7 Best VPNs for Xbox Cloud Gaming in 2024: Level Up (2024)

Xbox Cloud Gaming allows gamers to stream and play Xbox on their Xbox console, desktop or laptop computer (Windows and macOS), mobile devices (iOS, Android, and Smart Deck), and smart TV.

Unfortunately, Xbox Cloud gaming isn’t available everywhere around the globe. Not all of the games are available everywhere, and just like any online gaming platform, there is a risk of being SWATTED or doxxed. But, can you use a VPN to both enhance and protect your Xbox Cloud gaming sessions?

How Can a VPN Protect Me When Playing Games on Xbox Cloud?

A VPN encases your internet connection in an impenetrable tunnel of encryption, meaning your online activities are hidden from anyone attempting to monitor your online usage. A VPN also temporarily assigns a fresh IP address to your connected device, hiding your real physical location while making it appear that you’re located in another area of the globe.

A VPN’s ability to temporarily assign a new IP address to a device provides two advantages. First of all, since it hides your real IP address (and IP addresses can be used to determine a user’s geographical location), it makes it difficult for anyone else online to determine your true location. This helps preventSWATTINGanddoxxingwhen you’re playing a multiplayer game or when you’re streaming to Twitch or similar streaming services.

That same new IP address also opens up access to Xbox Cloud gaming, no matter what part of the world you’re actually connecting from. It also opens up access to games and digital content that you might normally not have access to.

In this article, I’ll be taking a close look at the seven best VPNs for Xbox Cloud gamers.

Best VPNs for Xbox Cloud Gaming

These are the seven top VPN providers to protect and enhance your Xbox Cloud gaming sessions.

The top seven providers on this list were ranked according to the following factors:

Compatibility with Xbox Cloud-compatible platforms

Connection speeds

Global server coverage

Online security and privacy features

Customer support

I’ll tell you more about the criteria I used in the testing methodology section later in this article.

The seven best VPNs for Xbox Cloud gamers are:

1. NordVPN

NordVPNis the top VPN for Xbox Cloud gamers, thanks to its comprehensive app support, online protection, and fast connections.

The provider’s global server network is made up of nearly 5,900 servers in 60+ countries around the world, providing access to gaming content in many regions.

All of those servers provide fast connections, well protected with government-grade encryption, an automatickill switch, and IP/DNS leakprevention. The provider also offers advertising and malware blocking on some platforms.

A strict no-logs policy ensures that no one will ever be able to find any logs of your online antics, gaming or otherwise. Meanwhile, the provider has a cryptocurrency subscription payment option, helping to keep your information private.

NordVPN’s owned-and-operated servers keep outside contractors away from customers’ personal information. The provider alsoruns all of its servers solely from volatile RAM, with no data ever being written to a physical hard drive or SSD. This means that all data is automatically and securely wiped from a NordVPN server whenever it is rebooted or powered off.

The provider scored well in connection speed tests and its connections can easily handle gaming, video streaming, and other popular online activities.The provider never calls a halt to the action with data caps or connection throttling.

NordVPN app support includes options for Windows, macOS (with M1/M2 Mac support), iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Linux, and Android TV. Chrome, Edge, and Firefox extensions can be used to protect your browsing sessions.

While the provider only allows up to six simultaneous connections to its servers per account, the provider is compatible with several router makes and models, allowing users to simultaneously protect all of their devices via a single point of access.

NordVPN support options include 24/7 chat, email support, and a searchable support library.

Pros: Gaming-ready connections

Excellent device support

Top-notch online security and privacy

Large global server network

Excellent router support Cons: No downloading- or streaming-optimized servers

Read myfull review of NordVPN.

2. Surfshark

Surfsharkprovides top-notch VPN services at a low price, leaving plenty of money in your bank account for games and content.

The provider currentlyboasts an impressive server count of 3,200+ servers, stationed in 100+ countries around the globe.

Surfshark does a top-notch job of keeping your internet travels undercover, using banking-grade encryption, a kill switch, and IP/DNS leak protection. The provider’s “MultiHop” option routes your internet connection through a pair of servers to provide added encryption and anonymity.

Surfshark’s comprehensive privacy protection includes a no-server-logs policy and a Bitcoin subscription payment option. Also, the provider has joined the growing ranks of VPN providers that run their entire global server network 100% from RAM, writing no data whatsoever to a physical hard drive or SSD. All data is securely wiped whenever Surfshark VPN servers are rebooted or powered down.

The provider never spoils the gaming fun with no bandwidth throttling or daily or monthly data caps on its customers’ usage.

Surfshark’s well-protected connections are easily fast enough to handle your favorite online activities, including online game streaming.

The provider also offers app support for iOS, Android, Android TV, Linux, Windows, macOS (with native Apple silicon support), and Amazon Fire device platforms. Chrome, Edge, and Firefox browser extensions are also available, along with support for select router makes and models.

Surfshark allows its users to connect an unlimited number of devices to their servers.

Customer support options include around-the-clock chat, a support contact form, and a searchable troubleshooting library.

Pros: Fast, gaming-capable connections

Most countries on this list

Bargain-priced long-term subscription options

No limit on simultaneous connections Cons: One-month subscription price is a bit expensive

Read myfull review of Surfshark.

3. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPNis admittedly the most expensive VPN on this list. However, it offers an excellent return on investment.

The provider boasts 3,000+ servers in 94+ countries around the globe, providingreliable access to geo-fenced content around much of the world.

ExpressVPN uses government-grade encryption, kill switch protection, and IP/DNS leak prevention to keep your online activities incognito. A handy split-tunneling feature allows users to specify which apps will use the service’s encrypted tunnel.

The provider’s no-server-logs policy means there are no records of your online travels to be found. It also accepts Bitcoin to keep your subscription payment info private.

The provider was one of the first VPN services to run all of its server operations 100% from volatile RAM, with no data ever being written to a physical hard drive or SSD. This means that whenever an ExpressVPN server is rebooted or powered down, all information is securely wiped clean.

The provider’s well-protected connections are also quite fast, easily handling any popular online activity. It never imposes data caps or bandwidth throttling on its customers’ VPN usage.

Amazon Fire, Android, Android TV, iOS, Windows, macOS (with native M1/M2 Mac support), Chromebook, and Linux app options are available.Brave, Vivaldi, Chrome, Edge, and Firefox browser extensions are available. The provider also offers top-notch router support, supporting a large number of routers and providing custom firmware for select routers.

Up to five devices can be simultaneously connected on a single monthly account, while long-term subscribers can connect up to eight devices at once.

Customer support features include always-available chat, email support, a trouble ticket tracking system, and a searchable support library.

Pros: Comprehensive security and privacy protection

Supports most popular devices

Fast, reliable access to geo-blocked content

Impressive global server network Cons: Most expensive subscriptions on this list

Concurrent connections limit is a bit lacking

Read myfull review of ExpressVPN.

4. CyberGhost

CyberGhost’sservices are a great option for first-time VPN users or Xbox Cloud gamers looking for easy-to-use VPN protection.

The provider boasts over 9,500+ servers in its global server network that covers 100+ countries around the globe.CyberGhost’s server options also include optimized connections for streaming and downloads.

CyberGhost protects its customers’ connections with banking-grade encryption, IP/DNS leak prevention, and kill switch protection. The provider can block ads and trackers, and the service can also force websites to serve HTTPS versions of their pages if they are available.

The provider’s strict no-server-logs policy and cryptocurrency subscription payment option help to keep things private.

CyberGhost’s servers provide super-fast connections, easily handling streaming, gaming, and any other popular online activities.Data caps and bandwidth throttling never ruin your online fun.

CyberGhost’s easy-to-use app offerings include options for Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, and Amazon Fire device platforms.ChromeandFirefoxextensions protect your browsing sessions, while comprehensive router features protect all of your connected devices while they’re connected to your home or business WiFi network.

Up to seven devices can be simultaneously connected to CyberGhost’s VPN network by a single user.

CyberGhost’s customer support options include 24/7 live chat, email support, a trouble ticket system, and a searchable support database.

Pros: Fast, private connections

Easy-to-use apps

Large global server network

Pros: Fast, private connections

Easy-to-use apps

Large global server network

Streaming- and downloading-optimized servers Cons: Lacks router apps or router firmware

Has issues connecting in some overly restrictive countries

Has issues connecting in some overly restrictive countries

Read myfull review of CyberGhost.

5. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access (PIA)boasts 3,300+ servers. The provider’s global server network delivers reliable access to geo-controlled content in the 91+ countries it serves.

All PIA-provided connections are protected by military-grade encryption, a handy kill switch, and IP/DNS leak protection. The provider also offers blocking of ads, trackers, malware, and malicious websites.

PIA servers are run user log-free, leaving no evidence behind of your online activities. A Bitcoin subscription payment option keeps your payment information undercover, especially when you sign up with a disposable email address.

PIA has also joined the ever-growing roster of VPN providers who run their servers only from RAM. This ensures that all data is automatically wiped when one of the provider’s servers is rebooted or powered down.

Native app support includes options for Android, Android TV, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Linux device platforms. Chrome, Opera, and Firefox browser extensions are also available. PIA also works with select router makes and models.

PIA customers can simultaneously connect as many devices as they’d like to the provider’s servers.

The provider’s connection speeds are the second-slowest on this list. That said, the provider’s connections can easily handle your favorite online pastimes. Data caps or bandwidth throttling worries are nowhere to be found when using PIA.

PIA support department offers a live chat option, a trouble ticket system, and a searchable support library.

Pros: Servers in 91+ countries

Comprehensive device support

Excellent connection protection

Run their servers only from RAM Cons: No streaming servers

Has issues in overly restrictive countries

Read myfull review of Private Internet Access.

6. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN’sserver count stands at just a bit more than 200 servers, the lowest number on this list. The servers are spread a bit thinly among 63+ countries. That said, the server network provides reliable access to content in the areas it serves.

The provider was also less than spectacular when it came to the download speeds department. While the provider’s connections aren’t blazingly fast, they can handle most popular online activities. Plus,PrivateVPN never spoils the fun with data caps or bandwidth throttling.

All PrivateVPN connections are well-protected with banking-grade encryption, IP/DNS leak protection, and more.A proprietary “Stealth VPN” feature hides users’ VPN traffic undercover by making it appear as normal browser activity.

The provider’s strictno-server logs policyensures that it keeps no records of your online antics. Its cryptocurrency payment option helps to keep your payment information undercover.

PrivateVPN’s app support is limited to Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. Some versions of Linux and select routers can be manually configured to work with PrivateVPN. Unfortunately, browser extensions do not make the scene.

Up to 10 devices can be simultaneously connected to PrivateVPN’s server network.

PrivateVPN’s support options include agent chat, a support request form, and an FAQ page.

Pros: “Stealth VPN” keeps your VPN usage hidden

Reliable access to content in 63+ countries

Comprehensive security and privacy Cons: Server count is low

App support could be better

Read myfull review of PrivateVPN.

7. Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN’sglobal server network is made up of over 1,000 servers, stationed in 49+ countries. While the network is far from the largest on this list, it reliably provides access to geo-fenced content in the countries it covers.

The provider’s blazingly fast connections make it a good choice forgamingfans. It also never spoils a battle by imposing daily or monthly data caps or bandwidth throttling on its customers’ usage.

All Atlas VPN connections are well-protected by government-grade encryption, a kill switch, and IP/DNS leak prevention.The provider also offers a “Safebrowse” feature that blocks both online perils and irritating ads.

All of the provider’s servers are run totally free of user logs, so there is no evidence of your online antics to be had. A cryptocurrency option helps protect your payment information.

Atlas offers comprehensive app support, with offerings forAndroid, Android TV, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, and Amazon Fire TV platforms. Browser extensions and router support are currently unavailable.

Customers can easily protect all of their devices at once, due to the provider’s unlimited server connections policy.

Live chat is limited to paying subscribers. However, all customers have access to the provider’s contact form, email support, and support/troubleshooting library.

Pros: No limit on server connections

Comprehensive online security and privacy

Blazingly-fast connections Cons: Live chat is for paying customers only

No browser or router support

Read myfull review of Atlas VPN

Our Methodology for Assessing VPNs for Xbox Cloud Gaming

There are several factors to keep in mind when you’re deciding on a VPN to protect and enhance your Xbox Cloud gaming.

The following is a list of the most important features I consider when deciding on which VPNs to recommend for this article:

Connection speeds: A fast connection makes almost all of your online activities better (except for paying bills and filing income taxes, nothing helps that). The VPNs I included on my list performed well in my download speed tests.

A makes almost all of your online activities better (except for paying bills and filing income taxes, nothing helps that). The VPNs I included on my list performed well in my download speed tests. Global server network: The larger a provider’s global server network, the better access it provides to geo-blocked content around the globe. Also, providers earn bonus points if they have multiple servers in each country, as it helps prevent any single server from being overloaded by too many users at once.

The larger a provider’s global server network, the better access it provides to geo-blocked content around the globe. Also, providers earn bonus points if they have multiple servers in each country, as it helps prevent any single server from being overloaded by too many users at once. Value: A VPN’s true value can best be determined by comparing its asking price to its features and performance. Every VPN I included on my list offers an excellent return on investment.

A VPN’s true value can best be determined by comparing its asking price to its features and performance. Every VPN I included on my list offers an excellent return on investment. Ease of use: A VPN should offer intuitive apps for as many popular device platforms as possible. Each VPN on this list offers apps for popular devices.

A VPN should offer intuitive apps for as many popular device platforms as possible. Each VPN on this list offers apps for popular devices. Security and privacy: A VPN should keep your internet activities undercover, by using (at the very least) government-grade encryption, a kill switch, and DNS/IP leak protection. A strict no-logs policy is also a must-have.

A VPN should keep your internet activities undercover, by using (at the very least) government-grade encryption, a kill switch, and DNS/IP leak protection. A strict no-logs policy is also a must-have. Streaming:Streaming is one of the most popular online pastimes today. This means it is important for VPNs to offer access to popular streaming sites, including Amazon Prime , Netflix , Hulu , BBC iPlayer, and other popular services.

The features listed above do not include everything that I considered during my comprehensiveVPN testing methodology. This data-driven approach provides a full understanding of the VPNs and the services they offer. This empowers my readers with the knowledge they need to determine which VPN is a good fit for their needs.

How to Use a VPN To Protect Your Xbox Cloud Gaming

Using a VPN to protect and enhance your Xbox Cloud gaming is easy and requires just a few steps:

Subscribe to a VPN provider. ( NordVPN is my top choice.) Install the VPN’s app(s) on your Xbox Cloud gaming-compatible device(s) or on your router. Connect to the VPN provider’s network. Select a VPN server located in another country to access geo-controlled content located in that country. If you’re simply looking to keep your Xbox Cloud gaming secure, connect to a server stationed in your own country. If your provider has a “fastest server” or a similar option, try that to connect quickly and receive the best connection speeds. Enjoy your newly secured Xbox Cloud gaming!

Why Not Use a Free VPN With Xbox Cloud Gaming?

You can likely find afree VPNthat will work with Xbox Cloud gaming, but I can almost guarantee that you’re going to be disappointed with the experience.

First of all, you’ll find that free VPNs don’t offer router compatibility, meaning if the freebie VPN doesn’t offer an app for your favorite Xbox Cloud gaming device, you’re out of luck when it comes to playing your favorite games.

You’ll also likely find that you have a limited number of server locations to select from, and that’s if you’re even allowed to select a server and don’t just have one automatically selected for you.

Once you’re connected to the free VPN’s servers, you’ll likely find that your connection speeds have plunged to non-gamable speeds. This is because VPN providers preserve most of their available bandwidth for their paying customers, so they throttle their free users’ connections. Oh, and they also usually place daily or monthly data caps on your VPN usage.

You are also putting your privacy at risk when you use free VPNs, as they often pay the bills by monitoring and logging their free users’ online travels and then selling that information to advertisers and anyone else willing to pay for it. Free VPNs have also been found to beinserting unwanted tracking cookies and adsinto their users’ browsing sessions.

I can understand the desire to save a few bucks, but I’d also rather save my money for games and Xbox controllers. But, giving up your online security and privacy protection is not the way to do it.

What Does a VPN Do For Me?

A VPN’s main ability is to keep your online activities hidden from prying eyes, protect you from hackers, and provide access to geo-fenced content on the internet.

A VPN keeps your online travels incognito byencrypting your internet connection, which prevents anyone (like the government, your ISP, or hackers) from monitoring and recording your online activities.

This is especially important when you’reconnected to a public WiFi hotspot.

Public WiFi hotspots are usually unencrypted, and while that makes it easier for everyone to connect to the hotspot, it also makes it easier for hackers to monitor hotspot users’ online activities. This means that they could steal your personal and business information. By using a VPN, you encrypt your internet connection, meaning the bad actors can’t track you.

Here’s hoping your home WiFi network is encrypted. However, while your device-to-router connection is encrypted, your connection from the router to the internet is not. This allows your ISP to see and log your activities. In many countries, ISPs are allowed to track and log their users’ online antics. They can then sell that information to anyone who is willing to pay for it.

Some ISPs have even been caught throttling or blocking a user’s internet connection because they engaged in “unapproved” activities like streaming video from certain sources or sharing files with other users. A VPN’s encryption prevents your ISP from monitoring, logging, or throttling your online activities.

A VPN also provides access to geo-blocked content around the globe, including gaming content. A VPN temporarily assigns a fresh IP address to your connected device. IP addresses can be used to determine your geographic location, meaning a new IP address located in another part of the world can open up access to all sorts of geo-blocked content in that country.

Conclusion

Xbox Cloud gamers are encouraged to take advantage of a VPN’s online security and privacy protections, as well as the improved access to geo-fenced content. NordVPN is my top pick for Xbox Cloud gamers.

While NordVPN helps protect your online activities and your private information, it also provides access to a world of geo-blocked online content.

NordVPN offers app support for your laptop or desktop PC, as well as your other popular Xbox Cloud-compatible devices. Fast, reliable connections are the rule here. NordVPN’s customer support is always here when you need it.

For more information or to purchase a subscription, visit the NordVPN website.

VPN for Xbox Cloud Gaming FAQs

Why Should I Use a VPN for Xbox Cloud Gaming?

A VPN keeps your online activities undercover by encrypting your internet connection. It also hides your true IP address, making it much more difficult for anyone to find your actual location.

Xbox Cloud gamers will also appreciate a VPN’s ability to provide access to gaming content that is normally blocked to users who reside in their country. A VPN’s ability to temporarily assign a fresh VPN address to your devices makes it appear that you’re connecting from another country, opening up access to the content that is usually reserved for gamers in that country.

How Can I Install a VPN on an Xbox?

You cannot install a VPN on an Xbox of any generation. To my knowledge, no VPN provider offers native VPN support for the Xbox. However, you can likely use your VPN provider with your router, which provides VPN protection and enhancement for all of your connected devices, including your Xbox.

