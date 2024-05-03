7 best VPNs for gaming in 2024 | fast & secure - ProPrivacy (2024)

Sick of dealing with lag when you're gaming online? Or being kicked from a lobby when things are going well? Using a gaming VPN could be the answer – and we'll take a look at seven of the industry's best services in this guide?

The best VPNs for gaming at a glance

Below you'll find our top gaming VPN picks – each service has been hand-picked and tested by our team of researchers, who also use these VPNs in their day-to-day lives.

ExpressVPN - One of the fastest & most consistent VPNs we've tested at ProPrivacy making it the best VPN for gaming. TIP In our testing we checked that all ExpressVPN plans work for Netflix. The one year plan is the best value: three months free and a 30 day risk-free trial. NordVPN - An excellent VPN for gaming. It offers users fast servers worldwide, robust security features, and great apps for all devices. Private Internet Access - A great gaming VPN thanks to its use of "Squid" proxies which use less encryption than VPN servers and increase speeds. PrivateVPN - A cheap gaming VPN that does'nt skimp on privacy. It's great for keeping you safe when online gaming. Surfshark - The best gaming VPN if you're on a budget. But despite the price, this VPN is surprisingly fast and feature-rich.

Gaming is a favorite lunchtime activity here at the ProPrivacy offices, and we've seen the benefit of a gaming VPN first-hand. From saving you money to improving your connection and overall online experience, VPNs have a wide range of applications for gamers.

Combining a VPN with your gaming setup allows you to prevent DDoS attacks, avoid ISP throttling, and optimize the path your packets take. On top of this, they can also improve your digital freedom by allowing you to play games that are blocked in your region or purchase games earlier, or for cheaper, by geo-spoofing to a different country.

In this guide, we'll show you the best VPNs to use while you game, how you can use them to save yourself some money, and how to set them up on the PC or console of your choice.

Hands down, the two most important features that make a VPN good to use when gaming are speed and server locations. However, privacy is also important for some leading game distributors – such as Steam. When selecting our favorite VPNs for gaming, we considered:

Performance on desktop (various operating systems).

Compatibility with popular consoles & mobile devices.

If the VPN is fast enough for gaming.

The number of servers & locations.

So, now that you know what you're looking for, let's get into it!

TEST WINNER ExpressVPN NordVPN Private Internet Access PrivateVPN Surfshark Website ExpressVPN NordVPN Private Internet Access PrivateVPN Surfshark Ranking for Gaming VPNs 1 2 3 4 5 Performance 10

9

8

7

9

Reliability 9

8

8

7

8

Free trial Total servers 3000

6200

3386

200

3200

Payment PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

Gaming works with Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo

PC

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo

PC

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo

PC

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo

PC

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo

PC

Supported platforms Windows

macOS

iOS

Android

Windows

macOS

iOS

Android

Windows

macOS

iOS

Android

Windows

macOS

iOS

Android

Windows

macOS

iOS

Android



The Best VPNs for Gaming online in 2023 This is a full list of the VPNs that we can recommend for gaming in 2023:

1. ExpressVPN Editor's Choice | April 2024 www.expressvpn.com ExpressVPN often tops our daily speed tests and it has servers all over the world. As well as being the best VPN for gaming it also unblocks streaming sites with ease. Pricing 12 months + 3 months FREE + Backblaze backup: $6.67/mth 49% OFF 6 months: $9.99/mth 1 month: $12.95/mth

Pros Speeds ideal for gaming and streaming Servers in over 94 countries Compatible with consoles and routers Excellent customer service 30-day money back guarantee

Cons An expensive option - but worthwhile if you can afford it No port-forwarding, an issue for torrenters Only 5 simultaneous connections

Speeds 100.00 Mbps

Server locations 160

Tested with Xbox PlayStation Nintendo PC

Unblocks these streaming services Netflix iPlayer Disney+ Amazon Prime Hulu

Also works with Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Website www.expressvpn.com

ExpressVPN Demo

ExpressVPN is a stellar provider based in the British Virgin Islands – an ideal location for a super-secure gaming VPN. With servers scattered across the globe, you'll have easy access to overseas gaming lobbies and international markets. And, because ExpressVPN is one of the quickest services out there, you'll be able to avoid lag and enjoy a smooth connection.

Don't slow down

Currently, there are ExpressVPN servers in 94 countries around the world – and that's an impressive spread! This gives users the ability to geo-hop from continent to continent to game with international friends whenever they like. ExpressVPN lives up to its name, too, consistently ranking in our top 10 speediest VPN services. There are no bandwidth caps or data limits to worry about, and ExpressVPN can even nullify ISP throttling that might otherwise negatively affect your gameplay.

If you're anything like me, you'll spend as much time streaming content online as you do gaming – and ExpressVPN's speedy servers are ideal for both activities. I'm constantly impressed by just how many streaming services ExpressVPN can unblock. I could catch up on US-only shows on Netflix, browse BBC iPlayer on the go, and unblock Amazon Prime and HBO Max, to name a few.

Safe from prying eyes

You'll be getting battle-tested security if you go with ExpressVPN, which provides robust OpenVPN encryption, and even allows users to select between TCP and UDP (UDP is better for gaming, seeing as it can work faster). If speed really is your top priority, however, then you'll want to check out ExpressVPN's very own proprietary protocol: Lightway. Lightway was built to be quick, secure, and reliable, and because of its lightweight code (which has fewer lines than other alternatives), can connect up to 2.5 times faster than older protocols. I particularly like that ExpressVPN's kill-switch (called Network Lock) is enabled by default, too, so you don't have to go digging through settings to find it.



Privacy-conscious users will also be happy to hear that ExpressVPN is a no-logs service that isn't interested in keeping tabs on your browsing activity. In fact, the provider has even invited auditing powerhouse, PwC, to examine its code. And, as I mentioned earlier, being based in the British Virgin Islands keeps ExpressVPN out of the reach of the more invasive EU and US jurisdictions, further boosting user privacy.

Cross-platform coverage

ExpressVPN has apps for all platforms as well as router compatibility – which means you can use it for gaming on PC, console, Android, or iOS devices. If you're interested in streaming via your console, then you're in luck! ExpressVPN also offers users a feature called MediaStreamer, which is essentially a smart DNS service. This allows users to easily spoof their location on a TV or games console. However, MediaStreamer doesn't provide any encryption, so stick with a VPN if that's a deal-breaker. There are a ton of guides that show you how to get MediaStreamer and the VPN up and running with your console – and that's just what we like to see.

On top of that, ExpressVPN's customer service team is also knowledgeable and quick to respond and has never had trouble tackling my techy questions. I'd definitely recommend giving ExpressVPN a try by making good use of its 30-day money-back guarantee. And whilst it is a pricey provider, you're getting a high-quality service that doesn't skimp on security, speed, or bonus features. 2. NordVPN www.nordvpn.com NordVPN is a great VPN for gaming. This service provides exceptional value for money. It has fast servers, great security features, and it unblocks lots of streaming sites. Pricing 24 months + 3 months FREE: $3.69/mth 70% OFF 12 months: $4.99/mth 59% OFF 1 month: $11.99/mth

Pros Super-fast servers for lag-free gaming Budget-friendly subscription prices Servers in 60 countries NordLynx protocol is especially speedy

Cons Fewer servers than Express IKEv2 Mac Client isn't as feature-rich Only 6 simultaneous connections

Speeds 58.69 Mbps

Server locations 91

Tested with Xbox PlayStation Nintendo PC

Unblocks these streaming services Netflix iPlayer Disney+ Amazon Prime Hulu

Also works with Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Website www.nordvpn.com

Nord Demo

NordVPN is the ultimate all-rounder and a perfect pick for gamers, thanks to its consistently fast servers, strong security features, and ability to unblock pretty much any streaming service or gaming server you point it at.

Servers where you need them

There are a whopping 5,200 NordVPN servers in over 60 countries – and that's great news for anyone trying to buy games for less by geo-hopping overseas. This broad selection of servers is also ideal for connecting to gaming servers outside of your own country, finding matches at different times of the day, and playing with international friends or folks who speak a different language. NordVPN is also adept at unblocking regional TV and streaming catalogs – and thanks to its Smart DNS feature, you'll even be able to enjoy Netflix US on your smart TV.

As you'd expect from such an established name, NordVPN is seriously quick and can handle data-intensive tasks like gaming, streaming, and voice calls without any trouble. It's also possible to hit NordVPN's Quick Connect button and automatically connect to the server that suits you best, in terms of speed and security, which is particularly handy for mobile gamers!

The best security combo

NordVPN also ticks all the right boxes when it comes to security. The service abides by a strong no-logs policy that has been audited by PwC and is based in Panama, where there are no mandatory data retention laws. So, you'll be able to browse the web, game, and download without fear of authorities watching over your should. OpenVPN encryption is implemented to a high standard, too, further bolstering your security. NordVPN will also protect your console or PC against DDoS attacks in the event that you're invited to play in important tournaments you can't afford to be kicked out of.



Wondering whether you should prioritize speed or security when gaming? Well, NordVPN's very own NordLynx protocol will allow you to balance both! Lag is the bane of gamers everywhere, and can lead to conceded goals, missed shots, and raid wipes. Fortunately, because NordLynx is built around WireGuard, it's more than fast enough to keep you competitive – and all whilst securing your connection.

Help at hand

There are NordVPN apps for all popular platforms, so you can take your digital protection with you wherever you go, and NordVPN is also compatible with VPN routers. Currently, users have six simultaneous connections to play with – and whilst this should be enough to cover all of your most important devices, other VPN providers are beginning to offer way more. However, I do particularly like that NordVPN blocks ads and malicious websites. Not only does this remove the risk of mis-clicks from your own browsing sessions, but it means that less tech-savvy friends or family who share your VPN subscription are that much safer online, too.

NordVPN's customer care has always been superb, and you can reach out to the team via email and live chat support 24/7. It's always worth trying a service for yourself, and NordVPN gives you plenty of time to do so with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and I think it's well worth taking the service for a test drive. 3. Private Internet Access www.privateinternetaccess.com See Also The Best Gaming VPN in 2024: Our 5 Top-Level Picks6 Best VPNs for Gaming in 2024The best gaming VPN in 2024Best VPNs for Gaming in 2024 (Fast, Secure, No Lag) Private Internet Access is a great gaming VPN if you need more speed. This VPN's "Squid" proxies can help improve ping latency by using less encryption than other services. Pricing 24 months + 2 months FREE: $2.19/mth 82% OFF 6 months: $7.5/mth 38% OFF 1 month: $11.95/mth

Pros A massive network of servers around the globe A budget-friendly option 7-day free trial for mobile users

Cons No stealth servers - not ideal for gaming in China Based in the United States Advanced customization options can overwhelm new users

Speeds 23.93 Mbps

Server locations 84

Tested with Xbox PlayStation Nintendo PC

Unblocks these streaming services Netflix iPlayer Disney+ Amazon Prime Hulu

Also works with Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Website www.privateinternetaccess.com

PIA Demo

Private Internet Access (PIA) is a US-based provider that's well known for its attention to detail and advanced customization options. The service is compatible with all platforms, super-fast, and inexpensive, making it a great option for gamers who want a quality VPN without it costing the earth.

Spoiled for choice

PIA currently has around 30,000 servers dotted across 78 countries – which is, frankly, staggering! It's great news for gamers, though, who'll have no trouble connecting to international locations to join lobbies or do some bargain hunting. The fact that most of PIA's servers are based in the United States also comes in handy if you're interested in unblocking Netflix US, HBO Max, and Hulu! Because of PIA's top-notch speeds (and complete lack of caps or data limitations), you'll enjoy a smooth connection, wherever you are.

I've tested PIA while playing League of Legends, Minecraft, and Overwatch (games which people routinely play with a VPN), and found that they all work perfectly with the service. So, if you're experiencing issues with server ping, it's well worth giving PIA a try. Oh, and if you need any help deciding which server to join, the PIA team is always around to point you in the right direction – just get in touch via live chat!

Total transparency

Very few VPNs can claim to have proven their zero-log claims in court on multiple occasions – but PIA can! The service had no logs to hand over when pressured by authorities, and this should go some way to assuaging any concerns about the fact that PIA is headquartered in the United States. Given that the US is also home to the infamous NSA, however, this may be a red flag for particularly privacy-conscious users. However, PIA implements strong OpenVPN encryption and allows its customers to comb through its open-source software. So, you'll be able to check for vulnerabilities and backdoors yourself, if you're so inclined!



Gamers may be more interested in PIA's SOCKS5 "Squid" proxies, though. They use weaker encryption than VPN servers, which can improve your ping, so long as you're comfortable making that trade-off. If not, you can check out the WireGuard protocol – an up-and-coming alternative to OpenVPN that's incredibly quick, lightweight, and secure, and my personal protocol of choice when it comes to gaming!

Stress-free installation

You'll be able to install PIA on any Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, or iOS device, and the VPN is also compatible with routers – so you can effortlessly extend your coverage to your console. It only takes a moment to run through PIA's installation process, too. I've always appreciated this, as it makes the service that much accessible to VPN newcomers who might otherwise feel a little daunted. I'm also a fan of the fact that PIA allows for 10 simultaneous connections! That's more than enough to cover all your gadgets and devices, or even share the love with friends and roommates.

All in all, PIA is a superb provider that proves that quality doesn't have to cost a fortune. You can put PIA to the test yourself with a 30-day money-back guarantee, or, if you're an iOS or Android user, check out the generous 7-day free trial! 4. PrivateVPN www.privatevpn.com PrivateVPN is an excellent VPN for gamers on a budget. It's got great speeds, plenty of servers to choose from, and a wealth of security features, all at a competitive price point. Pricing 36 months: $2/mth 84% OFF 3 months: $6/mth 50% OFF 1 month: $9.99/mth 17% OFF

Pros Lots of customization Won't break the bank Dedicated streaming servers - so you can do more than just game

Cons Small server network Not the fastest Doesn't yet offer WireGuard

Speeds 23.64 Mbps

Server locations 200

Tested with PC

Unblocks these streaming services Netflix iPlayer Disney+ Amazon Prime Hulu

Also works with Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Website www.privatevpn.com

PrivateVPN Demo

PrivateVPN is one of a handful of services that lives up to its name! The VPN packs super-secure encryption, great gaming speeds, and apps that anyone will be able to use. Plus, it's one of the most low-cost providers out there. This is all pretty impressive, and becomes doubly so when you consider just how young the service is!

A world of content

Private VPN has more than 200 servers in 63 countries – admittedly, other providers have more servers in more places, but PrivateVPN is a young firm that's still blossoming, and I'm certain we'll see it expand its reach in the near future. Users will still be able to geo-hop to play on foreign game servers, however!

Considering its budget price and newcomer status, PrivateVPN is remarkably speedy, and I've never had trouble gaming whilst connected to the service. In fact, because it can unblock 16 regional Netflix libraries, PrivateVPN has quickly become one of my go-to VPNs for streaming! The service also adeptly unblocks social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, which comes in handy if they've been blocked by your work, school, or even your government.

Private by name and nature

PrivateVPN takes security seriously, as you'd expect, and uses strong 2048-bit encryption to prevent any third-party snooping. Users can take their pick of protocols, too, though I'd recommend sticking to OpenVPN if you're concerned about concealing your digital footprint. PrivateVPN has confirmed that the WireGuard protocol is in beta testing – which is great news for gamers looking to get that all-important speed boost (which could be the difference between winning or losing a match!). I like that PrivateVPN has its very own kill-switch and auto-connect features, which work together to ensure that your original IP doesn't leak in the event of a VPN dropout and that you can reconnect as quickly as possible.



I'm glad to see that PrivateVPN also protects its users from IPv6 and DNS leaks – though the privacy world is still waiting for the provider to invest in an independent audit of its service. PrivateVPN abides by a no-logs policy, however, which is even more important when you consider that it's based in Sweden, a country with some gnarly data-retention laws.

Expert advice, whenever you need it

I really enjoy PrivateVPN's apps; they look great, feel responsive, and can be downloaded onto virtually any device – including Macs, if you're brave enough to game on one! You can also use PrivateVPN with your PS5 or Xbox Series X by sharing the connection from your computer. Currently, the provider allows for 6 simultaneous connections, which meets the industry standard... but is a little disappointing, especially if you're planning to share your subscription.

Far more encouraging is the PrivateVPN customer service team! They've set the bar for quick and knowledgeable responses, and have been able to tackle all of my questions. The team is made up of in-house developers, which quickly becomes apparent, and they can be contacted 24/7 via live chat and email. I'd definitely recommend trying PrivateVPN for yourself, and you can do so by making good use of its 30-day money-back guarantee, or its 7-day free trial. 5. Surfshark www.surfshark.com Surfshark is a cheap VPN for gaming. But the discount price doesn't mean it's a discount service. Expect fast speeds, great features and servers all over the world. Pricing 24 months + 2 months FREE: $2.3/mth 83% OFF 12 months: $3.99/mth 70% OFF 1 month: $12.95/mth

Pros WireGuard encryption for lag-free gaming Plenty of security features Unlimited simultaneous connections

Cons Not as fast as Nord or Express No dedicated IPs P2P servers aren't as widespread

Speeds 56.10 Mbps

Server locations 140

Tested with Xbox PlayStation Nintendo PC

Unblocks these streaming services Netflix iPlayer Disney+ Amazon Prime Hulu

Also works with Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Website www.surfshark.com

Surfshark Demo

There are very few VPNs out there that offer the same incredible price-to-features ratio as Surfshark. The provider's subscription prices are a bargain, and in return, you'll be getting one of the most well-rounded VPNs on the market!

Your key to content

Surfshark might be one of the newer providers out there, but it's already taken over the globe – with more than 3,200 servers in 65 countries! There are also servers in places popular with competitive gamers, like Japan and South Korea. Plus, continent hopping to find bargains is a breeze! The split-tunneling feature (available for Windows and Android) is also useful for gamers, seeing as it allows you to include or exclude Steam, and other platforms, from the VPN tunnel.

If you're an avid streamer as well as a gamer, then you'll definitely want to give Surfshark a test drive – as it can access more Netflix catalogs than just about any of its competitors. In addition, Surfshark effortlessly unblocks BBC iPlayer, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and many more.

Secure surfing

Nobody wants their ISP, network admin, or government breathing down their neck when they're browsing the web – and Surfshark's AES 256-bit encryption puts a stop to that. I like that Surfshark gives its users the opportunity to test out various protocols, too, and if you're a gamer, you'll want to try the super-speedy, super-secure WireGuard! Surfshark's robust security offering (which includes a kill-switch and DNS leak protection) will also keep you safe from DDoS attacks, so you can game in confidence, knowing that your connection is fully secure.



Surfshark has raised the bar when it comes to privacy, too. The VPN sticks to a no-logs policy and has even invited Cure53, a well-respected auditing firm, to examine its policy. Being based in the British Virgin Islands also means that Surfshark is not required by the government to keep hold of user data, and that's just what we like to hear!

Totally unlimited

One of Surfshark's primary selling points is its unlimited simultaneous connections! This means that there's no limit to the number of people or gadgets that can connect to the service – and it means that you won't have to log in and out whenever you switch devices. Additionally, Surfshark apps are available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS, and getting the service set up on a router is a relatively easy process, too.

Finally, with 24/7 live chat support and a 30-day money-back guarantee, it's hard to go wrong with Surfshark. If you'd rather check out the VPN without paying a penny, however, then a 7-day free trial is available for Mac, iOS, and Android users! 6. CyberGhost VPN www.cyberghostvpn.com CyberGhost is a great choice if you're looking for incredible value for your money. This VPN balances performance & price. Plus, with servers in 90+ countries you can search for deals on games all over the world. Pricing 24 months + 3 months FREE: $2.11/mth 83% OFF 6 months: $6.99/mth 42% OFF 1 month: $11.99/mth See Also 5 Best VPNs for PC Gaming 2024 | Fast & 10/10 apps - Tested

Pros Great value for money A massive 45-day money-back guarantee Great for beginners

Cons No obfuscation - not ideal for gaming in countries like China and Iran The slowest VPN on our list (but still fast enough for gaming and streaming in HD Not as many servers as Nord or Express

Speeds 9.83 Mbps

Server locations 126

Tested with Xbox PlayStation Nintendo PC

Unblocks these streaming services Netflix iPlayer Disney+ Amazon Prime Hulu

Also works with Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Website www.cyberghostvpn.com

CyberGhost Demo

CyberGhost makes its home in Romania, which is a win for privacy and great news for gamers. With servers dotted across the globe, you'll be able to unblock any gaming lobby you'd like to access, and all without worrying about unnecessary congestion or lagging.

Smart servers

There are currently 7,000 CyberGhost servers in 91 countries, which means that you'll be able to virtually jet-set across the globe in search of cheaper games! This pool of servers also makes it far easier to connect with friends overseas or play games that are unavailable in your location. I also like that CyberGhost has dedicated servers for streaming, torrenting, and ultimate privacy.

CyberGhost can also recommend the best server for you, and I constantly rely on this handy little option, which can point out servers with the lowest ping times. Plus, CyberGhost can easily access Netflix US, Hulu, iPlayer, and many other sought-after streaming services – just in case you need something to watch whilst you grind out levels on an MMO.

Pick your protocol

CyberGhost packs AES 256-bit encryption, which will keep your sensitive and identifiable data secure, no matter whether you're at home, overseas, or relying on public Wi-Fi hotspots. The OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols are available, too, which gives the opportunity to switch things up and see which suits their setup best. CyberGhost's automatic kill-switch will also kick in if the VPN connection drops and prevent any of your info from leaking to your ISP!



And because CyberGhost is a no-logs provider, you can rest assured that your digital privacy will remain intact, seeing as the VPN will have no logs to hand over to any authorities that come knocking. I'm also glad to see that CyberGhost is headquartered in Romania – a country with no mandatory data retention laws, and one that isn't part of the 5 Eyes surveillance alliance!

No-fuss installation

CyberGhost allows subscribers to connect up to seven devices simultaneously, making a great pick for families or people with a lot of devices – and if you're anything like us, you'll want to use your VPN to stream as well as game! CyberGhost has also always been one of the most streamlined and easy-to-use services out there. Installing the service only takes a moment, and its apps are available for all popular platforms. Plus, console gamers can install CyberGhost on a router (or buy a pre-flashed router with CyberGhost ready to go).

You probably won't need any help to get CyberGhost up and running, but if you do, a multi-language customer service team is on hand to help 24/7! Overall, CyberGhost is a great all-rounder, and definitely worth taking for a test run – which you can do with its generous 45-day money-back guarantee or a free 24-hour free trial. 7. IPVanish www.ipvanish.com IPVanish is a reliable VPN for gaming. Thanks to a large network of fast proprietary servers, it's perfect for playing on foreign game servers anywhere. Pricing 24 months: $3.33/mth 75% OFF 12 months: $3.99/mth 70% OFF 1 month: $12.99/mth

Pros Unlimited simultaneous connections Budget-friendly Incredibly easy to use

Cons Based in the USA Slower than other leading services Struggles to unblock some streaming services

Speeds 24.16 Mbps

Server locations 75

Tested with Xbox PlayStation PC

Unblocks these streaming services Netflix Disney+ Amazon Prime Hulu

Also works with Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Website www.ipvanish.com

IPVanish Demo

IPVanish is a reliable, US-based VPN that boasts servers in more than 75 locations worldwide. This makes it a perfect pick for gamers who want to check out foreign servers, or those who want to unblock titles that just aren't available where they live!

Take your pick

I'm consistently impressed with IPVanish's coverage, seeing as the provider has a massive Tier-1 server network and more than 1,900 servers in total! Essentially, you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to geo-hopping; finding new sites to browse for gaming bargains is a cinch, and you'll even be able to bypass network blocks to play Fortnite or Minecraft at work or school. Plus, these speedy and secure servers will protect your IP address against DDoS attacks that could knock you out of a game.

I was using IPVanish on a Windows machine and found it particularly useful that the service gave me the ability to select and connect to the servers with the lowest ping. This info is super easy to find and is displayed within the app next to each server. Streamers can enjoy access to all sorts of Netflix libraries, though IPVanish has historically struggled to unblock BBC iPlayer and Hulu.

Protecting your gameplay

As you'd expect from one of our top picks, IPVanish has sturdy AES-256 encryption, and a number of protocols to pick from. I'd suggest either sticking to OpenVPN (if privacy is your thing) or WireGuard (if you're a speed demon), and avoiding the unsecured PPTP. I also like that IPVanish has its very own kill-switch and DNS leak protection – which comes in especially handy if you're going to be playing in tournaments or indulging in some torrenting.



As a final cherry on top, IPVanish is a zero-logs provider that simply isn't interested in keeping tabs on your browsing activity. Some prospective users may be put off by the fact that the service is based in the US, however, and I'd like to see IPVanish invest in a public third-party audit to allay some of these fears.

Share and share alike

IPVanish is compatible with just about any platform you can imagine, and I had no trouble getting it set up on my router in order to cover my PS5, too. I can also personally attest to the fact that IPVanish is a superb pick for both PC and console gamers alike! IPVanish allows for unlimited simultaneous connections – which is a big deal, and seriously impressive when you consider how low-cost a subscription is. This means you'll be able to cover all of the gadgets in your house, and then share the love with friends and family, too!

I think it's well worth using IPVanish's 30-day money-back guarantee to check out its raft of features and Matrix-style apps. And, if you need help picking out a server or getting things set up, the IPVanish customer service team is available 24/7 via live chat.

The fastest VPNs for Gaming in 2023

In this article, we've carefully pinpointed the quickest, most stable VPNs on the market – and we test these VPNs with Tier-1 server networks at length to ensure that they provide lightning-fast connections. To help you pick out the fastest VPN, we test VPN speeds regularly and automatically update the graph below, which you can use to see which services are currently impressing us the most.

ExpressVPN NordVPN Private Internet Access ProPrivacy.com SpeedTest (average) 100 85.9 62.2 Speed 100 568.0 254.93 Performance 10 9 8 Reliability 9 8 8

Will a VPN help improve my speeds?

Unfortunately, no. A VPN is more likely to slow down your internet speeds. Why? Well, when you connect to a VPN, it has to encrypt your traffic and route it via the VPN server, and that takes time – which is why you need a fast VPN with blistering servers. Picking a VPN that runs on an inferior network will only slow your traffic even further, and that's not going to improve your gaming performance.

Even the fastest VPNs in the world (which we've recommended in this guide) must still route your traffic via the VPN server to provide their service, and this process incurs added latency. So, you should only expect a VPN to improve your stability if the VPN server is in close proximity to the gaming server. Plenty of gamers use VPNs for this exact reason, however, and it's a good idea to test a service to see if it can improve your stability and ping. Oh, and visit our guide to ping if you're looking for more information.

The very best VPNs for gaming have super-fast gigabit connections and Tier-1 servers capable of a massive amount of throughput. This means that your internet speeds will remain constant even whilst connected to the VPN. As a result, you'll be able to hop into online games and enjoy a speedy internet connection – as well as all the benefits of a VPN.

How can VPNs make my internet faster?

On some occasions, ISPs engage in traffic shaping. To do this, they throttle their subscribers' bandwidth, which limits their connection speeds. ISPs do this to prevent network congestion and to prevent data hogs (like gamers) from using up all their bandwidth.

If you're suffering from bandwidth throttling when you're gaming, it's possible that connecting to a VPN will improve your internet speeds. A VPN prevents your ISP from knowing what you get up to online, after all, which can stop them from tracking your activity and throttling your bandwidth. As a result, you'll finally enjoy unrestricted internet speeds!

Gamers will require internet speeds of at least 10 Mbps – and you should always check your internet connection speeds without a VPN first to figure out if a VPN will be a suitable solution. The higher your benchmark speeds without a VPN, the more confident you can feel about using a gaming VPN.

Will a VPN improve my ping?

This is not an exact science and (unlike many websites) we don't like to make any promises regarding ping times and VPN use.

The fact is, many gamers swear by VPNs to improve their ping, and connecting to a VPN server that is close to the gaming server (or between you and the gaming server geographically) can lead to improved ping. If you are having ping issues, we recommend trialing a VPN by using its money-back guarantee.

This is the only way to find out if a VPN works with your specific circ*mstances, with the games you play, and all without risking any of your money.

Tips for reducing VPN ping

In this section, we'll take a look at a few helpful tips that may help to reduce your ping when using a VPN.

Encryption protocols

Some VPN encryption protocols are faster than others. When gaming, it's a good idea to use a protocol that provides the best speeds possible – as well as robust security.

If you're a privacy-conscious gamer who doesn't want to compromise on speed, we'd recommend OpenVPN UDP. Alternatively, you can try IKEv2, which is a secure protocol that's known to be incredibly fast. Many VPNs are now introducing WireGuard, too, which is building a reputation for blistering speeds!

At the end of the day, it is a good idea to test each of the VPN protocols available with your VPN to see which performs best. So go ahead and play around with the settings to see what works for you.

Connect to a VPN server that is closer

By connecting to a VPN server that is closer to you or closer to the gaming server, you can improve your connection speeds and ping. If you need a server in the US, consider whether an East or West coast server is closer to your home country. Every second counts, so always choose a server that is closer to you. You should also try testing a few different servers to see if one works out better for you.

Pro Tip Always test out multiple servers, because some are bound to be faster than others. Servers can also slow down slightly if a lot of people are using them. Make the most of your VPNs selection of servers and hop to another one that's nearby if the speeds you're experiencing are less than stellar.

How to unblock games with a VPN

If you're unable to play games in school or at work, it's probably because the local network administrator has blocked them. Employers and schools often block games like Fortnite, Minecraft, PUBG, and many others. They do this to keep people productive, and to prevent them from spending their time gaming when they should be concentrating on their studies or work.

A VPN encrypts your data and tunnels it through the local network without allowing it to be analyzed. This prevents the local network administrator from knowing what you're doing online. VPNs also temporarily change your IP address, which fools the sites you visit into thinking that you're located elsewhere, like where there are no network restrictions! As a result, your VPN will allow you to access any websites, games, and online services that might otherwise be blocked.

The great thing about a VPN is that its encryption prevents anybody from knowing that you're bypassing the blocks – so you can play games without your boss or teacher ever finding out.

VPNs can also be used to bypass country-based restrictions so you can play games that are unable within your region.

To use a VPN to bypass network blocks, all you need to do is purchase a subscription, install the VPN, and connect to a VPN server in your own country. As soon as you do, you will be able to access the game as if you were at home.

How to save money on games with a VPN

Games will cost a different amount depending on where you live. Economies all over the world differ, and game companies charge whatever they feel that people can afford in those locations. In addition, local exchange rates and sales taxes can affect the price of a game.

With a VPN, you can pretend to be in a different country. You'll then be able to take advantage of international game prices. To do so, connect to a VPN server in a different country and browse online game markets to see the differing costs of brand new AAA releases or older games that may be on sale.

Useful Guides Best Nintendo Switch VPNs in 2024 – Secure your account and access games from abroad 5 Best PS5 VPN Services - How to Set up a VPN on PS5? Best VPNs for PC Gaming – Should you use one? Why do I need to use a VPN for gaming? Best VPNs for Xbox Series X and S

Where can I find cheaper games online?

Alongside Steam and the Epic Store, individual publishers have established their own platforms on PC, with EA's Origin, Ubisoft's Ubisoft Connect, and Blizzard Activision's Battle.net. In fact, it's become more common for game developers like Taleworlds, Mojang, and Cloud Imperium to self-publish, releasing games directly on their website. And let's not forget console powerhouses like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Besides these online marketplaces, you can also save money on games by checking out the following online game retailers:

With so many options available, we recommend shopping around and testing a few different countries with your VPN. That way you have a much better chance of getting the best possible price.

What games can I get a discount on?

If you're wondering about the kinds of deals you can scoop with a VPN, we've included a few examples below. Your best bet is to look for each specific title you're interested in by spoofing your location to similar countries to the ones in our example (or anywhere else where you believe games could be cheaper). You will find cheaper prices with any of the major platforms listed above by pretending to be in a different place.

Please Note Regional pricing fluctuates based on differing economies, the internal workings of the video game industry, and sales. For this reason, you might find some price discrepancies. The prices shown below were true at the time of writing but may have changed since.

Game Store UK Price (£ – $) US Price ($) European Price (€ – $) Cheapest option Death Stranding PlayStation Store $71.76 $59.99 $77.51 $59.78 (Hong Kong) The Outer Worlds Microsoft Store $65.24 $59.99 $66.43 $59.90 (Hong Kong) Fire Emblem: Three Houses Nintendo eShop $65.24 $59.99 $66.43 $54.80 (Hong Kong) Untitled Goose Game Epic Games Store $20.87 $19.99 $17.71 $4.99 (Argentina) Rainbow Six Siege Steam $22.15 $19.99 $22.14 $11.68

(Argentina) Middle-earth: Shadow of War Steam $45.66 $49.99 $44.28 $10.85 (Argentina) Injustice 2 Steam $52.19 $49.99 $55.36 $14.48 (Argentina) Spyro Reignited Steam $45.66 $39.99 $44.28 $16.68 (Argentina) Lethal League Blaze Steam $23.48 $19.99 $22.14 $3.76 (Argentina) RimWorld Steam $36.27 $34.99 $33.21 $6.51 (Argentina) Call of Cthulhu Steam $45.66 $39.99 $44.28 $21.70 (Argentina) Red Dead Redemption (PS4/PS5) PlayStation Store $78.29 $59.99 $77.51 $59.78 (Hong Kong) Red Dead Redemption (Xbox One) Microsoft Store $78.29 $59.99 $77.51 $25 (Argentina) Madden 19 PlayStation Store $58.71 $39.99 $55.36 $17.16 (Indonesia) Battlefield V Microsoft Store $58.71 $39.99 $55.36 $38.36 (Argentina) Overwatch Legendary Edition Microsoft Store $76.33 $59.99 $66.43 $38.73 (Turkey) Fifa 20 (PS4/PS5) PlayStation Store $78.56 $59.99 $66.63 $53.92 (Hong Kong) Fifa 20 (Xbox One) Microsoft Store $78.56 $59.99 $66.63 $55.70 (India) Fallout 76 (Xbox One) Microsoft Store $45.66 $39.99 $44.29 $15.45 (Argentina) Spider-Man PlayStation Store $45.66 $39.99 $44.28 $39.34 (Hong Kong) Devil May Cry 5 Steam $58.71 $59.99 $66.43 $27.43 (Argentina) Metro Exodus PlayStation Store $71.76 $59.99 $77.51 $52.01 (Hong Kong) Resident Evil 2 Remake Steam $58.71 $59.99 66.43 $20.52 (Argentina) Far Cry New Dawn Steam $49.58 $39.99 $49.82 $33.34 (Argentina) Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4/5) PlayStation Store $71.76 $59.99 $77.51 $59.78 (Hong Kong) Kingdom of Hearts 3 (Xbox One) Microsoft Store $71.76 $59.99 $77.51 $24.35 (Argentina)

How much can I save?

In the table above, you can see that it's possible to save as much as $57 on some games with a VPN! A VPN is an excellent way to save hundreds of dollars all year round – particularly if you buy a lot of games.

You can compare game prices for various PS4 and PS5 game stores around the globe – by clicking here! To compare Xbox stores from around the world – check this link.

Buying games at cheaper rates is easy and convenient with a VPN! All you need to do is connect to a VPN server in a foreign country. If a valid local payment method is required, you can get one by following our guide for virtual card services.

How to install and use a VPN for gaming on console and PC

Installing your VPN depends on whether you game on a PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. By far the easiest to set up is a VPN for gaming on PC. But, setting up a VPN on a console isn't too taxing and only takes around 15-minutes of initial setup.

Setting up a VPN for gaming on a PC

This is as simple as:

Pick the best VPN for gaming from our recommendations above Subscribe to the service using the links we've provided Install the software on your PC Pick a server and connect

That's it! You're connected and can start using your VPN with your favorite games and gaming marketplaces.

Setting up a VPN for gaming on a console

This is where things get a little more tricky, but it's certainly possible. When setting up a VPN to use with a gaming console, you have two options:

Connect your console to the internet via a desktop computer or laptop that is running your chosen VPN. You can achieve this by connecting an Ethernet cable from your console to the PC. Install a VPN on your router (or buy a flashed router ) so that every device in your home (including your games consoles) is automatically connected to the VPN server of your choice.

Fortunately, we can show you how to get up and running on any console, step-by-step. Simply check out the guides linked below.

How to set up a VPN on PS4

How to set up a VPN on Xbox One

How to set up a VPN on Nintendo Switch

Which option do we recommend?

For console users, a VPN router is always the best solution for playing games through a VPN. But, a VPN router can also benefit PC gamers by eliminating the need to install and run a VPN on your PC. This, in turn, reduces some strain on your CPU – which will leave more power for rendering graphics.

What is a VPN router?

A VPN router is a router that has a VPN installed directly onto it. This means that every device on your network will automatically be protected by the VPN. This comes in especially handy for connecting devices like games consoles to a VPN server, as well as other gadgets that aren't directly compatible with VPN apps. To find out more, check out our VPN routers guide.

Can I get a free VPN for gaming?

No, unfortunately, reliable free VPN services are typically limited in what they can offer users. When it comes to gaming, particularly online, good connection speeds are essential to a lag-free experience. It's highly unlikely that any free VPN service will have the resources available to invest in a robust enough server network to support the speeds needed for gaming online. Those that do primarily use their free offering as more of a limited demo, with reduced speeds and server choice, to try and entice you into upgrading to a premium subscription.

Can I get a VPN for gaming on mobile?

Absolutely! Whether you want to access specific games on the Google Play Store or Apple Store that aren't available in your country, want to play on foreign game servers by appearing to live in a different location, or simply want to purchase a game a cheaper price – a gaming VPN can help. For example, some players use a VPN to access a different Mobile Legends server IP address. Check out our Android VPN and iPhone VPN guides for more details about using a VPN on your mobile.

FAQs

We've done our best to explain everything you need to know about gaming with a VPN in the article above. If you still have questions, don't worry! We've put together a FAQ section to tie up those loose ends.

Conclusion

Now that you're fully armed with all the information you need to know about gaming VPNs, let's review our top picks: