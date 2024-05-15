3 Ways to Connect Your Phone to Your Car - wikiHow (2024)

- Categories
- Computers and Electronics
- Telephones
- Bluetooth
Download Article
Explore this Article
methods
1Using Bluetooth
2Using an AUX Cable
3Using a USB Cable
Other Sections
Video
Related Articles
References
Article Summary
Written byDarlene Antonelli, MA
Last Updated: February 10, 2024Fact Checked
Download Article
This wikiHow will teach you how to connect your phone to your car using a variety of methods from Bluetooth to AUX cables. If your car stereo has a system in place though, you can use features like Ford SYNC, UConnect, or Apple CarPlay.
Method 1
Method 1 of 3:
Using Bluetooth
Download Article
1
Put your car's stereo into pairing mode. Check to see in the owner's manual if your car supports Bluetooth; it should also tell you the steps you need to take in order to turn on pairing mode. Most likely, you'll find these options in connectivity and Bluetooth settings.See AlsoHow Do I Connect My Phone to AUX: Quick and Easy Steps to Enjoy Your Music! - TechYouLikeBest Aux Cables: Top 3.5mm Audio Cords For Reliable Audio6 Best AUX Cables for Car You Must Buy
- If your car does not support Bluetooth, you can use one of the other methods using an AUX or USB cable, or you can purchase a Bluetooth/FM adapter.
2
Enable Bluetooth on your phone. If you have Bluetooth set in your Control Panel (iPhone) or Quick Settings (Android), all you need to do to turn on Bluetooth is swipe up (iPhone) or down (Android) and tap the Bluetooth icon.
- If Bluetooth is not in that menu, you can read How to Turn on Bluetooth on Your Phone.
Advertisem*nt
3
Tap your car's name in the Bluetooth devices list. If your car is still in pairing mode, you should see it appear in the list of available Bluetooth devices on your phone.[1]
4
Enter or confirm the passcode (if prompted). Some car stereos prompt for a passcode before the pairing is successful. If you're not prompted for this, skip this step.[2]
- You'll get a notification or hear a tone from your car stereo that your connection was successful, and you'll be able to use your phone for calls and media via Bluetooth.
Advertisem*nt
Method 2
Method 2 of 3:
Using an AUX Cable
Download Article
1
Locate the AUX port in your car. If your car does not have an AUX port, you will need to use the methods that connect your phone to your car via USB cable or Bluetooth. You can also purchase adapters like cassette to AUX adapters.
- The ⅛ jack (or 3.5mm jack) might be inside your arm rest if you can't find it on your stereo's face. A good indicator of whether you have an AUX port is if you have an AUX input button next to your AM/FM buttons.
- If you have an AUX port, you can purchase an AUX cord from any retailer.
2
Plug in your phone and car. Using the AUX cable, connect one end to your car and the other end to your phone's headphone jack or headphone adapter cable.[3]
3
Press the AUX button on your car stereo. This will change the input to the Auxiliary cable.
- Any media you play from your phone, while you have the AUX cord plugged in, will play over your car's stereo.
Advertisem*nt
Method 3
Method 3 of 3:
Using a USB Cable
Download Article
1
Locate the USB port in your car. If your car does not have a USB port, you will need to use the methods that connect your phone to your car via AUX cable or Bluetooth.
- The USB port might be inside your arm rest next to the AUX port if you can't find it on your stereo's face.
- If you have a USB port, you can purchase a USB cable from any retailer.
2
Plug in your phone and car. Using the USB cable, connect one end to your car and the other end to your phone.[4]
- Some newer cars and phones will automatically start Driving Mode, which signals to your phone that it is connected to a car; it will not distract you with notifications while you're driving. If you're not sure if your car supports CarPlay or Android Auto,[5] check your car's manual.[6]
3
Set your car into USB mode. This will change the input to the USB cable.[7]
- Any media you play from your phone, while you have the USB cord plugged in, will play over your car's stereo.
- Some cars also have multiple USB ports and not all of them transmit data like music. So if your phone and car don't connect, try another USB port.
Advertisem*nt
Expert Q&A
Search
Ask a Question
200 characters left
Include your email address to get a message when this question is answered.
Advertisem*nt
Video
Tips
Submit a Tip
All tip submissions are carefully reviewed before being published
Submit
Thanks for submitting a tip for review!
You Might Also Like
Advertisem*nt
References
- ↑ https://support.google.com/android/answer/9075925?hl=en
- ↑ https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204091
- ↑ https://www.samsung.com/us/support/answer/ANS00048972/
- ↑ https://support.apple.com/en-us/102521
- ↑ https://support.google.com/androidauto/answer/6348029
- ↑ https://support.apple.com/en-us/102521
- ↑ https://support.google.com/androidauto/answer/6348029
About This Article
Written by:
Darlene Antonelli, MA
wikiHow Technology Writer
This article was co-authored by wikiHow staff writer, Darlene Antonelli, MA. Darlene Antonelli is a Technology Writer and Editor for wikiHow. Darlene has experience teaching college courses, writing technology-related articles, and working hands-on in the technology field. She earned an MA in Writing from Rowan University in 2012 and wrote her thesis on online communities and the personalities curated in such communities. This article has been viewed 76,287 times.
How helpful is this?
Co-authors: 4
Updated: February 10, 2024
Views:76,287
Categories: Bluetooth
Article SummaryX
1. Put your car's stereo into pairing mode.
2. Enable Bluetooth on your phone.
3. Tap your car's name in the Bluetooth devices list.
4. Enter or confirm the passcode (if prompted).
Did this summary help you?
- Send fan mail to authors
Thanks to all authors for creating a page that has been read 76,287 times.
Is this article up to date?
Advertisem*nt