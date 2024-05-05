50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (2024)

Hatch Chile Soup with Fresh Summer Corn This soup can easily be served without the shrimp or substitute shredded chicken if you prefer. The fresh summer corn is a must, however!

Hatch Chile and Corn Fritters Photo Credit:www.acommunaltable.com A true match made in heaven – these Corn Frittersakacorn cakes, made with hatch chiles are crispy, sweet and a little spicy with a surprising ingredient – old bay seasoning! This corn fritter recipe is perfect as an appetizer or side dish and one you’ll be making all summer long!

Double the Hatch Chile Chilaquiles Photo Credit:littleferrarokitchen.com What could be better than a little hatch pepper for breakfast?

Hatch Chile Grilled Cheese Photo Credit:www.killingthyme.net Who wouldn't want this easy, flavorful sandwich for a quick lunch? Another idea is to puree some hatch chiles and mix it with mayonnaise for an easy sandwich spread.

Queso Dip with Roasted Hatch Chiles This fantastic yet easy queso dip is made with hatch chiles and a blend of cheeses.

Green Chile Mac and Cheese Photo Credit:reciperunner.com A creamy, cheesy, slightly spicy mac and cheese made with glorious hatch chiles!

Vegetarian Lasagna Roll Ups Photo Credit:www.mjandhungryman.com A vegetarian lasagna made with hatch chiles for a deliciously different dinner.

Amazing Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe with Hatch Chiles This Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe has the most flavorful broth you will ever try! The trick is pureeing the tomatoes, onions, and garlic for maximum flavor. Try topping it with a little sour cream, too.

Enchilada Sauce with Hatch Chiles This enchilada hatch chile sauce has incredible flavor and can be used in any recipe that calls for enchilada sauce.

Spicy Green Chile, Smoky Bacon, 3 Cheese Mac and Cheese Photo Credit:asouthernfairytale.com This isn’t your traditional mac and cheese – this is mac and cheese that makes your taste buds stand up and holler HELL YEAH – let’s do this!

Seriously good Chicken Posole A little roasted chile makes a delicious Chicken Posole!

Creamy Roasted Hatch Chile Dip Photo Credit:www.a-kitchen-addiction.com Cool and creamy, this Creamy Roasted Hatch Chile Dip is filled with the fresh flavors of lime juice and cilantro with a bit of heat from roasted hatch chiles. Just toss the ingredients into a blender, blend, and serve!

Grilled Hatch Chile Verde with Chicken Photo Credit:familyspice.com This grilled Hatchchile verdewith chicken is simple to prep, quick to cook and oh so easy to enjoy!

Hatch Chile Salsa Verde Photo Credit:www.foodiecrush.com Salsa is always better with some hatch chiles.

Crock Pot Hatch Chile Pork Photo Credit:www.foodiecrush.com Your slow cooker does all the hard work for you in this pork green chili recipe.

Hatch Chile Huevos Rancheros Photo Credit:www.pink-parsley.com You know you're a die-hard hatch chile lover when you have them for breakfast!

Grilled Chilean Sea Bass with Hatch Chile Corn Salsa Photo Credit:www.billyparisi.com This is the recipe you need when you're going for easy but upscale.

Spicy Chicken Lime Soup Photo Credit:www.nutmegnanny.com This spicy chicken lime soup is packed full of chicken, chorizo, black beans, tomatoes and homemade roasted hatch green chiles.

Calabacitas with Hatch Chiles Photo Credit:www.tastewiththeeyes.com Grilled Yellow Squash, Roasted Hatch New Mexico ChilesWhite Corn, Onion, Oregano, Cumin

Loaded Veggie Frittata with Sweet Potato and Hatch Chiles Photo Credit:littleferrarokitchen.com A healthy breakfast with hatch chiles is always a great start to the day.

Brats with Hatch Chiles and Avocado Crema Photo Credit:www.thecuriousplate.com A unique twist on bratwurst that includes hatch chiles? Count us in!

Creamy Avocado + Hatch Chile Chicken Charred Corn Crepechiladas Photo Credit:www.halfbakedharvest.com Enchiladas made with crepes instead of tortillas. And hatch chiles!

Hot Mexican Corn Dip Cheesy and so tasty with loads of crunchy, sweet, fresh summer corn.

One Pot Chili Con Queso Mac and Cheese Photo Credit:littlespicejar.com Chili con queso mac and cheese that requires just one pot and 30 minutes to make. This pasta is loaded with lots of flavor and the macaronicooks right in the same pot as the rest of the ingredients.

Hatch Chile, Veggie & Goat Cheese Jalousie Photo Credit:www.shepaused4thought.com This extraordinary dish is a perfect main for vegetarians or for Meatless Mondays. For the carnivores, serve it with roasted chicken or fish.

Hatch Green Chile Cheddar Biscuits– The Hatch Chile Store Photo Credit:www.hatch-green-chile.com Smear with butter and add a little honey on top and these are heavenly. Perfectly flaky, and the hatch chiles gives you a slight hit of spicy and a hint of sweetness.

Hatch Chile Cornbread Waffles Photo Credit:azestybite.com Top with chili and serve these for dinner, or just add some butter and enjoy on their own.

Roasted Hatch Chile Seared Scallops Photo Credit:cookingontheweekends.com Roasted Hatch Chile Seared Scallops burst with delicious fresh, seasonal flavors. The subtle sweetness of the scallops perfectly balances the heat from the peppers. And it’s a gorgeous dish!

Chorizo Green Chile Breakfast Skillet Photo Credit:hostthetoast.com Enjoy this Mexican breakfast skillet with good friends, family, and plenty of tequila. It’s essential to the recipe.

Hatch Chile Margarita Photo Credit:www.acommunaltable.com A natural with chips, salsa and guacamole, this margarita has a subtle bit of spice that’s just right!

Sweet Corn and Hatch Chile Salsa Photo Credit:theviewfromgreatisland.com Just grab some chips and maybe those hatch chile margaritas, too!

Southwestern Steak and Cheddar Panini Photo Credit:www.mjandhungryman.com Stuck in the sandwich doldrums? Try this steak and cheddar panini –tender, juicy meat, sweet onions, smoky hatch chiles, creamy avocado slices, and buttery smooth cheddar.

Roasted Hatch Chile Spicy Hummus Photo Credit:www.fearlessdining.com This spicy fire roasted hatch chile hummus makes a delicious appetizer or snack!

Roasted Hatch Chili & Jicama Salmon Photo Credit:strengthandsunshine.com Robust and spicy hatch chiles, roasted and paired with sweet jicama, make the perfect topping for rich and buttery salmon. It's also gluten-free and paleo.

Hatch Green Chile Black Bean Soup Photo Credit:www.simplyhappyfoodie.com A delicious, healthy soup that comes together easily. Load up with your favorite toppings!

Low-Carb Hatch Chile Cheddar Egg Bites Photo Credit:whatagirleats.com Hatch Chile egg bites are a perfect grab-and-go breakfast.

Low-Carb Hatch Chile Rellenos Casserole Photo Credit:whatagirleats.com This low-carb Hatch Chile Rellenos Casserole has all the flavor of traditional without the carbs.

Potato Leek Soup with Hatch Chiles Photo Credit:thewimpyvegetarian.com A creamy potato soup with a slight spice from hatch chiles.

Queso Fundido with Mushrooms and Hatch Green Chile Photo Credit:muybuenocookbook.com This molten cheese dip is topped with a mouthwatering mixture of sautéed shiitake mushrooms and green chiles.

Grilled Veggie Burrito Bowls with Hatch Green Chile Rice Photo Credit:muybuenocookbook.com Only 500 calories per serving and loaded with beautifully bright plant-based goodness, these Grilled Veggie Burrito Bowls with Hatch Green Chile Rice are bursting with flavor and make a great healthy meal.

Tuna Panini with Grilled Onion and Hatch Chile Photo Credit:www.fearlessdining.com All the flavors of a tuna melt, with a delicious kick of spice.

Bacon Hatch Chile Burgers Photo Credit:taoofspice.com These bacon hatch chile burgers made w/ ground beef and pork are extra juicy, topped w/ melted cheddar, crispy bacon, & hatch chiles.

Hatch Green Chile Shrimp Recipe Photo Credit:cookingontheweekends.com Served with coconut rice, this shrimp is hearty, sweet and spicy, and over-the-top delicious!

Corn Cakes with Roasted Hatch Chile Photo Credit:mjskitchen.com A light and spicy corn cake with roasted Hatch / New Mexico green chile.

Hatch Chile Cornbread Stuffing Casserole with Sausage Photo Credit:www.garlicandzest.com This Southwestern style cornbread stuffing with hatch chiles, sausage, corn and sage is sweet and savory, moist and delicious.

Hatch Green Chile Pimento Cheese Photo Credit:fleurdelectable.blogspot.com A unique way to enjoy your hatch chiles!

Roasted Hatch Chile-Grape-Chorizo Tapas Photo Credit:cookingontheweekends.com Celebrate Hatch Chile season with the perfect bite of sweet and smoky and fresh and rich flavors.