Sticky gluten free ginger cake recipe - The Gluten Free Blogger (2024)

It feels like forever since my last baking recipe, but I've had so many requests for a gluten free ginger cake recipe this just had to be my next bake.

Sweet and sticky, this gluten free ginger cake only gets better with time.

It's an ideal bake for the colder days, with the warm spice of ginger with hints of cinnamon and allspice to keep you warm all winter long.

So what makes this gluten free ginger cake so special? For starters it's made with golden syrup and treacle, so it has a really sweet and sticky texture.

It also has a jar of finely chopped stem ginger in syrup in the recipe, so you get a great texture and spicy kick from this.

This cake is best made a few days before you eat it (if you can wait that long!) as it just gets stickier with time.

This gluten free bake always reminds me of bonfire night.

It's not quite like the traditional parkin - which is made with oatmeal - but more of a cake.

It's a little bit like the ginger cake bars I used to love as a child before I was diagnosed with coeliac disease.

I think ginger cake is a real timeless classic that everyone will love. You can make it as spicy as you like!

A real crowd-pleasing bake

If you're after a gluten free cake everyone will love, then this gluten free ginger cake is definitely it. It just ticks all the boxes! I feel like it's a favourite of everyone I know.

Does anyone remember the Jamaica Ginger Cake from pre-coeliac days?

I absolutely adored those cakes and this is definitely closest thing I've ever found to it. Maybe next I should try make a replica of the Golden Syrup Cakes?

This would also be a great gluten free cake recipe for nearer - dare I say it - Christmas. Iknow it's only September right now but I feel like ginger is a definite Christmas favourite.

Maybe I'll make a special festive adaptation of this recipe nearer the time. Let me know if that's something you want to see and I'll get working on it!

My gluten free ginger cake recipe

So if you want a gluten free cake which is spicy, sticky and sweet - this gluten free ginger cake recipe is the one for you.

Let me know if you give it a go - I love seeing your bakes!

Yield: 16 squares Gluten free ginger cake Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes This gluten free ginger cake is super sticky and a real crowd-pleaser. It's even better for being left a couple of days before eating - if you can wait that long! Ingredients 300 g plain gluten free flour

2 tbsp ground ginger

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp allspice

150 g unsalted butter

150 g dark brown sugar

150 g golden syrup

175 g treacle

250 g jar of stem ginger in syrup, (drained and finely chopped)

50 ml syrup from the stem ginger

250 ml milk

1 heaped tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 large eggs Instructions Preheat the oven to 160'C. Grease and line a 20cm square baking tray. Add the butter, syrups and sugar to a large saucepan and place on a low heat. Keep stirring until the butter has melted and it's fully combined. Remove from the heat for 1-2 minutes to cool slightly. Add the milk, eggs and bicarbonate of soda to a jug and lightly whisk. Once it's cooled slightly, pour the milk and egg mix into the butter/sugar mix and whisk together using an electric whisk until combined. Sift the flour and spices into the mix and whisk together until fully combined. Fold in the chopped stem ginger, and then pour the batter into the baking tin. It should be a thick, runny batter. Smooth the surface out and place in the oven. Bake for 45-60 minutes, until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean and the cake is starting to come away from the sides of the pan. Remove from the oven and leave in the tin on a cooling rack until completely cool before slicing into squares. Notes If you can bear to leave it, this cake tastes best when eaten a couple of days after it has been baked as it gets even stickier! Keep in an airtight container. Nutrition Information: Yield: 16 Serving Size: 1 square

Need some more gluten free baking inspiration?

If you want to have a go at some of the other gluten free baking recipes on the blog, why not give some of these a try? They’re perfect to satisfy any sweet cravings – and all so easy to make!

