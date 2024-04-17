5 Best VPNs for Xbox Game Pass - VPN Fan (2024)

Xbox Game Pass is a cloud gaming service that is operated by Microsoft. It is designed to use for the Xbox One console and Windows 10. Like other cloud gaming services, it is described as being the Nexflix for video games. It was launched in June 2017 and gold subscribers got early access. It has a number of titles, so you always have something to play and a number of different content providers. Of course, that means that users have to have a strong internet connection to support it. With all of the other services, Microsoft has to make sure to keep up. Since the network and games are entirely online, there is a big change you will run into lag. To solve this problem, you’ll want to connecting to a VPN. We’ll tell you more about that, shortly. First, take a look at the best VPNs for Xbox Game Pass.

As you can guess, the best reason to use a VPN with Xbox Game Pass is to help you avoid lag. As smooth as the service is and as much time as they have had to perfect it, Microsoft does a good job in making sure that lag is not typically a problem. However, there is a chance you will still run into it. If you do, connecting to a VPN will grant you access to a less busy server. If you are playing competitively, you already know it is not hard to die. Connecting to a VPN can definitely make the difference between life and death the games you play.

Another reason to use a VPN with Xbox Game Pass has to do with geo-restrictions. You will notice that some titles are only available in certain regions. Fore example, the United States may have a game that is not available in other regions of the world. If you plan to travel outside the country you could connect back to a VPN server in the US to enjoy all the great features of Xbox Game Pass. A VPN will also allow you to change regions to play games with friends in other countries.

What is the Best VPN for Xbox Game Pass?

To answer this question, there are a number of different factors to consider. The most important factors have to do with access. After focusing on them, we can tell you what the best VPN for Xbox Game Pass is.

High-Speed servers in the region to help you avoid lag

Strong military grade encryption to help protect your privacy

High network stability with large and stable networks to help you avoid dropped connections while playing your favorites

Strict no-logs policy offered to users

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the best VPNs to use with Xbox Game Pass.

1. Best VPN for Xbox Game Pass: ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

One of the great things you can do with ExpressVPN is unblock content if you are outside the country. Whether you are from the UK or just enjoy the great programming from the British Broadcasting Corporation, you already know it is only available in the UK. When you connect to ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer service, you will be able to access your favorite BBC content, from the US or other countries around the world. You also gain a speed advantage over connecting to a VPN server.

Even though there was a short time where sports were not available, many still love them. However, some do not care what the sports are anymore. If you are a sports fan, there are some excellent reasons why connecting to a VPN server with ExpressVPN would be a good idea. No matter what you want to watch or where you live, you will gain access to the various streaming services by connecting to one. Simply select the area of the sport or the specific coverage you want to see, and you can watch as you wish to.

ExpressVPN is our top-rated VPN service of 2023. Regardless of your goals for using a VPN, ExpressVPN combines a robust network with privacy features to keep you protected. We commonly use it to protect our privacy while traveling and to access our favorite streaming services back home. While you can sign up for monthly access, we recommend you take advantage of this exclusive deal that gives you 3 extra months free when you sign up for a year. You can also get a full refund within 30 days if you’re not completely satisfied, so you can test their network with ExpressVPN’s money-back-guarantee.

2. Best VPN for Xbox Game Pass: PIA

Since the world now spends more time on mobile devices than desktop computers, WiFi grows ever-more essential. If you are one of the many that does, we suggest that you connect to a VPN server from Private Internet Access to protect your privacy. The truth is, hackers are mostly invisible. They could be across the room or at the next table over. Since using Private Internet Access will encrypt your WiFi data and utilize a firewall, you can make sure that everything you do is protected.

Established in 2010, Private Internet Access has an excellent reputation in the community. They support several different privacy foundations and organizations, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Fight for the Future, the Internet Society, OpenMedia, Open Rights Group, and many more open source projects. That shows their commitment to protecting the privacy of their members and why so many users love the service. In addition to reasonable pricing, Private Internet Access offers a trustworthy service that you can not go wrong with if you choose it.

3. Best VPN for Xbox Game Pass: NordVPN

One reason to use NordVPN is to protect your privacy by blocking malware and ads. Their CyberSec feature will help you avoid sites that host malware and annoying ads. It will also protect your system from becoming part of a botnet attack. If you have ever searched for something random online and have seen the term or item you searched for, continuously come up, that can be a bit unnerving. However, when you use NordVPN, you can help stop that from happening.

As the world has changed in recent times, a large number of people have ventured to internet streaming for their entertainment needs. The issue is that sometimes, you may want to see a different library of content. That is one of the reasons you would want to connect to a NordVPN server. Whether that library comes from the same source as with international streaming companies like Netflix, or region-specific options like iPlayer from the BBC, you will be able to access those and more by connecting to a VPN.

4. Best VPN for Xbox Game Pass: CyberGhost

Some sports have international followings. However, countries have different levels of coverage. If you follow a sport that does not have the coverage you want, connecting to CyberGhost VPN is a good idea. When you do, you can access the coverage you want to see by connecting to a server in another region. Whether there is no easy way to watch the sport where you are, or you are looking for specific coverage, you can easily do that with a VPN.

As you may already realize, one of the advantages of connecting to a VPN from CyberGhost is its ability to access other content. Let’s say, for example, that you wanted to access the alternative libraries of a streaming service like Netflix, Amazon Prime, or others. When you connect to a VPN server in the area you wish to view, the blocking software will think you connected from there. That way, you will be able to access the content you want to see.

5. Best VPN for Xbox Game Pass: IPVanish

IPVanish operates more than 1400 servers located in 75+ different places. While that may not be as many as some, you can bet that they have them where it counts. If you are not aware, encryption overhead can slow down your internet connection. However, we can tell you the service is fast and performs very well in the United States. That means that no matter what you choose to do while on the network, you won’t have to worry about issues with performance.

If you are worried about protecting your online activities, IPVanish has you covered. Despite being located in the United States, the company has a no-logs policy. That means they do not keep logs or records of activity history. By not doing so, they do not have data to share when requests for that information come in. If you, too, believe that the internet should be open and free of censorship or prying eyes of governments, you can’t go wrong by choosing IPVanish as your VPN provider.