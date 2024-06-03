6 Best AUX Cables for Car You Must Buy (2024)

While we are long past the days of using an AUX cable on our car’s music system, it’s still a go-to option for many to play their favorite tracks during a road trip. After all, not everyone has an infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. With a dedicated AUX cable, you don’t need to think twice and deal with any Bluetooth glitches in your car. Whether you have an iPhone or an Android phone, check the best AUX cables for your car.

If you have an old iPhone or a mid-range Android phone, you can pick a 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio aux jack. At the same time, others can go with an AUX to AUX, USB to AUX cable for car, or a USB-C to 3.5 mm lightning cable for their car. Without further ado, let’s check our top options.

1. JXMOX USB-C to AUX Cable

JXMOX USB-C to AUX Cable View Price Most flagship smartphones have long abandoned the headphone jack and rely on a single USB-C port for charging and passing audio to the connected system. JXMOX offers a reliable long AUX cable for Type-C devices.

According to JXMOX, their USB-C to AUX cord for car can withstand more than 12000 bending tests and should last you for years to come. The Nylon braided cable feels tough and matches perfectly with your car interiors.

Thanks to the advanced DAC smart chip, JNXMOX promises Hi-Fi sound quality, high noise reduction, and higher fidelity sound from supported devices. Apart from a car stereo system, the cable is compatible with a wide range of devices, including home stereo, speaker headphones, and more. Users have left positive reviews regarding its sound quality and affordable price.

What We Like Plug-and-play setup

Reliable What We Don’t Like Only one color option

2. UGREEN AUX Cable

If you drive an MPV and want your co-passengers on the back to control music, get a long cable to avoid any interruptions. As expected, UGREEN’s AUX cable is compatible with top Android phones and even the latest iPhone 15 series.

Apart from passing audio to your car stereo, you can explore UGREEN’s high-quality DAC performance with a DAC chip and enjoy Hi-Fi sound quality on top headphones. Although the company claims 15,000+ bend tests, you should take them with a pinch of salt.

What We Like DAC chip

Hi-Fi music

Durable What We Don’t Like Lack of color options

3. JSAUX USB-C to 3.5mm Cable

JSAUX USB-C to 3.5mm Cable View Price JSAUX is another capable USB-C to 3.5mm AUX cable on the list. Unlike other boring shades, this one is available in four color options to choose from making it a very good choice to consider if you’re on a budget.

JSAUX is compatible with all the latest smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It’s a nylon braided design with an aluminum shell to protect the cables from accidental damage. As expected, the cable has a dedicated DAC chip to unlock Hi-Fi audio streaming on compatible devices.

Aside from car stereo and headphones, the USB-C to 3.5mm cable also works with your external speakers. It’s simply a plug-and-play solution to stream your favorite tracks on the road. While most of the buyer reviews are positive, some had issues with sound distortion and connection issues.

What We Like Multiple color options

DAC chip What We Don’t Like Connectivity problems

4. Syncwire 3.5mm AUX Cable

Syncwire 3.5mm AUX Cable View Price If you have an old Android phone or iPhone with a dedicated 3.5mm jack, get an AUX cable with a 3.5mm to 3.5mm port. Syncwire offers one such solid cable for car owners that offers good and reliable performance.

Syncwire’s 3.5mm AUX cable is available in a couple of shades. It carries universal compatibility and works well with all devices with a 3.5mm port. Polished gold-plate connectors look cool and ensure better reliability over time.

Syncwire’s nylon braided cable promises a 15000+ bend lifespan, and the supplied 3.3ft size should be sufficient for any car setup. Although it doesn’t come with a DAC chip, the company promises Hi-Fi sound quality with selected smart speakers and headphones.

What We Like Hi-Fi audio

Compatibility with old devices What We Don’t Like Nil

5. Anker AUX Cable

Anker AUX Cable View Price Speaking of the top AUX cables, how can we leave Anker out of the list? It offers a long, durable cable for your car, speakers and headphones and is one you should consider if money isn’t a concern.

Anker claims the AUX cable is made of the same grade materials as premium headphone brands like Sony and Sennheiser. As a result, the company promises a 10000+ bend lifespan with excellent flexibility and durability.

Unlike other cables on the list, Anker doesn’t use a nylon braided design in construction. It may face wear and tear more quickly than others. Most of the user reviews are positive due to the price-to-performance ratio and easy setup. If you face any issues with the cable, Anker’s 18-month warranty has got you covered.

What We Like Universal compatibility

Excellent sound quality What We Don’t Like Durability concerns

6. iSkey iPhone AUX Cord for Car

iSkey iPhone AUX Cord for Car View Price If you have an iPhone 14 or an older model, you need to pick a lightning to 3.5mm cable for your car. iSkey offers an Apple MFi-certified AUX cable for your car which offers good and reliable performance.

While the latest iPhone 15 series has adopted the Type-C connector, there are still millions of iPhone users with a lightning port. If you are among them and want to hook up your iPhone to your car’s infotainment system, get an AUX cable from iSkey.

The company offers an Apple MFi-certified cable that works with your high-end headphones, speakers, and car stereos. It’s a lightweight, long-lasting cable with 15000+ bend tests and is available in three color options to match your car’s interiors. We aren’t surprised to see overwhelming positive reviews for this one on Amazon.

What We Like Compatible with old iPhone models

Excellent durability What We Don’t Like Connection glitches at times

Hit the Road With Your Favorite Spotify Playlists

Wireless connection glitches in your car can spoil your trip plans. Thankfully, most car infotainment systems support AUX cables. Picking up the best AUX cable for your car from the list doesn’t require rocket science. They are all capable and get the job done. You only need to factor in your current device type. You can go for UGREEN’s USB-C AUX cable, or if you have an iPhone (except for the iPhone 15 series, of course), your option is limited to iSkey only.