The Best VPN for Xbox Game Pass in 2024 (Compare Prices) (2024)

How to Set Up a VPN for Xbox Game Pass
Step 1
Get PIA VPN — the #1 gaming VPN
Step 2
Connect to one of our 154 server locations
Step 3
Compare regional Xbox Game Pass prices
Can I Use a VPN to Purchase an Xbox Game Pass from a Different Country?
Some VPN users may connect to a server in a different country to purchase a subscription. While we cannot see what you are doing online due to our No Logs Policy, this goes against our terms of service and is not acceptable.
PIA VPN puts your privacy first and we don’t track our users’ activity. That said, you should always comply with relevant laws, including copyright.
Why Use a VPN for Xbox Game Pass?
Compare Prices
Whether you’re researching game pricing trends for a game of your own or looking for a present for your overseas friends, a VPN can come in handy. Being able to change your region on the fly lets you compare game prices across the world. Knowledge is power, after all.
Change your Xbox Location
If Xbox Game Pass doesn’t happen to be available in your country, the fix is actually pretty easy. Connect to a VPN server where it is available, and buy it! Note that you will need a credit card or other payment method from the country in question. A gift card may be able to get around this issue.
Lower Your Ping
The signal between your computer and the game server doesn’t always get there and back as fast as it should. Congested networks and misconfigured ISP servers can all slow your game down. A VPN can lower your ping by creating a more direct connection.
Avoid DDoS Attacks
DDoS attacks are when someone uses a botnet (a ton of connected computers) to contact your home network all at once, clogging up your connection and making it impossible to use your internet. A VPN can help mitigate this problem by masking your IP address.
Avoid ISP Throttling
ISPs can sometimes be weird about what traffic they don’t like. Some will even go so far as to throttle traffic to game servers, or game downloads. This makes installing and updating games take much longer than it should. With VPN encryption, you can get around this easily.
Where Is Xbox Game Pass Available?
Xbox Game Pass for PC is available in over 80 countries, with the console version being available in over 40. Both are largely available in North America, parts of Latin America, India, Australia, parts of Europe, the UK, and Taiwan.
How to Change Your Xbox Game Pass Region
Unless you’ve moved, the first thing you’ll need to do is get a good gaming VPN and connect to a server for the country in question.
On PC, go to the Microsoft Store, select the small world/globe icon to change your language and region.
On your console:
- Sign in to Xbox
- Press the Xbox button
- Select Profile & system > Settings > System > Language & location
- Select your new region from the drop-down list under Location
Can you Use Xbox Game Pass on PC with a VPN?
This is arguably the easiest way to play your games with a VPN. We have a native VPN app for Windows that installs in minutes, and is very easy to use. You can even take advantage of split tunneling so you can play your game in another country, but watch local Netflix, for example.
Why Choose PIA VPN for Xbox Game Pass?
PIA is fast, it’s simple to use, it has a great network and great security, and it’s available just about everywhere that Game Pass is available.
Global Server Network
Our network has server locations in 91 countries, so wherever your favorite game servers are, we probably have VPN servers close by. That helps you get the fastest and most reliable connection possible.
DDoS Attack Protection
PIA helps you avoid DDoS attacks. With all of your traffic routed through our VPN network, attackers can’t see your real IP address. No IP, no direct attacks. You’ll never get kicked out of a game just because someone’s a sore loser.
Fast Speeds
PIA is one of the fastest VPNs, and our NextGen 10-Gbps server network ensures that you never have to worry about download speeds. Get your games and patches downloaded fast, then get back to playing.
ISP Throttling Protection
PIA prevents your ISP from throttling game-specific internet traffic by encrypting everything you do on your PC or console. If your ISP doesn’t know which traffic is game traffic, it can’t selectively slow down your game. No lag = more wins.
Unlimited Data
Having an intense, ranked Halo match interrupted because someone decided you don’t get to have any more data is the worst. PIA implements no data caps whatsoever, so that won’t happen to you. Play as long as you like.
24/7 Customer Support
If you need any help getting your Game Pass titles up and running, our Customer Support team is ready to help. They’re available 24/7 via live chat and email to get you back to gaming.
FAQ
Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s long-term strategy to dominate the video game market. More specifically, it’s an annual subscription that offers several benefits: a rotating library of games you can play without buying them outright (think Netflix for games), discounts on some games and DLCs, deals from Xbox partners, and more.
It supports PC and Xbox games, which you need to download as usual, and the PC version is available in over 80 countries at present. Game Pass for consoles is a bit more limited. Which games you can access is also determined by which country you happen to be in, but you can get PIA VPN to change your virtual location.
If you happen to have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code from Turkey, but don’t happen to be in Turkey at the moment, it’s a simple fix. Just get a good gaming VPN, sign up, and install the app on your computer or phone.
Then, connect to a server in Turkey using the VPN app. Go to the Microsoft Store in your browser and redeem your code; incognito mode is recommended for this step. Barring any acts of God, your account should be activated, and good to go.
While it’s generally recommended to get Game Pass for the country in which you currently reside, you can. Sign up for PIA VPN, install the app, and connect to a VPN server in the country of your choice. You’ll also need to change your region in the Microsoft store itself. That’s the easy part.
The tricky part is that you’ll need a credit card and billing address in the country where you want to buy Game Pass. If you don’t have that, you might be able to get around this restriction with a gift card.
Be sure to carefully read through the Xbox Game Pass terms of service before purchasing a subscription.
This is much easier than changing your Game Pass region. Install PIA VPN and then connect to a VPN server that matches the region for your game code. Go to the Microsoft store in your browser with incognito mode on, and redeem your game code.
Depending on the game, you may still need to use the VPN to actually play it. While Xbox consoles don’t directly support VPNs, PIA supports them! You’ll just need to configure your router or modem to use the VPN servers for the country you want to play in.
Disclaimer: Using PIA VPN for illegal purposes is a violation of our Terms of Service.