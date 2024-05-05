50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (2024)

Hatch Chile Soup with Fresh Summer Corn

This soup can easily be served without the shrimp or substitute shredded chicken if you prefer. The fresh summer corn is a must, however!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (2)

Hatch Chile and Corn Fritters

Photo Credit:www.acommunaltable.com

A true match made in heaven – these Corn Frittersakacorn cakes, made with hatch chiles are crispy, sweet and a little spicy with a surprising ingredient – old bay seasoning! This corn fritter recipe is perfect as an appetizer or side dish and one you’ll be making all summer long!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (3)

Double the Hatch Chile Chilaquiles

Photo Credit:littleferrarokitchen.com

What could be better than a little hatch pepper for breakfast?

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (4)

Hatch Chile Grilled Cheese

Photo Credit:www.killingthyme.net

Who wouldn't want this easy, flavorful sandwich for a quick lunch? Another idea is to puree some hatch chiles and mix it with mayonnaise for an easy sandwich spread.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (5)

Queso Dip with Roasted Hatch Chiles

This fantastic yet easy queso dip is made with hatch chiles and a blend of cheeses.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (6)

Green Chile Mac and Cheese

Photo Credit:reciperunner.com

A creamy, cheesy, slightly spicy mac and cheese made with glorious hatch chiles!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (7)

Vegetarian Lasagna Roll Ups

Photo Credit:www.mjandhungryman.com

A vegetarian lasagna made with hatch chiles for a deliciously different dinner.

Amazing Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe with Hatch Chiles

This Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe has the most flavorful broth you will ever try! The trick is pureeing the tomatoes, onions, and garlic for maximum flavor. Try topping it with a little sour cream, too.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (8)

Enchilada Sauce with Hatch Chiles

This enchilada hatch chile sauce has incredible flavor and can be used in any recipe that calls for enchilada sauce.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (9)

Spicy Green Chile, Smoky Bacon, 3 Cheese Mac and Cheese

Photo Credit:asouthernfairytale.com

This isn’t your traditional mac and cheese – this is mac and cheese that makes your taste buds stand up and holler HELL YEAH – let’s do this!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (10)

Seriously good Chicken Posole

A little roasted chile makes a delicious Chicken Posole!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (11)

Creamy Roasted Hatch Chile Dip

Photo Credit:www.a-kitchen-addiction.com

Cool and creamy, this Creamy Roasted Hatch Chile Dip is filled with the fresh flavors of lime juice and cilantro with a bit of heat from roasted hatch chiles. Just toss the ingredients into a blender, blend, and serve!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (12)

Grilled Hatch Chile Verde with Chicken

Photo Credit:familyspice.com

This grilled Hatchchile verdewith chicken is simple to prep, quick to cook and oh so easy to enjoy!

Stuffed Hatch Chiles with Cilantro-Lime Yogurt

Photo Credit:naturallyella.com

If you make any one of these chili pepper recipes, make it this one. Basically a chile relleno but better. They look sooo good!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (14)

Hatch Chile Salsa Verde

Photo Credit:www.foodiecrush.com

Salsa is always better with some hatch chiles.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (15)

Crock Pot Hatch Chile Pork

Photo Credit:www.foodiecrush.com

Your slow cooker does all the hard work for you in this pork green chili recipe.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (16)

Hatch Chile Huevos Rancheros

Photo Credit:www.pink-parsley.com

You know you're a die-hard hatch chile lover when you have them for breakfast!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (17)

Grilled Chilean Sea Bass with Hatch Chile Corn Salsa

Photo Credit:www.billyparisi.com

This is the recipe you need when you're going for easy but upscale.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (18)

Spicy Chicken Lime Soup

Photo Credit:www.nutmegnanny.com

This spicy chicken lime soup is packed full of chicken, chorizo, black beans, tomatoes and homemade roasted hatch green chiles.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (19)

Calabacitas with Hatch Chiles

Photo Credit:www.tastewiththeeyes.com

Grilled Yellow Squash, Roasted Hatch New Mexico ChilesWhite Corn, Onion, Oregano, Cumin

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (20)

Loaded Veggie Frittata with Sweet Potato and Hatch Chiles

Photo Credit:littleferrarokitchen.com

A healthy breakfast with hatch chiles is always a great start to the day.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (21)

Brats with Hatch Chiles and Avocado Crema

Photo Credit:www.thecuriousplate.com

A unique twist on bratwurst that includes hatch chiles? Count us in!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (22)

Creamy Avocado + Hatch Chile Chicken Charred Corn Crepechiladas

Photo Credit:www.halfbakedharvest.com

Enchiladas made with crepes instead of tortillas. And hatch chiles!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (23)

Hot Mexican Corn Dip

Cheesy and so tasty with loads of crunchy, sweet, fresh summer corn.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (24)

One Pot Chili Con Queso Mac and Cheese

Photo Credit:littlespicejar.com

Chili con queso mac and cheese that requires just one pot and 30 minutes to make. This pasta is loaded with lots of flavor and the macaronicooks right in the same pot as the rest of the ingredients.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (25)

Hatch Chile Smash Burgers Recipe

Photo Credit:www.foodandwine.com

Amp up grilling season with this mildly spicyHatch Chile Cheeseburger.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (26)

Hatch Chile, Veggie & Goat Cheese Jalousie

Photo Credit:www.shepaused4thought.com

This extraordinary dish is a perfect main for vegetarians or for Meatless Mondays. For the carnivores, serve it with roasted chicken or fish.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (27)

Hatch Green Chile Cheddar Biscuits– The Hatch Chile Store

Photo Credit:www.hatch-green-chile.com

Smear with butter and add a little honey on top and these are heavenly. Perfectly flaky, and the hatch chiles gives you a slight hit of spicy and a hint of sweetness.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (28)

Hatch Chile Cornbread Waffles

Photo Credit:azestybite.com

Top with chili and serve these for dinner, or just add some butter and enjoy on their own.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (29)

Roasted Hatch Chile Seared Scallops

Photo Credit:cookingontheweekends.com

Roasted Hatch Chile Seared Scallops burst with delicious fresh, seasonal flavors. The subtle sweetness of the scallops perfectly balances the heat from the peppers. And it’s a gorgeous dish!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (30)

Chorizo Green Chile Breakfast Skillet

Photo Credit:hostthetoast.com

Enjoy this Mexican breakfast skillet with good friends, family, and plenty of tequila. It’s essential to the recipe.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (31)

Hatch Chile Margarita

Photo Credit:www.acommunaltable.com

A natural with chips, salsa and guacamole, this margarita has a subtle bit of spice that’s just right!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (32)

Sweet Corn and Hatch Chile Salsa

Photo Credit:theviewfromgreatisland.com

Just grab some chips and maybe those hatch chile margaritas, too!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (33)

Southwestern Steak and Cheddar Panini

Photo Credit:www.mjandhungryman.com

Stuck in the sandwich doldrums? Try this steak and cheddar panini –tender, juicy meat, sweet onions, smoky hatch chiles, creamy avocado slices, and buttery smooth cheddar.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (34)

Roasted Hatch Chile Spicy Hummus

Photo Credit:www.fearlessdining.com

This spicy fire roasted hatch chile hummus makes a delicious appetizer or snack!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (35)

Roasted Hatch Chili & Jicama Salmon

Photo Credit:strengthandsunshine.com

Robust and spicy hatch chiles, roasted and paired with sweet jicama, make the perfect topping for rich and buttery salmon. It's also gluten-free and paleo.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (36)

Hatch Green Chile Black Bean Soup

Photo Credit:www.simplyhappyfoodie.com

A delicious, healthy soup that comes together easily. Load up with your favorite toppings!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (37)

Low-Carb Hatch Chile Cheddar Egg Bites

Photo Credit:whatagirleats.com

Hatch Chile egg bites are a perfect grab-and-go breakfast.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (38)

Low-Carb Hatch Chile Rellenos Casserole

Photo Credit:whatagirleats.com

This low-carb Hatch Chile Rellenos Casserole has all the flavor of traditional without the carbs.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (39)

Potato Leek Soup with Hatch Chiles

Photo Credit:thewimpyvegetarian.com

A creamy potato soup with a slight spice from hatch chiles.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (40)

Queso Fundido with Mushrooms and Hatch Green Chile

Photo Credit:muybuenocookbook.com

This molten cheese dip is topped with a mouthwatering mixture of sautéed shiitake mushrooms and green chiles.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (41)

Grilled Veggie Burrito Bowls with Hatch Green Chile Rice

Photo Credit:muybuenocookbook.com

Only 500 calories per serving and loaded with beautifully bright plant-based goodness, these Grilled Veggie Burrito Bowls with Hatch Green Chile Rice are bursting with flavor and make a great healthy meal.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (42)

Tuna Panini with Grilled Onion and Hatch Chile

Photo Credit:www.fearlessdining.com

All the flavors of a tuna melt, with a delicious kick of spice.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (43)

Bacon Hatch Chile Burgers

Photo Credit:taoofspice.com

These bacon hatch chile burgers made w/ ground beef and pork are extra juicy, topped w/ melted cheddar, crispy bacon, & hatch chiles.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (44)

Hatch Green Chile Shrimp Recipe

Photo Credit:cookingontheweekends.com

Served with coconut rice, this shrimp is hearty, sweet and spicy, and over-the-top delicious!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (45)

Corn Cakes with Roasted Hatch Chile

Photo Credit:mjskitchen.com

A light and spicy corn cake with roasted Hatch / New Mexico green chile.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (46)

Hatch Chile Cornbread Stuffing Casserole with Sausage

Photo Credit:www.garlicandzest.com

This Southwestern style cornbread stuffing with hatch chiles, sausage, corn and sage is sweet and savory, moist and delicious.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (47)

Hatch Green Chile Pimento Cheese

Photo Credit:fleurdelectable.blogspot.com

A unique way to enjoy your hatch chiles!

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (48)

Roasted Hatch Chile-Grape-Chorizo Tapas

Photo Credit:cookingontheweekends.com

Celebrate Hatch Chile season with the perfect bite of sweet and smoky and fresh and rich flavors.

50 Fabulous Hatch Chile Recipes (49)

Hatch Green Chile Stew

Photo Credit:buenofoods.com

An impressive stew that's perfect for a nice fall or winter meal.

