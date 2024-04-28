A to Z NS Tablet Uses, Side effects, Precautions - PharmBaba (2024)

A to Z NS Tablet uses, side effects, precautions

Composition Multivitamin, Multimineral, and Lycopene Company Alkem Laboratories Ltd Medicine type Health supplement Prescription required No Route of administration Oral Uses Deficiency of vitamins & minerals Side effects Diarrhea, Stomach upset Precautions Hypersensitivity, Pregnancy, and Breastfeeding

General uses of A to Z NS Tablet

A to Z NS Tablet is a health supplement. It is used to treat and prevent the deficiency of vitamins and minerals caused by poor diet, lack of nutritional intake, and certain illnesses.

It helps in boosting the body’s immune system and helps in fighting diseases.

It also helps in fighting fatigue and boosts energy levels in the body.

Ingredients of A to Z NS Tablet

Ingredients Strength Vitamin A Acetate 350mcg Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) 0.8mg Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) 0.9mg Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide) 12mg Vitamin B5 (Calcium Pantothenate) 3mg Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) 1.5mg Vitamin B9 (Folic Acid) 60mcg Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) 25mg Vitamin E (Tocopherol) 8mg Lycopene 2mg Zinc Oxide 9mg Manganese Chloride 2mg Copper Gluconate 0.9mg Sodium Selenate (Selenium) 30mcg

How does A to Z NS Tablet work? / Mechanism of action

A to Z NS Tablet works by fulfilling the body’s vitamins and minerals requirements and helps in treating and preventing conditions associated with lack of vitamins and minerals.

Benefits of Ingredients of A to Z NS Tablet:

Vitamin A Acetate: Promotes bone development, maintains healthy skin, and eyesight.

Promotes bone development, maintains healthy skin, and eyesight. Vitamin B1: Plays a key role in heart, muscle, and nerve function.

Plays a key role in heart, muscle, and nerve function. Vitamin B2: Promotes the breakdown of fats, carbohydrates, and protein to maintain the body’s energy supply.

Promotes the breakdown of fats, carbohydrates, and protein to maintain the body’s energy supply. Vitamin B3: Helps to lower cholesterol levels, boosts brain function, and improves skin health.

Helps to lower cholesterol levels, boosts brain function, and improves skin health. Vitamin B5: Helps the body utilize carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins.

Helps the body utilize carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins. Vitamin B6: Helps in keeping the nervous system and immune system healthy.

Helps in keeping the nervous system and immune system healthy. Vitamin B9: Necessary for the production of RBCs (red blood cells).

Necessary for the production of RBCs (red blood cells). Vitamin C: Boosts the immune system and helps in fighting diseases.

Boosts the immune system and helps in fighting diseases. Vitamin E: Promotes healthy vision, immune function, and skin health by its antioxidant property.

Promotes healthy vision, immune function, and skin health by its antioxidant property. Lycopene: Helps the body to protect from oxidative stress caused by free radicals.

Helps the body to protect from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Zinc Oxide: Required for various functions in the body such as immune functions, enzymatic reactions, and protein synthesis.

Required for various functions in the body such as immune functions, enzymatic reactions, and protein synthesis. Manganese chloride: It helps the body to breakdown fat, carbohydrates, and protein.

It helps the body to breakdown fat, carbohydrates, and protein. Copper gluconate: keeps the immune system, nerves, and bones healthy. Aids in iron absorption.

keeps the immune system, nerves, and bones healthy. Aids in iron absorption. Selenium: Helps protect the body from oxidative stress due to its antioxidative property.

When A to Z NS Tablet is prescribed?

A TO Z NS Tablet may be prescribed in a variety of conditions such as:

Eczema

Anemia

High blood pressure

Alopecia

Folate Deficiency

Eye problems

Skin diseases

High Cholesterol

Fatigue

Weakness

There can be many other conditions for that A to Z NS Tablet can be prescribed.

Side effects of A to Z NS Tablet

A to Z NS Tablet may cause some side effects like:

Nausea

Vomiting

Allergic reactions

Stomach upset

Diarrhea

Precautions

Hypersensitivity: You should avoid using this medicine if you are hypersensitive (allergic) to any of the ingredients of A to Z NS Tablet.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding: A to Z NS Tablet should be used with caution in pregnant and lactating mothers.

How to use A to Z NS Tablet?

You can take A to Z NS Tablet once daily or as advised by your doctor.

You should take this medicine after having a meal for better absorption.

Do not chew, crush, or break the tablet. Swallow it as a whole.

Storage of A to Z NS Tablet

Store A to Z NS Tablet at room temperature.

Keep this medicine away from direct sunlight.

Keep this medicine away from kids and pets.

Tell your doctor if:

You are allergic to any of the ingredients of A to Z NS Tablet.

You are a pregnant or breastfeeding woman.

You are taking some other medicines.

You are taking some other vitamin supplements.

Some FAQs

What are the uses of A to Z NS Tablet? A TO Z NS Tablet is a health supplement. It is used to treat and prevent the deficiency of vitamins and minerals caused by poor diet, lack of nutritional intake, and certain illnesses. Can I take A to Z NS Tablet with milk? No, You should avoid using A to Z NS Tablet with milk. Calcium in the milk makes it harder to absorb certain ingredients of the A to Z NS Tablet. What is the dose and duration of A to Z NS Tablet for adults? For adults, A to Z NS Tablet may be prescribed one tablet once a day. But the dose and duration of this medicine are not the same for all and depend on many factors. You should always consult your doctor about the dose and duration of this medicine. Can I use A to Z NS Tablet for weight gain? No, A to Z NS Tablet would not help you to gain weight. It is a multivitamin and multimineral tablet that fulfills the requirement of various vitamins and minerals in the body. Can I use A to Z NS Tablet in pregnancy? You should use A to Z NS Tablet in pregnancy only if it is prescribed by your doctor. Is A to Z NS Tablet habit forming? No, A to Z NS Tablet does not contain any ingredient that will make you habitual of it.

Summary

A to Z NS Tablet is a health supplement. It is used to treat and prevent the deficiency of various essential vitamins and minerals in the body. It boosts immunity and helps in fighting diseases.

A to Z NS Tablet helps in fighting fatigue and boosts energy levels in the body.

Pregnant and lactating mothers should use this medicine only if it is prescribed by their doctor.

Disclaimer:The information contained in pharmbaba.com is presented for the purpose of educating consumers.Nothing contained in pharmbaba.com is intended to be instructional for medical diagnosis or treatment. The information should not be considered complete, nor should it be relied on to suggest a course of treatment for a particular individual. Information obtained in pharmbaba.com is not exhaustive and does not cover all diseases, ailments, physical conditions, or their treatment.