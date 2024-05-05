Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (2024)

Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (1)

22 May Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji

Posted at 07:33hin Main Course, Vegan Recipes by blessmyfoodbypayal1 Comment

Last Updated on May 25, 2019 by blessmyfoodbypayal

Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji with step wise pictorial and video method.

Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji is having its hindi name as kathal & widely known as jackfruit across the globe. Popularly famed as vegetarian’s meat, jackfruit is a luscious fruit having a meaty texture.

Now a days, jackfruit has become the first choice of vegans because of its exotically delicious taste & meat like texture, as earlier said. It’s chew texture has made it lovable amongst the people, especially those, who had a strong liking for non-veg previously but has now abandoned meat for obvious reasons.

Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (2)

Making jackfruit curry calls for no special skills & even a beginner can easily make it & that too deliciously. More so the ingredients used in making this vegan dish are so simple and basic that you need not to rush to food mart for collecting them. Requisite Ingredients must be there on your pantry as they are from our daily needs.

So let’s begin with a mouth-watering delicacy which no one can resist.

Video recipe of vegan jackfruit curry

vegan jackfruit curry -recipe card

Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (3)

Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji

Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (4)blessmyfoodbypayal

Vegan jackfruit curry made with the widely known fruit kathal (in hindi) & popularly famed as vegetarian's meat

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 30 minutes mins

Total Time 40 minutes mins

Course Curry, Main Course

Cuisine Indian

Servings 4

Ingredients

  • 250 grams Raw Jackfruit / kathal
  • 3/4 cup Tomatoes puree
  • 2 Onions chopped
  • 1/2 tsp Ginger grated
  • 1/2 tsp Garlic grated
  • 2 Green chili
  • 1/2 tsp Garam masala
  • 1/2 tsp Coriander Powder
  • 1/2 tsp Red chili powder
  • 1/8 tsp Turmeric powder
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 Bay leaf
  • 1/2 tsp Nigella seeds
  • 1/8 tsp Asafoetida
  • 1/2 tsp Cumin seeds
  • 4 tbsp Mustard oil or any oil you prefer for cooking

Instructions

  • Take few drops of oil in your palm & grease your hands with it. This will prevent jackfruit from sticking to your hands while cutting.

  • Peel the jackfruit & cut into cubes of reasonable size.

  • Wash them and let the water drain.

  • Add mustard oil in a pan / kadai and let it cook.

  • When the oil turns light in colour, that means oil is cooked.

  • Add jackfruit in oil and let it fry till brown on medium heat.

  • On turning brown in colour, take the fried jackfruit out in some tray or plate and keep aside.

  • Add cumin seeds, nigella seeds, coriander powder, asafoetida and bay leaf in the oil left in the kadai after frying jackfruit. Roast for few seconds.

  • Add ginger, garlic and green chillies. Cook until ginger garlic turns golden brown.

  • Add onion and cook till turns golden brown.

  • Add tomato puree, turmeric powder and red chilli powder. Mix.

  • Cover the kadai with a lid and let the tomatoes cook for 10 minutes.

  • When the oil begins to release from tomatoes and tomatoes start leaving the sides of kadai, means tomatoes are properly cooked.

  • Add fried jackfruit, salt and mix well.

  • Add water and again cover the kadai with lid.

  • Let the jackfruit cook for 15 minutes or until turns tender on low flame.

  • At last add garam masala & mix.

  • Serve hot with chapati or rice.

Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (5)

Step wise pictorial recipe of vegan jackfruit curry

  1. Take few drops of oil in your palm & grease your hands with it. This will prevent jackfruit from sticking to your hands while cutting.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (6)
  2. Peel the jackfruit & cut into cubes of reasonable size.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (7)
  3. Wash them and let the water drain.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (8)
  4. Add mustard oil in a pan / kadai and let it cook.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (9)
  5. When the oil turns light in colour, that means oil is cooked.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (10)
  6. Add jackfruit in oil and let it fry till brown on medium heat. On turning brown in colour, take the fried jackfruit out in some tray or plate and keep aside.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (11)
  7. Add cumin seeds, nigella seeds, coriander powder, asafoetida and bay leaf in the oil left in the kadai after frying jackfruit. Roast for few seconds.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (12)
  8. Add ginger, garlic and green chillies. Cook until ginger garlic turns golden brown.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (13)
  9. Add onion and cook till turns golden brown.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (14)
  10. Add tomato puree, turmeric powder and red chilli powder. Mix.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (15)
  11. Cover the kadai with a lid and let the tomatoes cook for 10 minutes.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (16)
  12. When the oil begins to release from tomatoes and tomatoes start leaving the sides of kadai, means tomatoes are properly cooked.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (17)
  13. Add fried jackfruit, salt and mix well.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (18)
  14. Add water and again cover the kadai with lid. Let the jackfruit cook for 15 minutes or until turns tender on low flame.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (19)
  15. At last add garam masala & mix.Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (20)

Serve hot with chapati or rice.

Vegan jackfruit curry | jackfruit curry recipe | how to make kathal ki sabji - Bless My Food By Payal (21)

