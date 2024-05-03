The Best Gaming VPN in 2024: Our 5 Top-Level Picks (2024)

Click here for a summary of the article. Quick Overview: The Best VPNs for Gaming Using a VPN while gaming can ensure a lag-free and secure experience. It can also get you great deals on new games, circumvent IP bans, prevent ISP throttling, and protect you from DDoS attacks. After thoroughly testing 15+ VPN providers, we found that these are the best gaming VPNs: NordVPN : The best gaming VPN with the fastest speeds CyberGhost : VPN for online games with dedicated gaming servers Surfshark : Affordable online gaming VPN PIA : VPN for gaming with top-notch security ExpressVPN : Best VPN for console gamers All of these options are great picks, but NordVPN is by far the best. It performed really well in our speed tests and offered us a lag-free gaming experience. NordVPN Deal Save big with up to 58% off a two-year subscription! Visit NordVPN If you want to learn more about why we picked these VPNs, and how to find the best gaming VPN for you, read the article below.

Using a VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your personal data online, but it can also be a great tool to enhance your gaming experience. It can change your IP address and give you access to region-restricted games. A VPN can also protect you from DDoS attacks and other online threats, which makes it an invaluable tool for gamers.

Not to mention, it can help block ISP throttling and thus reduce ping, as well as get you around IP bans.

These days, it seems that everyone’s trying to sell you a VPN. So how can you pick a provider that will be truly useful? We tested 15+ VPNs to find the best gaming VPN for you, and we highly recommend using NordVPN because of its fast speeds, reliable servers, and top-notch encryption.

Get NordVPN Now for the Best Gaming Experience

The Best Gaming VPNs

If you want to stay safe and anonymous while playing your favorite online game without lag, here are your top picks for the best VPN for online gaming.

Editor’s Pick VPN Servers 5000+ 5000+ 3000-5000 Thousands Thousands Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, WireGuard, L2TP/IPsec OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPsec, Lightway Money-back guarantee Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 45 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Compatibilities Price $ 3.09 $ 2.03 $ 2.49 $ 1.98 $ 8.32 Visit NordVPN Visit CyberGhost Visit Surfshark Visit Private Internet Access (PIA) Visit ExpressVPN

Let’s check out each of the above VPN providers in more detail.

1. NordVPN: The best gaming VPN with the fastest speeds

What We Like: Fast and reliable servers

Large server network to access great deals on games

Meshnet technology allows you to play via LAN with anyone

AES-256 encryption for enhanced security

Protection against malware

IKEv2, NordLynx, and OpenVPN security protocols What We Don't Like: Limited multi-language support

NordVPN is the best VPN for gaming that money can buy. During our NordVPN review, it got the best speed test results out of dozens of other VPN providers. On nearby servers, we maintained over 96% of our base connection speed, making this the fastest gaming VPN we have tested.

So with a decent internet connection, we could easily play competitive multiplayer games like Fortnite, Warzone, and CS:GO. NordVPN is also our best Overwatch VPN, and we highly recommend it for avid fans of this game.

But that’s not all. NordVPN’s large server network helped us to easily access online game stores from other countries. For example, the Turkish and Argentinian Steam libraries are known for offering amazing titles, even new releases, at a fraction of the cost in most other countries, so they are definitely worth visiting.

This reputable VPN provider also has top-notch encryption to protect your personal data while online and a Threat Protection feature that prevents malicious software like spyware from infecting your device. These are also some factors that are essential when considering the best VPN for online gaming.

NordVPN also offers Meshnet technology, a way for you and your friends to simulate a LAN network, even if you’re far away from each other. And they don’t even need a NordVPN subscription. You can set it all up from your computer. All of these great features come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try NordVPN risk-free.

Try Everything NordVPN Has to Offer Free for 30 Days

2. CyberGhost: VPN with dedicated gaming servers for lag-free play sessions

Another VPN provider we recommend in our best gaming VPN list is CyberGhost, which also had terrific scores during our speed tests. We maintained a ping of as little as 89ms on servers from a different continent. This makes it one of the best-performing premium VPNs on the market.

You might not be able to play multiplayer FPS games at a competitive level while connected to a CyberGhost server in a different region, but you’ll certainly be able to play a lot of other games without worrying about lag.

Another feature that we found impressive with CyberGhost was its dedicated gaming servers for specific games, like Valorant and CS:GO. By connecting to these servers, we had no problem playing these games anonymously.

With its fast and reliable servers, you can use CyberGhost for a lot of other things too. You can circumvent IP bans, get great deals on online game stores, avoid ISP throttling, and even play your favorite games in better regions. If you’d like to learn more about this VPN, you can read our detailed CyberGhost review.

To get started right away with CyberGhost’s dedicated gaming servers, just click the button below. Keep in mind that you get a 45-day money-back guarantee when you subscribe to CyberGhost, which is one of the longest free trials a premium VPN has ever offered.

Try CyberGhost’s Dedicated Gaming Servers Now

3. Surfshark: Affordable gaming VPN

What We Like: Decent connection speeds (at least on nearby servers)

Affordable subscription plans

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Can get around IP bans and ISP throttling

OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard protocols What We Don't Like: Gamers may experience some latency with graphic-intensive games

Surfshark might not be as fast as NordVPN or CyberGhost, but it’s still a strong contender in our best gaming VPN list. During our Surfshark review, we maintained as much as 95% of our initial connection speed. But on faraway servers, we did experience high ping, as much as 182 ms. So if you want to switch regions on fast-paced shooters like Overwatch 2, Surfshark is not our top pick.

However, Surfshark does offer a feature that other premium VPNs do not: unlimited simultaneous connections. This way, you and your family can use Surfshark at the same time on as many devices as you want.

This VPN provider also effectively protected us from DDoS attacks and doxxing by hiding our IP address. We were also able to get around IP blocks in games like Fortnite and Minecraft. When your IP address is not visible to your internet service provider, this stops ISP throttling and can even give you access to great gaming deals on platforms like Steam.

Best of all – Surfshark is one of the most affordable VPNs on the market. Plus, it’s one of the few premium VPN providers that offer a seven-day free trial as long as you sign up from a mobile device.

Play Your Favorite Games in All Your Devices With Surfshark

4. Private Internet Access: VPN for gaming with robust security

What We Like: Great internet connection speeds

AES-256 encryption to protect your online data

Kill switch to prevent IP leaks

User-friendly interface

OpenVPN, WireGuard, L2TP/IPsec, and PPTP security protocols What We Don't Like: Some servers may not offer decent speeds for gaming

Are you worried about being the victim of a DDoS attack while gaming? Then Private Internet Access (PIA) is the right gaming VPN for you. PIA’s high-grade security infrastructure uses multiple security protocols to keep your connection safe. It effectively changed our IP address and made us anonymous while gaming online.

To further enhance your online safety PIA also provides a kill switch. When we enabled this feature, PIA cut off our connection to the internet and prevented our IP address and other sensitive data from leaking online. You can read all about our experience with this service through our extensive PIA review.

This VPN provider is also one of the best VPNs for Minecraft. PIA’s security suite effectively kept us anonymous when we joined Minecraft servers, a random Discord, or private gaming lobbies.

Not to mention, you can use this gaming VPN to circumvent IP bans, stop ISP throttling, and access better regions, and you can do this absolutely free for 30 days through its money-back guarantee.

Bypass IP Bans With PIA

5. ExpressVPN: The best VPN for gaming consoles

What We Like: Easy installation on routers (perfect for console gamers)

Fast connection speeds

Trustworthy servers

Enhanced encryption to stop ISP throttling

Lightway, OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPsec protocols What We Don't Like: Gamers may experience occasional spikes in ping

ExpressVPN is an all-around great choice for gamers. Like Surfshark, the speed test results we got during our ExpressVPN review weren’t ideal on servers from different continents, so it’s not the best gaming VPN for switching regions in fast-paced multiplayer games. But if you’re a console player, you may be impressed with what ExpressVPN has to offer.

We found that ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs for PS4 and PS5, as it was very easy for us to install on our router because of its dedicated firmware. If you play games on your console, that’s something you’ll have to do. There’s no way to install a VPN directly on a PlayStation or Xbox device. You’ll need to set it up on your router. And while you can do that with other VPNs as well, ExpressVPN is the best at it.

Moreover, during our ExpressVPN testing circuit, we discovered that it could effectively protect our online anonymity, get us around IP bans, and stop our ISP from slowing down our internet connection.

Granted, ExpressVPN is pricier than many other gaming VPNs. But in return, you get high speeds and the easiest installation on routers. You can always try it out first, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Install ExpressVPN on Your Router Today

How We Chose the Best Gaming VPN

We tested dozens of providers and settled on the top five best VPNs for gaming based on criteria that matter most to gamers. Here’s what we focused on:

High speed and stability

Most gamers will value the speed and stability of VPN servers. This is essential for online multiplayer games since you’ll experience very high ping with a weak VPN connection. A higher ping could cause lag, which is very annoying when you’re playing a competitive online game. That is why we chose VPN providers that will give you the lowest ping.

Moreover, when playing games online, make sure your internet connection doesn’t suffer too much when you use a server located outside of your country. Try to connect to a server in a country closer to you. The further a server, the slower your connection will be.

Online security

Not all VPNs are equally safe. A trustworthy gaming VPN will encrypt your online data and send it through a protected tunnel. This means your activities won’t be visible to others, including hackers, your ISP, and the government. In addition, your IP address will be hidden, meaning your location is safe and won’t be revealed online.

When you connect to a random Minecraft server, Discord, or private lobby, your IP address is visible to the creators of said servers. So that’s why it’s crucial to protect your activity with a VPN that has a strong security infrastructure.

Unblocking abilities

Some games still have different release dates based on the region you’re in. Other times, certain games might be geographically restricted due to censorship by local authorities. Not to mention, Steam sales are different all across the globe. In such cases, a gaming VPN can help you unblock access and play games that you might otherwise not be able to.

Most good VPN providers have servers in a large number of countries. By connecting to a server outside your own country, you’ll bypass any online restrictions that your geographical location imposes. You could access the internet as though you were in that country.

Keep in Mind: Using a gaming VPN might be against the terms and conditions of games you play or platforms you visit. Make sure you respect the terms and conditions you agree to.

Duration of the money-back guarantee

Most VPN providers have a test period or money-back guarantee that allows you to test their services before committing to a subscription. We would advise you to use this trial period, especially when looking for the best VPN for online gaming. You can try out a VPN this way and even perform some VPN tests to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth.

If you notice that the gaming VPN you’ve chosen isn’t performing as well as you want, don’t hesitate to cancel your subscription and try another one.

How to Set Up a VPN on Your Gaming PC

It’s easy to install a VPN on your PC. Whether you use a desktop computer, laptop, or some other device, a VPN will be able to protect you in just a couple of minutes. The easiest way to install a VPN on your computer is to download the program from the VPN service’s official website.

Follow these steps to install a VPN on your laptop or desktop computer:

Go to the official website of your gaming VPN and create an account. We recommend NordVPN because of its robust security and super-fast servers. Download the VPN software from the official website. NordVPN is compatible with a lot of operating systems, including Windows. Install the VPN software by following the steps described in the installation wizard. Log in to the VPN software with the account you’ve created in Step 1. Choose the VPN server you wish to use. If you don’t want to unblock a particular game, choose the server that’s closest to you. This will give you the least lag while gaming. Turn on the VPN and start gaming as you usually would. You’re now protected by the VPN.

How to Set Up a VPN on Your Console

If you want to change your console’s IP address with a VPN, the process is a bit more complicated. PlayStation and Xbox consoles don’t natively support VPN services, so you’ll need to install the VPN on your router and then connect your gaming console to that router. Here’s how to do it:

Subscribe to a VPN provider. We recommend ExpressVPN , but any VPN can work with this guide. Install DD-WRT on your router. This firmware will let you install other apps on the device. Make sure your router is compatible with DD-WRT first. Log into your router’s web GUI. You can access this web GUI by typing your entry gateway’s IP address in any browser. It’s usually “192.168.1.1,” but it may be different on your router. Flash DD-WRT on your router via the web GUI. Enable OpenVPN in the Services tab of DD-WRT. Fill in the details of your provider.

This process can seem daunting, so if you’re feeling stumped, read our detailed guide on how to install a VPN on a router for more details. If you don’t want to bother, you can also buy a pre-flashed router like the ASUS RT-AX86U with NordVPN. This router comes with NordVPN already installed on it, so you just need to plug it in and start playing!

Get ASUS RT-AX86U With NordVPN

And don’t forget you can also install a VPN on other devices, like your Android and iPhone.

Best Locations for Gaming

Depending on the game you are playing, there are specific locations you can choose that will give you higher speeds and low ping. Ideally, to get the best speed while you are using a VPN, you should opt for a server that is closest to you.

In the table below, we give you an overview of the most popular games and the best server locations that will most likely give you an uninterrupted streaming experience.

Game Best server locations to use Apex UK, Japan, US, Belgium, Australia, Germany Minecraft US, France, UK Overwatch 2 Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, London, Paris, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Chicago, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, Kansas City, Seattle Warzone Singapore, US, Egypt League of Legends US, Brazil, Southeast Asia, South Korea, China CS:GO US, Brazil, Poland, Singapore

VPNs to Avoid for Gaming

If you don’t want to pay extra for a VPN, you might be tempted to make do with a free gaming VPN. Unfortunately, free VPNs are not a wise choice if you’re looking for the best gaming VPN. Free VPNs have hard speed and data caps, which make it impossible to play games online without lag.

Not to mention, most of them play loose with your data, and their IPs are frequently blocked.

However, apart from free VPNs, there are several paid VPN providers it would be best to avoid. We outline some of them in the table below.

VPN Provider Why You Should Avoid It Hola VPN Not a VPN service, and it keeps your online information. Radmin VPN Virtual LAN that saves some of your data. Betternet VPN Inconsistent speeds, which can lead to lag spikes. BeetVPN Server speeds are too slow, and its data practices are not transparent to users.

Use the Best VPN for Gaming

If you’re looking for a reliable and trustworthy VPN service for online gaming, we recommend NordVPN. It’s the fastest VPN provider, based on our experience. It also has a user-friendly interface, can help you get rid of IP bans, and avoid ISP throttling. For us, NordVPN is definitely the best gaming VPN on the market right now.

Have a Great Gaming Experience With NordVPN Today

If you’re looking for something cheaper, CyberGhost is a good alternative to NordVPN, even though it may not be the fastest gaming VPN. But if you want the guarantee of high internet connection speed, reliable servers, large coverage, and great protection, stick to NordVPN.

Want to know more about gaming VPNs? Check out our articles below:

The Fastest Gaming VPN: Secure VPNs That Don’t Lag

Best VPN for Diablo 4: Protect Yourself From DDoS Attacks

The Best VPNs for Warzone: Find Easy Lobbies

The Best VPNs for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The Best VPN for Gaming: Frequently Asked Questions Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about VPNs and gaming. Just click a question to see the answer. What is the best gaming VPN? The best VPN for gaming is NordVPN. According to our NordVPN tests, this provider is the most reliable and offers high speeds that will barely affect your gaming experience. You’ll play with a low ping, and be able to unlock games from other countries. Which free VPN is best for gaming? Unfortunately, most free VPNs won’t be fast enough to use while gaming because free VPNs tend to have a lot of users on few servers. This means you’ll experience a high ping and lots of lag while gaming. It’s better to use a cheap VPN instead, like Surfshark. Is a VPN good for gaming? Yes, it is good to use a VPN while gaming because: A VPN will protect you against DDoS attacks and other online dangers you might encounter while you’re gaming.

Some games can’t be played everywhere in the world, usually because of censorship.

A VPN can help you get around an IP ban.

The best gaming VPNs can help you play your favorite multiplayer titles in more competitive regions.

You can get access to great deals from online stores in other countries. Is it legal to use a VPN for gaming? Yes, in most countries, VPN usage is legal. However, some countries such as China, Russia, Iran, Iraq, and Turkey, ban VPNs and you may be penalized if caught using one. So, be careful about the local regulations wherever you are. Moreover, some games might block you if they detect that you’re using a VPN, if it’s against their terms and conditions. Does a VPN lower ping? A VPN can lower the ping if you’ve been experiencing lag due to ISP throttling. However, a VPN will always somewhat increase ping because your connection has to go through an extra server. But good VPN providers, like NordVPN, can limit that ping to as little as 5 ms, which is negligible on a strong connection.

Theodor Porutiu Author Senior Journalist Theodor is a content writer passionate about the newest tech developments and content marketing strategies. He likes privacy-friendly software, SEO tools, and when he’s not writing, he’s trying to convince people they should uninstall TikTok.