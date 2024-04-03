The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (2024)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 might be armored with tough Gorilla Glass Victus 2, but that doesn’t mean it’s indestructible. Grabbing a protective case for your expensive investment is a must, and you may want a screen protector for good measure. But in the dizzying sea of online options, which one should you buy? We round up the best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors below.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 glass screen protectors

Spigen tempered glass

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (4)

Amazon

  • Oleophobic tempered glass
  • 9H hardness rating
  • Compatible with Spigen cases
  • Two screen protectors included
  • Affordable

Spigen is a well-known name in the world of mobile accessories, and screen protectors are no exception. The company’s solution for the Galaxy S23 includes this pack of two oleophobic tempered glass panels for your phone. The panels also pack a hardness rating of 9H, which should withstand most scratches. Installation isn’t too complicated, either. It comes with an auto-alignment kit and applicator. This is the best screen protector to buy if you’re already rocking a Spigen case.

Whitestone Dome Glass

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (5)

Amazon

  • Complicated installation process
  • 9H hardness rating
  • Compatible with most cases
  • Expensive

Whitestone is serious about screen protector application. This pack includes a remarkably long list of items in the box thanks to the elaborate installation rig that technical users will love and those who prefer simplicity will loathe. The screen protector itself packs a 9H hardness rating, and cuts down on blue light and the rainbow effect common on other screen protectors. Stay away from this screen protector if you want a fuss-free experience, but consider it if you’re looking for a great fit and finish.

UniqueMe screen protector

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (6)

Amazon

  • Two screen protectors included
  • 9H hardness rating
  • Simple installation
  • Includes camera lens protectors
  • Affordable

Another entry into the tempered glass screen protector section comes from UniqueMe. This screen protector includes two 9H hardness tempered glass screen protectors and — something that sets it apart from the options above — two camera lens protectors. The case is easy to install, won’t render the Galaxy S23’s in-display fingerprint sensor useless, and is easy to clean in place.

UltraGlass Shatterproof screen protector

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (7)

Amazon

  • Two screen protectors included
  • Includes applicator and cleaning pack
  • Simple installation
  • Fingerprint sensor compatible

UltraGlass brings a two-pack 9H tempered glass screen protector to the table. The company claims its protector is shatterproof and highly scratch-resistant, thanks to its three-layer design. It includes a cleaning package in the box as well as an installation frame. Looking for the ultimate fuss-free glass screen protector for your Galaxy S23? This is it.

ivoler tempered glass screen protector

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (8)

Amazon

  • Two screen protectors included
  • 9H hardness rating
  • Simple installation
  • Includes camera lens protectors

In terms of overall value, this might be the best glass screen protector option for the Galaxy S23. It includes three protectors in the box, and application is simple enough thanks to a large yellow frame included in the pack. Adding even more value is the included individual camera lens covers that shouldn’t detract from the Galaxy S23’s design.

amFilm OneTouch screen protector

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (9)
  • Protectors pre-packaged in applicators
  • 9H hardness rating
  • Two screen protectors, two camera lens protectors
  • Affordable

If you’re tight on budget, the amFilm OneTouch tempered glass protector is a good option. Not only does this pack include two protectors with a 9H hardness rating, but there are also two camera lens protectors. Interestingly, the screen protectors come pre-packaged in the alignment tools. This makes it one of the easiest screen protectors to install.

Mowei EzFit screen protector

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (10)
  • Easy to apply
  • 9H hardness rating
  • Three screen protectors, two camera lens protectors
  • Affordable

The Mowei EzFit screen protector lives up to its name, with a simple, fool-proof application process and three screen protectors if you’re bad at sticking them on. Each protector packs a 9H hardness rating, while two additional camera lens protector packs boost this already great value.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 film screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protector

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (11)

Amazon

  • Lightweight
  • Official from Samsung
  • Simple installation
  • Pricey for what you get

Samsung’s official Galaxy S23 screen protector is “made to last and not be seen.” It’s as simple as screen protectors get, packing a basic yet effective applicator and an anti-scratch and fingerprint-free coating. While it’s by no means as impact resistant as a glass screen protector, it won’t add too much weight to the overall phone.

OtterBox Alpha Flex antimicrobial screen protector

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (12)

Amazon

  • Lightweight
  • Antimicrobial coating
  • Optional blue-light version
  • Expensive

OtterBox is another prominent smartphone accessory maker. Its Alpha Flex screen protector series is expensive, but includes an antimicrobial coating that protects the display from bacteria. While the protector is of course made of plastic, OtterBox claims it feels like glass and packs great shock absorption and scratch resistance. Like the Spigen tempered glass protector, grab this if you already own an OtterBox case and have plenty of cash at hand.

Case-Mate FlexiShield screen protector

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (13)

Amazon

  • Single screen protector
  • TPU construction
  • No installation frame
  • Relatively pricey

The Case-Mate FlexiShield screen protector uses a reinforced polymer design with a cut-out of the Galaxy S23’s front-facing camera. A few of its perks include an anti-fingerprint coating and a scratch-resistant surface that doesn’t affect sensitivity. Unlike other protectors on this list, the Case-Mate doesn’t come with an installation frame, which introduces some margin of effort for novices.

Spigen NeoFlex

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (14)

Amazon

  • Thin and bulk-free
  • Tool-free application
  • Simple installation

The Spigen NeoFlex screen protector is a little pricey compared to equivalent tempered glass protectors, but this option has a few advantages. The application is simple, even without an alignment tool. It’s also thin but tough and doesn’t add much bulk to the Galaxy S23. You might need a few goes at installing the screen protector on your phone, but you can remove and reapply provided you spray the protector with the included solution.

FANGTIAN film screen protector

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (15)
  • Thin and lightweight
  • 7H hardness rating
  • Fingerprint compatible

Film screen protectors can be ludicrously expensive, but that’s not the case for this FANGTIAN pack. It includes four screen protectors plus an installation tool, making it far more economically friendly if you expect to need replacements. While you won’t get the same impact protection from its TPU construction as you would from tempered glass, these protectors still pack a 7H hardness rating.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 privacy screen protectors

Ringke Privacy Glass screen protector

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (16)

Amazon

  • Single screen protector
  • Polarized privacy glass design
  • 9H hardness rating
  • Well priced

This privacy screen protector from Ringke will not only keep your device safe from scratches and drops but prying eyes. The tempered glass panel includes a polarizing film that narrows viewing angles. Ringke claims visibility is completely obscured at 40°, which makes it virtually impossible for your public transport neighbors to peek at your display. The protector also has a 9H hardness rating, an oleophobic coating, and compatibility with Ringke cases.

YMHML Premium screen protector

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (17)

Amazon

  • Two screen protectors
  • 9H tempered glass design
  • Privacy film
  • Included camera lens protectors

If the Ringke screen protector is too expensive for your needs, YMHML provides an affordable alternative. This pack includes two screen protectors made of 9H hardness tempered glass. Both feature a privacy coating that should dissuade wandering eyes but not affect the Galaxy S23 fingerprint sensor’s performance. Adding to its appeal, YMHML includes two camera lens protector plates.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 gradient screen protectors

PDDKISS Gradient Colorful screen protector

The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 (18)
  • Single screen protector
  • 9H tempered glass design
  • Coating produces purple-ish reflection
  • Not the easiest to fit

If you’re looking for a completely left-field option for your Galaxy S23, look no further than the Gradient Colorful screen protector from PDDKISS. The tempered glass protector packs a 9H hardness rating, but its selling point is the purple tinge it gives the display at different angles. The color isn’t noticeable when the display is off, though.

FAQs

No, the Samsung Galaxy S23 doesn’t come with a screen protector in the box.

Ideally, yes. Even though the Galaxy S23 uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2, it’s always a good idea to add another layer of protection to your display.

You might be able to get away with no more than case as long as it has raised edges and you’re careful about what the display is exposed to.

Tempered glass protectors provide the best impact protection and feel. Film screen protectors provide scratch protection and little else, but won’t add too much bulk to your device. Privacy protectors are great if you travel on public transport or regularly use your device in busy locations.

The best

Samsung Galaxy S23

