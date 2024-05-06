6 Tasty Eggnog Recipes (2024)

You know what I love drinking this time of year? Eggnog. It has such a unique taste, and it’s one that I find delicious! I wouldn’t have ever thought it could be used as an ingredient to make food, but I’ve discovered several recipes that prove it can. These tasty treats are great for holiday parties, breakfast dishes, or after dinner desserts.

6 Tasty Eggnog Recipes (1)source: The Recipe Wench

1. Cranberry Eggnog Bread

This perfect-for-Christmas-morning bread is loaded with sweet & salty ingredients, and then covered in a sugar & eggnog glaze topping. Between the cranberries, the walnuts and the brown sugar, I’m not sure I could stop after just one piece.

Get the full ingredient list and directions for making this at The Recipe Wench.

6 Tasty Eggnog Recipes (2)source: Finding Time To Fly

2. Mini Eggnog Cheesecakes

This holiday season, you won’t have to fight for a piece of cheesecake, because now you can have an entire cheesecake all for yourself! I mean, it isn’t a full-sized cheesecake, but you don’t have to worry about not getting a piece. With a graham cracker bottom and whipped cream on top, these mini cheesecakes are just right for serving at your holiday dinner table.

Head over to Finding Time To Fly for instructions on making these.

6 Tasty Eggnog Recipes (3)source: Lil’ Luna

3. Eggnog Milkshake

Ok, talk about a delicious and super simple to make afternoon treat! With just a few additional ingredients, your classic eggnog drink converts into a creamy milkshake. Top it with crushed gingersnaps for a little kick, and enjoy munching on the rest of the cookies as you sip away.

Check out Lil’ Luna for the full recipe.

6 Tasty Eggnog Recipes (4)source: Creme de la Crumb

4. Eggnog Cupcakes

Does your child have a winter bake sale at school? If so, here’s the treat you’ve got to make! Actually, you should make these cupcakes regardless. Because the irresistible combination of eggnog, nutmeg and cinnamon is a holiday trifecta worth biting into.

You’ll find this recipe, and others that are great for the holidays on Creme de la Crumb.

6 Tasty Eggnog Recipes (5)source: Together As Family

5. Eggnog Crumb Muffins

You’ve got eggnog muffins. You’ve got sweet flavored crumbs. And you’ve got eggnog glaze. What more do you need? These melt-in-your mouth muffins can be devoured as a breakfast food, or as a dessert. You know what? I would probably have one for breakfast, and one again after dinner!

Together As Family has the recipe and baking instructions.

6 Tasty Eggnog Recipes (6)source: Yummy Healthy Easy

6. Eggnog Rice Pudding

Forget about the figgy pudding. This year, it’s all about the eggnog rice pudding! I love rice pudding in its classic form, but OMG this version sounds even better. Not only does it use eggnog, it also has raisins in it, so it’s like a rice pudding oatmeal breakfast or dessert most amazing thing I’ve ever tasted on earth.

Head over to Yummy Healthy Easy, where you’ll find even more delicious recipes to try.

Leena Kollar

Leena Kollar

Contributing Writer at Life As Mama

I'm a wife, mother and everything else associated with domestic life. I can often be found hiding from my kids to sneak treats (especially ice cream). I love rainbows and naps, and I find any excuse to go to Target. When I actually make it out of the house in real clothes, I document my outfits on my fashion blog, Leather & Lip Gloss. My love for fashion also inspired me to start my own comprehensive style website, The Style Spectrum.

6 Tasty Eggnog Recipes (9)

