs are an increasingly popular way to watch the latest movies and shows. However, they can be vulnerable to threats such as hacking. Moreover, some streaming services tend to restrict content based on your geographic location. As such, some of your favourite shows and movies may be inaccessible where you live. By installing a VPN on your smart TV, you can unblock content on streaming sites and also enhance its security. After extensive testing, we shortlisted the following as the best VPNs for smart TVs in 2024: NordVPN : The best VPN for smart TV Surfshark : The fastest VPN for smart TVs ExpressVPN : The best smart TV VPN for international content CyberGhost : The most user-friendly smart TV VPN VyprVPN : The best smart TV VPN for restrictive countries NordVPN is our best smart TV VPN as it topped our tests in speed, unblocking capabilities, convenience, and price. NordVPN Deal Save big with up to 67% off a two-year subscription! Visit NordVPN The rest of the article provides an in-depth breakdown of each VPN on our list and also presents its respective pros and cons. Give it a read before deciding on which smart TV VPN is the best for you.

Smart TVs are changing how we consume movies, shows, and other content. Gone are the days of using an HDMI cable to stream your favorite shows from your laptop to the big screen. While a smart TV certainly makes it more convenient to consume the latest content, there are still a few good reasons you should be using the best VPN for smart TV.

First, streaming providers sometimes restrict the content available on their platforms to comply with geo-blocking requirements. Additionally, smart TVs are also vulnerable to cyber threats, such as hacking and malware.

Luckily, a smart TV VPN helps tackle both of these issues. Not only does a VPN encrypt the internet activity on your smart TV and keep it safe, but it also allows you to explore content and movies available in different countries around the world.

Want to know which are the best smart TV VPN services on the market? This article is exactly what you’re looking for. We tested several VPNs available on the market to find the best five VPNs for smart TVs in 2024.

Which is the Best VPN for Smart TVs?

When looking for the best VPN for a TV, pay close attention to the speed it offers, its server network, and the streaming platforms it unblocks. The availability of apps for Android TV and Apple TV is also an important factor.

Before jumping into a detailed breakdown of each VPN, we’ve provided a snapshot of the key features of the best smart TV VPNs. All of these have Android TV and Amazon Fire TV apps. You can find the complete details on all of these seven VPNs after the table.

Editor’s Pick VPN Servers 5000+ 3000-5000 Thousands 5000+ 500-1000 3000-5000 1000-2000 Compatibilities Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPsec, Lightway OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, WireGuard, L2TP/IPsec OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard IKEv2, WireGuard Price $ 3.39 $ 2.29 $ 6.67 $ 2.19 $ 5.00 $ 4.99 $ 1.64 Visit NordVPN Visit Surfshark Visit ExpressVPN Visit CyberGhost Visit VyprVPN Visit Proton VPN Visit Atlas VPN

1. NordVPN: The best VPN for smart TV

What We Like Excellent security and privacy features

Fast speeds on all servers

Several pre-flashed routers What We Don't Like No Apple TV app

NordVPN is our highest-ranked VPN at the moment due to its excellent combination of speed, security, and privacy. This also makes it out best VPN for smart TVs.

NordVPN has been near the top of the VPN game for years now. It’s established a stellar track record of privacy, security, and efficiency. While it’s a little expensive, its suite of features more than justifies the price.

Get NordVPN for Your Smart TV Now

Speed and unblocking

NordVPN delivered consistently fast speeds on servers near and far. We streamed some of our favorite shows and movies in HD without any significant lag. While the ping on servers further away can be a bit high, this shouldn’t impact your viewing experience too much.

Moreover, NordVPN easily unblocks content on virtually all leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer. Combined with its 6000+ servers across 61 countries, NordVPN is a delight for users who like watching content from around the world.

Security and privacy

The use of the latest encryption protocols and a watertight no-logs policy underlies NordVPN’s status as one of the most secure and private VPNs on the market. It offers its own proprietary protocol, NordLynx, which resolves some of WireGuard’s privacy issues without compromising on speed.

The fact that NordVPN operates from Panama is good for user privacy as the country does not have mandatory data retention laws. Hence, NordVPN can uphold its strict no-logs policy.

Convenience

If you have a smart TV that uses Android TV or Amazon Fire TV, you can simply install the NordVPN app and connect to a server of your choice. However, for other smart TVs or a Chromecast, you’ll have to either install a VPN on your router, use NordVPN’s SmartPlay DNS service, or share a VPN connection from your laptop. Each of these methods is explained in detail later in the article.

Luckily, installing NordVPN on a router is fairly easy. Moreover, you can choose from a number of pre-flashed NordVPN routers on the market.

Price

Given the features that NordVPN offers, its price tag of $ 3.39/month for a two-year subscription is quite affordable. You can also opt for its Plus and Complete packages that offer added features, like a password manager. The pricing options for the Standard plan are as follows.

Pricing plans NordVPN 24 months $3.39 mth Deal View offer

NordVPN 12 months $4.49 mth View offer

NordVPN Monthly $12.99 mth View offer

2. Surfshark: The fastest VPN for smart TVs

What We Like Dedicated VPN apps for Android TV and Amazon Fire TV

Excellent speeds across servers

Unlimited connections What We Don't Like Difficult to find pre-flashed routers

If you’re looking for everything that NordVPN offers but at a more reasonable price, Surfshark is the smart TV VPN for you. The only real downside is the difficulty in finding pre-flashed routers that your smart TV can connect to.

Surfshark has steadily risen up the VPN ranks since its launch in 2018 and is now widely regarded as one of the best options on the market. This holds true for smart TVs as well.

Get Surfshark and Unblock Your Smart TV

Speed and unblocking

Its fast speed is one of the key reasons behind its top ranking on this list. We experienced negligible drops in download and upload speeds during testing, even on servers located further away. Having a fast connection while using a smart TV VPN helps avoid lag and buffering, which can spoil your viewing experience.

Surfshark scores highly when it comes to its unblocking capabilities. It has more than 3200+ servers in over 100 countries, giving you access to content libraries from across the world. As per our latest tests, it easily circumvents geo-restrictions on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.

Security and privacy

You can also rest assured that your smart TV is protected from cyber threats when using Surfshark. It uses military-grade AES-256-bit encryption and the latest protocols, such as OpenVPN and Wireguard, to protect your browsing activity. It has a robust no-logs policy and does not store user data. Moreover, it operates out of the Netherlands – a nation that complies with GDPR and is respectful of its citizens’ privacy.

Convenience

Installing Surfshark on your smart TV will be a breeze, especially if you have Android TV or an Nvidia Shield. Simply install the app from the app store and you’re set to go. You can also use its dedicated smart DNS feature on other devices, like a Samsung smart TV.

However, installing Surfshark on your router could be challenging as this must be done manually. While there are some routers that support Surfshark out of the box, these can be hard to find.

Price

For all that Surfshark offers, its price seems like a steal. You can get Surfshark for a monthly cost of $ 2.29/month if you opt for the 24-month package. Other subscription options include:

Pricing plans Surfshark 24 months $2.29 mth Deal View offer

Surfshark 12 months $3.99 mth View offer

Surfshark 1 month $10.99 mth View offer

If you’re unsure of Surfshark’s features and unblocking capabilities, you can always try it out using the 30-day money-back guarantee they offer.

3. ExpressVPN: The best smart TV VPN for international content

What We Like Unblocks virtually all streaming services

Several pre-flashed ExpressVPN routers are available

Dedicated router app What We Don't Like Price is relatively high

Privacy concerns due to CIO

ExpressVPN is a geo-unblocking powerhouse and should be the go-to choice for users who want to access streaming libraries from different countries. However, its premium price may be too high for some.

ExpressVPN has been one of the best VPN providers for several years now. While NordVPN and Surfshark have caught up to it in some regards, it remains the best VPN for unblocking — especially for those willing to shell out $ 6.67/month for a VPN.

Try ExpressVPN With Your Smart TV

Speed and unblocking

ExpressVPN is excellent at unblocking as it has a large repository of IP addresses that streaming services can’t block. We were able to stream Netflix US, Hulu, and Disney+ with no problems whatsoever. It has servers in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, which pretty much ensures you’ll never run out of content libraries to stream.

While speeds did drop slightly when using ExpressVPN, we were still able to watch our favorite shows and videos without even buffering. For best results, we’d recommend choosing a server close to your actual location.

Security and privacy

ExpressVPN’s focus on security is evident from its use of the latest VPN protocols, including its own Lightway protocol. It also bundles some essential security features, such as a kill switch and obfuscation technology.

The privacy policy on ExpressVPN’s website is watertight, and users can rest assured that their personal data is not being misused. Moreover, the company operates out of the British Virgin Islands, which is a privacy haven.

However, we are slightly concerned about ExpressVPN’s overall privacy protection due to its CIO’s previous involvement in hacking operations against US citizens and political leaders. That said, there is currently nothing to suggest that this episode has affected ExpressVPN’s user data protection.

Convenience

ExpressVPN is one of the most user-friendly VPNs. Its website and app are well-designed and can be navigated seamlessly. Installing them on your Android smart TV or Fire TV should also be straightforward.

It is also one of the few VPN providers with a dedicated VPN router app, which makes it simple to install a VPN on the router your smart TV is connected to. There are also a number of pre-flashed ExpressVPN routers which you can buy online.

Price

ExpressVPN is a premium VPN service, which is reflected in its price. The cheapest subscription, which is for one year, starts at $ 6.67/month. This is almost double of competitors like NordVPN. However, if you’re looking for a seamless unblocking experience on your smart TV, then ExpressVPN is probably worth the price.

Pricing plans ExpressVPN 12 Months $6.67 mth Deal View offer

ExpressVPN 6 Months $9.99 mth View offer

ExpressVPN Monthly $12.95 mth View offer

You can use their 30-day money-back guarantee to try out the features before committing to the purchase.

4. CyberGhost: The most user-friendly smart TV VPN

What We Like Easy installation and use

Simultaneous use of seven devices

Expansive server network What We Don't Like Not ideal for usage in countries with heavy censorship laws

CyberGhost is the best smart TV VPN for those looking for a user-friendly streaming experience. It’s also a great pick for anyone who wants to connect multiple devices to the same VPN connection.

CyberGhost started off as a popular free VPN but has gradually cemented itself as a user-friendly and affordable VPN provider. Its massive server network also makes it a great choice for unblocking content on your smart TV.

Get CyberGhost for Your Smart TV

Speed and unblocking

While not as fast as Surfshark or NordVPN, CyberGhost still performed very well on our speed tests. Download and upload speeds fell by less than 10% when connected to nearby servers. As such, our connection was fast enough to stream HD content on BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, and Disney Plus.

There are 11500+ servers in CyberGhost’s server network, which gives users plentiful options to choose from. However, do keep in mind that speeds on servers located farther away can be quite slow and may not be optimal for streaming.

Security and privacy

Even though CyberGhost doesn’t use proprietary protocols like Lightway or NordLynx, it still offers solid and robust encryption for your internet traffic. Our IP address wasn’t leaked or revealed to websites or apps while visiting CyberGhost, which indicates that its encryption works well. The absence of high-grade hashing algorithms, like SHA-2, is a slight cause of concern.

CyberGhost does collect information about its users. For example, it monitors the number of devices linked to a single account. However, none of the information it collects can be traced back to individual users as it is usually anonymized. Hence, for all intents and purposes, CyberGhost is a no-logs VPN and there are no major privacy concerns associated with it.

Convenience

User-friendliness and ease of use are where CyberGhost really shines. It’s rather easy to download and install on different devices, including your smart TV. It’s also tied up with FlashRouters to provide several pre-flashed routers that let you skip manually installing a VPN on your router.

A single CyberGhost account also lets you connect up to seven devices. Therefore, you can protect your smart TV along with other devices and wearables with a single connection.

Price

CyberGhost’s subscription starts at $ 2.19/month, one of the lowest prices on this list. This combination of low price and ease of use makes it ideal for beginners.

Pricing plans CyberGhost 2 Years $2.19 mth Deal View offer

CyberGhost 6 Months $6.99 mth View offer

CyberGhost 1 Month $12.99 mth View offer

Want to try it out first? You can get a free trial for 45 days using CyberGhost’s money-back guarantee.

5. VyprVPN: The best smart TV VPN for restrictive countries

What We Like High-quality proprietary encryption protocols

Unblocks virtually all streaming sites What We Don't Like Relatively slow speeds

Small server network

VPN use is restricted or banned in many countries, such as China. If you want to use a smart TV VPN in these countries, you’ll need to use a provider that prevents government surveillance. VyprVPN’s proprietary encryption protocols help evade such surveillance and unblock streaming content on all your devices.

VyprVPN is not as well known as the other providers on this list. But it’s one of the best smart TV VPNs for countries where the internet is heavily restricted or censored. Let’s find out why.

Subscribe to VyprVPN and Use It on Your Smart TV

Speed and unblocking

VyprVPN’s robust security comes at a cost — lower overall speeds. As VyprVPN’s protocols are geared towards ensuring security, they are not very fast. We experienced drop-offs in our connection speed but were still able to stream content without too much lag.

VyprVPN’s server network is also limited, with only 700+ servers. But its servers are spread across different regions, and most users should be able to find one close to where they live. The servers work well with Netflix and a bunch of other streaming services, including Hulu, ESPN+, and YouTube.

Security and privacy

VyprVPN earns a spot on this list thanks to its Chameleon technology, which prevents surveillance of internet traffic by governments and allows a VPN connection to be used even in censored countries. VyprVPN also controls all servers it operates, as opposed to leasing servers, which further adds to its security credentials.

There are also no privacy concerns, as VyprVPN has a no-logs policy that has been independently audited. Furthermore, it’s based out of Switzerland, which is known for generally respecting the right to privacy.

Convenience

We found VyprVPN to be very easy to set up and use across different devices, including smart TVs. It has dedicated apps for Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. However, we weren’t able to find any pre-flashed routers, which means using VyprVPN on other smart TVs may require manually installing it on a router or using its DNS service.

Price

VyprVPN is not the cheapest option on the market, with its 12-month subscription starting at $ 5.00/month. However, its base plan does include simultaneous connection, which can be useful for large families or office spaces. The pricing plans VyprVPN offers are:

Pricing plans VyprVPN 12 months $5 mth Deal View offer

VyprVPN 1 month $10 mth View offer

6. Proton VPN: The best free VPN for smart TV

What We Like Great free options with unlimited data

Easy to install What We Don't Like No live chat support

Slow speeds on the free version

Proton VPN is one of the best free VPNs on the market currently. Not only is it very secure and private, but you also get unlimited browsing data. As a result, you can browse your favorite shows on a smart TV without worrying about running out of data.

Proton VPN is a great VPN service from the creators of ProtonMail, the world-renowned encrypted email service. The VPN service carried forward the Proton brand’s reputation for excellent privacy-oriented services.

Protect Your Smart TV With Proton VPN

Speed and unblocking

Proton VPN’s paid version delivered some seriously impressive results. In fact, our speed even increased on some servers. However, the same does not hold true for the free version, with which we experienced serious slowdowns in speed. This is to be expected since free VPN servers usually get a lot of traffic.

Proton VPN’s unblocking capabilities also vary with the free and paid plans. While the free plan won’t unblock too many leading streaming websites, the paid one easily circumvents geoblocking on Netflix and most other leading streaming providers.

Security and privacy

Coming from the stable of Proton products, one would expect Proton VPN to have top-notch security and privacy. It does not disappoint! The VPN uses OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols to encrypt your activity. These are some of the best encryption protocols out there.

Proton VPN’s headquarters are in Switzerland, which is well-known as a haven for privacy. It’s also not a member of surveillance alliances like the 5 Eyes and 9 Eyes. Combining these factors with ProtonVPN’s strict no-logs policy makes it one of the best smart TV VPNs for privacy.

Convenience

Proton VPN’s website is easy to navigate and installing the apps on all devices is very straightforward. The app itself is very intuitive. On the free version, you’ll be shown the handful of servers you can connect to. Like other VPNs on this list, Proton VPN does have an Android TV and Fire TV app.

While we couldn’t find Proton VPN flashed routers, you should be able to install it fairly easily on most DD-WRT routers.

Price

Proton VPN’s free plan is easily one of the best on the market. The unlimited data and reliable security mean you can easily use it on your smart TV. Its paid plans are also fairly priced, with a 24-month subscription starting at $ 4.99/month.

Pricing plans Proton VPN 24 months $4.99 mth Deal View offer

Proton VPN 12 months $5.99 mth View offer

Proton VPN 1 month $9.99 mth View offer

Proton VPN Unlimited $0.00 mth View offer

7. Atlas VPN: The most affordable VPN for smart TVs

What We Like Affordable 24-month plan

Ease of use What We Don't Like Does not work with routers

Based in the United States

If you’re looking for an affordable VPN that has all the premium features, then Atlas VPN should be your pick. It even has a few free servers if you’re facing a bit of a budget crunch.

Atlas VPN is a relatively new VPN that’s making its name as an affordable, reliable, and secure option. The fact that it doesn’t work with routers doesn’t detract from its status as a great smart TV VPN as it still has an Android TV and Amazon Fire TV app and can be used on other smart TVs through a virtual router.

Try Atlas VPN With Your Smart TV

Speed and unblocking

While Atlas VPN isn’t as fast as the highest-ranked VPNs on this list, its speeds are still more than enough for streaming your favorite shows and sports. We didn’t experience any serious delays or lags during our testing.

Atlas VPN’s paid servers are great for unblocking content on the leading streaming websites. It has 1000+ servers in 42 countries, which should open up several content libraries across different countries. Do note that Atlas VPN’s free servers do not unblock content on streaming websites.

Security and privacy

Atlas VPN checks all relevant boxes when it comes to security. It uses 256-bit encryption, reliable protocols like WireGuard, and features a kill switch. The premium version also features a data breach monitor.

Atlas VPN does not store any sensitive information. However, some data, such as device identifiers and app user data, are stored. This is slightly concerning as Atlas VPN is based in the United States, a country known for surveilling its own citizens.

Convenience

Atlas VPN fares well when it comes to overall ease of use and installation. The website is very informative, and the app is well-designed with a big on-off button to connect to a VPN without any fuss.

However, Atlas VPN’s incompatibility with routers is a drawback when it comes to convenience for use with a smart TV. While you can still install Atlas VPN on your laptop and set up a virtual router, it’s not quite as seamless as installing a VPN on your router.

Price

Atlas VPN’s well-priced subscription plans are one of its best aspects. The 24-month subscription starts at just $ 1.64/month with a further six months free, which is a real bargain. The other pricing options are:

Pricing plans Atlas VPN 24 Months $1.64 mth Deal View offer

Atlas VPN 12 Months $3.29 mth View offer

Atlas VPN Monthly $11.99 mth View offer

How We Picked the Best VPN for Smart TV

There are several factors to take into consideration when looking for a good VPN for your Smart TV. We based our list of the best smart TV VPNs using the following factors:

Connection speed: You probably mostly use your TV to watch movies and series. If you’re hindered by a slow VPN connection, slow speeds can drastically and negatively affect your viewing experience. Server network: In general, the more servers, the better. If a VPN gives you the ability to choose between different server locations, bypassing most geographical blockages will be bypassed smoothly. Simply choose a server in a country where the content you want to view is available, and you’ll have access. Unblocking: Streaming services are constantly trying to block VPN IP addresses. Hence, a service provider that can generate new IP addresses to circumvent VPN blocking is the best option. Smart TV brand and operating system: An Android TV, for example, allows you to install VPN apps directly, while other TVs don’t have this option. It’s therefore wise to check beforehand which VPN service best suits your particular Smart TV. Do you have a Samsung Smart TV? Then we recommend installing a VPN on your router or setting up a virtual router on your Windows PC or Mac. Price: Weigh and balance the features and security you get against the pricing options that the provider offers.

How to Install a VPN on Your Smart TV

There are multiple ways to set up a VPN on your smart TV. The method you choose will depend on the kind of smart TV you have and also the VPN provider you select. We’ve provided a brief overview of the different ways to set up a VPN on your smart TV below.

Install a VPN app on your Smart TV

If you have a TV that runs Android TV or an Amazon Fire TV, then the VPN installation process is very straightforward. Follow the steps listed below:

Sign up for a premium VPN provider, like NordVPN . You’ll need to select your preferred subscription and provide payment details. Find the NordVPN app on the Play Store or App Store of your smart TV. Install the app on your smart TV. It should install automatically once the download is completed. Log in to your VPN account using the credentials you created in Step 1. Select your desired server from the options listed in the app. Accept any prompts or connection requests that pop up on your screen. You should now be connected to the VPN!

For even more detailed instructions, check out our guides on installing a VPN on Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Install a VPN on your router

For those who don’t have an Android TV or Amazon Fire TV, the best way to protect your smart TV is by installing a VPN on your router. This will encrypt internet traffic from all devices that are connected to your router.

This method also makes it easier to update VPN settings for all devices. You can simply reconfigure the VPN settings on your router as opposed to individually changing settings on each device. Our in-depth guide on setting up a router on your VPN will guide you through the process.

It’s also important to ensure that the router you use works well with a VPN. In case you’re looking to get a new router, we recommend checking out our list of the best VPN routers on the market before making your decision.

Set up a virtual router on your Mac or PC

In case your router doesn’t support a VPN, you can opt to set up a virtual router on your Mac and Windows devices. Then you can connect your Smart TV to this virtual router and encrypt your browsing activity.

The process of setting up a virtual router can be a little tricky. But don’t worry, we have guides for Mac and Windows that will simplify the process for you.

Why Use a VPN on Your Smart TV

There are many advantages to using a VPN. We already mentioned some of them earlier. Most can be categorized as either giving you more online freedom, privacy, or security.

Online freedom : Connecting your Smart TV to a VPN server is the perfect way to bypass geographical restrictions and blocks. This is ideal if you want to access a wider range of films, series, and TV programs.

: Connecting your Smart TV to a VPN server is the perfect way to bypass geographical restrictions and blocks. This is ideal if you want to access a wider range of films, series, and TV programs. Online privacy : If you don’t protect yourself, companies, governments, advertisers, and hackers will be able to see what you’re doing online. They’ll be able to form a detailed picture of you as a person: likely, they’ll know far more about you than you’d like them to. That’s why it’s a good idea to use a VPN to safeguard your privacy .

: If you don’t protect yourself, companies, governments, advertisers, and hackers will be able to see what you’re doing online. They’ll be able to form a detailed picture of you as a person: likely, they’ll know far more about you than you’d like them to. That’s why it’s a good idea to . Online security: The encryption offered by a good VPN won’t just provide you with increased levels of privacy but also make you more secure. All your online data is encrypted, so it cannot be read by others. Because hackers and cybercriminals can no longer see what you’re doing, they can’t use this information against you, either.

Should You Use a DNS on Your Smart TV?

If you want to bypass geographical restrictions, you could also do this through SmartDNS. By changing your DNS settings, you can make sites believe you have a different IP address and location. This allows you to watch movies and series that would otherwise be blocked for you, just like would be the case with a VPN.

The disadvantage of DNS, however, is that your connection isn’t encrypted and your IP address won’t be anonymized. This makes you less safe online.

The only possible advantage of a DNS is that your internet connection’s speed might be slightly faster than with a VPN because the connection isn’t encrypted. However, this difference is minimal if you use a decent VPN service, and even then, that speed boost isn’t assured.

Smart TV VPNs to Avoid

This list features the best smart VPNs, in our estimation. However, there are several other VPNs out there for you to try. Of course, there are some VPNs you should absolutely avoid. A few of them are listed below:

VPN Provider Why You Should Avoid It Hola VPN The VPN installs malware, specifically a trojan, on your devices. The NSO Group, known for developing the Pegasus surveillance software, is also one of Hola’s clients. This probably tells you what you need to know about the VPN. Touch VPN A very popular app on the Play Store, Touch VPN doesn’t seem to work very well. It leaks your real location even when it says you’re connected to a server in another country. Psiphon While this VPN app can help you get around some content restrictions, it’ll come at the price of your security and privacy. The VPN leaks your real location and also keeps problematic user logs.

Final Thoughts: The Best Smart TV VPN

Using a VPN on your Smart TV is a great way to circumvent geo-blocks. It’ll allow you to watch movies and films that aren’t accessible in your location, whether you’re at home or on holiday.

On top of this, a VPN will also protect your identity and make you more anonymous online. NordVPN is currently the best smart TV VPN on the market, though it faces stiff competition from Surfshark.

Of course, a smart TV is just one device that can be protected using a VPN. Check out the following articles to learn how you can protect some of your other devices and gadgets:

The Best VPN for Your Smart TV: Frequently Asked Questions Do you have a question about the article above? Take a look at our frequently asked questions below and click on a question to see its answer. What's the best VPN for my Smart TV? The best VPN for Smart TV is NordVPN. This VPN scores consistently well in all areas. NordVPN offers fast connections, thousands of servers to choose from, and a good customer service that is always available. Would you rather try another service? Check out this list of thetop 5 VPNs for your Smart TV for more choices. What's the best free VPN for Smart TV? Proton VPN is the best free VPN for a smart TV. It fares on our safety tests and also offers unlimited data, which is remarkable for a free service. However, free VPNs often are unsafe and work with all kinds of limits. If you want to use a free VPN on your Smart TV, chances are you won’t be able to unblock many programs and services with it. Also, your internet connection will likely be much slower than you’re used to. How do I connect my smart TV to a VPN? There are several ways to connect your Smart TV to a VPN. On some TVs (such as Android TV) you can simply download the app provided by your VPN service. If this isn’t a possibility for you, you can install the VPN on your router or on a virtual router on your Windows or Mac. In this article, we explain how to do this step-by-step. What's the best VPN for Smasung Smart TV? As of writing, there are no dedicated VPNs for Samsung smart TVs. Despite this, it’s easy to use a VPN on your Samsung smart TV using smart DNS or by installing a VPN on your router. Why do people use a VPN on their smart TV? Using a VPN on your Smart TV comes with many advantages. First of all, it allows you to watch more movies and series, such as the American version of Netflix, which has more content than any other local version of the platform. In addition, a VPN protects your online privacy and security, so you can use your smart TV without worries.

Nathan Daniels Author Tech Journalist Nathan is an internationally trained journalist with a special interest in the prevention of cybercrime. For VPNOverview he conducts research in cybersecurity, internet censorship, and online privacy. He contributed to developing our rigorous VPN testing and reviewing procedures.